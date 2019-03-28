Developers plan a pedestrian-friendly ‘gateway’ on the road to Nats Park

For the last few years, the road running from the Navy Yard Metro station up to Nationals Park has been a bit of a mess — but that’s all set to change by next season’s…

For the last few years, the road running from the Navy Yard Metro station up to Nationals Park has been a bit of a mess — but that’s all set to change by next season’s first pitch.

The owners of the properties lining Half Street SE between M and N streets have formed a bit of an unconventional partnership to create what they’re deeming a “curb-free,” pedestrian-friendly streetscape leading up to the stadium. As those buildings, and their ground-floor retail offerings, open up, the project’s planners envision the street becoming a gathering space for fans both before and after games.

The companies in question — JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS), Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners, Spear Street Capital, Akridge and Brandywine Realty Trust — have spent the last few years designing the new street, and they’ve already completed some of the necessary prep work on the project.

With opening day upon them, however, they’ll need to press pause on those efforts until Nats Park…