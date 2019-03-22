Del. Norton bill calls for sale of RFK campus to the District

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton is moving forward with legislation that calls for Congress to sell the federally owned RFK Stadium campus to the District. The bill, as drafted, makes no mention of a new professional…

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton is moving forward with legislation that calls for Congress to sell the federally owned RFK Stadium campus to the District.

The bill, as drafted, makes no mention of a new professional sports stadium at the site, according to The Washington Post.

The expansive site, now home to mostly unused parking lots and a crumbling stadium, has been considered a future landing spot for a new stadium for Washington’s NFL team. Owner Dan Snyder, with the backing of some D.C. lawmakers, sought late last year to include a stadium provision for the land in the federal budget. That effort has since fallen apart, according to the report.

The new measure calls for the District to purchase the 190-acre site at a fair value based on a professionally performed appraisal. The price would consider costs for environmental cleanup and flood management as well as the price for demolishing RFK Stadium, according to the report. All those costs would fall to the District.

“This bill…