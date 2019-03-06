David Rubenstein’s family office, Donaldson Group purchase of Hyattsville complex

Rockville-based The Donaldson Group LLC, David Rubenstein’s family office and Angelo Gordon & Co. have teamed up to purchase an apartment community in Hyattsville for $42.6 million, or roughly $150,000 a unit. The Plaza Towers…

Rockville-based The Donaldson Group LLC, David Rubenstein’s family office and Angelo Gordon & Co. have teamed up to purchase an apartment community in Hyattsville for $42.6 million, or roughly $150,000 a unit.

The Plaza Towers Apartments, opened in 1964, is a 288-unit complex at 6700 Belcrest Road that includes studios and one- and two-bedroom units. It is located within walking distance of Prince George’s Plaza Metro station and the Mall at Prince Georges, and is about 1 mile southwest of the University of Maryland.

The new owners are Donaldson, a full-service real estate management and investment company; Declaration Capital, Rubenstein’s New York-based family office; and Angelo Gordon, a New York-based investment manager.

The group plans to invest additional capital to make renovations to the complex’s leasing center, common areas, building exteriors and to install new tenant amenities. Work is expected to begin by late spring.

Donaldson Group CFO Carlton Einsel said…