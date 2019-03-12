D.C. to host world’s largest squash tournament

The world’s largest squash tournament is coming to D.C. The World Squash Federation will be hosting the men’s world team squash championship at Squash on Fire on M Street NW from Dec. 14-21. This is…

The world’s largest squash tournament is coming to D.C.

The World Squash Federation will be hosting the men’s world team squash championship at Squash on Fire on M Street NW from Dec. 14-21. This is the first time in the tournament’s 50-year history it will be hosted in the United States.

Squash on Fire, which has hosted six major squash tournaments over the past year, will accommodate a majority of the matches during the weeklong event, with the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center hosting the final three days of exhibition matches.

The Lanier family of D.C.-based EastBanc Inc. launched the eight-court, 19,700-square-foot squash club in 2017 under a pay-to-play model that doesn’t require membership. The expected tournament attendance is 10,000.

“The arrival of Squash On Fire has revolutionized the way squash is played in the District,” Philippe Lanier, co-founder of Squash on Fire, said in a press release. “We want to make D.C. the squash capital of the United…