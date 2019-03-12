D.C. taxicab magnate weighs options for prime Dupont Circle-area property he just acquired

D.C. taxicab magnate Jerry Schaeffer had money to spend, so he used it to buy prime real estate at the corner of Florida and Connecticut avenues. Now, what to do with it? Schaeffer’s Connecticut Corner…

D.C. taxicab magnate Jerry Schaeffer had money to spend, so he used it to buy prime real estate at the corner of Florida and Connecticut avenues. Now, what to do with it?

Schaeffer’s Connecticut Corner LLC paid $6.4 million for the property that housed the Royal Palace Nightclub at 1805 Connecticut Ave. NW and the Fab Lounge at 2022 Florida Ave. NW. Going forward, Schaeffer’s mind brims with ideas on how to transform this corner site.

“One is development to try to go up,” Schaeffer said of a potential vertical redevelopment of the property. Other possibilities include another club or perhaps a retailer. Schaeffer is also considering a Wawa, the convenience store chain that is expanding throughout D.C.

When asked why he purchased the site, Schaeffer said: “Some tax-free money. I thought it would be a good investment.”

The property, four blocks north of Dupont Circle and a block south of the Washington Hilton, faces a Buca Di Beppo and a Rite Aid.

