202
Home » Latest News » D.C. taxicab magnate weighs…

D.C. taxicab magnate weighs options for prime Dupont Circle-area property he just acquired

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 12, 2019 3:10 pm 03/12/2019 03:10pm
Share

D.C. taxicab magnate Jerry Schaeffer had money to spend, so he used it to buy prime real estate at the corner of Florida and Connecticut avenues. Now, what to do with it?

Schaeffer’s Connecticut Corner LLC paid $6.4 million for the property that housed the Royal Palace Nightclub at 1805 Connecticut Ave. NW and the Fab Lounge at 2022 Florida Ave. NW. Going forward, Schaeffer’s mind brims with ideas on how to transform this corner site.

“One is development to try to go up,” Schaeffer said of a potential vertical redevelopment of the property. Other possibilities include another club or perhaps a retailer. Schaeffer is also considering a Wawa, the convenience store chain that is expanding throughout D.C.

When asked why he purchased the site, Schaeffer said: “Some tax-free money. I thought it would be a good investment.”

The property, four blocks north of Dupont Circle and a block south of the Washington Hilton, faces a Buca Di Beppo and a Rite Aid.

Schaeffer owns several D.C.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!