D.C.’s professional rugby team secures sponsorships as it moves toward 2020 launch

Old Glory D.C., the District’s Major League Rugby franchise that was officially established last month, has secured more support from the local business community by entering a handful of sponsorship deals.

The latest sponsorship is with Iron Vine Security LLC, a D.C.-based cybersecurity firm that will serve as the founding partner form the team’s 2019 exhibition season. Iron Vine’s logo will be brandished on the back of the team’s jerseys.

Reston-based Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) agreed in December to be the first official sponsor, also having its logo on the jerseys as part of a multiyear deal.

In addition to the jersey placement, Iron Vine Security will have other promotional opportunities, such as hospitality accommodations at game-day events and visibility on the team’s media reach. Sterling-based Cuisine Solutions Inc. will serve as the team’s presenting sponsor and will have its logo placed on the front of the jerseys and access to promotional benefits.

