D.C.’s professional rugby team secures sponsorships as it moves toward 2020 launch

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 13, 2019 3:03 pm 03/13/2019 03:03pm
Old Glory D.C., the District’s Major League Rugby franchise that was officially established last month, has secured more support from the local business community by entering a handful of sponsorship deals.

The latest sponsorship is with Iron Vine Security LLC, a D.C.-based cybersecurity firm that will serve as the founding partner form the team’s 2019 exhibition season. Iron Vine’s logo will be brandished on the back of the team’s jerseys.

Reston-based Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) agreed in December to be the first official sponsor, also having its logo on the jerseys as part of a multiyear deal.

In addition to the jersey placement, Iron Vine Security will have other promotional opportunities, such as hospitality accommodations at game-day events and visibility on the team’s media reach. Sterling-based Cuisine Solutions Inc. will serve as the team’s presenting sponsor and will have its logo placed on the front of the jerseys and access to promotional benefits.

