D.C.’s new XFL team taps a local sports veteran

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 29, 2019 9:30 am 03/29/2019 09:30am
Erik Moses, who has championed District as a sports destination for nearly a decade, has been named president of the District’s new XFL team.

Moses, 48, will be responsible for fan engagement and business operations, including ticket sales, corporate partnerships, marketing, content, communications, community relations and the game day experience. The team, owned by the league and as of yet unnamed, will begin play at Audi Field in 2020.

“I have been very pleased with the opportunity over the last 10 years to serve the D.C. sports and entertainment community on behalf of Events D.C. and the city at large,” Moses said. “But this is an opportunity to build an actual team that’s part of a new league. … This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me and right next step for my career.”

Moses will step down as senior vice president and managing director of sports, entertainment and special events for Events D.C. on April 12. He begins his new role April 15.

