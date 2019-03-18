D.C.’s gas station magnate pitches massive Tysons development

We told you recently about the latest proposal for Clemente Development Co.’s The View at Tysons, a massive project slated for the 8500 block of Leesburg Pike that would, if approved, feature Greater Washington’s tallest…

But Clemente doesn’t own this entire block. There’s a new proposal for a 5.24-acre site just down the street, at the corner of Leesburg Pike and Spring Hill Road, that would bring an additional 2 million square feet to the Spring Hill Metro area. And this one features a 2-acre piazza.

“The Piazza at Tysons is more than just another high-quality redevelopment in Tysons, with a mix of uses that will permit people to live, work and play in Tysons,” per the application, submitted to Fairfax County by Michelle Rosati, a partner in Holland & Knight LLP’s Tysons’ office. “It is a vision for an inclusive, welcoming and aesthetically exquisite neighborhood where people will interact and thrive — where the pedestrian realm is at the center of the concept,…