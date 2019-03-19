D.C. pregnancy app lands investment, partnership with Inova

Babyscripts, the D.C. tech startup connecting expectant mothers with their doctors, is teaming up with Inova Health System. The Falls Church-based nonprofit system is investing $500,000 in the company, following the $6 million it raised…

The Falls Church-based nonprofit system is investing $500,000 in the company, following the $6 million it raised earlier this year. Babyscripts, whose obstetrics app facilitates conversation between physicians and their pregnant patients, has raised more than $14 million to date.

Inova will implement the Babyscripts tool in its employee health plan through Innovation Health, a joint venture between Inova and CVS Health-owned Aetna (NYSE: CVS), then within the larger health system.

“This is truly a pretty transformative investment and partnership,” said Babyscripts President Juan Pablo Segura, because between the system’s independent physician practices and the Inova Women’s Center on the Fairfax Hospital campus, “they’ve built a really strong clinically integrated network” — a priority of new CEO Stephen Jones. That, Segura said, makes the system…