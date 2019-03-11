D.C. drops its suit against Providence hospital

The District has dropped the lawsuit it filed in December against Providence Health System and its nonprofit parent, St. Louis-based Ascension Health, over the D.C. hospital’s closure plans. D.C. Superior Court Associate Judge Hiram E.…

The District has dropped the lawsuit it filed in December against Providence Health System and its nonprofit parent, St. Louis-based Ascension Health, over the D.C. hospital’s closure plans.

D.C. Superior Court Associate Judge Hiram E. Puig-Lugo dismissed the suit March 6, days before the parties were set to appear in court March 12 for a status hearing. The decision was based on the D.C. Office of Attorney General’s office own move to dismiss the claims.

The city had filed the lawsuit Dec. 14 against Providence hospital, claiming it shut down the bulk of its Northeast D.C. campus without a key D.C. health agency’s approval. Ascension, which has argued that it did receive the proper approvals, had closed most of Providence’s operations the same day the lawsuit was filed in favor of operating a “health village” that focused more on outpatient care, pointing…