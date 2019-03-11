202
Home » Latest News » D.C. drops its suit…

D.C. drops its suit against Providence hospital

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 11, 2019 3:43 pm 03/11/2019 03:43pm
Share

The District has dropped the lawsuit it filed in December against Providence Health System and its nonprofit parent, St. Louis-based Ascension Health, over the D.C. hospital’s closure plans.

D.C. Superior Court Associate Judge Hiram E. Puig-Lugo dismissed the suit March 6, days before the parties were set to appear in court March 12 for a status hearing. The decision was based on the D.C. Office of Attorney General’s office own move to dismiss the claims.

We’ve reached out to both the attorney general’s office and Providence hospital for comment and will update this when we hear back.

The city had filed the lawsuit Dec. 14 against Providence hospital, claiming it shut down the bulk of its Northeast D.C. campus without a key D.C. health agency’s approval. Ascension, which has argued that it did receive the proper approvals, had closed most of Providence’s operations the same day the lawsuit was filed in favor of operating a “health village” that focused more on outpatient care, pointing…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!