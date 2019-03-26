Crafting a Classy Resignation Letter

No matter your motivation for leaving your job, you’ll do wonders for your reputation if you exit in the most positive and professional way possible. That means it’s in your best interest to craft a…

No matter your motivation for leaving your job, you’ll do wonders for your reputation if you exit in the most positive and professional way possible. That means it’s in your best interest to craft a classy resignation letter. This physical letter — not email — should provide at least two weeks’ notice that you’re planning to leave.

Even though this may seem like a relatively simple task, how to write a resignation letter is actually a challenging question for most professionals. They are unsure who to send it to, what to say and how much to say.

A two weeks’ notice letter doesn’t have to be that complicated, but you do want to put some thought into it to effectively close your relationship with your company.

What exactly is ‘two weeks’ notice’?

When resigning from a job, unless your contract or company policy states otherwise, it’s standard professional practice to let your boss know at least two weeks before your last day. This provides a grace period for you to finish your tasks and delegate tasks to others, and it gives the organization time to find your replacement.

Are there risks to giving two weeks’ notice?

Depending on company policy and how sensitive your clients or projects are, your organization may choose to terminate your employment immediately after receiving your two weeks’ notice letter. In some cases, leaders may ask you to pack up immediately and escort you out of the building. Be prepared for anything so that you’re not caught by surprise.

When should I resign?

With this in mind, you may decide you would like to provide more than two weeks’ notice of your departure. Timing your exit is something you should discuss with a professional, like a career coach, to help you determine what the correct time frame might be based on your projects, your organization and your start date at your new job. The timing depends on the circumstances of your leaving and what you expect will happen after you’ve provided your notice.

Here’s why it’s important to write a resignation letter.

If two weeks’ notice is not required of you, you might hesitate to write a letter in advance, worrying that you may be terminated when your organization receives your note. But there are several important reasons to give your notice in writing.

First, it creates a paper trail, which is important in case any legal issues arise with your final paycheck or benefits. Second, your employer will view your resignation letter as a courtesy and a form of professionalism. In the future, you may need a recommendation from your boss or you may run into your employees or co-workers in another context, so you want to maintain a positive, professional relationship with all of them to the best of your ability.

How to Write a Two Weeks’ Notice Letter

— Send a paper letter, not an email.

— Clearly state that you are quitting.

— Provide the date of your last day of work.

— Keep it professional.

— Keep it short.

— Avoid negative comments and inappropriate language.

— Send a copy to human resources.

To craft a classy resignation letter, keep several key points in mind. First, clearly state that you are quitting. This will make your resignation official. Next, provide the date of your last day of work (two weeks from the date written on your letter, or whatever length of time you are providing). This makes it easy for your boss and human resources to put the date on the calendar for planning purposes.

Third, keep your letter professional. A resignation letter should have a proper letter format and be written in a professional and positive tone. Use a professional font such as 12-point Arial or Times New Roman. Fourth, keep it short. Generally speaking, a resignation letter should take up half a page. It should be no longer than one page.

After you have the basics written down, depending on the circumstances, you may want to provide a few extra details. For example, you may decide to share why you are leaving. Perhaps you accepted a position in a new city or in a new industry. Offer to help out during your last two weeks, either to finish up pending projects, interview and train your replacement or create a process to cover your tasks until a new hire is found.

You will want to make sure to send a copy of your resignation letter to your human resources department so that they are aware of your resignation.

You should definitely not include any negative comments, criticisms or inappropriate language such as swear words or vulgar phrases in your resignation letter. A properly crafted resignation letter will contribute to your professional reputation and make it more likely that you will have a smooth transition out of your current company to your new job.

Here is a resignation letter sample:

Your name Your address

Your city, state, ZIP code

Your phone number

Your email address

Date

Name of your boss Title

Organization name

Organization address

Organization city, state, ZIP code

Dear Mr./Ms. (Last Name),

I am writing you this letter to notify you that I will be resigning from my position as (Title) at (Company Name). My final day will be (two weeks from the date of letter above).

I have enjoyed my time working with (Company Name). However, I have decided to accept another opportunity.

During my last two weeks, I would be happy to assist you in any way I can in preparation for my departure, such as finding and training a replacement.

Thank you for the training and experience you have provided me. I wish you and the organization all the best in the future.

Sincerely, (Your signature)

(Your typed name)

