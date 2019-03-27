Court throws out GSA’s Alliant 2 small business awards after protest

The General Services Administration will have to hit the restart button on its $15 billion IT services contract for small business. The Court of Federal Claims ordered the agency to reconsider contract proposals for the…

The General Services Administration will have to hit the restart button on its $15 billion IT services contract for small business.

The Court of Federal Claims ordered the agency to reconsider contract proposals for the Alliant 2 Small Business vehicle in a Monday ruling, siding with a protest filed by Chantilly-based technology contractor Citizant Inc.

The ruling wipes away an 81-contractor award made by the GSA in February 2018, with the court determining that contracting officer incorrectly assessed the evaluations of more than 20 vendors submitted in bids.

The GSA unveiled the Alliant 2 vehicle in 2016 as a next-generation IT services contract following the expiration of its 2007 Alliant contract vehicle. The Alliant 2 solicitation included two contracts: a $50 billion version open to all vendors and a $15 billion, 10-year version for small business contractors.

The Alliant 2 vehicles are no stranger to the protest process, as the open vendor contract faced industry filings both…