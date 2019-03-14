Construction underway on massive new Potomac Mills sign high above I-95

The widely recognized (but we’re not calling it “iconic”) sign for Potomac Mills mall came down more than a year ago after suffering damage in heavy winds and threatening travelers on Interstate 95. This week,…

This week, the Simon Property Group Inc.-owned mall announced a similarly massive marker would once again rise above the bustling center of commerce in Woodbridge.

Reconstruction is officially underway, but out is the blue circular sign with tree logo and instead we’re getting a black-and-white design featuring waves “inspired by the Potomac River,” according to a release. The new signage keeps with the new branding the mall is using for displays across its main entrance and wayfinding throughout the mall.

The new sign, constructed by American Interstate Signcrafters, also features color-changing LED lights that will change with the seasons and can be tailored for local events.

Like its predecessor, the sign will stand 140-feet tall and span 46 feet in width. It weighs approximately…