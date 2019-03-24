Concerns Growing in India Over Terrorism, Pakistan, False Information

As April’s general elections in India near, a survey released on Monday offers a window into how adults in the country view the direction of their country, India’s elected officials, the state of the nation’s…

As April’s general elections in India near, a survey released on Monday offers a window into how adults in the country view the direction of their country, India’s elected officials, the state of the nation’s democracy and anxieties about the possible spread of misinformation via mobile technology.

A slim majority — 55 percent — of the more than 2,500 Indians surveyed say they are generally satisfied with the direction of their country, according to findings from a survey conducted by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center. At the same time, a lack of employment opportunities and inflation are seen as the country’s greatest challenges, according to the survey, followed by worries over corruption of public officials, terrorism and crime.

Additionally, many Indian adults surveyed question whether elections are effective, Pew noted in a blog published on Monday about the survey’s larger findings.

About 8 in 10 Indian adults say they own or share a mobile phone, but they have mixed views on how the devices are affecting the country’s politics. Additionally, about 3 out of 4 Indian adults say they are very or somewhat concerned about people being exposed to false or incorrect information on their mobile phones.

Elsewhere in the Pew survey, a majority of respondents said they are satisfied with the country’s economic gains and prospects for their children. But the optimism Indians express for their children is down significantly — 10 percentage points — than in 2017.

Trying to gauge public opinion in a nation as sprawling and diverse as India can be challenging. The public nature of interviews, the time pressure to quickly assess results and the difficulty that certain population groups present for survey-takers are among the challenges the South Asian giant poses, noted Sam Solomon in a blog for the London School of Economics.

In a country with staggering economic inequality, the general elections that begin in April and conclude in May will act as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has built his popularity on growing the economy and Hindu nationalism.

Among other significant findings from Pew:

— Indians strongly believe trade is good for the country, comparable to levels of public support found in the U.S. and Japan;

— Nearly two-thirds of survey respondents see emigration out of India as a significant problem, citing education and work opportunities as important reasons to leave;

— Roughly 3 out of 4 survey respondents view Pakistan as a threat. That view is noteworthy since the survey of 2,521 people in India was conducted from May 23 to July 23, 2018, well before this year’s fighting in Kashmir. A region whose possession has been disputed by the two countries since the partition of India in 1947.

Outside of India, majorities of the 6,951 people surveyed in five Asia-Pacific countries have positive views of the South Asian nation, according to the Pew survey. The positive views of India include 64 percent in South Korea, 63 percent in the Philippines, 58 percent in Japan and 57 percent in both Australia and Indonesia.

However, the Pew study found a noticeable gap between Indians’ view of the country’s international stature and how other people around the world view it. While roughly 56 percent of respondents in India say their country plays a larger role today in global affairs than a decade ago, a median of 28 percent of the 27,612 people surveyed in 26 countries agree.

The Pew findings follow the results of a separate survey released earlier this year. About 54 percent of the 1,085 Indians surveyed the 2019 Best Countries report said their country is headed in the right direction. The Best Countries survey is based on a study that surveyed more than 20,000 global citizens from four regions to assess perceptions of 80 countries on 75 different metrics.

