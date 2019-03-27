Companies Lure Workers With (Nearly) Free College Tuition

Nico Constant took his first plane ride to his college graduation ceremony. After many months spent completing online courses while also working full shifts at a Kansas City Starbucks, he was overwhelmed when he finally…

Nico Constant took his first plane ride to his college graduation ceremony.

After many months spent completing online courses while also working full shifts at a Kansas City Starbucks, he was overwhelmed when he finally set foot at Arizona State University. Having dropped out of high school, Constant never thought he’d one day earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology, let alone celebrate his commencement under palm trees.

The best part of the experience? Starbucks covered his airfare — and, with ASU, paid his entire tuition bill.

“This has been a life-changing opportunity for me to try again and do it right,” Constant says.

He’s one of thousands of workers taking advantage of a new breed of employer education benefit designed to help employees earn degrees at little cost. Pioneered by Starbucks in 2014, this kind of program has proliferated as companies like Disney, JetBlue and Walmart recognize that “trying to further your career as a working adult is really hard and really expensive,” says Jayne Parker, Disney’s chief human resources officer.

Low-cost college degrees offer obvious advantages to workers, who can use their new credentials to climb the ladder at their current companies or find better jobs elsewhere.

“Anytime you have a bachelor’s degree, it puts you a step ahead,” Constant says. “I have this sense of confidence moving forward professionally.”

Companies are betting they’ll benefit too by attracting ambitious workers and convincing them to stick around for a little longer than they might otherwise in today’s competitive labor market.

[See: 14 Tuition-Free Colleges.]

Eliminating Barriers

Half of U.S. employers provide education assistance, according to the Society for Human Resource Management 2018 Employee Benefits Survey. Traditionally, though, these programs have come with a lot of caveats. Many require workers to cover their own tuition costs and wait months for reimbursement, which may cover just a few credits’ worth and be contingent on getting good grades. Eligibility rules often limit the subjects employees may study and tether them to their employers for months or years in exchange for financial support.

These rules make it difficult for many employees to achieve their education goals, says Jaime Fall, director of UpSkill America, an initiative of the Aspen Institute: “If you’re an entry-level worker, there’s hardly any chance.”

Recognizing these drawbacks, several big companies have overhauled their systems or simply started fresh. They’re disbursing money directly to education institutions to reduce workers’ out-of-pocket costs. They’re doing away with tenure requirements, accepting brand-new employees into their programs and eliminating clawback clauses that punish workers who leave soon after taking advantage of education benefits.

“If I can get you into my business and you’re making an impact, and I can turn around and give you your education for two or three years, you might not stay after that,” says Blair Nigro, a Taco Bell franchise business consultant in Dallas. “But if I get a great two or three years out of you, and I’ve helped you get your education, I’ve gotten my return on investment. That is what makes everything worth it.”

Several companies now provide enough financial assistance to help workers not simply take a class or two, but earn an entire bachelor’s or master’s degree.

Each program has its own rules. At Starbucks, employees who work at least 20 hours a week and who don’t already have bachelor’s degrees are eligible to take online courses through Arizona State University, selected for the quality and large scale of its education offerings. ASU provides an upfront scholarship covering 42 percent of tuition costs. Starbucks reimburses workers for their remaining tuition at the end of each semester.

They can study any subject of interest out of 80 options. For Jonathan Liechty, vice president of operations innovation at Starbucks, that meant philosophy, which he originally set out to study as a teenager before dropping out of college 20 years ago.

“People are often surprised I did not pursue something on the surface closer to the day-to-day business I’m in,” he says of his Starbucks-supported education. “That’s what’s great about the program — I didn’t have to do that. I got to be engaged in a topic of study deeply meaningful to me throughout my entire adult life.”

The JetBlue Scholars Program has some trappings of a traditional corporate education system: To participate, workers need two years of tenure at the company and have to have completed 15 hours of college coursework “to show they know what they’re getting into,” says Kristy VanAlstyne, director of organizational effectiveness at JetBlue.

But the company welcomes alternative credits, and employees often discover they’re further along than they realized.

“Pilots and dispatchers all have highly skilled jobs,” VanAlstyne says. “The training they’ve had to go through is actually equivalent to quite a lot of college credit.”

JetBlue partners with multiple digital education companies, such as Study.com and Sophia.org, to offer college-level courses that are cheaper than those available at traditional institutions. Thomas Edison State University in New Jersey accepts the credits workers earn online and grants diplomas in four disciplines: business, aviation management, liberal arts and computer science. Program participants never have to pay more than $3,500 for their degrees, the company promises.

Disney, Taco Bell and Walmart have created their programs through Guild, a benefits platform that works with dozens of education institutions. Hourly workers at Disney are eligible for its Aspire program, which covers all tuition costs upfront after only 90 days on the job. Employees at Taco Bell’s corporate restaurants and participating franchises have access to $3,000 to $5,250 in upfront tuition assistance each year. And Walmart workers can earn their high school or GED degrees online for free or pay $1 per day to study business or supply-chain management at the college level, primarily through online programs offered by select nonprofit universities.

[Read: 17 States Offer Tuition-Free College Programs.]

Building Pipelines

There’s early evidence that these education programs are helping companies meet their recruitment and retention goals. Almost immediately after the launch of Disney’s Aspire program, job applicants started citing it to explain their interest in the company, Parker says. Starbucks employees who have taken advantage of the company’s education benefits stay there 50 percent longer than its general U.S. retail population.

Some corporate leaders have bigger goals than simply attracting workers and keeping them around. They’d like to make more employees eligible to advance to management and executive roles. At Starbucks, for example, education program participants have been promoted at 2.8 times the rate of the company’s U.S. retail population.

Bolstering workers’ resumes with advanced degrees “helps create a path for crew members, especially the frontline work group,” VanAlstyne says. “Maybe college education was a minimum qualification for a role and they could not achieve it. We hope we see that progression happening.”

JetBlue employee James Mejia, who started as a baggage handler before working in supply chain operations and aircraft maintenance, had long advocated for a tuition assistance program that would help him earn a bachelor’s degree and secure better roles at the company. The scholars program helped him earn an aviation maintenance degree in about a year and a half. He now works in engineering as a senior analyst.

“I felt good about my opportunities here within the company to be able to move up and seek other positions,” he says.

Free Degree Trade-Offs

Receiving free college tuition while also earning a paycheck will likely prove most enticing to people who couldn’t otherwise afford to get a bachelor’s degree, Fall says. He doubts the concept will do much to convince people with the means to enroll in a four-year college immediately following high school to deviate from that course.

“In order for that dynamic to change, for companies to attract people who see this as their path to a four-year degree, I think companies have to do a better job of promoting it,” he says.

The UPS Earn & Learn program, which started in 1997, may serve as a model. The company recruits part-time employees, who make up a large proportion of its entry-level workforce, while they’re still in college. They’re immediately eligible to receive $5,250 a year in tuition reimbursement with a lifetime cap of $25,000.

“It’s absolutely a strong reason why people choose UPS,” says Doug Paterson, director of human resources operations.

Yet helping people pay for traditional bachelor’s degrees at leafy residential campuses differs from funneling them into digital systems where they watch recorded lectures online or complete “microlearning modules” on their cellphones. Some employers still care about the prestige associated with job seekers’ alma maters, which means workers may worry whether “these are good degrees at good schools and not a second-rate choice,” Falls says.

For some people, online learning requires an adjustment.

“I’m a very hands-on, face-to-face, social person; I didn’t know how I would do,” Constant says. “Once I got my schedule down and worked out exactly what was due that semester, I was able to focus and get it all done.”

Many others, though, find that their adult responsibilities require remote-learning options.

“As a mechanic, I was working the overnight shift. What made the program so great was it was online classes at your own pace,” Mejia says. “To be able to have that flexibility was just golden.”

Liechty, who did much of his schoolwork in the air on business trips between Seattle and Hong Kong, credits the online approach for his success and feels he received a “rich educational experience engaging with world-class faculty.”

At his graduation ceremony, he notes, there was no separate “online section.”

“We were there with all of our fellow students,” he says. “It was a degree I was exceptionally proud of, in no way differentiated from those with a more traditional college experience.”

[See: 10 Fast-Food Jobs That Pay for College.]

Seeking Support

New corporate education programs have adopted one hallmark of the traditional campus experience: academic advising. JetBlue’s program and those offered through Guild pair students with coaches who provide guidance, encouragement and, when necessary, a gentle shove.

Going back to school without mentorship can be intimidating for workers, Parker says: “Make sure you have a coach or some support process to help you through.”

Workers who are interested in taking advantage of a company’s education benefits program should also figure out whether their participation is contingent on approval from their supervisors, Fall says.

“Companies have room for improvement preparing managers to support workers through this program,” he explains. “That’s one of the biggest areas of concern.”

Having both structure and financial support makes a big difference, leaders say.

“When you have a boss or a company or peers that support what you’re doing as far as furthering your education, help you feel good about yourself for doing it and make sure you take enough time to do it, it’s such a relief,” Nigro says. “It’s kind of like if you get that gust of wind when you’re trying to run faster.”

More from U.S. News

The 25 Best Jobs of 2019

25 Best Jobs That Pay $100K

The Most Important Allies to Make at Work

Companies Lure Workers With (Nearly) Free College Tuition originally appeared on usnews.com