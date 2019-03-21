ChiKo, storage lockers, credit card-taking concession hawkers among Nats Park changes

The post-Bryce Harper era is set to get underway for the Washington Nationals. A week prior to the March 28 home opener against the New York Mets, the team unveiled everything new it has to…

A week prior to the March 28 home opener against the New York Mets, the team unveiled everything new it has to offer to fans at a media preview Thursday.

The new bag policy, likely the most controversial adjustment made during the offseason, prohibits attendees from entering with backpacks, with a handful of exceptions. Purses, briefcases, drawstring bags, diaper bags and soft-sided coolers smaller than 16-inch by 16-inch by 8-inch are still permitted.

The Nationals contracted D.C.-based Binbox to provide up to 1,000 storage lockers around the permitter of the ballpark. Binbox will charge $2 an hour for a single box and $3 for a larger, family box, said Scott Fear, Nationals’ vice president of public safety and security.

“If we need more, then we’ll have the company produce more and make sure we have that available for our fans,” said Fear, adding that the Nationals are not compensated for the Binbox service.…