Can’t get your kid to soccer practice? A ride-sharing service for kids is coming to the D.C. area.

Los Angeles-based HopSkipDrive Inc., whose service chauffeurs kids between school and other activities much like a family-friendly Uber or Lyft, is launching in the D.C. area, now live in Fairfax, Arlington and Alexandria in Northern Virginia, with plans to enter the District in the coming weeks and Maryland before next school year starts.

It’s the first East Coast market for the company, a move CEO Joanna McFarland said made sense because of the region’s notorious commutes and growing population.

“Those were some of the things that we found really compelling about the region, and thought that we can really solve a very massive problem for so many families and for schools in the region,” she said.

HopSkipDrive has a presence in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco and Sacramento, as well as the Denver metro area, from Colorado Springs…