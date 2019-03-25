202
Home » Latest News » Can't get your kid…

Can’t get your kid to soccer practice? A ride-sharing service for kids is coming to the D.C. area.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 25, 2019 2:33 pm 03/25/2019 02:33pm
Share

A California transportation service is looking to make life easier for Greater Washington families — by driving their kids.

Los Angeles-based HopSkipDrive Inc., whose service chauffeurs kids between school and other activities much like a family-friendly Uber or Lyft, is launching in the D.C. area, now live in Fairfax, Arlington and Alexandria in Northern Virginia, with plans to enter the District in the coming weeks and Maryland before next school year starts.

It’s the first East Coast market for the company, a move CEO Joanna McFarland said made sense because of the region’s notorious commutes and growing population. 

“Those were some of the things that we found really compelling about the region, and thought that we can really solve a very massive problem for so many families and for schools in the region,” she said.

HopSkipDrive has a presence in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco and Sacramento, as well as the Denver metro area, from Colorado Springs…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!