BWI airline Wow Air shuts down

An international airline that serves BWI/Marshall Airport has ceased operations completely, Bloomberg reports.

Icelandic discount carrier Wow Air Hf ended operations Thursday, canceling all 29 of its scheduled flights and leaving about 2,700 passengers stranded. The shutdown was attributed to failure to reach an agreement with investors that would have provided an infusion of cash.

Chairman Skuli Mogensen said in a letter to employees that the company had “run out of time.”

“I will never be able to forgive myself for not taking action sooner,” he said.

Wow Air began offering flights out of BWI in May 2015 and two years later added more flights and destinations. In November, the company announced it was reviewing its flight schedule and downsizing its fleet. The restructuring came shortly after competitor Icelandair Group agreed to acquire Wow Air. At the time, both carriers had a presence at BWI.

Wow Air made a splash at BWI offering cheap flights to Reykjavik, Iceland, where…