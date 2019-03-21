Buy, Sell or Hold? Analysts Call 13 Marijuana Stocks

Marijuana is the hot investment trend on Wall Street. Legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada and listings of several cannabis growers on U.S. exchanges has pulled marijuana out of the shadows and made it a…

Legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada and listings of several cannabis growers on U.S. exchanges has pulled marijuana out of the shadows and made it a hot investment trend on Wall Street. Just a couple of years ago, it would have been odd for a major Wall Street firm to cover cannabis stocks. The cannabis industry has taken large strides in legitimizing its business and improving its reputation, and analysts are paying attention. Here are 13 marijuana stocks that Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett and Seaport Global analyst Brett Hundley recently told investors to buy, sell or hold.

Hold: Canopy Growth Corp. (ticker: CGC)

Canopy is the most valuable marijuana company in the world by market cap. Canopy has more than 500,000 kilograms of funded production capacity, more than any other cannabis company. Canopy also has a powerful partner in alcohol giant Constellation Brands (STZ), which took a $4 billion stake in Canopy last year. Bennett says Canopy is one of the best-positioned stocks to dominate the global market, but its 72 percent year-to-date share price gain makes it hard to justify buying the stock. Jefferies has a price target of CA$64 ($47.77) for CGC stock.

Buy: Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora is one of the largest cannabis companies in the world, with eight licensed production facilities and operations in 18 countries. Bennett says Aurora and Canopy will likely be the two early share leaders as the cannabis business expands into new markets over the next several years. Bennett says shareholder dilution, which has been a problem in the past, should now be under control. He says Aurora’s Canadian sales should start to accelerate along with the launch of new derivative products in the near term. Jefferies has a price target of CA$12 ($8.95) for ACB stock.

Sell: Cronos Group (CRON)

Canadian cannabis producer Cronos targeted 47,000 kg of production by early 2019, and investors have piled into the marijuana stock since it listed in the U.S. in February 2018. In December, tobacco giant Altria Group (MO) invested $1.8 billion in Cronos, sending the red-hot stock even higher. Bennett says Cronos has a track record of success, but a 120 percent year-to-date gain suggests investors are a bit too optimistic. Bennett says it could take a while for Cronos to grow into its valuation. Jefferies has a CA$17 ($12.69) target for CRON stock.

Sell: Hexo Corp. (HEXO)

Hexo is a cannabis producer that grabbed headlines in 2018 when it announced a joint venture with beer giant Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) to develop cannabis-infused beverages. Unfortunately, Bennett says investors seem to be assigning a value to the partnership that just isn’t there. He says Hexo has a strong core medical marijuana supply business, but the company is ill-equipped to expand much further on its own. Bennett said Hexo will need additional partnerships and outside investments to support the stock’s lofty valuation. Jefferies has a CA$5.60 (US $4.18) price target for HEXO stock.

Buy: Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGODF)

Green Organic Dutchman is a Canadian cannabis producer that focuses on certified organic products. Bennett says everything about the company’s branding and strategy points to a successful trajectory, from its name to its target market to its derivatives infrastructure investments. He says the premium marijuana space is relatively low competition and premium marijuana pricing likely gives Green Organic Dutchman some margin cushion compared to lower-end peers. If the company delivers on its promises over the next 12 months, Bennett says the stock has significant upside. Jefferies has a CA$6.10 ($4.55) price target for TGODF stock.

Buy: CannTrust Holdings (CTST)

Bennett says CannTrust is one of the only U.S.-listed marijuana stocks flying mostly under the radar in 2019. The company has a track record of consistency and opportunistic decisions, and it has one of the top medical cannabis businesses in Canada, he says. In addition, the company has extended its reach into key international markets and it is well-positioned to expand into derivatives. Bennett says more awareness among investors in coming quarters could drive the stock’s share price higher. Jefferies has a CA$15 ($11.19) price target for CTST stock.

Buy: OrganiGram Holdings (OGRMF)

OrganiGram is a Canadian cannabis producer that expects to expand its capacity to 113,000 kg once its Moncton facility development is complete. Bennett says the company is focusing on recreational branding of marijuana in Canada and hemp-based cannabidiol in international markets. While this relatively narrow focus may limit the scope of the company’s business, Bennett says there is still plenty of growth to be had in OrganiGram’s key markets. OrganiGram has established leading brands and its derivatives infrastructure may be unparalleled in today’s market, according to Bennett. Jefferies has a CA$10 ($7.46) price target for OGRMF stock.

Hold: Emerald Health Therapeutics (EMHTF)

In February, Emerald Health announced funding to complete the conversion of a 1.1 million square-foot greenhouse to cannabis production. Bennett says Emerald has two specific markets it can corner in coming years: medical drug formulants and recreational health and wellness products. The only downside for impatient investors is that these businesses may take a while to fully develop. In addition, the majority of Emerald’s near-term production capacity is via a joint venture, limiting the company’s exposure to just 50 percent of the business. Jefferies has a CA$4.30 ($3.20) price target for EMHTF stock.

Buy: Flowr Corp. (FLWPF)

Flowr recently announced plans to double its annual cannabis production capacity to roughly 10,000 kg after receiving approval from Canadian regulators to open additional grow rooms at its Kelowna 1 facility, which is now only 50 percent completed. Bennett says Flowr is on track to be a major player in the premium cannabis market over the long term. A potential U.S. listing in the coming months could serve as a bullish catalyst for the stock, he says. Jefferies has a CA$5.70 ($4.25) price target for FLWPF stock.

Buy: Aphria (APHA)

Aphria has said it expects to have 2.4 million square feet of cannabis growth space and production capacity of 255,000 kg by 2020, making it one of the largest Canadian growers. Hundley says the company is well-positioned to be a leader in the low-cost Canadian cannabis market and its international relationships open the door for future growth opportunities down the road. Hundley estimates Aphria’s revenue will grow from CA$103.9 million in fiscal 2019 to CA$846.3 million in fiscal 2021. Seaport has a $18 price target for APHA stock.

Buy: KushCo (KSHB)

Unlike most of the other stocks on this list, KushCo is not a cannabis grower. KushCo specializes in packaging, vaporizers, solvents, accessories and other products. KushCo’s customers are dispensaries, processors and growers, not consumers. Hundley says he’s impressed by the company’s unique niche positioning. Since KushCo is not a major grower, it flies under the radar, and Hundley says consensus Wall Street earnings and revenue forecasts are too low. He says KushCo will likely improve its IT and inventory management systems in coming quarters, which should boost margins. Seaport has a $10 price target for KSHB stock.

Buy: MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)

MedMen a cannabis retailer based in California with expanding operations in Nevada, New York and Florida. Management believes dispensaries will be the most in-demand segment of the U.S. cannabis business over the next decade. Hundley says MedMen has established a valuable brand in the massive California retail market and its management team has an impressive track record of success in growing its business. MedMen has been expanding organically by opening up new dispensaries and growing inorganically via acquisitions, such as its $682 million deal to acquire PharmaCann. Seaport has a $7 price target for MMNFF stock.

Buy: Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries is a U.S. cannabis retailer and wholesaler that generates about two-thirds of its revenue from its retail business. Hundley says the dual threat of retail and wholesale helps limit investor risk. Green Thumb has been an early mover in U.S. states as soon as they legalize marijuana by executing its strategy of entering, opening and scaling its business. As of late 2018, Green Thumb had 14 dispensaries in operation, but Hundley says that number could easily expand to more than 80 stores in coming years. Seaport has a $16 price target for GTBIF stock.

