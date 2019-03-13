Brexit Documentary Shows Struggle to Hold a Referendum

After Prime Minister Theresa May‘s amended proposal for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union faced another rejection this week in Parliament, uncertainty is growing as the March 29 deadline approaches for the country…

After Prime Minister Theresa May‘s amended proposal for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union faced another rejection this week in Parliament, uncertainty is growing as the March 29 deadline approaches for the country to leave the EU, known as Brexit.

Lawmakers have voted to seek extending the deadline but the future path remains unclear. EU officials have yet to agree to an extension beyond March and the British Parliament seemingly lacks consensus on its next steps.

On March 28 the Smithsonian Channel will air two hourlong documentaries as part of the “Europe in Chaos” special that explores the origins of Brexit and Europe’s migrant crisis. The first documentary, “Brexit”, tells the story of former Prime Minister David Cameron stuck in an increasingly Euro-skeptical political climate, led by the UK Independence Party (UKIP) and including some of his own Conservative Party members. Cameron is shown being forced to call a national referendum to appease the political turmoil over the U.K.’s role in the European bloc that refused to grant the country greater autonomy on deciding on the fate of migrants coming in from other parts of the union.

[PHOTOS: The Faces of Brexit Protests]

The decision to hold a referendum is shown to be contested by major European leaders fearing a problematic result, and is labeled as “stupid” by Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council.

U.S. News & World Report spoke with filmmaker Norma Percy, producer of the documentary, as well as with Tim Stirzaker, director of the piece. The Interview has been edited for length and clarity.

So why another documentary on Brexit?

Norma Percy: It wasn’t (so talked about) when we started. We finished a documentary about (President Barack) Obama’s last years (in office) and we went to see the top person at the BBC right after it went out, but it turned out that we went to see her a few days after the (Brexit) referendum. The referendum results (were unexpected) and it was a very hot topic then. It takes us two years to make these programs, it takes a long time to find out whom (to interview), persuade people to talk. That morning that’s what everyone was talking about but I had a secret fear that when it would be ready later, nobody would be interested anymore. Boy, I was wrong. It is the best timing of (a) series I’ve ever made.

How complicated was it to interview top people in the EU such as Donald Tusk, (European Commission President) Jean-Claude Juncker, Cameron’s advisers, (French former President) Francois Hollande, prime ministers and so on?

Percy: (It was) difficult. You write a lot of letters, you make a lot of phone calls and our secret weapon was time. We have the luxury that most television program makers don’t have — time. We get months to do the research and persuade people to take part.

[MORE: Brexit May Harm British Health, Researchers Say]

Tim Stirzaker: We had meetings with them saying, “Well, this is something that I might possibly take part in.” But it takes over a year with certain people, phoning their office every week saying we’ve interviewed this person and that person, “Do you think this is something you could do?” We (got) Jean-Claude Juncker over a year later (from the first time calling his team).

How is this series special?

Percy: We are doing something really outrageous — we are asking important people to tell us what happened behind closed doors when big important decisions were taken. Why do they tell (us)? It sometimes seems a mystery to me. But (it’s when they make) history and people like to tell that story. And you have to convince them that you are going to be fair to them.

Stirzaker: In this instance, we did particularly well (at persuading) EU people to take part, people who were still in office. We thought that maybe they were doing the current negotiations and that would make it more difficult, but I think one of the things that really helped us is that the world of Brussels and Brussels negotiations is particularly badly depicted in the British press and in a lot of countries, and not told in any details. There’s this abstract idea of going to Brussels and getting lost in the machine. A lot of people, particularly those who work for the European Commission and the European Council, were really keen to show that actually there is some logic and some sense of purpose.

If you look at Brexit now, what’s your take on this? How much was it a political battle, public manipulation or people’s will?

Stirzaker: When you are making a series like this, there’s a little more time to lapse between the events and actually making the program. This film is actually quite fresh and a lot is going on. As a result, there are many questions that people had and there are some that we just decided from the outset that we couldn’t possibly (tackle) — one of them being why did everyone in Britain vote to leave. It’s too complicated and nuanced of a question for us to try and answer. It’s our job to tell the history of the decision that got to the point where there was a vote and tell about the decision that David Cameron made.

[PHOTOS: Brexit and The Irish Border]

Percy: And that’s why it’s such a tragedy. You can see in the program each step that he took at the time that led to the tragic decision that he didn’t want to make. He called the referendum (to silence) the people who were skeptical about Europe and his party and he ended up giving them a vehicle to get what they want.

Did you also interview David Cameron?

Percy: No. He is writing his memoir. He has an obligation to his publishers not to speak until his book comes out.

Have you also had an interaction with Theresa May?

Percy: We asked to interview her but she is a busy prime minister in the middle of a negotiation and if I were her I would have said no. So the answer is no. In a way, when you are dealing with English people, it’s better to have other people telling you how they are reacting at the time. They are not so good at discussing their own feelings.

How much pressure was David Cameron under at the time?

Stirzaker: We have people advising him about alternatives, his closest political advisers in his entire career and the people that he trusted most, were very forcefully arguing that, “You don’t have to do this, that there is another way.”

[MORE: Do the British Still Want Brexit?]

Percy: There is a scene in the program which I don’t think anyone has ever reported on, which is the moment that David Cameron decides to hold the referendum. The pressure had been building up to have a referendum and he thinks about it over the summer recess. And he comes back and he calls in his closest advisers, George Osborne, who is the person who thinks most like him, the chancellor of the Exchequer (the head of Her Majesty’s Treasury), and William Hague, the foreign secretary. And Hague is in favor — he thinks there’s pressure in the Conservative Party and you have to give them (what they want) or you lose them to the more extreme right-wing party.

Could Cameron have taken a decision that might not have led to the referendum?

Stirzaker: It’s easy to say now he never should have done it, but at least in this film you get a sense of the pressure that he was under and that he was facing various people saying, “You have to do this,” whether (from within) his party or from the UKIP, and (people) outside. At that point David Cameron obviously thought he had no other choice, but history tells us that he could’ve gone a different way.

More from U.S. News

Protests Over the Brexit Vote

Photos: Brexit and The Irish Border

Brexit May Threaten Health of British Citizens, Researchers Say

Brexit Documentary Shows Struggle to Hold a Referendum originally appeared on usnews.com