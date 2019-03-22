Boeing wins $4B Department of Defense contract

The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) has been awarded a $4 billion modification contract by the Department of Defense to produce 78 F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets for the U.S. Navy. The contract stipulates the production…

The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) has been awarded a $4 billion modification contract by the Department of Defense to produce 78 F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets for the U.S. Navy.

The contract stipulates the production and delivery of 78 F/A-18 aircraft, specifically 61 F/A-18E and 17 F/A-18F aircraft for fiscal years 2018 through 2021, according to the Department of Defense.

Boeing’s Hazelwood, Missouri, plant will get 9 percent of the contract work. The company’s El Segundo, California, plant will get 61 percent of the work with a variety of other operations filling out the rest.

Boeing’s defense operations are based in Crystal City, with roughly 2,700 local employees.