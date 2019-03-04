BluVector startup acquired by telecom giant

Global telecom giant Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has acquired Arlington-based startup BluVector Inc. as part of an effort to grow the company’s existing cybersecurity business and collaborate on developing new technologies. Terms were not disclosed.…

Global telecom giant Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has acquired Arlington-based startup BluVector Inc. as part of an effort to grow the company’s existing cybersecurity business and collaborate on developing new technologies.

Terms were not disclosed.

BluVector, a spinout of Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide cybersecurity protection to public and private customers. Northrop sold BluVector to Philadelphia-based private equity firm LLR Partners as it moved away from the commercial cyber business.

Comcast appointed Eric Malawer as CEO of BluVector. Malawer served as cybersecurity staff director for the House Committee on Homeland Security and founded three of his own AI and security companies — Arlington-based Echelon, Baltimore-based NextGen Venture Partners and DeepMile Networks LLC in Falls Church.

Founding CEO Kris Lovejoy, who recently left the company to assume a role at Ernst & Young, will serve as an adviser to BluVector…