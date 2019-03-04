202
Home » Latest News » BluVector startup acquired by…

BluVector startup acquired by telecom giant

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 4, 2019 11:00 am 03/04/2019 11:00am
Share

Global telecom giant Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has acquired Arlington-based startup BluVector Inc. as part of an effort to grow the company’s existing cybersecurity business and collaborate on developing new technologies.

Terms were not disclosed.

BluVector, a spinout of Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide cybersecurity protection to public and private customers. Northrop sold BluVector to Philadelphia-based private equity firm LLR Partners as it moved away from the commercial cyber business.

Comcast appointed Eric Malawer as CEO of BluVector. Malawer served as cybersecurity staff director for the House Committee on Homeland Security and founded three of his own AI and security companies — Arlington-based Echelon, Baltimore-based NextGen Venture Partners and DeepMile Networks LLC in Falls Church.

Founding CEO Kris Lovejoy, who recently left the company to assume a role at Ernst & Young, will serve as an adviser to BluVector…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!