Bipolar Medications and Weight Gain: What to Know

Kelsey Maggi felt so full of life and energy that she went for hikes at 3 a.m., took up drinking and doing drugs with friends, and called in sick to work during the day because there was too much else to do and see. She didn’t sleep or eat, and didn’t mind. “It was probably one of the best weeks of my life,” says Maggi, who was 19 years old at the time.

But what followed was one of the worst periods of her life. Maggi felt so low that she attempted to overdose before checking herself into the hospital, where the episode was attributed to her depression, for which she’d been taking antidepressants for several years.

But when she went off to college later and visited her college counseling center with complaints of hallucinations — other people, she realized, weren’t reacting to the person that kept following her — she learned her depression was probably bipolar disorder, a brain disorder that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels and the ability to carry out everyday tasks, according to the National Institutes of Mental Health. The team referred her to a new treatment program in the area, where she was diagnosed with — and finally treated appropriately for — bipolar disorder.

“That was the first time medications really worked for me,” says Maggi, now a 24-year-old mental health technician in Salem, Oregon, who continues to take several different types of medication, and to see a therapist, for her condition.

But over the years, one of the medications that worked, Zyprexa, had a noticeable downside: weight gain. Although Maggi had always been very underweight and intentionally chose the drug with her doctors to help her put on pounds, in one year, she gained 90 pounds — nearly doubling her weight. In effect, her mental health took a hit again. “I was more exhausted all the time … I was having people point out to me that I was gaining weight and I should go on a diet and lose weight gain,” Maggi says. “That really impacted my self-esteem, and my depression started acting up again.”

Bipolar disorders, of which there are a few subtypes affecting more than 10 million Americans, cause serious symptoms that can damage relationships, cause problems at work and school, and raise the risk of suicide, according to the American Psychiatric Association’s book, “Understanding Mental Disorders.” And yet, people with it are sometimes reluctant to seek or stay on treatment, not only because manic episodes can feel so good (“When I was first diagnosed, it was hard to get treatment because, at the time, my manic episodes were happy,” Maggi says), but also because many of the medications used to treat it are associated with weight gain. Indeed, a 2018 survey of nearly 900 people with bipolar disorder or depression found that weight gain was the side effect that most often led people to stop taking a medication.

“You can say it’s petty, but when you gain weight, it’s not petty to you,” says Dr. Philip Muskin, a professor of psychiatry at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City who studies bipolar disorder and treats people with the condition. And while in some cases weight worries aren’t tied to any real medical risk, in others, they’re legitimate to consider since, long-term, cardiovascular problems, which excess weight can contribute to, are a top reason people with bipolar disorder on the whole have shortened lifespans, says Dr. Gary Sachs, a psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital whose research focus includes bipolar disorder and psychopharmacology.

But getting effective treatment — typically a combination of medication, psychotherapy and lifestyle modifications — is non-negotiable if people with the condition are going to live full and productive lives, let alone survive, since a more immediate risk for people with bipolar disorder is suicide. “The first thing is finding something that gives you relief from your symptoms,” which makes the disease very manageable in most cases, Sachs says. “We are not choosing between mental health and obesity.”

Which Bipolar Medications Have an Increased Risk of Weight Gain?

To be clear, not all bipolar medications are associated with weight gain, and not everyone taking those that are will experience it. Still, some medications used to treat bipolar seem to be more likely to tip the scale than others:

— Lithium (Lithobid)

— Valproic acid (Depakene)

— Divalproex sodium (Depakote)

— Carbamazepine (Tegretol, Equetro)

— Lamotrigine (Lamictal)

— Olanzapine (Zyprexa)

— Risperidone (Risperdal)

— Quetiapine (Seroquel)

— Asenapine (Saphris)

Exactly why such meds may lead to weight gain in some people with bipolar disorder isn’t clear. In fact, it’s not even fair to say that bipolar medications cause pounds to pile on. One study, for instance, found that while over half of people with bipolar disorder were obese 20 years after their first hospitalization for psychosis, the medication didn’t seem to be to blame. However, the medications may lead to weight gain in some people due to other side effects like increased appetite, increased cravings for carbohydrates and decreased satiety after eating. The medications don’t, however, cause weight gain because they have a dramatic effect on metabolism, despite what many people think, experts say. “Every case is simply a matter of more calories coming in than getting burned,” Sachs says.

Maggi, for one, became much hungrier and rarely full on Zyprexa. She went from eating one meal a day to three in a short period of time, and then would get hungry (and eat) again. She’s now off Zyprexa, and has lost about 20 of the 90 pounds, though she chalks that up to a bout with shingles. She is continuing to work with her doctor to find a regimen that works better for her because, she finds, “the longer you’re off the meds, the more you lose control.”

If you’re concerned about these or other meds leading to weight gain, keep in mind that you won’t put on pounds overnight, and can work with your doctor to tweak medication types and doses, as well as lifestyle choices, to best balance the benefits of treatment with its downsides. “The question is: What works for you?” Muskin says. For many patients, that involves common weight management strategies: aiming to eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, limiting highly caloric, nutrient-poor foods, practicing portion control, moving regularly and recruiting family and friends to support them. “Those lifestyle changes have tremendous impacts on people’s lives,” Muskin says.

