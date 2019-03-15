Bethesda firm aims to revitalize hat chain Lids

Ames Watson LLC, a Bethesda-based holding company, is looking to revamp the customer experience of Lids Sports Group, a licensed sports apparel franchise the firm just acquired for $100 million. While Lids is primarily known…

While Lids is primarily known for selling sports team-emblazoned hats as its name suggests, Ames Partners’ Lawrence Berger and Tom Ripley said they want to emphasize other sports gear to help counter a sales decline in retail malls. Since closing on the deal six weeks ago, Ames Watson’s first move was to consolidate Indianapolis-based Lids Sports Group with another portfolio company, Fanzz, a sports apparel retailer the Bethesda company purchased last year.

Berger said the combined company, now consolidated under the Lids brand and headquartered in Indianapolis, brings in more than $800 million in revenue across 1,200 stores. Fanzz was losing money prior to the acquisition, Berger said, bringing in just under $100 million in revenue. Lids accounted for 27 percent of former parent company Genesco…