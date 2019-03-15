Bethesda cosmetics company to boost brand and product with capital raise

A Bethesda-based cosmetics company is raising $2 million, and the CEO wants to boost the brand and its products with the funding. CEO Mary Schulman heads PYT Beauty — which, as you might guess, stands…

CEO Mary Schulman heads PYT Beauty — which, as you might guess, stands for “pretty young thing” — with co-founder and college friend Amy Carr. The two connected after Schulman saw her daughter exploring cosmetics. After taking a “closer look at the ingredients in makeup,” Schulman said, she decided to produce products without the bad stuff.

And that is the motto of the company. Its website promotes “beauty without the BS,” meaning the products are hypoallergenic and cruelty-free. PYT Beauty’s products can be found on its website as well as at retailers like Credo, Anthropologie and Ulta. Schulman told me her company’s revenue share is half retail and half direct consumers. She declined to give specific figures. The company plans on bringing its products to Macy’s and Kohl’s by the summer.

The five-person company had a friends and family seed…