Best St. Patrick’s Day Deals and Specials for 2019

Whether you look forward to the return of green milkshakes, St. Patrick’s Day drink specials or festive party supplies and celebratory wear, you’re in luck. Plenty of businesses and eateries are offering St. Patrick’s Day deals in the form of discounts, events and special menu items.

Read on for a St. Patrick’s Day 2019 deals roundup. Note that participation may vary by location and franchise (especially the special events), so be sure to call ahead before making plans.

St. Patrick’s Day Food Specials

Stop by these restaurants and grocery stores in the lead-up to St. Patrick’s Day for food and drink specials.

— Aldi

— Bar Louie

— Bennigan’s

— Bruegger’s Bagels

— California Pizza Kitchen

— Chili’s

— McDonald’s

— Mrs. Fields

Read on for more information on each St. Patrick’s Day food deal.

Aldi. While supplies last, pick up two green limited-edition cheeses for your St. Patrick’s Day party: pesto gouda and English sage derby. Each costs $3.99. Other limited-time, party-friendly items include Irish cream cheesecake and Irish soda bread. Supplies of these items are limited and may not be available at every location.

Bar Louie. The bar chain is celebrating all weekend long, from March 15 to 17, with events that vary by location. On Saturday and Sunday, many locations will be serving green beer and Irish whiskey all day long.

Bennigan’s. Because this chain is Irish-themed, it’s no surprise that it’s offering St. Patrick’s Day specials. In fact, participating locations will be celebrating the entire month of March with specialty drinks, including Irish peach tea, Irish lemon drops and Irish coffee. Bennigan’s is also celebrating its 1976 birth year during March and is offering a $19.76 meal deal that includes two entrees and an appetizer or dessert. The purchase of two Coca-Cola products is required to get the deal.

Bruegger’s Bagels. Green bagels have been a tradition at Bruegger’s for more than two decades, and this year, they’ll be available March 15 to 17 at participating locations. Pre-ordering is available now and is highly recommended, as green bagels tend to sell out every year. Head to the Bruegger’s site to get an offer for $2 off the Big Bagel Bundle (13 bagels, which can be made green). The coupon is redeemable March 15 to 17.

California Pizza Kitchen. On March 17, order CPK’s Irish Mule, made with Jameson Whiskey, for $5.

Chili’s. March’s specialty cocktail is the Lucky Jameson. It’s an Irish twist on the margarita and is $5 all month long.

McDonald’s. Fans of the Shamrock Shake eagerly anticipate its late-winter arrival. The iconic green shake is back for the year until March 24. Not all locations will offer it, though, so use the Shamrock Shake Finder on the McDonald’s mobile app to track down a participating one near you.

Mrs. Fields. Brighten a lucky loved one’s day with a green tin of cookies or a St. Patrick’s Day cookie cake. Promo code MARCH will get you 10 percent off all orders and 15 percent off orders over $30 for the entire month.

St. Patrick’s Day Retail and Travel Specials

Get decked out in green, decorate your house with festive shamrock decor or plan an Irish getaway with St. Patrick’s Day deals from these retailers.

— Aer Lingus

— CafePress

— Pier 1 Imports

— Spencer’s

— The St. Clair Hotel-Magnificent Mile

Read on for additional information about each deal.

Aer Lingus. Does the St. Patrick’s Day hype have you dreaming of a trip to the Emerald Isle? The Aer Lingus Escape to Ireland sale runs until March 18. Round-trip prices start at $623 when you book travel to Dublin or Shannon for dates between July 1 and Aug. 22. Eligible U.S. departure cities include Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Newark, the District of Columbia and several others.

CafePress. Use promo code SPD2019 to get 20 percent of St. Patrick’s Day products. The collection includes many T-shirt and sweatshirt options for your bar crawl, as well as various custom drinkware options.

Pier 1 Imports. The retailer is offering online deals on select items from its St. Patrick’s Day collection. Save up to 20 percent on green table runners, shamrock lights, leprechaun centerpieces and more.

Spencer’s. Buy one item in the St. Patrick’s Day collection, get another 50 percent off. This is an online-only sale and includes funny T-shirts, leprechaun hats, kilts and costumes.

The St. Clair Hotel-Magnificent Mile. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, the property is offering 17 percent off with code VP#625799. Chicago is known for its St. Patrick’s Day celebration, but even if you don’t make it into town for the holiday, the discount is valid for the entire month of March.

Companies and products mentioned in this article may be promoted on www.offers.com.

