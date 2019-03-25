Best Personal Finance Podcasts to Listen To

Back in the day, there was just a handful of financial podcasts available for consumers who wanted to learn more about saving, budgeting, economic trends and retirement. Today, audiophiles have access to a plethora of…

Back in the day, there was just a handful of financial podcasts available for consumers who wanted to learn more about saving, budgeting, economic trends and retirement. Today, audiophiles have access to a plethora of personal finance shows that approach the topic from a range of perspectives. Some are hosted by financial advisors. Others are reported by journalists. Some try to tear down the taboos around speaking out about our finances, while others seek to examine the systemic forces impacting our pocketbooks.

Recently, U.S. News & World Report launched its own personal finance podcast, ” Wealth of Knowledge,” in which host Antonio Barbera interviews U.S. News reporters and financial experts about money topics, including careers, investing, real estate and taxes.

If you’re looking to subscribe to more financial shows, consider this list of the best personal finance podcasts:

— “Bad With Money”

— “Death, Sex & Money”

— “Life Kit”

— “Millennial Money”

— “Planet Money” and “The Indicator”

— “So Money”

— “The Dream”

These podcasts approach money advice in a range of ways and through a number of styles. They’re listed in alphabetical order. Read on for more information about each.

“Bad With Money”

Listen for: A progressive examination of the forces shaping your financial life.

Gaby Dunn, an author and comedian, hosts a show on the economic and social forces impacting listeners’ financial lives and relationships with money. “Bad With Money” may not be for everyone, says Dunn, who tackles these topics from a decidedly progressive standpoint. “I’m queer,” Dunn says. “I think I come at things from a very social-justice perspective.”

Episodes usually run between 45 and 60 minutes and typically home in on a broad financial topic, from the gender pay gap to universal basic income to shopping addiction, with interviews from experts, researchers and writers, plus Dunn’s amusing voice and analysis. “The thing that a lot of personal finance is missing is that you can empower people to assert themselves and change their lives by letting them know that (something) is even a problem,” Dunn says.

“Death, Sex & Money”

Listen for: A chance to gain insight and empathy into how others approach money.

This series from WNYC isn’t your typical personal finance podcast. “Death, Sex & Money” explores the taboo topics that impact people’s lives through in-depth interviews with regular folks and public figures. The show also releases series on standalone topics, such as student loan debt and class identity.

“I think of ‘Death, Sex & Money’ as trying to explore the emotional landscape of personal finance,” says Anna Sale, the podcast’s host. Hearing how people manage different financial challenges and support themselves through transitional periods in their lives may inspire empathy and personal reflection, she says.

“I hope our show makes every listener a little bit more capable of looking at their life directly and honestly,” Sale says. “And often that has financial implications.”

“Life Kit”

Listen for: Actionable advice about managing your finances.

This collection of podcasts from NPR tackles a range of strategies to help you get your life together. Included in “Life Kit” are podcasts on health, fitness, parenting and, of course, personal finance. Chris Arnold, an NPR correspondent, hosts the personal finance shows, exploring debt payoff, budgeting, financial advisors and investing in quick 15- to 30-minute episodes.

The series stands out because it brings the same solid reporting that’s typical among NPR shows, Arnold says. “Instead of just doing that (reporting) to have a conversation about global politics and what’s going on in Washington, we’re bringing the same sort of rigorous journalism to helping us learn the stuff they should teach us in school but don’t,” he says.

The series provides actionable advice, with step-by-step instructions on how to improve certain aspects of your financial life. “We structured each episode so that there are very specific takeaways,” he says.

“Millennial Money”

Listen for: Money tips to improve your finances.

Hosted by certified financial planner Shannah Compton Game, “Millennial Money” is a straightforward personal finance podcast that features millennial money stories. Game interviews industry experts and weighs in with her own tips on everything from budgeting to credit, saving and traveling. Launched in 2015, “Millennial Money” releases episodes twice per week that last 25 to 45 minutes.

Game brings her on-the-ground industry knowledge to the show. “I am a CFP and have been in the financial industry,” she says. The goal of “Millennial Money,” Game says, is to “empower people to realize that you don’t need to go out and double your salary. There’s ways you can have an awesome life with just what you’ve got.”

“Planet Money” and “The Indicator”

Listen for: Big financial ideas, entertaining storytelling and insight into how our economy works.

Launched a decade ago during the financial crisis, NPR’s “Planet Money” was an early entrant in the financial podcasting realm. “The Indicator,” a new sister podcast, releases more frequent, shorter episodes. Both tackle big, complex financial concepts and ideas in a way that’s understandable to average listeners.

“We’re trying to make it as easy as possible and as fun as possible to understand the really complicated economic forces that are shaping people’s lives,” says Alex Goldmark, senior producer of “Planet Money.”

Recent “Planet Money” episodes tackle the concepts of rent control, the wealth tax and bitcoin. “The Indicator” has recently covered the cost of student loans, payday loans and consumer debt. Goldmark says, “The philosophy is that the more you understand how money works, the better you can make decisions in your own life.”

“So Money”

Listen for: Insights from business experts and actionable financial advice for individuals.

Farnoosh Torabi, host of “So Money,” speaks with entrepreneurs, financial writers and advocates about their experiences with money and finance-focused areas of expertise. She also answers listener questions and offers actionable money and career advice for consumers.

The podcast releases three times per week, and Torabi’s posted more than 850 episodes on a range of topics. “My goal with So Money is to create a safe and nonjudgmental environment where people can share their financial perspective, money mistakes, money successes and overall personal stories related to money,” Torabi wrote in an email. “The benefit in this is that guests get the opportunity to think more analytically about their personal money journey (and in some cases make breakthroughs).”

“The Dream”

Listen for: An in-depth look at multilevel marketing.

This isn’t your traditional personal finance podcast, but there are powerful financial lessons to take away from it, says Jane Marie, host and executive producer of “The Dream.”

“The Dream” is an 11-episode series that investigates the world of multilevel marketing. Each 40-minute episode explores direct-sale businesses that entice individuals to promote products, such as makeup, essential oils and weight-loss shakes, and recruit friends and family. Marie and her team explore the psychology behind why people get sucked into MLMs, including how they justify economic losses and overweight small-probability events. “This isn’t specific to MLMs,” Marie says. “It’s why we all are prone to making what seems to be really obvious financial mistakes.”

Marie says that she hopes the podcast encourages empathy for family members and friends involved in MLMs as well as skepticism before getting involved in one.

