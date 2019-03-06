Best Inexpensive Netflix Alternatives

Hand down, Netflix is the most popular video-streaming service available right now. It’s known as the innovator in the market and continues to impress as it produces award-winning original content. But while Netflix is a…

Hand down, Netflix is the most popular video-streaming service available right now. It’s known as the innovator in the market and continues to impress as it produces award-winning original content. But while Netflix is a great video service, it’s not the only one out there. However, it has recently come under fire for raising prices yet again, with the most popular plan going up $2 per month.

The good news: While Netflix is a great video service, it’s not the only one out there. If you’re looking for other good streaming services, you’re in luck. There are quite a few cheap Netflix alternatives on the market. With some of these alternative services, you’ll get more content than you could ever watch — and for a cheaper price than a Netflix subscription.

Here are eight Netflix alternatives to consider:

— CBS All Access

— Pluto TV

— Amazon Prime Video

— Fandor

— Tubi TV

— Acorn TV

— The Roku Channel

— IMDb Freedive

The exact Netflix alternative you choose will depend on your preferences. Some alternatives might have the specific niche streaming content you want. Others may even come with enticing extras. With that in mind, learn more about the best Netflix alternatives on the market.

[See: 50 Ways to Improve Your Finances in 2019.]

CBS All Access

CBS All Access is a great service for several reasons. First, there is a huge on-demand content library that features tons of current CBS shows, classic TV shows and movies, which have been recently added to the library as well. CBS is going all-in on streaming, too, and is even starting to put out exclusive content on CBS All Access, such as a new “Star Trek” series.

Also, the service goes beyond just on-demand streaming and actually lets you livestream CBS’s broadcasts. Whatever CBS is broadcasting in your area is watchable through the service.

The service only costs $5.99 per month, so it’s a great deal compared to some other options out there. And if you pay annually, you can save 15 percent.

Pluto TV

There might be services with more or even better content than Pluto TV, but none are cheaper. That’s because the service is completely free. You can sign up for the service and livestream a bunch of channels, which cover a range of topics, from sports to comedy to news programming. The service also continues to strike deals to feature more movies.

Pluto TV is compatible with most of the popular connected devices, such as Chromecast or Roku, so you can even watch it right on your big screen.

[See: Cord-Cutters, Consider These Video-Streaming Services]

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a different option entirely from the other services. When you become an Amazon Prime member, you receive a ton of benefits. These perks include free two-day shipping, access to the Kindle Lending Library for e-books, access to Amazon’s music library and free online photo storage.

But what many people don’t realize is that your Prime membership also comes with Amazon Prime Video, which is a streaming service rivaling Netflix. With Amazon Prime Video, you gain access to a deep library of shows and movies, plus award-winning original series such as “Mozart in the Jungle” and “The Man in the High Castle.” All of these come for $99 per year, which breaks down to only $8.25 per month.

Fandor

Fandor is another option for movie fanatics. The site handpicks movies to put on the service for you to stream. This is a great option for the movie fan who wants to go beyond the mainstream films included on services like Netflix. Plus, you get to stream the movies for just $5.99 per month or $49.99 for the year if you sign up for the annual option.

Tubi TV

Fans of streaming services are not used to seeing free services. But Tubi TV manages to deliver its ad-supported service at no cost to the user. You don’t even need to register in order to stream, but there are slight perks to signing up, so it’s probably worth giving Tubi TV your email address.

There’s a bunch of content to stream, including movies from some of the top movie houses, such as MGM and Lionsgate. You’ll certainly be surprised at how solid some of the content is on the site. For example, “Gladiator” has been available to stream on the service.

Acorn TV

The go-to source for streaming British programming is Acorn TV. The service has gotten fantastic reviews from critics on the quality of content available to stream. There are original shows only available on Acorn TV, alongside a ton of other popular British shows, movies and documentaries. Shows such as “A Place to Call Home,” “Agatha Christie’s Poirot” and “The Disappearance” have all received lavish praise on both sides of the Atlantic. Acorn TV costs either $4.99 per month or $49.99 for an annual subscription.

The Roku Channel

If you use a Roku streaming player, then you have to check out the exclusive Roku Channel. Similar to services like Tubi TV, The Roku Channel aggregates free TV shows and movies. However, it also now includes live TV, such as free live college basketball via Stadium, as well as various live news and entertainment channels. It’s clear that Roku is investing heavily in its own channel, so look for it to only get better in coming months.

[See: 10 Steps to Cut the Cable Cord]

IMDb Freedive

The Amazon-owned IMDb Freedive is the company’s answer to Roku’s free channel. It’s a free, ad-supported streaming service with a library of TV shows and movies. While it’s exclusive to Amazon Fire devices, you can also stream the channel in your web browser on your computer through your Amazon account or on the IMDb website. Admittedly, the library is thin at this point, but look for Amazon to grow the service over the next few years.

More from U.S. News

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

12 Shopping Tricks to Keep You Under Budget

9 Ways to Live Well and Spend Less in 2019

Best Inexpensive Netflix Alternatives originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/07/19: This story was originally published on July 7, 2017, and has been updated with new information.