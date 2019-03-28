BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04f 97685 31.50 31.02 31.07—.33 Accenture 2.92 30074 177.49 170.48 174.20+7.73 Alibaba 33087 178.53 175.97 176.30—.74 AlpAlerMLP…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04f 97685 31.50 31.02 31.07—.33 Accenture 2.92 30074 177.49 170.48 174.20+7.73 Alibaba 33087 178.53 175.97 176.30—.74 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 63115 9.100 9.89 9.91—.03 Ambev .05e 176502 4.24 4.17 4.21+.01 Annaly 1.20e x123288 10.05 9.98 10.03+.09 AuroraCn 194751 8.83 8.38 8.68—.15 BB&TCp 1.62 25642 45.97 45.43 45.66+.26 BcoBrads .06a 117721 10.55 10.22 10.50+.30 BcoSantSA .21e 33424 4.62 4.58 4.59—.08 BkofAm .60 232525 27.41 27.05 27.08+.05 Barclay .15e 29114 8.08 8.01 8.02—.22 BarrickGld 66061 14.10 13.83 13.87—.39 Boeing 8.22f 26042 376.66 372.33 374.24+.03 BrMySq 1.64 49845 48.51 47.89 48.12+.14 CBLAsc .30 49616 1.62 1.39 1.61+.17 CVSHealth 2 39353 54.60 53.45 53.50—.55 CannTrHln 46046 8.93 8.12 8.22—1.82 CanopyGrn 43041 42.65 40.56 41.91—.98 Cemex .29t 52577 4.74 4.58 4.60—.15 Centenes 47146 53.40 52.04 52.44+.32 ChesEng 158386 3.19 3.09 3.09—.10 CgpVelLCrd 47176 17.27 16.61 17.06—.34 CgpVelICrd 41418 7.30 7.03 7.11+.14 Citigroup 1.80 46740 61.53 60.85 61.16+.43 ClevCliffs .20 39700 9.76 9.51 9.66+.12 CocaCola 1.60f 39516 46.92 46.48 46.57—.05 Coty .50 104212 11.46 11.39 11.41—.01 DeltaAir 1.40 28510 50.65 49.95 50.03+.06 DenburyR 61150 2.04 1.92 2.01+.04 DeutschBk .83e 69571 8.21 8.11 8.17—.30 DxSOXBrrs 32288 7.01 6.64 6.99+.13 DxGBullrs 59839 20.66 19.81 19.89—1.62 DrGMBllrs .09e 108048 10.42 9.91 9.97—.99 DirSPBears 43719 21.65 21.19 21.59+.08 DxSPOGBrrs 32225 10.10 9.69 10.06+.21 DirDGlBrrs 50151 18.04 17.37 17.99+1.27 DxBrzBulls 27582 25.99 24.67 25.74+.86 DxSPOGBls 44305 11.18 10.72 10.78—.22 DxSCBearrs 80916 10.27 9.87 10.20+.01 DrxSCBulls .41e 26024 60.93 58.63 59.02+.02 DrxSPBulls 31590 46.09 45.10 45.24—.10 Disney 1.76f 39406 111.16 110.24 110.80+.52 DowDuPnt 1.52 40545 52.85 52.06 52.49—.17 EnCanag .06 70036 7.16 7.06 7.13—.03 ENSCO .04 49384 3.96 3.84 3.85—.12 FordM .60a 155506 8.82 8.64 8.78+.16 FrptMcM .20 32922 12.87 12.62 12.66—.06 Gap .97 25788 26.53 25.83 25.88—.11 GenElec .04 163646 10.01 9.84 9.87—.10 Gerdau .02e 44931 3.75 3.69 3.72—.03 GoldFLtd .01e 24942 3.82 3.71 3.73—.23 Goldcrpg .24 57345 11.48 11.20 11.29—.11 HPInc .64 40562 19.25 18.96 19.07+.14 Hallibrtn .72 31451 29.20 28.25 28.76+.20 Hanesbdss .60 26579 18.33 17.43 17.75+.58 HarmonyG .05 33221 1.96 1.90 1.91—.11 HPEntn .45e 36275 15.54 15.31 15.37+.11 HostHotls 1a x28381 18.98 18.76 18.80—.01 IAMGldg 1.52f 24910 3.53 3.44 3.45—.17 ICICIBk .16e 30050 11.44 11.33 11.41+.16 iShGold 94234 12.41 12.36 12.38—.17 iShBrazil .67e 265726 39.91 39.20 39.77+.49 iShEMU .86e 25356 38.45 38.23 38.25—.30 iShHK .61e 29953 25.93 25.84 25.87+.15 iShSilver 68650 14.17 14.11 14.13—.20 iShChinaLC .87e 109485 43.82 43.52 43.58+.09 iShEMkts .59e 181356 42.40 42.19 42.27+.07 iSh20yrT 3.05 43385 126.48 126.01 126.23+.11 iSEafe 1.66e 55295 64.71 64.40 64.45—.30 iShiBxHYB 5.09 64803 86.21 86.04 86.14+.06 iShR2K 1.77e 96574 152.93 150.93 151.27 iShREst 2.76e 26992 86.78 86.28 86.42+.06 iShHmCnst .09e 33981 36.04 35.20 35.36—.51 Infosyss 28593 10.94 10.83 10.87+.14 iShJapanrs 28959 54.69 54.49 54.57—.15 iShCorEM .95e 34346 51.07 50.83 50.91+.10 ItauUnHs 120282 8.57 8.33 8.50+.16 JPMorgCh 3.20 51062 100.69 99.85 99.95+.37 Keycorp .56 70813 15.64 15.39 15.47+.10 KindMorg .80 69915 19.92 19.69 19.75—.23 Kinrossg 38834 3.49 3.40 3.41—.13 Kroger s .56f 28923 24.45 24.23 24.29+.02 LloydBkg .47a 34730 3.26 3.21 3.22—.07 MGM Rsts .48 39524 25.86 25.02 25.43+.43 Macys 1.51 48660 24.69 24.20 24.35+.02 MarathnO .20 68125 16.97 16.65 16.67—.39 MorgStan 1.20 36535 41.87 41.38 41.58+.21 Mosaic .10 27163 27.70 26.95 27.05+.45 Nabors .24 28278 3.44 3.32 3.34—.06 NewmtM .56 45057 35.93 35.10 35.33—.38 Nielsenplc 1.40 117209 24.10 23.83 23.91—2.72 NikeB s .88 29206 84.72 83.70 84.03+.94 NokiaCp .19e 285593 5.74 5.66 5.69—.14 Oracle .96f 32095 53.27 52.79 52.95+.14 PG&ECp 2.12f 83286 18.13 15.49 17.00—.68 PVHCorp .15 35082 132.36 124.80 127.36+16.47 Penney 28947 1.54 1.47 1.49 PetrbrsA 41860 14.03 13.69 13.97+.10 Petrobras 71976 15.64 15.25 15.58+.09 Pfizer 1.44f 51126 42.37 42.06 42.15+.13 PUltSP500s 25329 48.55 47.52 47.66—.17 PrUShSPrs 38138 34.11 33.62 34.04+.08 RegionsFn .56 48340 14.19 13.91 13.94—.03 RiteAid 32458 .67 .65 .65+.01 SpdrGold 57806 122.36 121.90 122.08—1.57 S&P500ETF 4.13e 248309 281.21 279.18 279.49—.16 SpdrHome .15e 26673 38.86 38.29 38.38—.19 SpdrLehHY 2.30 39172 35.86 35.80 35.84+.04 SpdrS&PRB .74e 59753 51.45 50.69 50.82+.03 SpdrRetls .49e 36325 45.34 44.64 44.80+.11 SpdrOGEx .73e 74492 30.80 30.36 30.41—.21 Schwab .52 25746 42.30 41.79 41.92+.01 ServiceCp .72f 40445 40.01 39.49 39.89+.39 SibanyeG .14r 47519 4.32 4.08 4.12—.43 SnapIncAn 46117 10.88 10.58 10.76+.12 SwstAirl .64 27913 50.53 49.72 50.10+.27 SwstnEngy 56086 4.67 4.52 4.64+.10 Sprint 65621 6.05 5.78 5.80—.23 Squaren 39417 74.78 72.85 73.71+.74 SPHlthC 1.01e 30271 90.91 90.19 90.36—.07 SPCnSt 1.28e 54056 55.89 55.59 55.64+.17 SPEngy 2.04e 34391 66.18 65.56 65.73—.24 SPDRFncl .46e 187728 25.63 25.39 25.42 SPInds 1.12e 46510 74.30 73.73 73.82+.13 SPTech .78e 40358 73.58 72.83 72.99+.01 SPUtil 1.55e 95816 58.74 57.75 57.79—.76 TaiwSemi .73e 24969 40.54 40.20 40.27+.07 Target 2.56 30987 81.56 80.08 80.27+.45 TevaPhrm .73e 61057 15.92 15.48 15.56—.44 Transocn 44655 8.77 8.56 8.57—.24 Twitter 57884 32.42 31.73 32.26—.02 USOilFd 105911 12.31 12.14 12.26—.08 ValeSA .29e 61884 12.71 12.40 12.42—.25 VanEGold .06e 154900 22.73 22.42 22.44—.57 VnEkRus .01e 33346 20.83 20.73 20.80—.01 VnEkSemi .58e 34026 105.81 104.06 104.18—.66 VEckOilSvc .47e 34424 17.15 16.84 16.92—.07 VanEJrGld 46592 32.36 31.85 31.90—.98 VangEmg 1.10e 35875 41.87 41.68 41.76+.12 VangFTSE 1.10e 24862 40.77 40.58 40.61—.32 Vereit .55 x27926 8.37 8.31 8.34+.01 VerizonCm 2.41 86451 60.89 58.85 58.93—1.95 Visa s 1 32965 155.08 153.61 154.01—.21 WABCO 53606 131.78 130.76 131.46—14.55 WalMart 2.12f 24899 97.87 96.61 96.84—.37 WeathfIntl 31455 .71 .67 .69—.01 WellsFargo 1.80f 64999 49.22 48.35 48.58—.19 Yamanag .02 51534 2.64 2.59 2.59—.10 iPtShFutn 139415 31.09 30.11 30.71—.17 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.