BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|97685
|31.50
|31.02
|31.07—.33
|Accenture 2.92
|
|30074
|177.49
|170.48
|174.20+7.73
|Alibaba
|33087
|178.53
|175.97
|176.30—.74
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|63115
|9.100
|9.89
|9.91—.03
|Ambev .05e
|176502
|4.24
|4.17
|4.21+.01
|Annaly 1.20e
|x123288
|10.05
|9.98
|10.03+.09
|AuroraCn
|194751
|8.83
|8.38
|8.68—.15
|BB&TCp 1.62
|25642
|45.97
|45.43
|45.66+.26
|BcoBrads .06a
|117721
|10.55
|10.22
|10.50+.30
|BcoSantSA .21e
|33424
|4.62
|4.58
|4.59—.08
|BkofAm .60
|232525
|27.41
|27.05
|27.08+.05
|Barclay .15e
|29114
|8.08
|8.01
|8.02—.22
|BarrickGld
|66061
|14.10
|13.83
|13.87—.39
|Boeing 8.22f
|26042
|376.66
|372.33
|374.24+.03
|BrMySq 1.64
|49845
|48.51
|47.89
|48.12+.14
|CBLAsc .30
|49616
|1.62
|1.39
|1.61+.17
|CVSHealth 2
|39353
|54.60
|53.45
|53.50—.55
|CannTrHln
|46046
|8.93
|8.12
|8.22—1.82
|CanopyGrn
|43041
|42.65
|40.56
|41.91—.98
|Cemex .29t
|52577
|4.74
|4.58
|4.60—.15
|Centenes
|47146
|53.40
|52.04
|52.44+.32
|ChesEng
|158386
|3.19
|3.09
|3.09—.10
|CgpVelLCrd
|47176
|17.27
|16.61
|17.06—.34
|CgpVelICrd
|41418
|7.30
|7.03
|7.11+.14
|Citigroup 1.80
|46740
|61.53
|60.85
|61.16+.43
|ClevCliffs .20
|39700
|9.76
|9.51
|9.66+.12
|CocaCola 1.60f
|39516
|46.92
|46.48
|46.57—.05
|Coty .50
|104212
|11.46
|11.39
|11.41—.01
|DeltaAir 1.40
|28510
|50.65
|49.95
|50.03+.06
|DenburyR
|61150
|2.04
|1.92
|2.01+.04
|DeutschBk .83e
|69571
|8.21
|8.11
|8.17—.30
|DxSOXBrrs
|32288
|7.01
|6.64
|6.99+.13
|DxGBullrs
|59839
|20.66
|19.81
|19.89—1.62
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|108048
|10.42
|9.91
|9.97—.99
|DirSPBears
|43719
|21.65
|21.19
|21.59+.08
|DxSPOGBrrs
|32225
|10.10
|9.69
|10.06+.21
|DirDGlBrrs
|50151
|18.04
|17.37
|17.99+1.27
|DxBrzBulls
|27582
|25.99
|24.67
|25.74+.86
|DxSPOGBls
|44305
|11.18
|10.72
|10.78—.22
|DxSCBearrs
|80916
|10.27
|9.87
|10.20+.01
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|26024
|60.93
|58.63
|59.02+.02
|DrxSPBulls
|31590
|46.09
|45.10
|45.24—.10
|Disney 1.76f
|39406
|111.16
|110.24
|110.80+.52
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|40545
|52.85
|52.06
|52.49—.17
|EnCanag .06
|70036
|7.16
|7.06
|7.13—.03
|ENSCO .04
|49384
|3.96
|3.84
|3.85—.12
|FordM .60a
|155506
|8.82
|8.64
|8.78+.16
|FrptMcM .20
|32922
|12.87
|12.62
|12.66—.06
|Gap .97
|25788
|26.53
|25.83
|25.88—.11
|GenElec .04
|163646
|10.01
|9.84
|9.87—.10
|Gerdau .02e
|44931
|3.75
|3.69
|3.72—.03
|GoldFLtd .01e
|24942
|3.82
|3.71
|3.73—.23
|Goldcrpg .24
|57345
|11.48
|11.20
|11.29—.11
|HPInc .64
|40562
|19.25
|18.96
|19.07+.14
|Hallibrtn .72
|31451
|29.20
|28.25
|28.76+.20
|Hanesbdss .60
|26579
|18.33
|17.43
|17.75+.58
|HarmonyG .05
|33221
|1.96
|1.90
|1.91—.11
|HPEntn .45e
|36275
|15.54
|15.31
|15.37+.11
|HostHotls 1a
|x28381
|18.98
|18.76
|18.80—.01
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|24910
|3.53
|3.44
|3.45—.17
|ICICIBk .16e
|30050
|11.44
|11.33
|11.41+.16
|iShGold
|94234
|12.41
|12.36
|12.38—.17
|iShBrazil .67e
|265726
|39.91
|39.20
|39.77+.49
|iShEMU .86e
|25356
|38.45
|38.23
|38.25—.30
|iShHK .61e
|29953
|25.93
|25.84
|25.87+.15
|iShSilver
|68650
|14.17
|14.11
|14.13—.20
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|109485
|43.82
|43.52
|43.58+.09
|iShEMkts .59e
|181356
|42.40
|42.19
|42.27+.07
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|43385
|126.48
|126.01
|126.23+.11
|iSEafe 1.66e
|55295
|64.71
|64.40
|64.45—.30
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|64803
|86.21
|86.04
|86.14+.06
|iShR2K 1.77e
|96574
|152.93
|150.93
|151.27
|iShREst 2.76e
|26992
|86.78
|86.28
|86.42+.06
|iShHmCnst .09e
|33981
|36.04
|35.20
|35.36—.51
|Infosyss
|28593
|10.94
|10.83
|10.87+.14
|iShJapanrs
|28959
|54.69
|54.49
|54.57—.15
|iShCorEM .95e
|34346
|51.07
|50.83
|50.91+.10
|ItauUnHs
|120282
|8.57
|8.33
|8.50+.16
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|51062
|100.69
|99.85
|99.95+.37
|Keycorp .56
|70813
|15.64
|15.39
|15.47+.10
|KindMorg .80
|69915
|19.92
|19.69
|19.75—.23
|Kinrossg
|38834
|3.49
|3.40
|3.41—.13
|Kroger s .56f
|28923
|24.45
|24.23
|24.29+.02
|LloydBkg .47a
|34730
|3.26
|3.21
|3.22—.07
|MGM Rsts .48
|39524
|25.86
|25.02
|25.43+.43
|Macys 1.51
|48660
|24.69
|24.20
|24.35+.02
|MarathnO .20
|68125
|16.97
|16.65
|16.67—.39
|MorgStan 1.20
|36535
|41.87
|41.38
|41.58+.21
|Mosaic .10
|27163
|27.70
|26.95
|27.05+.45
|Nabors .24
|28278
|3.44
|3.32
|3.34—.06
|NewmtM .56
|45057
|35.93
|35.10
|35.33—.38
|Nielsenplc 1.40
|
|117209
|24.10
|23.83
|23.91—2.72
|NikeB s .88
|29206
|84.72
|83.70
|84.03+.94
|NokiaCp .19e
|285593
|5.74
|5.66
|5.69—.14
|Oracle .96f
|32095
|53.27
|52.79
|52.95+.14
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|83286
|18.13
|15.49
|17.00—.68
|PVHCorp .15
|
|35082
|132.36
|124.80
|127.36+16.47
|Penney
|28947
|1.54
|1.47
|1.49
|PetrbrsA
|41860
|14.03
|13.69
|13.97+.10
|Petrobras
|71976
|15.64
|15.25
|15.58+.09
|Pfizer 1.44f
|51126
|42.37
|42.06
|42.15+.13
|PUltSP500s
|25329
|48.55
|47.52
|47.66—.17
|PrUShSPrs
|38138
|34.11
|33.62
|34.04+.08
|RegionsFn .56
|48340
|14.19
|13.91
|13.94—.03
|RiteAid
|32458
|.67
|.65
|.65+.01
|SpdrGold
|57806
|122.36
|121.90
|122.08—1.57
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|248309
|281.21
|279.18
|279.49—.16
|SpdrHome .15e
|26673
|38.86
|38.29
|38.38—.19
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|39172
|35.86
|35.80
|35.84+.04
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|59753
|51.45
|50.69
|50.82+.03
|SpdrRetls .49e
|36325
|45.34
|44.64
|44.80+.11
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|74492
|30.80
|30.36
|30.41—.21
|Schwab .52
|25746
|42.30
|41.79
|41.92+.01
|ServiceCp .72f
|40445
|40.01
|39.49
|39.89+.39
|SibanyeG .14r
|47519
|4.32
|4.08
|4.12—.43
|SnapIncAn
|46117
|10.88
|10.58
|10.76+.12
|SwstAirl .64
|27913
|50.53
|49.72
|50.10+.27
|SwstnEngy
|56086
|4.67
|4.52
|4.64+.10
|Sprint
|65621
|6.05
|5.78
|5.80—.23
|Squaren
|39417
|74.78
|72.85
|73.71+.74
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|30271
|90.91
|90.19
|90.36—.07
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|54056
|55.89
|55.59
|55.64+.17
|SPEngy 2.04e
|34391
|66.18
|65.56
|65.73—.24
|SPDRFncl .46e
|187728
|25.63
|25.39
|25.42
|SPInds 1.12e
|46510
|74.30
|73.73
|73.82+.13
|SPTech .78e
|40358
|73.58
|72.83
|72.99+.01
|SPUtil 1.55e
|95816
|58.74
|57.75
|57.79—.76
|TaiwSemi .73e
|24969
|40.54
|40.20
|40.27+.07
|Target 2.56
|30987
|81.56
|80.08
|80.27+.45
|TevaPhrm .73e
|61057
|15.92
|15.48
|15.56—.44
|Transocn
|44655
|8.77
|8.56
|8.57—.24
|Twitter
|57884
|32.42
|31.73
|32.26—.02
|USOilFd
|105911
|12.31
|12.14
|12.26—.08
|ValeSA .29e
|61884
|12.71
|12.40
|12.42—.25
|VanEGold .06e
|154900
|22.73
|22.42
|22.44—.57
|VnEkRus .01e
|33346
|20.83
|20.73
|20.80—.01
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|34026
|105.81
|104.06
|104.18—.66
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|34424
|17.15
|16.84
|16.92—.07
|VanEJrGld
|46592
|32.36
|31.85
|31.90—.98
|VangEmg 1.10e
|35875
|41.87
|41.68
|41.76+.12
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|24862
|40.77
|40.58
|40.61—.32
|Vereit .55
|x27926
|8.37
|8.31
|8.34+.01
|VerizonCm 2.41
|86451
|60.89
|58.85
|58.93—1.95
|Visa s 1
|32965
|155.08
|153.61
|154.01—.21
|WABCO
|53606
|131.78
|130.76
|131.46—14.55
|WalMart 2.12f
|24899
|97.87
|96.61
|96.84—.37
|WeathfIntl
|31455
|.71
|.67
|.69—.01
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|64999
|49.22
|48.35
|48.58—.19
|Yamanag .02
|51534
|2.64
|2.59
|2.59—.10
|iPtShFutn
|139415
|31.09
|30.11
|30.71—.17
