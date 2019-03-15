BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ADTIncn 27070 6.53 6.16 6.47+.29 AKSteel 28138 2.80 2.74 2.76+.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 162244 30.64 30.33 30.35+.07 AbbottLab 1.28…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ADTIncn 27070 6.53 6.16 6.47+.29 AKSteel 28138 2.80 2.74 2.76+.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 162244 30.64 30.33 30.35+.07 AbbottLab 1.28 29211 79.82 78.92 79.82+.84 AbbVie 4.28 31631 80.65 79.11 80.19+.24 Alibaba 38988 181.45 179.66 180.13—.23 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 41553 9.89 9.80 9.82—.07 Altria 3.20 71695 57.07 56.01 56.76+.36 Ambev .05e 168389 4.35 4.27 4.30+.01 AEP 2.68 41858 84.11 83.01 84.07+1.09 AnglogldA 29401 13.67 13.26 13.62+.48 Annaly 1.20e 42005 10.35 10.29 10.33+.02 AuroraCn 349792 9.38 8.86 9.33+.34 BRFSA 38281 5.74 5.60 5.71+.32 BcoSantSA .21e 44935 4.93 4.87 4.92+.08 BkofAm .60 259303 29.61 29.30 29.55+.09 BarrickGld 33534 13.25 13.04 13.06—.05 BerkHB 27267 205.30 203.89 205.23+1.85 Boeing 8.22f 134828 382.07 366.45 380.81+7.51 BostonSci 27643 40.67 40.11 40.55+.50 BrMySq 1.64 81944 50.09 48.84 49.65—.24 CVSHealth 2 50618 56.19 55.74 55.99+.11 CallonPet 28117 7.45 7.28 7.37—.05 CntryLink 1m 47448 12.15 11.98 11.99+.07 ChesEng 216095 3.10 2.98 3.02—.09 Chevron 4.76f 35900 125.37 124.35 125.17+.57 CgpVelLCrd 46650 16.90 16.33 16.88—.05 CgpVelICrd 41869 7.48 7.25 7.26+.02 Citigroup 1.80 83285 64.90 64.02 64.87+.76 ClevCliffs .20 33177 10.18 9.86 10.12+.17 CloudPeak 78988 .46 .36 .36—.12 Clouderan 74257 11.94 11.30 11.57—.14 CocaCola 1.60f 86276 45.89 45.66 45.82+.12 ConocoPhil 1.22 33715 67.69 66.53 67.66+.64 Coty .50 68541 11.04 10.93 10.96—.05 DeltaAir 1.40 28554 51.47 50.98 51.14+.20 DenburyR 47960 1.82 1.75 1.77—.07 DxSOXBrrs 76796 7.20 6.61 6.75—.67 DxGBullrs 47328 20.41 19.63 19.69+.10 DrGMBllrs .09e 57483 10.80 10.41 10.45+.13 DirSPBears 30710 21.46 21.15 21.21—.32 DxSPOGBls 31998 10.56 10.24 10.34—.20 DxSCBearrs 52941 9.74 9.56 9.61—.16 DrxSPBulls 27732 46.50 45.85 46.39+.74 Disney 1.76f 36230 114.82 113.68 114.57+.09 DowDuPnt 1.52 58793 55.93 54.98 55.35+.32 ElancoAnn 49452 30.36 30.06 30.27—.04 EliLilly 2.58f 50585 123.92 121.96 123.68+.60 EnCanag .06 92530 7.31 7.15 7.31+.07 ENSCO .04 28965 4.33 4.22 4.27+.01 Exelon 1.45f 27653 50.05 49.43 50.03+.41 ExxonMbl 3.28 75974 80.55 80.10 80.27—.17 FstDatan 29401 25.97 25.46 25.89+.44 FordM .60a 166581 8.47 8.37 8.39—.02 FrptMcM .20 56238 12.54 12.29 12.45+.13 GenElec .04 644808 10.45 9.90 10.01—.29 GenMotors 1.52 32217 38.29 37.88 37.98—.05 Genworth 61835 4.09 3.92 4.02+.21 Gerdau .02e 59611 3.99 3.86 3.98+.13 Goldcrpg .24 50892 11.05 10.87 10.88—.03 HPInc .64 60759 19.92 19.64 19.87+.23 Hallibrtn .72 39070 28.47 27.93 27.98—.49 HeclaM .01e 32091 2.44 2.34 2.38+.05 HPEntn .45e 48758 16.11 15.66 16.07+.41 HomeDp 5.44f 27806 182.49 179.57 180.66—.95 ICICIBk .16e 28628 11.40 11.30 11.36+.26 iShGold 98043 12.51 12.45 12.47+.06 iShBrazil .67e 113568 43.86 43.42 43.72+.51 iShSilver 33209 14.43 14.35 14.35+.11 iShChinaLC .87e 124414 44.54 44.24 44.48+.63 iShEMkts .59e 574505 43.11 42.82 43.05+.59 iSEafe 1.66e 156802 65.15 64.93 65.07+.55 iShiBxHYB 5.09 56747 85.85 85.76 85.82+.12 iShR2K 1.77e 69935 155.48 154.52 155.25+.90 iShREst 2.76e 27133 86.40 85.80 85.92—.29 iShJapanrs 27061 54.31 54.07 54.24+.55 iShCorEM .95e 63057 51.95 51.66 51.87+.66 ItauUnHs 34966 9.70 9.60 9.64+.09 JPMorgCh 3.20 64801 106.06 105.23 105.96+.62 JohnJn 3.60 46103 138.26 136.83 137.92—.10 Keycorp .56 37612 17.47 17.33 17.42 KindMorg .80 55595 19.100 19.86 19.91—.08 Kinrossg 29067 3.42 3.33 3.35—.02 Kroger s .56f 30617 24.81 24.38 24.41—.35 MarathnO .20 34611 17.39 17.09 17.32+.06 MarathPts 2.12 29549 61.27 59.40 60.35+.66 Merck 2.20 46102 81.74 80.80 81.48—.01 MitsuUFJ 28779 5.17 5.11 5.17+.07 MorgStan 1.20 50930 43.28 42.54 43.23+.54 NOilVarco .20 61179 27.14 26.58 26.61—.43 NewmtM .56 37003 33.89 33.31 33.36—.07 NikeB s .88 27116 87.61 85.96 86.50—.37 NokiaCp .19e 101900 6.38 6.31 6.36+.14 OasisPet 36962 5.90 5.74 5.78—.08 OiSAC 27664 2.18 2.14 2.16+.04 Oracle .96f 166107 53.08 51.00 52.90—.16 Penney 50376 1.84 1.75 1.76—.09 PetrbrsA 48202 14.80 14.64 14.76+.15 Petrobras 52344 16.49 16.27 16.44+.19 Pfizer 1.44f 143636 41.42 40.86 41.35+.16 PhilipMor 4.56 30453 90.62 89.40 90.59+.80 Pier1 .28 30370 .81 .72 .74—.04 PUltSP500s 38725 49.09 48.41 48.98+.75 ProctGam 2.87 58563 102.50 101.73 102.34+1.02 RegionsFn .56 41624 15.91 15.74 15.88+.09 RiteAid 120936 .73 .69 .69—.04 SpdrGold 37145 123.40 122.94 122.96+.55 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 35132 37.17 37.02 37.09+.35 S&P500ETF 4.13e 263585 281.69 280.33 281.45+.29 SpdrLehHY 2.30 38302 35.70 35.66 35.69+.04 SpdrS&PRB .74e 31862 55.18 54.68 55.09—.01 SpdrOGEx .73e 91319 29.98 29.75 29.83—.27 SpdSPXHiD 29321 37.99 37.68 37.73—.38 Salesforce 27622 161.63 159.19 161.33+.66 Schlmbrg 2 43589 43.16 42.36 42.46—.63 SeaLtdn 27616 23.32 22.88 23.27+.37 SnapIncAn 229408 11.67 11.24 11.31+.03 SwstAirl .64 27698 51.64 50.95 51.50+.34 SwstnEngy 71871 4.44 4.30 4.32—.14 Squaren 29568 78.25 77.21 77.58+.20 SPHlthC 1.01e 30734 92.00 91.41 91.92+.01 SPCnSt 1.28e 55963 54.71 54.47 54.69—.01 SPEngy 2.04e 41884 65.71 65.26 65.48—.57 SPDRFncl .46e 215294 26.67 26.43 26.64+.06 SPInds 1.12e 67786 74.45 73.85 74.28—.40 SPTech .78e 92148 73.24 72.32 73.15+.80 SpdrRESel 32618 35.66 35.39 35.44—.37 SPUtil 1.55e 60471 58.29 57.74 58.24—.17 Synchrony .84 31361 33.20 32.76 33.17+.33 TaiwSemi .73e 28742 40.07 39.41 39.92+1.10 Technip .13 36551 23.61 22.82 22.88—.11 Transocn 36083 9.13 8.97 9.02—.03 Twitter 67350 31.27 30.71 31.23+.20 USOilFd 84592 12.20 12.06 12.20—.02 USSteel .20 28445 20.04 19.62 19.86+.08 ValeSA .29e 116970 13.40 13.19 13.37+.22 VanEGold .06e 105606 22.58 22.28 22.31+.06 VnEkRus .01e 60926 20.85 20.66 20.83+.21 VnEkSemi .58e 42379 107.12 104.70 106.41+2.96 VEckOilSvc .47e 27524 17.23 16.97 16.98—.14 VangEmg 1.10e 52536 42.60 42.36 42.53+.53 VangFTSE 1.10e 33879 41.28 41.05 41.23+.35 VerizonCm 2.41 57495 58.26 57.93 58.13+.18 Visa s 1 46414 156.04 153.36 155.95+1.75 WalMart 2.12f 40402 98.51 97.60 97.94—.28 WeathfIntl 47284 .74 .68 .68—.06 WellsFargo 1.80f 97424 50.68 50.00 50.63+.28 WstnUnion .80f 27124 18.29 18.15 18.26+.07 Yamanag .02 36908 2.64 2.58 2.59—.01 iPtShFutn 114339 29.08 28.21 28.24—.89 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.