BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ADTIncn 27070 6.53 6.16 6.47+.29 AKSteel 28138 2.80 2.74 2.76+.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 162244 30.64 30.33 30.35+.07 AbbottLab 1.28…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|ADTIncn
|27070
|6.53
|6.16
|6.47+.29
|AKSteel
|28138
|2.80
|2.74
|2.76+.01
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|162244
|30.64
|30.33
|30.35+.07
|AbbottLab 1.28
|29211
|79.82
|78.92
|79.82+.84
|AbbVie 4.28
|31631
|80.65
|79.11
|80.19+.24
|Alibaba
|38988
|181.45
|179.66
|180.13—.23
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|41553
|9.89
|9.80
|9.82—.07
|Altria 3.20
|71695
|57.07
|56.01
|56.76+.36
|Ambev .05e
|168389
|4.35
|4.27
|4.30+.01
|AEP 2.68
|41858
|84.11
|83.01
|84.07+1.09
|AnglogldA
|29401
|13.67
|13.26
|13.62+.48
|Annaly 1.20e
|42005
|10.35
|10.29
|10.33+.02
|AuroraCn
|349792
|9.38
|8.86
|9.33+.34
|BRFSA
|38281
|5.74
|5.60
|5.71+.32
|BcoSantSA .21e
|44935
|4.93
|4.87
|4.92+.08
|BkofAm .60
|259303
|29.61
|29.30
|29.55+.09
|BarrickGld
|33534
|13.25
|13.04
|13.06—.05
|BerkHB
|27267
|205.30
|203.89
|205.23+1.85
|Boeing 8.22f
|
|134828
|382.07
|366.45
|380.81+7.51
|BostonSci
|27643
|40.67
|40.11
|40.55+.50
|BrMySq 1.64
|81944
|50.09
|48.84
|49.65—.24
|CVSHealth 2
|50618
|56.19
|55.74
|55.99+.11
|CallonPet
|28117
|7.45
|7.28
|7.37—.05
|CntryLink 1m
|47448
|12.15
|11.98
|11.99+.07
|ChesEng
|216095
|3.10
|2.98
|3.02—.09
|Chevron 4.76f
|
|35900
|125.37
|124.35
|125.17+.57
|CgpVelLCrd
|46650
|16.90
|16.33
|16.88—.05
|CgpVelICrd
|41869
|7.48
|7.25
|7.26+.02
|Citigroup 1.80
|83285
|64.90
|64.02
|64.87+.76
|ClevCliffs .20
|33177
|10.18
|9.86
|10.12+.17
|CloudPeak
|78988
|.46
|.36
|.36—.12
|Clouderan
|74257
|11.94
|11.30
|11.57—.14
|CocaCola 1.60f
|86276
|45.89
|45.66
|45.82+.12
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|33715
|67.69
|66.53
|67.66+.64
|Coty .50
|68541
|11.04
|10.93
|10.96—.05
|DeltaAir 1.40
|28554
|51.47
|50.98
|51.14+.20
|DenburyR
|47960
|1.82
|1.75
|1.77—.07
|DxSOXBrrs
|76796
|7.20
|6.61
|6.75—.67
|DxGBullrs
|47328
|20.41
|19.63
|19.69+.10
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|57483
|10.80
|10.41
|10.45+.13
|DirSPBears
|30710
|21.46
|21.15
|21.21—.32
|DxSPOGBls
|31998
|10.56
|10.24
|10.34—.20
|DxSCBearrs
|52941
|9.74
|9.56
|9.61—.16
|DrxSPBulls
|27732
|46.50
|45.85
|46.39+.74
|Disney 1.76f
|36230
|114.82
|113.68
|114.57+.09
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|58793
|55.93
|54.98
|55.35+.32
|ElancoAnn
|49452
|30.36
|30.06
|30.27—.04
|EliLilly 2.58f
|50585
|123.92
|121.96
|123.68+.60
|EnCanag .06
|92530
|7.31
|7.15
|7.31+.07
|ENSCO .04
|28965
|4.33
|4.22
|4.27+.01
|Exelon 1.45f
|27653
|50.05
|49.43
|50.03+.41
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|75974
|80.55
|80.10
|80.27—.17
|FstDatan
|29401
|25.97
|25.46
|25.89+.44
|FordM .60a
|166581
|8.47
|8.37
|8.39—.02
|FrptMcM .20
|56238
|12.54
|12.29
|12.45+.13
|GenElec .04
|644808
|10.45
|9.90
|10.01—.29
|GenMotors 1.52
|32217
|38.29
|37.88
|37.98—.05
|Genworth
|61835
|4.09
|3.92
|4.02+.21
|Gerdau .02e
|59611
|3.99
|3.86
|3.98+.13
|Goldcrpg .24
|50892
|11.05
|10.87
|10.88—.03
|HPInc .64
|60759
|19.92
|19.64
|19.87+.23
|Hallibrtn .72
|39070
|28.47
|27.93
|27.98—.49
|HeclaM .01e
|32091
|2.44
|2.34
|2.38+.05
|HPEntn .45e
|48758
|16.11
|15.66
|16.07+.41
|HomeDp 5.44f
|
|27806
|182.49
|179.57
|180.66—.95
|ICICIBk .16e
|28628
|11.40
|11.30
|11.36+.26
|iShGold
|98043
|12.51
|12.45
|12.47+.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|113568
|43.86
|43.42
|43.72+.51
|iShSilver
|33209
|14.43
|14.35
|14.35+.11
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|124414
|44.54
|44.24
|44.48+.63
|iShEMkts .59e
|574505
|43.11
|42.82
|43.05+.59
|iSEafe 1.66e
|156802
|65.15
|64.93
|65.07+.55
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|56747
|85.85
|85.76
|85.82+.12
|iShR2K 1.77e
|69935
|155.48
|154.52
|155.25+.90
|iShREst 2.76e
|27133
|86.40
|85.80
|85.92—.29
|iShJapanrs
|27061
|54.31
|54.07
|54.24+.55
|iShCorEM .95e
|63057
|51.95
|51.66
|51.87+.66
|ItauUnHs
|34966
|9.70
|9.60
|9.64+.09
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|64801
|106.06
|105.23
|105.96+.62
|JohnJn 3.60
|46103
|138.26
|136.83
|137.92—.10
|Keycorp .56
|37612
|17.47
|17.33
|17.42
|KindMorg .80
|55595
|19.100
|19.86
|19.91—.08
|Kinrossg
|29067
|3.42
|3.33
|3.35—.02
|Kroger s .56f
|30617
|24.81
|24.38
|24.41—.35
|MarathnO .20
|34611
|17.39
|17.09
|17.32+.06
|MarathPts 2.12
|29549
|61.27
|59.40
|60.35+.66
|Merck 2.20
|46102
|81.74
|80.80
|81.48—.01
|MitsuUFJ
|28779
|5.17
|5.11
|5.17+.07
|MorgStan 1.20
|50930
|43.28
|42.54
|43.23+.54
|NOilVarco .20
|61179
|27.14
|26.58
|26.61—.43
|NewmtM .56
|37003
|33.89
|33.31
|33.36—.07
|NikeB s .88
|27116
|87.61
|85.96
|86.50—.37
|NokiaCp .19e
|101900
|6.38
|6.31
|6.36+.14
|OasisPet
|36962
|5.90
|5.74
|5.78—.08
|OiSAC
|27664
|2.18
|2.14
|2.16+.04
|Oracle .96f
|166107
|53.08
|51.00
|52.90—.16
|Penney
|50376
|1.84
|1.75
|1.76—.09
|PetrbrsA
|48202
|14.80
|14.64
|14.76+.15
|Petrobras
|52344
|16.49
|16.27
|16.44+.19
|Pfizer 1.44f
|143636
|41.42
|40.86
|41.35+.16
|PhilipMor 4.56
|30453
|90.62
|89.40
|90.59+.80
|Pier1 .28
|30370
|.81
|.72
|.74—.04
|PUltSP500s
|38725
|49.09
|48.41
|48.98+.75
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|58563
|102.50
|101.73
|102.34+1.02
|RegionsFn .56
|41624
|15.91
|15.74
|15.88+.09
|RiteAid
|120936
|.73
|.69
|.69—.04
|SpdrGold
|37145
|123.40
|122.94
|122.96+.55
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|
|35132
|37.17
|37.02
|37.09+.35
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|263585
|281.69
|280.33
|281.45+.29
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|38302
|35.70
|35.66
|35.69+.04
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|31862
|55.18
|54.68
|55.09—.01
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|91319
|29.98
|29.75
|29.83—.27
|SpdSPXHiD
|29321
|37.99
|37.68
|37.73—.38
|Salesforce
|27622
|161.63
|159.19
|161.33+.66
|Schlmbrg 2
|43589
|43.16
|42.36
|42.46—.63
|SeaLtdn
|27616
|23.32
|22.88
|23.27+.37
|SnapIncAn
|229408
|11.67
|11.24
|11.31+.03
|SwstAirl .64
|27698
|51.64
|50.95
|51.50+.34
|SwstnEngy
|71871
|4.44
|4.30
|4.32—.14
|Squaren
|29568
|78.25
|77.21
|77.58+.20
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|30734
|92.00
|91.41
|91.92+.01
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|55963
|54.71
|54.47
|54.69—.01
|SPEngy 2.04e
|41884
|65.71
|65.26
|65.48—.57
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|215294
|26.67
|26.43
|26.64+.06
|SPInds 1.12e
|67786
|74.45
|73.85
|74.28—.40
|SPTech .78e
|92148
|73.24
|72.32
|73.15+.80
|SpdrRESel
|32618
|35.66
|35.39
|35.44—.37
|SPUtil 1.55e
|60471
|58.29
|57.74
|58.24—.17
|Synchrony .84
|31361
|33.20
|32.76
|33.17+.33
|TaiwSemi .73e
|28742
|40.07
|39.41
|39.92+1.10
|Technip .13
|36551
|23.61
|22.82
|22.88—.11
|Transocn
|36083
|9.13
|8.97
|9.02—.03
|Twitter
|67350
|31.27
|30.71
|31.23+.20
|USOilFd
|84592
|12.20
|12.06
|12.20—.02
|USSteel .20
|28445
|20.04
|19.62
|19.86+.08
|ValeSA .29e
|116970
|13.40
|13.19
|13.37+.22
|VanEGold .06e
|105606
|22.58
|22.28
|22.31+.06
|VnEkRus .01e
|60926
|20.85
|20.66
|20.83+.21
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|42379
|107.12
|104.70
|106.41+2.96
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|27524
|17.23
|16.97
|16.98—.14
|VangEmg 1.10e
|52536
|42.60
|42.36
|42.53+.53
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|33879
|41.28
|41.05
|41.23+.35
|VerizonCm 2.41
|57495
|58.26
|57.93
|58.13+.18
|Visa s 1
|46414
|156.04
|153.36
|155.95+1.75
|WalMart 2.12f
|40402
|98.51
|97.60
|97.94—.28
|WeathfIntl
|47284
|.74
|.68
|.68—.06
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|97424
|50.68
|50.00
|50.63+.28
|WstnUnion .80f
|27124
|18.29
|18.15
|18.26+.07
|Yamanag .02
|36908
|2.64
|2.58
|2.59—.01
|iPtShFutn
|114339
|29.08
|28.21
|28.24—.89
|—————————
