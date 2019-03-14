BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 26555 2.85 2.76 2.78—.07 AT&TInc 2.04f 75079 30.49 30.21 30.40+.12 Alibaba 47424 180.40 178.01 179.45—1.25 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 26555 2.85 2.76 2.78—.07 AT&TInc 2.04f 75079 30.49 30.21 30.40+.12 Alibaba 47424 180.40 178.01 179.45—1.25 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 33072 9.92 9.86 9.91+.02 Altria 3.20 44377 56.49 55.77 56.04—.09 Ambev .05e 107865 4.38 4.29 4.31—.08 AEagleOut .55 21735 21.13 20.70 20.94—.21 AnglogldA 26608 13.08 12.78 13.03—.10 Annaly 1.20e 72452 10.35 10.26 10.32—.02 AuroraCn 360388 9.14 8.80 8.91—.17 BPPLC 2.38 23547 44.27 43.91 44.16+.33 BcoBrads .06a 29633 11.80 11.64 11.73—.10 BcoSantSA .21e 38958 4.89 4.84 4.88+.06 BkofAm .60 189213 29.63 29.24 29.62+.33 BarrickGld 46561 13.14 12.94 12.96—.40 Boeing 8.22f 72066 380.39 372.10 374.15—2.99 BostonSci 24224 40.23 39.88 40.15—.08 BrMySq 1.64 152736 51.24 48.79 49.50—1.47 BrkfdAsgs .64f 27391 46.42 45.80 45.91—.51 CVSHealth 2 59650 57.41 56.21 56.47—.10 CanopyGrn 28794 46.46 44.97 45.28—.80 CenovusE .20 x24034 8.89 8.76 8.80—.02 CntryLink 1m 30765 12.19 12.03 12.10—.01 ChesEng 202354 3.12 3.02 3.09+.07 CgpVelLCrd 40312 17.16 16.64 17.09+.25 CgpVelICrd 48875 7.37 7.14 7.18—.10 Citigroup 1.80 43290 64.27 63.42 64.19+.54 ClevCliffs .20 30515 10.15 9.99 10.05—.09 Clouderan 207524 13.10 12.25 12.41—2.20 CocaCola 1.60f x74487 46.11 45.63 45.98+.16 ConocoPhil 1.22 24783 67.86 67.09 67.58+.23 Coty .50 72913 11.01 10.95 10.95—.05 CousPrp .26 44514 9.90 9.79 9.88+.04 DeltaAir 1.40 37747 52.08 50.88 51.02 DenburyR 32025 1.86 1.80 1.83+.01 DxSOXBrrs 21685 7.40 7.18 7.34+.05 DxGBullrs 48542 20.24 19.43 19.56—1.70 DrGMBllrs .09e 73817 10.68 10.24 10.33—.89 DirSPBears 29677 21.66 21.39 21.44—.06 DirDGlBrrs 26831 18.81 18.15 18.72+1.37 DxSPOGBls 41680 10.75 10.42 10.60+.13 DxSCBearrs 47551 9.80 9.66 9.70+.05 DrxSPBulls 25524 45.98 45.41 45.89+.13 Disney 1.76f 39474 114.67 113.93 114.48+.39 DollarGen 1.28f 56996 112.46 108.74 109.42—11.26 DowDuPnt 1.52 27722 56.08 55.20 55.49—.41 ElancoAnn 32101 31.90 30.98 31.15—.43 EliLilly 2.58f 63648 124.98 123.13 123.77—.54 EnCanag .06 x92920 7.40 7.20 7.29+.02 ENSCO .04 27009 4.36 4.23 4.28—.02 EssentPrn 37822 18.43 17.97 18.17+.53 ExxonMbl 3.28 29787 80.91 80.52 80.69—.02 FGLHldgn .01p 31012 8.58 8.40 8.50+.02 FstDatan 28700 25.70 25.48 25.49—.13 FordM .60a 106118 8.55 8.47 8.47—.06 FrptMcM .20 57936 12.67 12.37 12.42—.24 Gap .97 25068 26.08 25.37 25.45—.55 GenElec .04 719522 10.50 10.20 10.33+.31 GenMotors 1.52 28887 38.82 38.18 38.22—.58 Gerdau .02e 53313 3.97 3.87 3.90—.04 GlbMedn .20p 26410 9.99 9.76 9.98—.79 Goldcrpg .24 62439 11.10 10.93 10.95—.25 HPInc .64 41852 19.71 19.49 19.59—.03 HalconRsn 24325 1.33 1.28 1.30+.01 Hallibrtn .72 33344 28.87 28.40 28.71+.21 HarmonyG .05 33137 2.01 1.94 1.96—.13 HPEntn .45e 29105 15.61 15.49 15.58+.06 iShGold 52402 12.42 12.38 12.41—.15 iShBrazil .67e 88421 43.60 43.09 43.31—.44 iShSilver 42568 14.26 14.20 14.26—.26 iShChinaLC .87e 93591 43.79 43.67 43.78—.21 iShEMkts .59e 293965 42.54 42.29 42.42—.28 iSEafe 1.66e 99040 64.63 64.39 64.61+.08 iShiBxHYB 5.09 44090 85.83 85.68 85.81+.05 iShR2K 1.77e 45216 154.99 154.20 154.77—.21 iShCorEafe 1.56e 59713 60.55 60.34 60.52+.05 iShJapanrs 26378 53.80 53.57 53.77—.50 iShCorEM .95e 83594 51.28 51.01 51.14—.31 ItauUnHs 50768 9.73 9.55 9.61—.19 JPMorgCh 3.20 43097 105.87 104.46 105.69+1.30 JohnJn 3.60 24419 138.80 137.94 138.36—1.06 Keycorp .56 31651 17.53 17.28 17.47+.15 KindMorg .80 51657 20.09 19.92 19.100+.02 Kinrossg 32349 3.40 3.33 3.35—.10 Kroger s .56f 28247 24.98 24.65 24.84+.11 LloydBkg .47a 23442 3.36 3.33 3.36+.07 Macys 1.51 x28408 23.90 23.37 23.49—.15 MarathnO .20 35002 17.42 17.25 17.40+.08 Merck 2.20 x23433 81.76 80.93 81.69+.64 MorgStan 1.20 31385 42.92 42.30 42.87+.46 Nabors .24 29593 3.52 3.36 3.48—.01 NewmtM .56 33502 34.04 33.53 33.60—.81 NokiaCp .19e 110057 6.24 6.15 6.23+.09 OaktreeC 3.59e 56655 49.29 48.96 49.05—.19 OasisPet 36355 5.91 5.80 5.86+.04 Oracle .76 69637 53.37 52.85 53.32+.26 Penney 26596 1.84 1.78 1.81—.04 PetrbrsA 37418 14.72 14.54 14.61—.09 Petrobras 45188 16.42 16.13 16.20—.06 Pfizer 1.44f 76451 42.08 41.46 41.68—.34 ProctGam 2.87 26890 101.65 100.72 101.53+.35 Qudiann 23100 5.68 5.25 5.25—.17 RegionsFn .56 23452 15.96 15.77 15.94+.13 RiteAid 45833 .73 .71 .71—.01 SpdrGold 30725 122.49 122.12 122.39—1.45 S&P500ETF 4.13e 250411 281.84 280.67 281.67+.33 SpdrS&PRB .74e 22206 55.20 54.79 55.14+.18 SpdrRetls .49e 25945 45.18 44.63 44.64—.72 SpdrOGEx .73e 66902 30.29 29.99 30.15+.14 Schlmbrg 2 24505 43.50 43.06 43.26+.11 SibanyeG .14r 25209 4.05 3.93 3.95—.07 SiderurNac 59659 4.09 3.98 4.07—.02 SnapIncAn 445850 11.16 10.55 11.13+1.08 SwstAirl .64 28015 51.59 50.61 50.95+.34 SwstnEngy 34907 4.54 4.42 4.52+.05 Sprint 21845 6.33 6.26 6.30 Squaren 32222 78.72 77.10 77.72—.13 SPMatls .98e 23430 55.95 55.56 55.61—.38 SPHlthC 1.01e 31680 92.15 91.58 92.09+.03 SPCnSt 1.28e 28933 54.85 54.60 54.79+.05 SPEngy 2.04e 38957 66.38 65.97 66.15+.17 SPDRFncl .46e 107845 26.68 26.43 26.65+.17 SPInds 1.12e 35875 75.11 74.49 74.75—.18 SPTech .78e 37570 72.47 72.15 72.44+.24 SPUtil 1.55e 52732 58.74 58.19 58.65+.23 TailorBr .72 107352 9.25 8.61 8.91—2.79 Technip .13 51866 23.20 22.83 23.17+1.27 Tenaris .69e 21969 28.18 27.84 27.93—.02 TevaPhrm .73e 67416 16.62 16.03 16.60+.37 Transocn 40812 9.20 8.99 9.07—.04 Twitter 56113 31.55 31.09 31.22—.08 USOilFd 82586 12.27 12.14 12.25+.06 USSteel .20 32866 20.26 19.77 19.83—.53 ValeSA .29e 79806 13.20 13.07 13.14—.14 VanEGold .06e 98229 22.50 22.20 22.25—.61 VnEkRus .01e 23890 20.62 20.49 20.56—.09 VEckOilSvc .47e 26593 17.29 17.07 17.19+.12 VanEJrGld 35045 32.47 32.04 32.12—.86 VangTotBd 2.06e 29797 80.14 80.05 80.05—.08 VangEmg 1.10e 37685 42.09 41.86 41.97—.25 VangFTSE 1.10e 23869 40.95 40.81 40.93+.01 VerizonCm 2.41 32384 58.09 57.51 57.95+.29 Vipshop 23124 7.99 7.64 7.67—.22 Visa s 1 27761 154.01 152.30 153.80+1.33 WageWrks 29564 40.24 32.26 38.46+8.59 WeathfIntl 85207 .74 .70 .72—.00 WellsFargo 1.80f 57700 50.79 49.93 50.69+.77 WhitngPetrs 25263 25.98 24.97 25.18—.34 Yamanag .02 43206 2.65 2.59 2.60—.11 iPtShFutn 102760 29.70 29.04 29.09—.53 