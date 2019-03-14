BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 26555 2.85 2.76 2.78—.07 AT&TInc 2.04f 75079 30.49 30.21 30.40+.12 Alibaba 47424 180.40 178.01 179.45—1.25 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|26555
|2.85
|2.76
|2.78—.07
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|75079
|30.49
|30.21
|30.40+.12
|Alibaba
|47424
|180.40
|178.01
|179.45—1.25
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|33072
|9.92
|9.86
|9.91+.02
|Altria 3.20
|44377
|56.49
|55.77
|56.04—.09
|Ambev .05e
|107865
|4.38
|4.29
|4.31—.08
|AEagleOut .55
|21735
|21.13
|20.70
|20.94—.21
|AnglogldA
|26608
|13.08
|12.78
|13.03—.10
|Annaly 1.20e
|72452
|10.35
|10.26
|10.32—.02
|AuroraCn
|360388
|9.14
|8.80
|8.91—.17
|BPPLC 2.38
|23547
|44.27
|43.91
|44.16+.33
|BcoBrads .06a
|29633
|11.80
|11.64
|11.73—.10
|BcoSantSA .21e
|38958
|4.89
|4.84
|4.88+.06
|BkofAm .60
|189213
|29.63
|29.24
|29.62+.33
|BarrickGld
|46561
|13.14
|12.94
|12.96—.40
|Boeing 8.22f
|72066
|380.39
|372.10
|374.15—2.99
|BostonSci
|24224
|40.23
|39.88
|40.15—.08
|BrMySq 1.64
|152736
|51.24
|48.79
|49.50—1.47
|BrkfdAsgs .64f
|27391
|46.42
|45.80
|45.91—.51
|CVSHealth 2
|59650
|57.41
|56.21
|56.47—.10
|CanopyGrn
|28794
|46.46
|44.97
|45.28—.80
|CenovusE .20
|x24034
|8.89
|8.76
|8.80—.02
|CntryLink 1m
|30765
|12.19
|12.03
|12.10—.01
|ChesEng
|202354
|3.12
|3.02
|3.09+.07
|CgpVelLCrd
|40312
|17.16
|16.64
|17.09+.25
|CgpVelICrd
|48875
|7.37
|7.14
|7.18—.10
|Citigroup 1.80
|43290
|64.27
|63.42
|64.19+.54
|ClevCliffs .20
|30515
|10.15
|9.99
|10.05—.09
|Clouderan
|207524
|13.10
|12.25
|12.41—2.20
|CocaCola 1.60f
|x74487
|46.11
|45.63
|45.98+.16
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|24783
|67.86
|67.09
|67.58+.23
|Coty .50
|72913
|11.01
|10.95
|10.95—.05
|CousPrp .26
|44514
|9.90
|9.79
|9.88+.04
|DeltaAir 1.40
|37747
|52.08
|50.88
|51.02
|DenburyR
|32025
|1.86
|1.80
|1.83+.01
|DxSOXBrrs
|21685
|7.40
|7.18
|7.34+.05
|DxGBullrs
|48542
|20.24
|19.43
|19.56—1.70
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|73817
|10.68
|10.24
|10.33—.89
|DirSPBears
|29677
|21.66
|21.39
|21.44—.06
|DirDGlBrrs
|26831
|18.81
|18.15
|18.72+1.37
|DxSPOGBls
|41680
|10.75
|10.42
|10.60+.13
|DxSCBearrs
|47551
|9.80
|9.66
|9.70+.05
|DrxSPBulls
|25524
|45.98
|45.41
|45.89+.13
|Disney 1.76f
|39474
|114.67
|113.93
|114.48+.39
|DollarGen 1.28f
|
|56996
|112.46
|108.74
|109.42—11.26
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|27722
|56.08
|55.20
|55.49—.41
|ElancoAnn
|32101
|31.90
|30.98
|31.15—.43
|EliLilly 2.58f
|63648
|124.98
|123.13
|123.77—.54
|EnCanag .06
|x92920
|7.40
|7.20
|7.29+.02
|ENSCO .04
|27009
|4.36
|4.23
|4.28—.02
|EssentPrn
|37822
|18.43
|17.97
|18.17+.53
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|29787
|80.91
|80.52
|80.69—.02
|FGLHldgn .01p
|31012
|8.58
|8.40
|8.50+.02
|FstDatan
|28700
|25.70
|25.48
|25.49—.13
|FordM .60a
|106118
|8.55
|8.47
|8.47—.06
|FrptMcM .20
|57936
|12.67
|12.37
|12.42—.24
|Gap .97
|25068
|26.08
|25.37
|25.45—.55
|GenElec .04
|719522
|10.50
|10.20
|10.33+.31
|GenMotors 1.52
|28887
|38.82
|38.18
|38.22—.58
|Gerdau .02e
|53313
|3.97
|3.87
|3.90—.04
|GlbMedn .20p
|26410
|9.99
|9.76
|9.98—.79
|Goldcrpg .24
|62439
|11.10
|10.93
|10.95—.25
|HPInc .64
|41852
|19.71
|19.49
|19.59—.03
|HalconRsn
|24325
|1.33
|1.28
|1.30+.01
|Hallibrtn .72
|33344
|28.87
|28.40
|28.71+.21
|HarmonyG .05
|33137
|2.01
|1.94
|1.96—.13
|HPEntn .45e
|29105
|15.61
|15.49
|15.58+.06
|iShGold
|52402
|12.42
|12.38
|12.41—.15
|iShBrazil .67e
|88421
|43.60
|43.09
|43.31—.44
|iShSilver
|42568
|14.26
|14.20
|14.26—.26
|iShChinaLC .87e
|93591
|43.79
|43.67
|43.78—.21
|iShEMkts .59e
|293965
|42.54
|42.29
|42.42—.28
|iSEafe 1.66e
|99040
|64.63
|64.39
|64.61+.08
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|44090
|85.83
|85.68
|85.81+.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|45216
|154.99
|154.20
|154.77—.21
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|59713
|60.55
|60.34
|60.52+.05
|iShJapanrs
|26378
|53.80
|53.57
|53.77—.50
|iShCorEM .95e
|83594
|51.28
|51.01
|51.14—.31
|ItauUnHs
|50768
|9.73
|9.55
|9.61—.19
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|43097
|105.87
|104.46
|105.69+1.30
|JohnJn 3.60
|24419
|138.80
|137.94
|138.36—1.06
|Keycorp .56
|31651
|17.53
|17.28
|17.47+.15
|KindMorg .80
|51657
|20.09
|19.92
|19.100+.02
|Kinrossg
|32349
|3.40
|3.33
|3.35—.10
|Kroger s .56f
|28247
|24.98
|24.65
|24.84+.11
|LloydBkg .47a
|23442
|3.36
|3.33
|3.36+.07
|Macys 1.51
|x28408
|23.90
|23.37
|23.49—.15
|MarathnO .20
|35002
|17.42
|17.25
|17.40+.08
|Merck 2.20
|x23433
|81.76
|80.93
|81.69+.64
|MorgStan 1.20
|31385
|42.92
|42.30
|42.87+.46
|Nabors .24
|29593
|3.52
|3.36
|3.48—.01
|NewmtM .56
|33502
|34.04
|33.53
|33.60—.81
|NokiaCp .19e
|110057
|6.24
|6.15
|6.23+.09
|OaktreeC 3.59e
|56655
|49.29
|48.96
|49.05—.19
|OasisPet
|36355
|5.91
|5.80
|5.86+.04
|Oracle .76
|69637
|53.37
|52.85
|53.32+.26
|Penney
|26596
|1.84
|1.78
|1.81—.04
|PetrbrsA
|37418
|14.72
|14.54
|14.61—.09
|Petrobras
|45188
|16.42
|16.13
|16.20—.06
|Pfizer 1.44f
|76451
|42.08
|41.46
|41.68—.34
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|26890
|101.65
|100.72
|101.53+.35
|Qudiann
|23100
|5.68
|5.25
|5.25—.17
|RegionsFn .56
|23452
|15.96
|15.77
|15.94+.13
|RiteAid
|45833
|.73
|.71
|.71—.01
|SpdrGold
|30725
|122.49
|122.12
|122.39—1.45
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|250411
|281.84
|280.67
|281.67+.33
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|22206
|55.20
|54.79
|55.14+.18
|SpdrRetls .49e
|25945
|45.18
|44.63
|44.64—.72
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|66902
|30.29
|29.99
|30.15+.14
|Schlmbrg 2
|24505
|43.50
|43.06
|43.26+.11
|SibanyeG .14r
|25209
|4.05
|3.93
|3.95—.07
|SiderurNac
|59659
|4.09
|3.98
|4.07—.02
|SnapIncAn
|445850
|11.16
|10.55
|11.13+1.08
|SwstAirl .64
|28015
|51.59
|50.61
|50.95+.34
|SwstnEngy
|34907
|4.54
|4.42
|4.52+.05
|Sprint
|21845
|6.33
|6.26
|6.30
|Squaren
|32222
|78.72
|77.10
|77.72—.13
|SPMatls .98e
|23430
|55.95
|55.56
|55.61—.38
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|31680
|92.15
|91.58
|92.09+.03
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|28933
|54.85
|54.60
|54.79+.05
|SPEngy 2.04e
|38957
|66.38
|65.97
|66.15+.17
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|107845
|26.68
|26.43
|26.65+.17
|SPInds 1.12e
|35875
|75.11
|74.49
|74.75—.18
|SPTech .78e
|37570
|72.47
|72.15
|72.44+.24
|SPUtil 1.55e
|52732
|58.74
|58.19
|58.65+.23
|TailorBr .72
|107352
|9.25
|8.61
|8.91—2.79
|Technip .13
|51866
|23.20
|22.83
|23.17+1.27
|Tenaris .69e
|21969
|28.18
|27.84
|27.93—.02
|TevaPhrm .73e
|67416
|16.62
|16.03
|16.60+.37
|Transocn
|40812
|9.20
|8.99
|9.07—.04
|Twitter
|56113
|31.55
|31.09
|31.22—.08
|USOilFd
|82586
|12.27
|12.14
|12.25+.06
|USSteel .20
|32866
|20.26
|19.77
|19.83—.53
|ValeSA .29e
|79806
|13.20
|13.07
|13.14—.14
|VanEGold .06e
|98229
|22.50
|22.20
|22.25—.61
|VnEkRus .01e
|23890
|20.62
|20.49
|20.56—.09
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|26593
|17.29
|17.07
|17.19+.12
|VanEJrGld
|35045
|32.47
|32.04
|32.12—.86
|VangTotBd 2.06e
|
|29797
|80.14
|80.05
|80.05—.08
|VangEmg 1.10e
|37685
|42.09
|41.86
|41.97—.25
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|23869
|40.95
|40.81
|40.93+.01
|VerizonCm 2.41
|32384
|58.09
|57.51
|57.95+.29
|Vipshop
|23124
|7.99
|7.64
|7.67—.22
|Visa s 1
|27761
|154.01
|152.30
|153.80+1.33
|WageWrks
|29564
|40.24
|32.26
|38.46+8.59
|WeathfIntl
|85207
|.74
|.70
|.72—.00
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|57700
|50.79
|49.93
|50.69+.77
|WhitngPetrs
|25263
|25.98
|24.97
|25.18—.34
|Yamanag .02
|43206
|2.65
|2.59
|2.60—.11
|iPtShFutn
|102760
|29.70
|29.04
|29.09—.53
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.