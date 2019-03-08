BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 42789 2.68 2.56 2.61—.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 72654 30.02 29.74 29.87—.06 Alibaba 86602 175.18 171.57 173.94—3.38 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|42789
|2.68
|2.56
|2.61—.08
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|72654
|30.02
|29.74
|29.87—.06
|Alibaba
|86602
|175.18
|171.57
|173.94—3.38
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|64767
|9.79
|9.63
|9.73—.09
|Altria 3.20
|51561
|55.55
|54.73
|55.28+.54
|Ambev .05e
|81742
|4.30
|4.21
|4.25—.01
|Annaly 1.20e
|50744
|10.18
|10.09
|10.16+.06
|AuroraCn
|213729
|7.88
|7.33
|7.82+.24
|BJsWholen
|40067
|24.85
|24.01
|24.81—.27
|BcoBrads .06a
|38677
|11.06
|10.91
|10.94
|BcoSantSA .21e
|44022
|4.59
|4.54
|4.58—.05
|BkofAm .60
|191845
|28.61
|28.01
|28.48—.07
|BarrickGld
|81787
|13.00
|12.68
|12.81+.18
|BerryPlas .12p
|58022
|53.91
|51.00
|52.27+.55
|BigLots 1.20
|78974
|37.29
|33.86
|35.78+3.94
|BrMySq 1.64
|44343
|51.31
|50.43
|50.60—.91
|CVSHealth 2
|102916
|53.06
|51.93
|52.99+.63
|CallonPet
|31600
|7.00
|6.68
|6.89—.29
|CenovusE .20
|29508
|8.26
|7.96
|8.13—.32
|CntryLink 1m
|50167
|12.23
|11.92
|12.08—.04
|ChesEng
|334110
|2.88
|2.71
|2.72—.25
|Chicos .35f
|33072
|5.18
|4.77
|4.88—.44
|CgpVelLCrd
|102505
|14.46
|13.74
|14.12—1.25
|CgpVelICrd
|62132
|8.87
|8.50
|8.68+.66
|Citigroup 1.80
|58648
|62.02
|60.76
|61.68—.22
|CocaCola 1.60f
|68803
|45.25
|44.73
|44.79—.49
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|34165
|66.70
|64.96
|65.16—2.79
|DRHorton .50
|34001
|40.97
|40.09
|40.47—.09
|DeltaAir 1.40
|31003
|49.60
|48.92
|49.46—.13
|DenburyR
|79315
|1.64
|1.50
|1.57—.09
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|51891
|27.01
|26.88
|26.90—1.10
|DevonE .32
|50649
|27.52
|26.59
|26.65—1.41
|DxSOXBrrs
|44170
|8.51
|8.08
|8.18+.16
|DxGBullrs
|75988
|19.82
|18.87
|19.46+.96
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|105621
|10.27
|9.80
|10.18+.81
|DirSPBears
|53761
|23.70
|23.32
|23.49+.47
|DxSPOGBls
|68726
|9.09
|8.43
|8.45—1.20
|DxSCBearrs
|70738
|10.53
|10.29
|10.46+.16
|DrxSPBulls
|31954
|42.25
|41.56
|41.97—.85
|Disney 1.76f
|33563
|113.68
|112.90
|113.16—.85
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|39459
|54.66
|53.46
|54.29—.23
|ElancoAnn
|54907
|29.34
|29.00
|29.19—.09
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|164715
|126.90
|125.53
|126.28—.06
|EnCanag .06
|142665
|6.69
|6.43
|6.61—.21
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|30484
|14.88
|14.65
|14.77—.25
|ENSCO .04
|x65824
|4.13
|3.93
|4.04—.13
|Eventbrn
|32417
|24.75
|22.36
|24.45—7.97
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|59548
|79.32
|78.25
|78.75—1.41
|FordM .60a
|155761
|8.45
|8.34
|8.43—.05
|FrkLUSEq
|148617
|30.31
|30.21
|30.28—.15
|FrptMcM .20
|75750
|12.10
|11.78
|12.00—.31
|GameStop 1.52
|36494
|11.22
|10.76
|10.77—.83
|Gap .97
|32325
|26.71
|26.02
|26.07—.66
|GenElec .04
|x411790
|9.68
|9.28
|9.56+.12
|Gerdau .02e
|x33331
|3.80
|3.74
|3.76—.07
|GoldFLtd .01e
|52319
|3.84
|3.75
|3.79+.06
|Goldcrpg .24
|70752
|10.83
|10.56
|10.65+.05
|HPInc .64
|34061
|18.70
|18.46
|18.63—.20
|Hallibrtn .72
|51742
|27.45
|27.01
|27.23—.70
|HeclaM .01e
|34011
|2.35
|2.23
|2.27+.03
|Huyan
|56992
|24.48
|22.70
|24.04—1.18
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|95627
|3.51
|3.28
|3.48+.21
|ICICIBk .16e
|39642
|10.59
|10.47
|10.52+.10
|iShGold
|85544
|12.45
|12.40
|12.44+.13
|iShBrazil .67e
|163939
|41.50
|41.02
|41.33+.15
|iShSilver
|52059
|14.42
|14.30
|14.39+.30
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|190241
|42.86
|42.57
|42.71—.83
|iShEMkts .59e
|486267
|41.68
|41.39
|41.55—.40
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|38802
|116.15
|115.91
|116.13—.13
|iSEafe 1.66e
|96615
|63.37
|63.06
|63.24—.22
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|85303
|85.03
|84.81
|84.98—.26
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|114179
|151.76
|150.61
|150.94—.74
|iShChina .61e
|35698
|59.72
|59.11
|59.45—1.23
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|36073
|59.35
|59.07
|59.24—.22
|IntlGmeTn .80
|41949
|14.42
|13.70
|13.82—.53
|iShJapanrs
|42700
|53.22
|52.93
|53.14—.30
|iShCorEM .95e
|127973
|50.23
|49.92
|50.09—.41
|ItauUnHs
|38784
|9.20
|9.09
|9.14—.01
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|43236
|103.23
|101.99
|102.51—.46
|JohnJn 3.60
|31211
|139.30
|136.42
|137.16—1.08
|Keycorp .56
|29530
|16.78
|16.48
|16.65—.05
|KindMorg .80
|59088
|19.77
|19.58
|19.61—.24
|Kinrossg
|60921
|3.31
|3.21
|3.31+.17
|Kroger s .56f
|73680
|25.68
|24.66
|24.88—.73
|LaredoPet
|37520
|3.06
|2.80
|2.91—.21
|Liventn
|32848
|12.16
|11.55
|12.12+.02
|Macys 1.51
|45406
|23.20
|22.73
|23.01—.30
|MarathnO .20
|53478
|16.44
|16.03
|16.10—.76
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|33087
|57.94
|57.04
|57.05—1.79
|Merck 2.20
|45243
|80.60
|79.13
|79.43—1.02
|MorgStan 1.20
|43445
|41.40
|40.40
|41.13—.04
|Nabors .24
|38893
|3.30
|3.10
|3.19—.14
|NewmtM .56
|33713
|34.04
|33.21
|33.54+.32
|NokiaCp .19e
|162415
|6.07
|5.95
|6.06+.03
|OasisPet
|67645
|5.28
|4.97
|5.07—.37
|Oracle .76
|54960
|52.72
|52.13
|52.56—.03
|Penney
|29517
|1.64
|1.58
|1.61—.03
|PetrbrsA
|38190
|13.73
|13.55
|13.68—.04
|Petrobras
|67009
|14.96
|14.75
|14.87—.17
|Pfizer 1.44f
|113723
|41.44
|40.34
|40.76—.63
|PUltSP500s
|30739
|44.63
|43.91
|44.32—.91
|PrUCruders
|36897
|18.54
|17.93
|18.23—1.05
|ProShSPrs
|30248
|28.89
|28.73
|28.80+.19
|PrUShSPrs
|37242
|36.20
|35.83
|36.00+.50
|PrUShD3rs
|36103
|14.81
|14.53
|14.65+.21
|RegionsFn .56
|32309
|15.50
|15.21
|15.41—.01
|RiteAid
|60051
|.69
|.66
|.69+.02
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|30698
|60.84
|60.30
|60.47—1.10
|SpdrGold
|51917
|122.83
|122.37
|122.70+1.19
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|373758
|273.89
|272.42
|273.23—1.78
|SpdrBiots .44e
|30306
|86.81
|85.05
|86.21—.35
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|119189
|35.37
|35.27
|35.35—.11
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|30081
|54.41
|53.55
|53.97—.15
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|
|141310
|28.55
|27.83
|27.88—1.20
|Schlmbrg 2
|62611
|41.79
|40.88
|41.03—1.47
|SibanyeG .14r
|38436
|4.11
|3.93
|3.94+.01
|SiderurNac
|34350
|3.65
|3.58
|3.60—.19
|SnapIncAn
|76729
|9.55
|9.18
|9.45—.05
|SwstnEngy
|86734
|4.35
|4.19
|4.20—.22
|Sprint
|34347
|6.30
|6.20
|6.21—.09
|Squaren
|54223
|74.09
|71.10
|73.52—.59
|SPMatls .98e
|35788
|54.65
|54.06
|54.42—.22
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|48877
|89.45
|88.64
|89.01—.58
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|55531
|53.97
|53.51
|53.68—.01
|SPEngy 2.04e
|77153
|64.20
|63.31
|63.54—1.58
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|228643
|25.96
|25.68
|25.86—.13
|SPInds 1.12e
|54030
|74.28
|73.61
|73.82—.60
|SPTech .78e
|58218
|69.65
|68.84
|69.46—.36
|SPUtil 1.55e
|72169
|57.59
|57.01
|57.31—.04
|TevaPhrm .73e
|36115
|16.03
|15.71
|15.82—.19
|Transocn
|58658
|8.27
|7.93
|8.14—.23
|TurqHillRs
|32869
|1.63
|1.54
|1.60—.02
|Twitter
|68445
|30.21
|29.41
|30.11—.01
|USOilFd
|150534
|11.58
|11.39
|11.49—.32
|USSteel .20
|49639
|19.60
|19.07
|19.08—.92
|ValeSA .29e
|110570
|12.58
|12.26
|12.47—.13
|VanEGold .06e
|176321
|22.32
|21.94
|22.17+.38
|VnEkRus .01e
|55608
|20.23
|20.10
|20.14—.17
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|51916
|16.19
|15.87
|16.02—.45
|VanEJrGld
|41620
|31.99
|31.47
|31.90+.90
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|30236
|84.16
|83.49
|83.64—.13
|VangEmg 1.10e
|65943
|41.16
|40.92
|41.03—.39
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|38902
|40.17
|39.99
|40.09—.19
|Vereit .55
|36088
|8.05
|7.93
|8.03+.02
|VerizonCm 2.41
|41308
|56.68
|56.16
|56.24—.06
|Vipshop
|35524
|7.47
|7.15
|7.29—.30
|WeathfIntl
|103715
|.63
|.59
|.60—.05
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|57722
|49.81
|49.17
|49.66—.03
|Yamanag .02
|85793
|2.61
|2.53
|2.61+.15
|iPtShFutn
|209492
|34.59
|33.60
|33.96+.95
|—————————
