BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 42789 2.68 2.56 2.61—.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 72654 30.02 29.74 29.87—.06 Alibaba 86602 175.18 171.57 173.94—3.38 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 64767 9.79 9.63 9.73—.09 Altria 3.20 51561 55.55 54.73 55.28+.54 Ambev .05e 81742 4.30 4.21 4.25—.01 Annaly 1.20e 50744 10.18 10.09 10.16+.06 AuroraCn 213729 7.88 7.33 7.82+.24 BJsWholen 40067 24.85 24.01 24.81—.27 BcoBrads .06a 38677 11.06 10.91 10.94 BcoSantSA .21e 44022 4.59 4.54 4.58—.05 BkofAm .60 191845 28.61 28.01 28.48—.07 BarrickGld 81787 13.00 12.68 12.81+.18 BerryPlas .12p 58022 53.91 51.00 52.27+.55 BigLots 1.20 78974 37.29 33.86 35.78+3.94 BrMySq 1.64 44343 51.31 50.43 50.60—.91 CVSHealth 2 102916 53.06 51.93 52.99+.63 CallonPet 31600 7.00 6.68 6.89—.29 CenovusE .20 29508 8.26 7.96 8.13—.32 CntryLink 1m 50167 12.23 11.92 12.08—.04 ChesEng 334110 2.88 2.71 2.72—.25 Chicos .35f 33072 5.18 4.77 4.88—.44 CgpVelLCrd 102505 14.46 13.74 14.12—1.25 CgpVelICrd 62132 8.87 8.50 8.68+.66 Citigroup 1.80 58648 62.02 60.76 61.68—.22 CocaCola 1.60f 68803 45.25 44.73 44.79—.49 ConocoPhil 1.22 34165 66.70 64.96 65.16—2.79 DRHorton .50 34001 40.97 40.09 40.47—.09 DeltaAir 1.40 31003 49.60 48.92 49.46—.13 DenburyR 79315 1.64 1.50 1.57—.09 DBXHvChiA .29e 51891 27.01 26.88 26.90—1.10 DevonE .32 50649 27.52 26.59 26.65—1.41 DxSOXBrrs 44170 8.51 8.08 8.18+.16 DxGBullrs 75988 19.82 18.87 19.46+.96 DrGMBllrs .09e 105621 10.27 9.80 10.18+.81 DirSPBears 53761 23.70 23.32 23.49+.47 DxSPOGBls 68726 9.09 8.43 8.45—1.20 DxSCBearrs 70738 10.53 10.29 10.46+.16 DrxSPBulls 31954 42.25 41.56 41.97—.85 Disney 1.76f 33563 113.68 112.90 113.16—.85 DowDuPnt 1.52 39459 54.66 53.46 54.29—.23 ElancoAnn 54907 29.34 29.00 29.19—.09 EliLilly 2.58f 164715 126.90 125.53 126.28—.06 EnCanag .06 142665 6.69 6.43 6.61—.21 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 30484 14.88 14.65 14.77—.25 ENSCO .04 x65824 4.13 3.93 4.04—.13 Eventbrn 32417 24.75 22.36 24.45—7.97 ExxonMbl 3.28 59548 79.32 78.25 78.75—1.41 FordM .60a 155761 8.45 8.34 8.43—.05 FrkLUSEq 148617 30.31 30.21 30.28—.15 FrptMcM .20 75750 12.10 11.78 12.00—.31 GameStop 1.52 36494 11.22 10.76 10.77—.83 Gap .97 32325 26.71 26.02 26.07—.66 GenElec .04 x411790 9.68 9.28 9.56+.12 Gerdau .02e x33331 3.80 3.74 3.76—.07 GoldFLtd .01e 52319 3.84 3.75 3.79+.06 Goldcrpg .24 70752 10.83 10.56 10.65+.05 HPInc .64 34061 18.70 18.46 18.63—.20 Hallibrtn .72 51742 27.45 27.01 27.23—.70 HeclaM .01e 34011 2.35 2.23 2.27+.03 Huyan 56992 24.48 22.70 24.04—1.18 IAMGldg 1.52f 95627 3.51 3.28 3.48+.21 ICICIBk .16e 39642 10.59 10.47 10.52+.10 iShGold 85544 12.45 12.40 12.44+.13 iShBrazil .67e 163939 41.50 41.02 41.33+.15 iShSilver 52059 14.42 14.30 14.39+.30 iShChinaLC .87e 190241 42.86 42.57 42.71—.83 iShEMkts .59e 486267 41.68 41.39 41.55—.40 iShiBoxIG 3.87 38802 116.15 115.91 116.13—.13 iSEafe 1.66e 96615 63.37 63.06 63.24—.22 iShiBxHYB 5.09 85303 85.03 84.81 84.98—.26 iShR2K 1.77e 114179 151.76 150.61 150.94—.74 iShChina .61e 35698 59.72 59.11 59.45—1.23 iShCorEafe 1.56e 36073 59.35 59.07 59.24—.22 IntlGmeTn .80 41949 14.42 13.70 13.82—.53 iShJapanrs 42700 53.22 52.93 53.14—.30 iShCorEM .95e 127973 50.23 49.92 50.09—.41 ItauUnHs 38784 9.20 9.09 9.14—.01 JPMorgCh 3.20 43236 103.23 101.99 102.51—.46 JohnJn 3.60 31211 139.30 136.42 137.16—1.08 Keycorp .56 29530 16.78 16.48 16.65—.05 KindMorg .80 59088 19.77 19.58 19.61—.24 Kinrossg 60921 3.31 3.21 3.31+.17 Kroger s .56f 73680 25.68 24.66 24.88—.73 LaredoPet 37520 3.06 2.80 2.91—.21 Liventn 32848 12.16 11.55 12.12+.02 Macys 1.51 45406 23.20 22.73 23.01—.30 MarathnO .20 53478 16.44 16.03 16.10—.76 MarathPts 2.12 33087 57.94 57.04 57.05—1.79 Merck 2.20 45243 80.60 79.13 79.43—1.02 MorgStan 1.20 43445 41.40 40.40 41.13—.04 Nabors .24 38893 3.30 3.10 3.19—.14 NewmtM .56 33713 34.04 33.21 33.54+.32 NokiaCp .19e 162415 6.07 5.95 6.06+.03 OasisPet 67645 5.28 4.97 5.07—.37 Oracle .76 54960 52.72 52.13 52.56—.03 Penney 29517 1.64 1.58 1.61—.03 PetrbrsA 38190 13.73 13.55 13.68—.04 Petrobras 67009 14.96 14.75 14.87—.17 Pfizer 1.44f 113723 41.44 40.34 40.76—.63 PUltSP500s 30739 44.63 43.91 44.32—.91 PrUCruders 36897 18.54 17.93 18.23—1.05 ProShSPrs 30248 28.89 28.73 28.80+.19 PrUShSPrs 37242 36.20 35.83 36.00+.50 PrUShD3rs 36103 14.81 14.53 14.65+.21 RegionsFn .56 32309 15.50 15.21 15.41—.01 RiteAid 60051 .69 .66 .69+.02 RoyDShllA 3.76 30698 60.84 60.30 60.47—1.10 SpdrGold 51917 122.83 122.37 122.70+1.19 S&P500ETF 4.13e 373758 273.89 272.42 273.23—1.78 SpdrBiots .44e 30306 86.81 85.05 86.21—.35 SpdrLehHY 2.30 119189 35.37 35.27 35.35—.11 SpdrS&PRB .74e 30081 54.41 53.55 53.97—.15 SpdrOGEx .73e 141310 28.55 27.83 27.88—1.20 Schlmbrg 2 62611 41.79 40.88 41.03—1.47 SibanyeG .14r 38436 4.11 3.93 3.94+.01 SiderurNac 34350 3.65 3.58 3.60—.19 SnapIncAn 76729 9.55 9.18 9.45—.05 SwstnEngy 86734 4.35 4.19 4.20—.22 Sprint 34347 6.30 6.20 6.21—.09 Squaren 54223 74.09 71.10 73.52—.59 SPMatls .98e 35788 54.65 54.06 54.42—.22 SPHlthC 1.01e 48877 89.45 88.64 89.01—.58 SPCnSt 1.28e 55531 53.97 53.51 53.68—.01 SPEngy 2.04e 77153 64.20 63.31 63.54—1.58 SPDRFncl .46e 228643 25.96 25.68 25.86—.13 SPInds 1.12e 54030 74.28 73.61 73.82—.60 SPTech .78e 58218 69.65 68.84 69.46—.36 SPUtil 1.55e 72169 57.59 57.01 57.31—.04 TevaPhrm .73e 36115 16.03 15.71 15.82—.19 Transocn 58658 8.27 7.93 8.14—.23 TurqHillRs 32869 1.63 1.54 1.60—.02 Twitter 68445 30.21 29.41 30.11—.01 USOilFd 150534 11.58 11.39 11.49—.32 USSteel .20 49639 19.60 19.07 19.08—.92 ValeSA .29e 110570 12.58 12.26 12.47—.13 VanEGold .06e 176321 22.32 21.94 22.17+.38 VnEkRus .01e 55608 20.23 20.10 20.14—.17 VEckOilSvc .47e 51916 16.19 15.87 16.02—.45 VanEJrGld 41620 31.99 31.47 31.90+.90 VangREIT 3.08e 30236 84.16 83.49 83.64—.13 VangEmg 1.10e 65943 41.16 40.92 41.03—.39 VangFTSE 1.10e 38902 40.17 39.99 40.09—.19 Vereit .55 36088 8.05 7.93 8.03+.02 VerizonCm 2.41 41308 56.68 56.16 56.24—.06 Vipshop 35524 7.47 7.15 7.29—.30 WeathfIntl 103715 .63 .59 .60—.05 WellsFargo 1.80f 57722 49.81 49.17 49.66—.03 Yamanag .02 85793 2.61 2.53 2.61+.15 iPtShFutn 209492 34.59 33.60 33.96+.95 