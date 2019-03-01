BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 38476 3.11 3.00 3.01—.02 AMCEnt .68 56268 16.50 15.39 15.98+1.95 AT&TInc 2.04f 112273 31.24 30.87 30.93—.19 AbbVie…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|38476
|3.11
|3.00
|3.01—.02
|AMCEnt .68
|56268
|16.50
|15.39
|15.98+1.95
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|112273
|31.24
|30.87
|30.93—.19
|AbbVie 4.28
|33170
|80.85
|79.28
|80.17+.93
|Alibaba
|84859
|186.90
|183.77
|184.47+1.44
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|109539
|9.81
|9.64
|9.68—.01
|Alticen .07e
|36373
|21.63
|21.27
|21.44—.37
|Ambev .05e
|272102
|4.50
|4.38
|4.41—.12
|AmercldR
|98941
|28.85
|28.45
|28.46—.29
|Annaly 1.20e
|56962
|10.12
|10.03
|10.05—.09
|AnteroRes 1
|38993
|9.22
|8.72
|8.92+.26
|AuroraCn
|104240
|7.58
|7.31
|7.36—.20
|BcoBrads .06a
|67053
|11.46
|11.26
|11.30—.18
|BcoSantSA .21e
|45284
|4.93
|4.83
|4.84—.03
|BkofAm .60
|221449
|29.65
|29.29
|29.34+.26
|BarrickGld
|63982
|12.65
|12.35
|12.36—.28
|BoxIncn
|34326
|20.78
|19.41
|19.57—.67
|BrMySq 1.64f
|204725
|52.70
|51.51
|52.51+.85
|CVSHealth 2
|54732
|58.74
|58.06
|58.18+.35
|CanopyGrn
|32172
|48.40
|46.92
|47.26—.15
|Cemex .29t
|47245
|4.94
|4.76
|4.85—.01
|CntryLink 2.16
|40046
|13.20
|12.90
|12.93—.27
|ChesEng
|510201
|3.22
|3.00
|3.14+.18
|CgpVelLCrd
|87635
|16.28
|14.63
|14.73—1.24
|CgpVelICrd
|69779
|8.45
|7.64
|8.40+.61
|Citigroup 1.80
|71490
|65.69
|64.52
|64.60+.62
|ClevCliffs .20
|42740
|11.20
|10.86
|10.87—.22
|CocaCola 1.60f
|41112
|45.64
|45.22
|45.26—.08
|Coty .50
|33868
|11.10
|10.99
|11.01+.01
|DRHorton .50
|36078
|39.28
|37.81
|38.52—.37
|DeltaAir 1.40
|51199
|49.73
|48.22
|48.32—1.27
|DenburyR
|72473
|2.02
|1.90
|1.91—.02
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|50425
|28.25
|28.09
|28.11+.65
|DevonE .32
|38007
|30.30
|29.45
|29.95+.44
|DxGBullrs
|55864
|19.97
|19.04
|19.16—.63
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|69014
|10.91
|10.38
|10.46—.35
|DxSPOGBrrs
|41260
|11.12
|10.54
|11.03—.32
|DirDGlBrrs
|38851
|19.71
|18.82
|19.60+.60
|DxSPOGBls
|42573
|11.16
|10.64
|10.70+.28
|DxSCBearrs
|43824
|9.37
|9.10
|9.32—.05
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|38349
|54.05
|52.66
|52.71—.52
|ElancoAnn
|107330
|31.06
|30.14
|30.95+.71
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|186183
|128.84
|126.58
|128.83+2.54
|EnCanag .06
|197235
|7.42
|7.16
|7.21—.04
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|44078
|15.17
|14.81
|15.00+.21
|ENSCO .04
|79384
|4.24
|4.12
|4.16+.06
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|39748
|79.86
|79.03
|79.54+.51
|Farfetchn
|57554
|31.41
|28.04
|29.96+5.46
|Fitbitn
|51987
|6.23
|5.96
|6.08+.16
|FootLockr 1.52f
|81397
|68.00
|62.03
|63.27+3.75
|FordM .60a
|143842
|8.89
|8.71
|8.74—.03
|FrptMcM .20
|57317
|13.15
|12.86
|12.90
|Gap .97
|270936
|31.39
|29.62
|30.26+4.86
|GenElec .04
|352936
|10.52
|10.13
|10.19—.20
|Goldcrpg .24
|103556
|10.80
|10.50
|10.62+.08
|HPInc .64
|107427
|19.95
|19.71
|19.72—.02
|Hallibrtn .72
|37568
|31.30
|30.82
|30.90+.21
|HeclaM .01e
|64542
|2.39
|2.24
|2.35—.06
|HPEntn .45e
|73618
|16.54
|16.26
|16.30—.08
|iShGold
|80212
|12.57
|12.46
|12.47—.12
|iShBrazil .67e
|137578
|42.83
|42.38
|42.47—.53
|iShHK .61e
|31704
|25.97
|25.87
|25.89+.03
|iShSKor .65e
|29998
|63.46
|62.82
|62.89—.08
|iShSilver
|69678
|14.55
|14.36
|14.36—.27
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|154357
|44.39
|44.00
|44.08+.45
|iShEMkts .59e
|500035
|42.81
|42.41
|42.47+.03
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|66797
|115.88
|115.64
|115.70—.33
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|35941
|119.53
|119.01
|119.28—.74
|iSEafe 1.66e
|107794
|64.75
|64.39
|64.45+.18
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|92238
|85.63
|85.50
|85.54—.21
|iShR2K 1.77e
|78981
|158.25
|156.75
|157.02+.24
|iShREst 2.76e
|55858
|84.25
|83.04
|83.12—1.04
|iShHmCnst .09e
|43070
|35.03
|34.07
|34.33—.27
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|51605
|60.72
|60.39
|60.44+.15
|iShCorEM .95e
|81056
|51.50
|51.05
|51.11—.01
|ItauUnHs
|x80013
|9.37
|9.24
|9.32—.08
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|54058
|105.91
|104.31
|104.38+.02
|Keycorp .56
|49335
|17.89
|17.44
|17.46—.21
|KindMorg .80
|51002
|19.42
|19.19
|19.38+.22
|Kinrossg
|56335
|3.38
|3.27
|3.29—.04
|LBrands 1.20f
|63054
|28.76
|27.43
|27.95+1.81
|LexRltyTr .71
|46136
|9.22
|8.94
|8.96—.33
|LloydBkg .47a
|50207
|3.33
|3.27
|3.28—.04
|Macys 1.51
|47210
|25.18
|24.51
|24.57—.23
|MarathnO .20
|56805
|17.12
|16.68
|16.89+.29
|Masco .48
|43853
|41.00
|39.31
|40.08+2.52
|McDerIrs
|30087
|9.19
|8.52
|8.83+.35
|Medtrnic 2
|31002
|91.44
|90.95
|91.09+.59
|MorgStan 1.20
|56209
|42.87
|42.35
|42.45+.47
|Nabors .24
|58423
|3.33
|3.19
|3.20—.04
|NewmtM .56
|43422
|34.48
|33.81
|33.84—.28
|Nielsenplc 1.40
|32635
|27.43
|26.20
|26.99+.79
|NobleEngy .44
|31032
|22.62
|22.18
|22.21+.06
|NokiaCp .19e
|126912
|6.14
|6.08
|6.10+.01
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|32868
|48.87
|45.57
|46.57—.71
|OasisPet
|52636
|5.75
|5.47
|5.49—.10
|Oracle .76
|62699
|52.73
|52.38
|52.45+.32
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|42052
|18.27
|17.05
|18.19+1.16
|Penney
|98479
|1.61
|1.45
|1.46—.07
|Petrobras
|60577
|15.85
|15.58
|15.63—.09
|Pfizer 1.44f
|86777
|43.79
|43.29
|43.39+.04
|PureStrgn
|41524
|21.08
|19.50
|20.45—.03
|RangeRs .08
|41618
|11.07
|10.74
|10.74+.04
|RegionsFn .56
|38667
|16.72
|16.35
|16.36—.04
|SpdrGold
|50113
|123.96
|122.91
|122.97—1.03
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|269712
|280.88
|278.82
|279.09+.41
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|106448
|35.63
|35.55
|35.58—.12
|SpdrRetls .49e
|30994
|46.93
|45.96
|46.07+.19
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|98114
|30.51
|30.02
|30.06+.28
|Salesforce
|32124
|166.15
|161.75
|162.87—.78
|Schlmbrg 2
|31406
|44.95
|44.22
|44.69+.63
|SeaLtdn
|30157
|22.53
|21.20
|22.51+1.01
|SnapIncAn
|104138
|10.16
|9.81
|9.100+.20
|SwstAirl .64
|35863
|56.58
|54.27
|54.44—1.60
|SwstnEngy
|153419
|4.53
|4.34
|4.41+.18
|Squaren
|135365
|81.03
|76.69
|77.13—4.11
|SPMatls .98e
|37253
|55.74
|54.88
|54.92—.13
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|38279
|92.70
|92.14
|92.48+.83
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|36054
|54.52
|54.04
|54.06—.28
|SPEngy 2.04e
|70485
|66.20
|65.60
|65.90+.65
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|328630
|26.94
|26.61
|26.64+.12
|SPInds 1.12e
|46703
|77.10
|76.01
|76.07—.27
|SPTech .78e
|45720
|71.53
|70.77
|70.89+.03
|SPUtil 1.55e
|59832
|57.11
|56.65
|56.81—.20
|TJX .78
|33250
|52.49
|51.82
|52.05+.76
|Tegna .28
|45414
|15.58
|14.19
|15.01+1.84
|TevaPhrm .73e
|33100
|17.14
|16.93
|17.03+.20
|3DSys
|45020
|14.50
|12.14
|12.17—1.95
|Transocn
|97312
|8.46
|8.20
|8.34+.17
|Twitter
|59602
|31.19
|30.28
|30.41—.38
|USOilFd
|195048
|12.03
|11.61
|11.64—.31
|USSteel .20
|49196
|22.93
|22.01
|22.07—.34
|ValeSA .29e
|204234
|12.29
|12.03
|12.20—.28
|VanEGold .06e
|223780
|22.32
|21.96
|22.01—.24
|VnEkRus .01e
|48890
|20.61
|20.41
|20.44+.02
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|39134
|17.46
|17.14
|17.27+.17
|VanEJrGld
|45915
|32.53
|31.99
|32.07—.34
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|46270
|84.24
|82.82
|82.89—1.10
|VangEmg 1.10e
|81590
|41.94
|41.59
|41.65+.03
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|30845
|41.14
|40.91
|40.95+.15
|VerizonCm 2.41
|32686
|57.15
|56.35
|56.41—.52
|Versum .24f
|58656
|49.48
|48.24
|48.56—.44
|Vipshop
|32778
|7.37
|7.08
|7.10—.08
|Visa s 1
|35102
|149.93
|148.38
|148.60+.48
|WeathfIntl
|143719
|.73
|.64
|.73+.08
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|83550
|50.84
|50.09
|50.13+.24
|WstnUnion .80f
|49419
|18.10
|17.82
|18.06+.19
|WmsCos 1.52f
|31178
|27.02
|26.75
|26.87+.18
|Yamanag .02
|47502
|2.62
|2.52
|2.57—.02
|iPtShFutn
|88360
|31.18
|30.43
|30.92—.49
|—————————
