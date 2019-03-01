BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 38476 3.11 3.00 3.01—.02 AMCEnt .68 56268 16.50 15.39 15.98+1.95 AT&TInc 2.04f 112273 31.24 30.87 30.93—.19 AbbVie…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 38476 3.11 3.00 3.01—.02 AMCEnt .68 56268 16.50 15.39 15.98+1.95 AT&TInc 2.04f 112273 31.24 30.87 30.93—.19 AbbVie 4.28 33170 80.85 79.28 80.17+.93 Alibaba 84859 186.90 183.77 184.47+1.44 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 109539 9.81 9.64 9.68—.01 Alticen .07e 36373 21.63 21.27 21.44—.37 Ambev .05e 272102 4.50 4.38 4.41—.12 AmercldR 98941 28.85 28.45 28.46—.29 Annaly 1.20e 56962 10.12 10.03 10.05—.09 AnteroRes 1 38993 9.22 8.72 8.92+.26 AuroraCn 104240 7.58 7.31 7.36—.20 BcoBrads .06a 67053 11.46 11.26 11.30—.18 BcoSantSA .21e 45284 4.93 4.83 4.84—.03 BkofAm .60 221449 29.65 29.29 29.34+.26 BarrickGld 63982 12.65 12.35 12.36—.28 BoxIncn 34326 20.78 19.41 19.57—.67 BrMySq 1.64f 204725 52.70 51.51 52.51+.85 CVSHealth 2 54732 58.74 58.06 58.18+.35 CanopyGrn 32172 48.40 46.92 47.26—.15 Cemex .29t 47245 4.94 4.76 4.85—.01 CntryLink 2.16 40046 13.20 12.90 12.93—.27 ChesEng 510201 3.22 3.00 3.14+.18 CgpVelLCrd 87635 16.28 14.63 14.73—1.24 CgpVelICrd 69779 8.45 7.64 8.40+.61 Citigroup 1.80 71490 65.69 64.52 64.60+.62 ClevCliffs .20 42740 11.20 10.86 10.87—.22 CocaCola 1.60f 41112 45.64 45.22 45.26—.08 Coty .50 33868 11.10 10.99 11.01+.01 DRHorton .50 36078 39.28 37.81 38.52—.37 DeltaAir 1.40 51199 49.73 48.22 48.32—1.27 DenburyR 72473 2.02 1.90 1.91—.02 DBXHvChiA .29e 50425 28.25 28.09 28.11+.65 DevonE .32 38007 30.30 29.45 29.95+.44 DxGBullrs 55864 19.97 19.04 19.16—.63 DrGMBllrs .09e 69014 10.91 10.38 10.46—.35 DxSPOGBrrs 41260 11.12 10.54 11.03—.32 DirDGlBrrs 38851 19.71 18.82 19.60+.60 DxSPOGBls 42573 11.16 10.64 10.70+.28 DxSCBearrs 43824 9.37 9.10 9.32—.05 DowDuPnt 1.52 38349 54.05 52.66 52.71—.52 ElancoAnn 107330 31.06 30.14 30.95+.71 EliLilly 2.58f 186183 128.84 126.58 128.83+2.54 EnCanag .06 197235 7.42 7.16 7.21—.04 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 44078 15.17 14.81 15.00+.21 ENSCO .04 79384 4.24 4.12 4.16+.06 ExxonMbl 3.28 39748 79.86 79.03 79.54+.51 Farfetchn 57554 31.41 28.04 29.96+5.46 Fitbitn 51987 6.23 5.96 6.08+.16 FootLockr 1.52f 81397 68.00 62.03 63.27+3.75 FordM .60a 143842 8.89 8.71 8.74—.03 FrptMcM .20 57317 13.15 12.86 12.90 Gap .97 270936 31.39 29.62 30.26+4.86 GenElec .04 352936 10.52 10.13 10.19—.20 Goldcrpg .24 103556 10.80 10.50 10.62+.08 HPInc .64 107427 19.95 19.71 19.72—.02 Hallibrtn .72 37568 31.30 30.82 30.90+.21 HeclaM .01e 64542 2.39 2.24 2.35—.06 HPEntn .45e 73618 16.54 16.26 16.30—.08 iShGold 80212 12.57 12.46 12.47—.12 iShBrazil .67e 137578 42.83 42.38 42.47—.53 iShHK .61e 31704 25.97 25.87 25.89+.03 iShSKor .65e 29998 63.46 62.82 62.89—.08 iShSilver 69678 14.55 14.36 14.36—.27 iShChinaLC .87e 154357 44.39 44.00 44.08+.45 iShEMkts .59e 500035 42.81 42.41 42.47+.03 iShiBoxIG 3.87 66797 115.88 115.64 115.70—.33 iSh20yrT 3.05 35941 119.53 119.01 119.28—.74 iSEafe 1.66e 107794 64.75 64.39 64.45+.18 iShiBxHYB 5.09 92238 85.63 85.50 85.54—.21 iShR2K 1.77e 78981 158.25 156.75 157.02+.24 iShREst 2.76e 55858 84.25 83.04 83.12—1.04 iShHmCnst .09e 43070 35.03 34.07 34.33—.27 iShCorEafe 1.56e 51605 60.72 60.39 60.44+.15 iShCorEM .95e 81056 51.50 51.05 51.11—.01 ItauUnHs x80013 9.37 9.24 9.32—.08 JPMorgCh 3.20 54058 105.91 104.31 104.38+.02 Keycorp .56 49335 17.89 17.44 17.46—.21 KindMorg .80 51002 19.42 19.19 19.38+.22 Kinrossg 56335 3.38 3.27 3.29—.04 LBrands 1.20f 63054 28.76 27.43 27.95+1.81 LexRltyTr .71 46136 9.22 8.94 8.96—.33 LloydBkg .47a 50207 3.33 3.27 3.28—.04 Macys 1.51 47210 25.18 24.51 24.57—.23 MarathnO .20 56805 17.12 16.68 16.89+.29 Masco .48 43853 41.00 39.31 40.08+2.52 McDerIrs 30087 9.19 8.52 8.83+.35 Medtrnic 2 31002 91.44 90.95 91.09+.59 MorgStan 1.20 56209 42.87 42.35 42.45+.47 Nabors .24 58423 3.33 3.19 3.20—.04 NewmtM .56 43422 34.48 33.81 33.84—.28 Nielsenplc 1.40 32635 27.43 26.20 26.99+.79 NobleEngy .44 31032 22.62 22.18 22.21+.06 NokiaCp .19e 126912 6.14 6.08 6.10+.01 Nordstrm 1.48a 32868 48.87 45.57 46.57—.71 OasisPet 52636 5.75 5.47 5.49—.10 Oracle .76 62699 52.73 52.38 52.45+.32 PG&ECp 2.12f 42052 18.27 17.05 18.19+1.16 Penney 98479 1.61 1.45 1.46—.07 Petrobras 60577 15.85 15.58 15.63—.09 Pfizer 1.44f 86777 43.79 43.29 43.39+.04 PureStrgn 41524 21.08 19.50 20.45—.03 RangeRs .08 41618 11.07 10.74 10.74+.04 RegionsFn .56 38667 16.72 16.35 16.36—.04 SpdrGold 50113 123.96 122.91 122.97—1.03 S&P500ETF 4.13e 269712 280.88 278.82 279.09+.41 SpdrLehHY 2.30 106448 35.63 35.55 35.58—.12 SpdrRetls .49e 30994 46.93 45.96 46.07+.19 SpdrOGEx .73e 98114 30.51 30.02 30.06+.28 Salesforce 32124 166.15 161.75 162.87—.78 Schlmbrg 2 31406 44.95 44.22 44.69+.63 SeaLtdn 30157 22.53 21.20 22.51+1.01 SnapIncAn 104138 10.16 9.81 9.100+.20 SwstAirl .64 35863 56.58 54.27 54.44—1.60 SwstnEngy 153419 4.53 4.34 4.41+.18 Squaren 135365 81.03 76.69 77.13—4.11 SPMatls .98e 37253 55.74 54.88 54.92—.13 SPHlthC 1.01e 38279 92.70 92.14 92.48+.83 SPCnSt 1.28e 36054 54.52 54.04 54.06—.28 SPEngy 2.04e 70485 66.20 65.60 65.90+.65 SPDRFncl .46e 328630 26.94 26.61 26.64+.12 SPInds 1.12e 46703 77.10 76.01 76.07—.27 SPTech .78e 45720 71.53 70.77 70.89+.03 SPUtil 1.55e 59832 57.11 56.65 56.81—.20 TJX .78 33250 52.49 51.82 52.05+.76 Tegna .28 45414 15.58 14.19 15.01+1.84 TevaPhrm .73e 33100 17.14 16.93 17.03+.20 3DSys 45020 14.50 12.14 12.17—1.95 Transocn 97312 8.46 8.20 8.34+.17 Twitter 59602 31.19 30.28 30.41—.38 USOilFd 195048 12.03 11.61 11.64—.31 USSteel .20 49196 22.93 22.01 22.07—.34 ValeSA .29e 204234 12.29 12.03 12.20—.28 VanEGold .06e 223780 22.32 21.96 22.01—.24 VnEkRus .01e 48890 20.61 20.41 20.44+.02 VEckOilSvc .47e 39134 17.46 17.14 17.27+.17 VanEJrGld 45915 32.53 31.99 32.07—.34 VangREIT 3.08e 46270 84.24 82.82 82.89—1.10 VangEmg 1.10e 81590 41.94 41.59 41.65+.03 VangFTSE 1.10e 30845 41.14 40.91 40.95+.15 VerizonCm 2.41 32686 57.15 56.35 56.41—.52 Versum .24f 58656 49.48 48.24 48.56—.44 Vipshop 32778 7.37 7.08 7.10—.08 Visa s 1 35102 149.93 148.38 148.60+.48 WeathfIntl 143719 .73 .64 .73+.08 WellsFargo 1.80f 83550 50.84 50.09 50.13+.24 WstnUnion .80f 49419 18.10 17.82 18.06+.19 WmsCos 1.52f 31178 27.02 26.75 26.87+.18 Yamanag .02 47502 2.62 2.52 2.57—.02 iPtShFutn 88360 31.18 30.43 30.92—.49 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.