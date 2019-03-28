BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04f 269487 31.50 30.87 31.01—.39 AbbottLab 1.28 56675 79.66 78.72 79.44+.71 Alibaba 72086 178.53 175.97 177.73+.70 AlpAlerMLP…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|269487
|31.50
|30.87
|31.01—.39
|AbbottLab 1.28
|56675
|79.66
|78.72
|79.44+.71
|Alibaba
|72086
|178.53
|175.97
|177.73+.70
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|136971
|10.01
|9.89
|9.99+.05
|Altria 3.20
|87133
|57.23
|56.31
|56.70+.40
|Ambev .05e
|377557
|4.34
|4.17
|4.29+.09
|Annaly 1.20e
|x311198
|10.07
|9.98
|10.06+.12
|AuroraCn
|314221
|8.96
|8.38
|8.83
|BB&TCp 1.62
|78006
|46.35
|45.43
|46.31+.91
|BcoBrads .06a
|268803
|10.81
|10.22
|10.69+.49
|BcoSantSA .21e
|57109
|4.62
|4.57
|4.61—.06
|BkofAm .60
|458317
|27.41
|27.02
|27.33+.30
|BarrickGld
|159165
|14.10
|13.73
|13.88—.37
|BlackBerry
|58401
|8.89
|8.66
|8.88+.12
|BrMySq 1.64
|167811
|48.51
|47.78
|47.84—.14
|CBLAsc .30
|93641
|1.68
|1.39
|1.66+.22
|CVSHealth 2
|108171
|54.60
|53.25
|53.36—.69
|CannTrHln
|71615
|8.93
|8.03
|8.11—1.93
|CanopyGrn
|62317
|43.05
|40.56
|42.37—.52
|Cemex .29t
|144878
|4.74
|4.54
|4.56—.18
|Centenes
|94882
|53.40
|52.04
|52.82+.70
|CntryLink 1m
|60873
|12.19
|12.02
|12.05—.07
|ChesEng
|331533
|3.19
|3.09
|3.14—.05
|CgpVelLCrd
|74668
|17.44
|16.61
|17.42+.02
|CgpVelICrd
|79109
|7.30
|6.96
|6.96—.01
|Citigroup 1.80
|120650
|62.00
|60.82
|61.98+1.25
|ClevCliffs .20
|77727
|9.77
|9.51
|9.72+.18
|Clouderan
|56799
|10.91
|10.57
|10.71+.04
|CocaCola 1.60f
|99879
|46.92
|46.48
|46.58—.03
|ConAgra .85
|65103
|27.84
|27.12
|27.74+.62
|Coty .50
|367563
|11.52
|11.39
|11.50+.08
|DeltaAir 1.40
|65953
|50.65
|49.90
|50.32+.35
|DenburyR
|119460
|2.09
|1.92
|2.09+.12
|DeutschBk .83e
|118953
|8.21
|8.11
|8.19—.27
|DevonE .32
|57964
|31.93
|30.96
|31.88+.55
|DxGBullrs
|124589
|20.66
|19.54
|19.81—1.70
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|188555
|10.42
|9.77
|9.80—1.16
|DirSPBears
|78522
|21.68
|21.19
|21.28—.23
|DirDGlBrrs
|86240
|18.24
|17.37
|18.07+1.35
|DxBrzBulls
|57906
|27.95
|24.67
|27.42+2.54
|DxSPOGBls
|77187
|11.29
|10.72
|11.21+.21
|DxSCBearrs
|147882
|10.27
|9.87
|9.93—.26
|DrxSPBulls
|57552
|46.09
|45.04
|45.87+.53
|Disney 1.76f
|109426
|111.27
|110.24
|110.71+.43
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|100790
|52.85
|52.06
|52.72+.06
|EliLilly 2.58f
|58393
|129.90
|128.87
|128.95+.18
|EnCanag .06
|176688
|7.18
|7.06
|7.13—.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|61611
|15.24
|15.05
|15.22+.03
|ENSCO .04
|112840
|4.02
|3.84
|4.02+.06
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|74123
|80.79
|80.02
|80.74+.40
|FordM .60a
|380295
|8.83
|8.64
|8.77+.15
|FrptMcM .20
|95923
|12.87
|12.58
|12.73+.02
|GenElec .04
|451443
|10.01
|9.80
|9.89—.07
|Gerdau .02e
|121657
|3.83
|3.69
|3.81+.06
|Goldcrpg .24
|131253
|11.48
|11.20
|11.37—.03
|HPInc .64
|156784
|19.25
|18.91
|19.00+.07
|Hallibrtn .72
|81556
|29.26
|28.25
|29.19+.63
|HarmonyG .05
|70700
|1.96
|1.87
|1.89—.13
|HPEntn .45e
|95572
|15.54
|15.23
|15.26
|HostHotls 1a
|x62566
|18.98
|18.73
|18.97+.17
|iShGold
|156906
|12.41
|12.34
|12.36—.18
|iShBrazil .67e
|632852
|40.95
|39.20
|40.68+1.40
|iShHK .61e
|57848
|25.93
|25.84
|25.88+.16
|iShSilver
|156947
|14.17
|14.04
|14.07—.25
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|255209
|43.85
|43.52
|43.83+.34
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|60709
|109.14
|108.96
|109.08+.01
|iShEMkts .59e
|410525
|42.53
|42.19
|42.48+.28
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|91384
|126.69
|126.01
|126.56+.44
|iSEafe 1.66e
|163833
|64.71
|64.36
|64.59—.16
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|196769
|86.25
|86.04
|86.25+.17
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|194631
|152.93
|150.93
|152.62+1.35
|iShREst 2.76e
|82288
|87.11
|86.23
|87.11+.75
|iShCorEM .95e
|82158
|51.23
|50.83
|51.21+.40
|ItauUnHs
|334230
|8.79
|8.33
|8.69+.35
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|124457
|100.80
|99.74
|100.71+1.13
|Keycorp .56
|191055
|15.73
|15.39
|15.70+.33
|KindMorg .80
|159645
|19.96
|19.69
|19.95—.03
|Kinrossg
|81758
|3.49
|3.37
|3.43—.11
|Kroger s .56f
|65120
|24.57
|24.23
|24.44+.17
|LennarA .16
|59294
|51.61
|49.74
|49.76—1.91
|LloydBkg .47a
|61012
|3.26
|3.20
|3.22—.07
|MGM Rsts .48
|81245
|25.86
|25.02
|25.46+.46
|Macys 1.51
|91966
|24.69
|24.19
|24.19—.14
|MarathnO .20
|143436
|16.97
|16.65
|16.82—.24
|Medtrnic 2
|63822
|90.66
|89.47
|89.96—.30
|Merck 2.20
|68317
|82.90
|82.18
|82.63+.34
|MorgStan 1.20
|83925
|41.97
|41.38
|41.93+.56
|Mosaic .10
|59038
|27.70
|26.91
|27.17+.57
|Nabors .24
|79368
|3.49
|3.32
|3.47+.08
|NewmtM .56
|96105
|35.93
|35.06
|35.57—.14
|Nielsenplc 1.40
|
|189313
|24.60
|23.60
|23.66—2.97
|NikeB s .88
|60219
|84.72
|83.70
|84.04+.95
|NokiaCp .19e
|408185
|5.74
|5.66
|5.69—.13
|OasisPet
|57802
|6.02
|5.86
|6.01+.06
|Oracle .96f
|89369
|53.30
|52.79
|53.19+.38
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|124810
|18.13
|15.49
|17.25—.43
|Penney
|58085
|1.54
|1.47
|1.47—.02
|PetrbrsA
|103592
|14.32
|13.69
|14.23+.36
|Petrobras
|192768
|15.90
|15.25
|15.80+.31
|Pfizer 1.44f
|160488
|42.37
|42.06
|42.29+.27
|PhilipMor 4.56
|58242
|87.98
|86.89
|87.28+.25
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|63796
|103.68
|103.11
|103.55+.65
|PrUShSPrs
|67200
|34.15
|33.62
|33.72—.24
|PulteGrp .44f
|61407
|28.90
|28.30
|28.30—.48
|RangeRs .08
|57142
|11.27
|10.57
|11.21+.44
|RegionsFn .56
|103372
|14.19
|13.88
|14.17+.20
|SpdrGold
|118608
|122.36
|121.71
|121.90—1.75
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|559670
|281.21
|279.07
|280.71+1.06
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|117022
|35.88
|35.80
|35.87+.07
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|133352
|51.51
|50.59
|51.46+.67
|SpdrRetls .49e
|70048
|45.34
|44.64
|44.87+.18
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|227906
|30.90
|30.36
|30.80+.18
|Schlmbrg 2
|74197
|43.68
|42.33
|43.62+.94
|Schwab .52
|80238
|42.69
|41.76
|42.69+.78
|SibanyeG .14r
|71162
|4.32
|4.08
|4.10—.45
|SnapIncAn
|102922
|10.92
|10.58
|10.79+.15
|SwstAirl .64
|73683
|50.72
|49.72
|50.45+.62
|SwstnEngy
|166954
|4.71
|4.52
|4.70+.16
|Sprint
|284973
|6.05
|5.57
|5.66—.37
|Squaren
|74872
|74.78
|72.85
|74.26+1.29
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|63996
|90.91
|90.19
|90.66+.23
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|119209
|55.89
|55.58
|55.74+.27
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|69282
|113.73
|112.67
|113.26+.68
|SPEngy 2.04e
|91491
|66.30
|65.56
|66.22+.25
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|520156
|25.65
|25.35
|25.64+.22
|SPInds 1.12e
|100300
|74.34
|73.69
|74.23+.54
|SPTech .78e
|105364
|73.58
|72.83
|73.28+.30
|SPUtil 1.55e
|247084
|58.74
|57.66
|57.86—.69
|TaiwSemi .73e
|60080
|40.54
|40.20
|40.34+.14
|TevaPhrm .73e
|115644
|15.92
|15.48
|15.58—.42
|Transocn
|106238
|8.87
|8.54
|8.82+.01
|Twitter
|177242
|32.93
|31.73
|32.87+.59
|USOilFd
|206886
|12.35
|12.14
|12.35+.01
|USSteel .20
|59810
|19.44
|19.02
|19.38+.23
|ValeSA .29e
|198246
|12.78
|12.32
|12.63—.04
|VanEGold .06e
|668163
|22.73
|22.32
|22.41—.60
|VnEkRus .01e
|64209
|20.89
|20.73
|20.82+.01
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|70708
|105.81
|103.99
|104.63—.20
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|62421
|17.29
|16.84
|17.26+.27
|VanEJrGld
|211309
|32.36
|31.70
|31.71—1.17
|VangEmg 1.10e
|86943
|42.01
|41.68
|42.00+.36
|Vereit .55
|x60104
|8.43
|8.31
|8.43+.10
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|200237
|60.89
|58.44
|59.08—1.80
|Visa s 1
|169006
|155.08
|153.61
|154.67+.45
|WABCO
|78037
|132.00
|130.76
|131.48—14.53
|WalMart 2.12f
|76590
|97.87
|96.53
|97.13—.08
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|156678
|49.22
|48.35
|49.09+.32
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|57555
|26.62
|25.60
|26.61+1.02
|Yamanag .02
|109844
|2.64
|2.58
|2.61—.08
|iPtShFutn
|261463
|31.09
|30.11
|30.19—.69
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.