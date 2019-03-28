BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04f 269487 31.50 30.87 31.01—.39 AbbottLab 1.28 56675 79.66 78.72 79.44+.71 Alibaba 72086 178.53 175.97 177.73+.70 AlpAlerMLP…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04f 269487 31.50 30.87 31.01—.39 AbbottLab 1.28 56675 79.66 78.72 79.44+.71 Alibaba 72086 178.53 175.97 177.73+.70 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 136971 10.01 9.89 9.99+.05 Altria 3.20 87133 57.23 56.31 56.70+.40 Ambev .05e 377557 4.34 4.17 4.29+.09 Annaly 1.20e x311198 10.07 9.98 10.06+.12 AuroraCn 314221 8.96 8.38 8.83 BB&TCp 1.62 78006 46.35 45.43 46.31+.91 BcoBrads .06a 268803 10.81 10.22 10.69+.49 BcoSantSA .21e 57109 4.62 4.57 4.61—.06 BkofAm .60 458317 27.41 27.02 27.33+.30 BarrickGld 159165 14.10 13.73 13.88—.37 BlackBerry 58401 8.89 8.66 8.88+.12 BrMySq 1.64 167811 48.51 47.78 47.84—.14 CBLAsc .30 93641 1.68 1.39 1.66+.22 CVSHealth 2 108171 54.60 53.25 53.36—.69 CannTrHln 71615 8.93 8.03 8.11—1.93 CanopyGrn 62317 43.05 40.56 42.37—.52 Cemex .29t 144878 4.74 4.54 4.56—.18 Centenes 94882 53.40 52.04 52.82+.70 CntryLink 1m 60873 12.19 12.02 12.05—.07 ChesEng 331533 3.19 3.09 3.14—.05 CgpVelLCrd 74668 17.44 16.61 17.42+.02 CgpVelICrd 79109 7.30 6.96 6.96—.01 Citigroup 1.80 120650 62.00 60.82 61.98+1.25 ClevCliffs .20 77727 9.77 9.51 9.72+.18 Clouderan 56799 10.91 10.57 10.71+.04 CocaCola 1.60f 99879 46.92 46.48 46.58—.03 ConAgra .85 65103 27.84 27.12 27.74+.62 Coty .50 367563 11.52 11.39 11.50+.08 DeltaAir 1.40 65953 50.65 49.90 50.32+.35 DenburyR 119460 2.09 1.92 2.09+.12 DeutschBk .83e 118953 8.21 8.11 8.19—.27 DevonE .32 57964 31.93 30.96 31.88+.55 DxGBullrs 124589 20.66 19.54 19.81—1.70 DrGMBllrs .09e 188555 10.42 9.77 9.80—1.16 DirSPBears 78522 21.68 21.19 21.28—.23 DirDGlBrrs 86240 18.24 17.37 18.07+1.35 DxBrzBulls 57906 27.95 24.67 27.42+2.54 DxSPOGBls 77187 11.29 10.72 11.21+.21 DxSCBearrs 147882 10.27 9.87 9.93—.26 DrxSPBulls 57552 46.09 45.04 45.87+.53 Disney 1.76f 109426 111.27 110.24 110.71+.43 DowDuPnt 1.52 100790 52.85 52.06 52.72+.06 EliLilly 2.58f 58393 129.90 128.87 128.95+.18 EnCanag .06 176688 7.18 7.06 7.13—.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 61611 15.24 15.05 15.22+.03 ENSCO .04 112840 4.02 3.84 4.02+.06 ExxonMbl 3.28 74123 80.79 80.02 80.74+.40 FordM .60a 380295 8.83 8.64 8.77+.15 FrptMcM .20 95923 12.87 12.58 12.73+.02 GenElec .04 451443 10.01 9.80 9.89—.07 Gerdau .02e 121657 3.83 3.69 3.81+.06 Goldcrpg .24 131253 11.48 11.20 11.37—.03 HPInc .64 156784 19.25 18.91 19.00+.07 Hallibrtn .72 81556 29.26 28.25 29.19+.63 HarmonyG .05 70700 1.96 1.87 1.89—.13 HPEntn .45e 95572 15.54 15.23 15.26 HostHotls 1a x62566 18.98 18.73 18.97+.17 iShGold 156906 12.41 12.34 12.36—.18 iShBrazil .67e 632852 40.95 39.20 40.68+1.40 iShHK .61e 57848 25.93 25.84 25.88+.16 iShSilver 156947 14.17 14.04 14.07—.25 iShChinaLC .87e 255209 43.85 43.52 43.83+.34 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 60709 109.14 108.96 109.08+.01 iShEMkts .59e 410525 42.53 42.19 42.48+.28 iSh20yrT 3.05 91384 126.69 126.01 126.56+.44 iSEafe 1.66e 163833 64.71 64.36 64.59—.16 iShiBxHYB 5.09 196769 86.25 86.04 86.25+.17 iShR2K 1.77e 194631 152.93 150.93 152.62+1.35 iShREst 2.76e 82288 87.11 86.23 87.11+.75 iShCorEM .95e 82158 51.23 50.83 51.21+.40 ItauUnHs 334230 8.79 8.33 8.69+.35 JPMorgCh 3.20 124457 100.80 99.74 100.71+1.13 Keycorp .56 191055 15.73 15.39 15.70+.33 KindMorg .80 159645 19.96 19.69 19.95—.03 Kinrossg 81758 3.49 3.37 3.43—.11 Kroger s .56f 65120 24.57 24.23 24.44+.17 LennarA .16 59294 51.61 49.74 49.76—1.91 LloydBkg .47a 61012 3.26 3.20 3.22—.07 MGM Rsts .48 81245 25.86 25.02 25.46+.46 Macys 1.51 91966 24.69 24.19 24.19—.14 MarathnO .20 143436 16.97 16.65 16.82—.24 Medtrnic 2 63822 90.66 89.47 89.96—.30 Merck 2.20 68317 82.90 82.18 82.63+.34 MorgStan 1.20 83925 41.97 41.38 41.93+.56 Mosaic .10 59038 27.70 26.91 27.17+.57 Nabors .24 79368 3.49 3.32 3.47+.08 NewmtM .56 96105 35.93 35.06 35.57—.14 Nielsenplc 1.40 189313 24.60 23.60 23.66—2.97 NikeB s .88 60219 84.72 83.70 84.04+.95 NokiaCp .19e 408185 5.74 5.66 5.69—.13 OasisPet 57802 6.02 5.86 6.01+.06 Oracle .96f 89369 53.30 52.79 53.19+.38 PG&ECp 2.12f 124810 18.13 15.49 17.25—.43 Penney 58085 1.54 1.47 1.47—.02 PetrbrsA 103592 14.32 13.69 14.23+.36 Petrobras 192768 15.90 15.25 15.80+.31 Pfizer 1.44f 160488 42.37 42.06 42.29+.27 PhilipMor 4.56 58242 87.98 86.89 87.28+.25 ProctGam 2.87 63796 103.68 103.11 103.55+.65 PrUShSPrs 67200 34.15 33.62 33.72—.24 PulteGrp .44f 61407 28.90 28.30 28.30—.48 RangeRs .08 57142 11.27 10.57 11.21+.44 RegionsFn .56 103372 14.19 13.88 14.17+.20 SpdrGold 118608 122.36 121.71 121.90—1.75 S&P500ETF 4.13e 559670 281.21 279.07 280.71+1.06 SpdrLehHY 2.30 117022 35.88 35.80 35.87+.07 SpdrS&PRB .74e 133352 51.51 50.59 51.46+.67 SpdrRetls .49e 70048 45.34 44.64 44.87+.18 SpdrOGEx .73e 227906 30.90 30.36 30.80+.18 Schlmbrg 2 74197 43.68 42.33 43.62+.94 Schwab .52 80238 42.69 41.76 42.69+.78 SibanyeG .14r 71162 4.32 4.08 4.10—.45 SnapIncAn 102922 10.92 10.58 10.79+.15 SwstAirl .64 73683 50.72 49.72 50.45+.62 SwstnEngy 166954 4.71 4.52 4.70+.16 Sprint 284973 6.05 5.57 5.66—.37 Squaren 74872 74.78 72.85 74.26+1.29 SPHlthC 1.01e 63996 90.91 90.19 90.66+.23 SPCnSt 1.28e 119209 55.89 55.58 55.74+.27 SPConsum 1.12e 69282 113.73 112.67 113.26+.68 SPEngy 2.04e 91491 66.30 65.56 66.22+.25 SPDRFncl .46e 520156 25.65 25.35 25.64+.22 SPInds 1.12e 100300 74.34 73.69 74.23+.54 SPTech .78e 105364 73.58 72.83 73.28+.30 SPUtil 1.55e 247084 58.74 57.66 57.86—.69 TaiwSemi .73e 60080 40.54 40.20 40.34+.14 TevaPhrm .73e 115644 15.92 15.48 15.58—.42 Transocn 106238 8.87 8.54 8.82+.01 Twitter 177242 32.93 31.73 32.87+.59 USOilFd 206886 12.35 12.14 12.35+.01 USSteel .20 59810 19.44 19.02 19.38+.23 ValeSA .29e 198246 12.78 12.32 12.63—.04 VanEGold .06e 668163 22.73 22.32 22.41—.60 VnEkRus .01e 64209 20.89 20.73 20.82+.01 VnEkSemi .58e 70708 105.81 103.99 104.63—.20 VEckOilSvc .47e 62421 17.29 16.84 17.26+.27 VanEJrGld 211309 32.36 31.70 31.71—1.17 VangEmg 1.10e 86943 42.01 41.68 42.00+.36 Vereit .55 x60104 8.43 8.31 8.43+.10 VerizonCm 2.41 200237 60.89 58.44 59.08—1.80 Visa s 1 169006 155.08 153.61 154.67+.45 WABCO 78037 132.00 130.76 131.48—14.53 WalMart 2.12f 76590 97.87 96.53 97.13—.08 WellsFargo 1.80f 156678 49.22 48.35 49.09+.32 Weyerhsr 1.36 57555 26.62 25.60 26.61+1.02 Yamanag .02 109844 2.64 2.58 2.61—.08 iPtShFutn 261463 31.09 30.11 30.19—.69 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 