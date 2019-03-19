BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 113159 18.26 17.74 17.84—.31 AKSteel 65273 2.80 2.68 2.70—.05 AT&TInc 2.04f 276061 31.05 30.56 30.68—.12 Alibaba…

68491 36.79 35.31 35.88—1.84 Cemex .29t 126915 4.94 4.83 4.89+.06 CntryLink 1m 111048 12.12 11.85 11.91—.16 ChesEng 585655 3.38 3.13 3.16+.01 CgpVelLCrd 64200 17.77 17.04 17.19—.15 CgpVelICrd 68089 7.18 6.89 7.11+.07 Citigroup 1.80 126741 66.83 65.35 65.63—.30 ClevCliffs .20 159272 10.49 9.80 9.83—.47 Clouderan 78148 12.18 11.75 11.85+.05 CocaCola 1.60f 146332 45.69 45.34 45.56+.15 ConAgra .85 84200 23.25 22.63 22.81—.26 ConocoPhil 1.22 64298 68.50 67.10 67.35—.26 Coty .50 301734 11.50 11.28 11.50+.23 DSWInc 1 115727 23.21 21.32 22.09—3.27 DenburyR 97976 1.94 1.77 1.78—.07 DxSOXBrrs 70189 6.65 6.47 6.53—.29 DxGBullrs 69837 19.82 19.18 19.23+.22 DrGMBllrs .09e 91705 10.62 10.31 10.36+.14 DirSPBears 72222 21.16 20.50 20.91—.09 DxSCBearrs 109139 9.71 9.35 9.64+.14 Disney 1.76f 447891 113.71 109.80 110.00—3.12 DowDuPnt 1.52 197323 56.35 54.81 55.08—.13 EOGRescs .88 66828 93.13 92.34 92.88+.96 ElancoAnn 157292 33.22 31.88 32.83+1.19 EliLilly 2.58f 130644 126.65 125.14 126.59+1.35 EnCanag .06 223050 7.65 7.33 7.35—.13 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 70394 15.52 15.37 15.42+.12 ENSCO .04 72882 4.60 4.35 4.38—.10 Exelon 1.45f 65010 49.66 48.84 49.08—.59 ExxonMbl 3.28 136270 82.00 80.64 80.87—.21 FiatChrys 78895 15.26 15.04 15.11+.58 FidNatInfo 1.40f 66202 107.49 105.76 106.60—1.52 FstDatan 192774 25.44 24.99 25.12—.24 FordM .60a 571904 8.87 8.61 8.70+.13 FrptMcM .20 146432 13.04 12.63 12.68+.06 GenElec .04 540534 10.34 10.14 10.19—.01 GenMotors 1.52 87900 38.75 38.04 38.27+.29 Gerdau .02e 181065 4.29 4.14 4.21+.08 Goldcrpg .24 124981 11.04 10.84 10.85+.08 HPInc .64 129752 20.28 19.91 20.00+.05 HalconRsn 112585 1.32 1.17 1.19—.04 Hallibrtn .72 133530 29.55 29.09 29.26+.39 Hanesbdss .60 77386 18.11 17.62 17.85+.20 HarmonyG .05 86014 1.98 1.90 1.95+.01 HPEntn .45e 154825 16.04 15.83 15.88+.04 iShGold 125349 12.55 12.50 12.51+.03 iShBrazil .67e 243769 44.100 44.24 44.35—.05 iShEMU .86e 62584 39.83 39.55 39.65+.22 iShChinaLC .87e 280194 45.31 44.99 45.17+.18 iShEMkts .59e 531712 43.74 43.48 43.58+.02 iShiBoxIG 3.87 80746 116.93 116.63 116.82+.02 iSEafe 1.66e 320948 65.88 65.44 65.58+.13 iShiBxHYB 5.09 140169 85.96 85.75 85.80+.05 iShR2K 1.77e 180848 156.53 154.57 154.96—.79 iShREst 2.76e 90927 85.71 85.04 85.28—.25 iShCorEafe 1.56e 117473 61.70 61.31 61.43+.12 Infosyss 72041 10.91 10.79 10.90+.18 iShJapanrs 70549 54.69 54.38 54.48+.02 iShCorEM .95e 177311 52.65 52.33 52.46—.01 ItauUnHs 208604 9.74 9.50 9.54—.20 JPMorgCh 3.20 119628 108.40 106.55 106.80—.39 Keycorp .56 221887 17.86 17.44 17.46—.26 KindMorg .80 192527 20.18 19.91 20.05+.06 Kinrossg 71200 3.37 3.29 3.32+.01 Kroger s .56f 102879 24.65 24.26 24.33—.22 LaredoPet 69109 3.24 3.05 3.08+.03 Macys 1.51 95599 24.26 23.70 23.95+.06 MarathnO .20 94189 17.54 17.04 17.12—.27 Merck 2.20 95082 82.00 80.96 81.91+.56 MorgStan 1.20 125467 44.89 43.88 43.95—.08 Nabors .24 73043 3.64 3.47 3.52—.02 NewmtM .56 93904 33.79 33.18 33.28+.28 NikeB s .88 66108 88.59 87.29 87.69—.13 NobleEngy .44 67771 24.60 23.85 24.00+.20 NokiaCp .19e 239933 6.41 6.32 6.35+.02 OasisPet 88077 6.05 5.77 5.83—.12 Oracle .96f 191342 54.38 53.75 54.04+.58 PG&ECp 2.12f 68948 19.48 18.71 19.07—.36 PetrbrsA 126706 15.51 15.11 15.40+.19 Petrobras 321730 17.56 17.10 17.37+.26 Pfizer 1.44f 247036 42.43 41.75 42.30+.49 PUltSP500s 65530 50.48 48.93 49.51+.03 ProctGam 2.87 70758 102.14 101.29 101.90+.39 RegionsFn .56 102189 16.13 15.60 15.63—.34 RioTinto 2.27e 72505 58.08 56.07 56.52—.47 SpdrGold 65572 123.79 123.34 123.38+.34 S&P500ETF 4.13e 900136 284.36 281.41 282.40+.07 SpdrLehHY 2.30 215543 35.77 35.69 35.71+.03 SpdrS&PRB .74e 76776 55.93 54.12 54.22—1.39 SpdrRetls .49e 69579 45.00 44.42 44.53—.18 SpdrOGEx .73e 167896 30.91 30.02 30.19—.30 Schlmbrg 2 87114 43.99 43.09 43.25—.11 SibanyeG .14r 118604 4.56 4.39 4.49+.39 SiderurNac 122721 4.60 4.12 4.18—.11 SnapIncAn 214448 11.04 10.57 10.63—.31 SwstnEngy 129936 4.57 4.34 4.36—.17 Sprint 131561 6.50 6.34 6.36—.11 Squaren 81486 77.27 75.44 76.81+1.58 SPHlthC 1.01e 98087 92.84 91.84 92.58+.73 SPCnSt 1.28e 133594 55.02 54.54 54.74—.04 SPConsum 1.12e 70166 113.17 111.78 112.23+.56 SPEngy 2.04e 121036 67.09 65.97 66.24—.18 SPDRFncl .46e 450022 27.10 26.62 26.69—.21 SPInds 1.12e 107780 75.22 74.16 74.44—.27 SPTech .78e 160964 73.80 73.16 73.45+.15 SPUtil 1.55e 226354 57.97 57.10 57.31—.66 TaiwSemi .73e 75678 40.08 39.60 39.76—.09 TevaPhrm .73e 70321 17.05 16.69 16.91+.27 Transocn 126754 9.69 9.23 9.32—.17 Twitter 155197 31.50 30.88 31.27+.19 TwoHrbIrs 1.88 230061 14.01 13.91 13.95—.31 USOilFd 155036 12.41 12.24 12.28—.03 USSteel .20 91624 20.44 19.85 19.98+.19 ValeSA .29e 424098 13.98 13.37 13.70+.42 VanEGold .06e 341141 22.38 22.12 22.13+.08 VnEkRus .01e 71598 21.30 21.12 21.23—.07 VnEkSemi .58e 68248 107.49 106.42 107.15+1.22 VanEJrGld 77121 32.50 32.17 32.23+.23 VangEmg 1.10e 129836 43.20 42.95 43.06+.01 VangFTSE 1.10e 96005 41.70 41.43 41.54+.11 VerizonCm 2.41 126983 58.20 57.31 57.50—.57 Visa s 1 91974 155.95 154.14 154.59—.37 WellsFargo 1.80f 198416 52.42 51.34 51.41—.32 WstnUnion .80f 64934 18.24 18.02 18.07—.11 WmsCos 1.52f 98155 28.45 27.80 28.13+.34 Worldpay 88586 108.41 106.31 107.16—1.35 Yamanag .02 100674 2.59 2.53 2.55+.02 iPtShFutn 311913 29.31 28.12 28.85+.19 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.