BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 113159 18.26 17.74 17.84—.31 AKSteel 65273 2.80 2.68 2.70—.05 AT&TInc 2.04f 276061 31.05 30.56 30.68—.12 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55f
|113159
|18.26
|17.74
|17.84—.31
|AKSteel
|65273
|2.80
|2.68
|2.70—.05
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|276061
|31.05
|30.56
|30.68—.12
|Alibaba
|97505
|183.36
|180.85
|182.14+.31
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|174511
|10.17
|10.03
|10.07+.06
|Altria 3.20
|160097
|57.68
|55.16
|56.01—1.29
|Ambev .05e
|245151
|4.59
|4.50
|4.53
|Annaly 1.20e
|175923
|10.38
|10.28
|10.30—.06
|AnteroRes 1
|63874
|8.68
|8.50
|8.54—.15
|Aphrian
|79690
|10.67
|10.11
|10.41+.17
|AuroraCn
|549315
|10.32
|9.84
|9.96+.02
|BPPLC 2.38
|69306
|44.97
|44.38
|44.47+.23
|BcoBrads .06a
|142211
|12.10
|11.82
|11.87—.22
|BcoSantSA .21e
|76549
|5.12
|5.02
|5.04+.03
|BkofAm .60
|552710
|30.14
|29.54
|29.65—.17
|BarrickGld
|98531
|13.09
|12.80
|12.84—.11
|BauschHl
|87212
|26.34
|24.73
|26.29+1.75
|Boeing 8.22f
|95613
|378.77
|371.01
|373.43+1.15
|BostonSci
|104707
|38.54
|37.61
|38.17+.20
|BrMySq 1.64
|115612
|50.11
|49.47
|49.60—.26
|CVSHealth 2
|117726
|57.54
|56.48
|57.09+.42
|CabotO&G .28f
|66913
|26.34
|25.89
|25.96+.01
|Cactusn
|68491
|36.79
|35.31
|35.88—1.84
|Cemex .29t
|126915
|4.94
|4.83
|4.89+.06
|CntryLink 1m
|111048
|12.12
|11.85
|11.91—.16
|ChesEng
|585655
|3.38
|3.13
|3.16+.01
|CgpVelLCrd
|64200
|17.77
|17.04
|17.19—.15
|CgpVelICrd
|68089
|7.18
|6.89
|7.11+.07
|Citigroup 1.80
|126741
|66.83
|65.35
|65.63—.30
|ClevCliffs .20
|159272
|10.49
|9.80
|9.83—.47
|Clouderan
|78148
|12.18
|11.75
|11.85+.05
|CocaCola 1.60f
|146332
|45.69
|45.34
|45.56+.15
|ConAgra .85
|84200
|23.25
|22.63
|22.81—.26
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|64298
|68.50
|67.10
|67.35—.26
|Coty .50
|301734
|11.50
|11.28
|11.50+.23
|DSWInc 1
|115727
|23.21
|21.32
|22.09—3.27
|DenburyR
|97976
|1.94
|1.77
|1.78—.07
|DxSOXBrrs
|70189
|6.65
|6.47
|6.53—.29
|DxGBullrs
|69837
|19.82
|19.18
|19.23+.22
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|91705
|10.62
|10.31
|10.36+.14
|DirSPBears
|72222
|21.16
|20.50
|20.91—.09
|DxSCBearrs
|109139
|9.71
|9.35
|9.64+.14
|Disney 1.76f
|
|447891
|113.71
|109.80
|110.00—3.12
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|197323
|56.35
|54.81
|55.08—.13
|EOGRescs .88
|66828
|93.13
|92.34
|92.88+.96
|ElancoAnn
|157292
|33.22
|31.88
|32.83+1.19
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|130644
|126.65
|125.14
|126.59+1.35
|EnCanag .06
|223050
|7.65
|7.33
|7.35—.13
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|70394
|15.52
|15.37
|15.42+.12
|ENSCO .04
|72882
|4.60
|4.35
|4.38—.10
|Exelon 1.45f
|65010
|49.66
|48.84
|49.08—.59
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|136270
|82.00
|80.64
|80.87—.21
|FiatChrys
|78895
|15.26
|15.04
|15.11+.58
|FidNatInfo 1.40f
|
|66202
|107.49
|105.76
|106.60—1.52
|FstDatan
|192774
|25.44
|24.99
|25.12—.24
|FordM .60a
|571904
|8.87
|8.61
|8.70+.13
|FrptMcM .20
|146432
|13.04
|12.63
|12.68+.06
|GenElec .04
|540534
|10.34
|10.14
|10.19—.01
|GenMotors 1.52
|87900
|38.75
|38.04
|38.27+.29
|Gerdau .02e
|181065
|4.29
|4.14
|4.21+.08
|Goldcrpg .24
|124981
|11.04
|10.84
|10.85+.08
|HPInc .64
|129752
|20.28
|19.91
|20.00+.05
|HalconRsn
|112585
|1.32
|1.17
|1.19—.04
|Hallibrtn .72
|133530
|29.55
|29.09
|29.26+.39
|Hanesbdss .60
|77386
|18.11
|17.62
|17.85+.20
|HarmonyG .05
|86014
|1.98
|1.90
|1.95+.01
|HPEntn .45e
|154825
|16.04
|15.83
|15.88+.04
|iShGold
|125349
|12.55
|12.50
|12.51+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|243769
|44.100
|44.24
|44.35—.05
|iShEMU .86e
|62584
|39.83
|39.55
|39.65+.22
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|280194
|45.31
|44.99
|45.17+.18
|iShEMkts .59e
|531712
|43.74
|43.48
|43.58+.02
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|80746
|116.93
|116.63
|116.82+.02
|iSEafe 1.66e
|320948
|65.88
|65.44
|65.58+.13
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|140169
|85.96
|85.75
|85.80+.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|180848
|156.53
|154.57
|154.96—.79
|iShREst 2.76e
|90927
|85.71
|85.04
|85.28—.25
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|117473
|61.70
|61.31
|61.43+.12
|Infosyss
|72041
|10.91
|10.79
|10.90+.18
|iShJapanrs
|70549
|54.69
|54.38
|54.48+.02
|iShCorEM .95e
|177311
|52.65
|52.33
|52.46—.01
|ItauUnHs
|208604
|9.74
|9.50
|9.54—.20
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|119628
|108.40
|106.55
|106.80—.39
|Keycorp .56
|221887
|17.86
|17.44
|17.46—.26
|KindMorg .80
|192527
|20.18
|19.91
|20.05+.06
|Kinrossg
|71200
|3.37
|3.29
|3.32+.01
|Kroger s .56f
|102879
|24.65
|24.26
|24.33—.22
|LaredoPet
|69109
|3.24
|3.05
|3.08+.03
|Macys 1.51
|95599
|24.26
|23.70
|23.95+.06
|MarathnO .20
|94189
|17.54
|17.04
|17.12—.27
|Merck 2.20
|95082
|82.00
|80.96
|81.91+.56
|MorgStan 1.20
|125467
|44.89
|43.88
|43.95—.08
|Nabors .24
|73043
|3.64
|3.47
|3.52—.02
|NewmtM .56
|93904
|33.79
|33.18
|33.28+.28
|NikeB s .88
|66108
|88.59
|87.29
|87.69—.13
|NobleEngy .44
|67771
|24.60
|23.85
|24.00+.20
|NokiaCp .19e
|239933
|6.41
|6.32
|6.35+.02
|OasisPet
|88077
|6.05
|5.77
|5.83—.12
|Oracle .96f
|191342
|54.38
|53.75
|54.04+.58
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|68948
|19.48
|18.71
|19.07—.36
|PetrbrsA
|126706
|15.51
|15.11
|15.40+.19
|Petrobras
|321730
|17.56
|17.10
|17.37+.26
|Pfizer 1.44f
|247036
|42.43
|41.75
|42.30+.49
|PUltSP500s
|65530
|50.48
|48.93
|49.51+.03
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|70758
|102.14
|101.29
|101.90+.39
|RegionsFn .56
|102189
|16.13
|15.60
|15.63—.34
|RioTinto 2.27e
|72505
|58.08
|56.07
|56.52—.47
|SpdrGold
|65572
|123.79
|123.34
|123.38+.34
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|900136
|284.36
|281.41
|282.40+.07
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|215543
|35.77
|35.69
|35.71+.03
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|76776
|55.93
|54.12
|54.22—1.39
|SpdrRetls .49e
|69579
|45.00
|44.42
|44.53—.18
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|167896
|30.91
|30.02
|30.19—.30
|Schlmbrg 2
|87114
|43.99
|43.09
|43.25—.11
|SibanyeG .14r
|118604
|4.56
|4.39
|4.49+.39
|SiderurNac
|122721
|4.60
|4.12
|4.18—.11
|SnapIncAn
|214448
|11.04
|10.57
|10.63—.31
|SwstnEngy
|129936
|4.57
|4.34
|4.36—.17
|Sprint
|131561
|6.50
|6.34
|6.36—.11
|Squaren
|81486
|77.27
|75.44
|76.81+1.58
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|98087
|92.84
|91.84
|92.58+.73
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|133594
|55.02
|54.54
|54.74—.04
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|70166
|113.17
|111.78
|112.23+.56
|SPEngy 2.04e
|121036
|67.09
|65.97
|66.24—.18
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|450022
|27.10
|26.62
|26.69—.21
|SPInds 1.12e
|107780
|75.22
|74.16
|74.44—.27
|SPTech .78e
|160964
|73.80
|73.16
|73.45+.15
|SPUtil 1.55e
|226354
|57.97
|57.10
|57.31—.66
|TaiwSemi .73e
|75678
|40.08
|39.60
|39.76—.09
|TevaPhrm .73e
|70321
|17.05
|16.69
|16.91+.27
|Transocn
|126754
|9.69
|9.23
|9.32—.17
|Twitter
|155197
|31.50
|30.88
|31.27+.19
|TwoHrbIrs 1.88
|
|230061
|14.01
|13.91
|13.95—.31
|USOilFd
|155036
|12.41
|12.24
|12.28—.03
|USSteel .20
|91624
|20.44
|19.85
|19.98+.19
|ValeSA .29e
|424098
|13.98
|13.37
|13.70+.42
|VanEGold .06e
|341141
|22.38
|22.12
|22.13+.08
|VnEkRus .01e
|71598
|21.30
|21.12
|21.23—.07
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|68248
|107.49
|106.42
|107.15+1.22
|VanEJrGld
|77121
|32.50
|32.17
|32.23+.23
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|129836
|43.20
|42.95
|43.06+.01
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|96005
|41.70
|41.43
|41.54+.11
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|126983
|58.20
|57.31
|57.50—.57
|Visa s 1
|91974
|155.95
|154.14
|154.59—.37
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|198416
|52.42
|51.34
|51.41—.32
|WstnUnion .80f
|64934
|18.24
|18.02
|18.07—.11
|WmsCos 1.52f
|98155
|28.45
|27.80
|28.13+.34
|Worldpay
|88586
|108.41
|106.31
|107.16—1.35
|Yamanag .02
|100674
|2.59
|2.53
|2.55+.02
|iPtShFutn
|311913
|29.31
|28.12
|28.85+.19
