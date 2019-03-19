BC-150-actives-f,

202
By The Associated Press March 19, 2019 5:34 pm 03/19/2019 05:34pm
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AESCorp .55f 113159 18.26 17.74 17.84—.31
AKSteel 65273 2.80 2.68 2.70—.05
AT&TInc 2.04f 276061 31.05 30.56 30.68—.12
Alibaba 97505 183.36 180.85 182.14+.31
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
174511 10.17 10.03 10.07+.06
Altria 3.20 160097 57.68 55.16 56.01—1.29
Ambev .05e 245151 4.59 4.50 4.53
Annaly 1.20e 175923 10.38 10.28 10.30—.06
AnteroRes 1 63874 8.68 8.50 8.54—.15
Aphrian 79690 10.67 10.11 10.41+.17
AuroraCn 549315 10.32 9.84 9.96+.02
BPPLC 2.38 69306 44.97 44.38 44.47+.23
BcoBrads .06a 142211 12.10 11.82 11.87—.22
BcoSantSA .21e 76549 5.12 5.02 5.04+.03
BkofAm .60 552710 30.14 29.54 29.65—.17
BarrickGld 98531 13.09 12.80 12.84—.11
BauschHl 87212 26.34 24.73 26.29+1.75
Boeing 8.22f 95613 378.77 371.01 373.43+1.15
BostonSci 104707 38.54 37.61 38.17+.20
BrMySq 1.64 115612 50.11 49.47 49.60—.26
CVSHealth 2 117726 57.54 56.48 57.09+.42
CabotO&G .28f 66913 26.34 25.89 25.96+.01
Cactusn 68491 36.79 35.31 35.88—1.84
Cemex .29t 126915 4.94 4.83 4.89+.06
CntryLink 1m 111048 12.12 11.85 11.91—.16
ChesEng 585655 3.38 3.13 3.16+.01
CgpVelLCrd 64200 17.77 17.04 17.19—.15
CgpVelICrd 68089 7.18 6.89 7.11+.07
Citigroup 1.80 126741 66.83 65.35 65.63—.30
ClevCliffs .20 159272 10.49 9.80 9.83—.47
Clouderan 78148 12.18 11.75 11.85+.05
CocaCola 1.60f 146332 45.69 45.34 45.56+.15
ConAgra .85 84200 23.25 22.63 22.81—.26
ConocoPhil 1.22 64298 68.50 67.10 67.35—.26
Coty .50 301734 11.50 11.28 11.50+.23
DSWInc 1 115727 23.21 21.32 22.09—3.27
DenburyR 97976 1.94 1.77 1.78—.07
DxSOXBrrs 70189 6.65 6.47 6.53—.29
DxGBullrs 69837 19.82 19.18 19.23+.22
DrGMBllrs .09e
91705 10.62 10.31 10.36+.14
DirSPBears 72222 21.16 20.50 20.91—.09
DxSCBearrs 109139 9.71 9.35 9.64+.14
Disney 1.76f
447891 113.71 109.80 110.00—3.12
DowDuPnt 1.52 197323 56.35 54.81 55.08—.13
EOGRescs .88 66828 93.13 92.34 92.88+.96
ElancoAnn 157292 33.22 31.88 32.83+1.19
EliLilly 2.58f
130644 126.65 125.14 126.59+1.35
EnCanag .06 223050 7.65 7.33 7.35—.13
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 70394 15.52 15.37 15.42+.12
ENSCO .04 72882 4.60 4.35 4.38—.10
Exelon 1.45f 65010 49.66 48.84 49.08—.59
ExxonMbl 3.28 136270 82.00 80.64 80.87—.21
FiatChrys 78895 15.26 15.04 15.11+.58
FidNatInfo 1.40f
66202 107.49 105.76 106.60—1.52
FstDatan 192774 25.44 24.99 25.12—.24
FordM .60a 571904 8.87 8.61 8.70+.13
FrptMcM .20 146432 13.04 12.63 12.68+.06
GenElec .04 540534 10.34 10.14 10.19—.01
GenMotors 1.52 87900 38.75 38.04 38.27+.29
Gerdau .02e 181065 4.29 4.14 4.21+.08
Goldcrpg .24 124981 11.04 10.84 10.85+.08
HPInc .64 129752 20.28 19.91 20.00+.05
HalconRsn 112585 1.32 1.17 1.19—.04
Hallibrtn .72 133530 29.55 29.09 29.26+.39
Hanesbdss .60 77386 18.11 17.62 17.85+.20
HarmonyG .05 86014 1.98 1.90 1.95+.01
HPEntn .45e 154825 16.04 15.83 15.88+.04
iShGold 125349 12.55 12.50 12.51+.03
iShBrazil .67e 243769 44.100 44.24 44.35—.05
iShEMU .86e 62584 39.83 39.55 39.65+.22
iShChinaLC .87e
280194 45.31 44.99 45.17+.18
iShEMkts .59e 531712 43.74 43.48 43.58+.02
iShiBoxIG 3.87
80746 116.93 116.63 116.82+.02
iSEafe 1.66e 320948 65.88 65.44 65.58+.13
iShiBxHYB 5.09
140169 85.96 85.75 85.80+.05
iShR2K 1.77e
180848 156.53 154.57 154.96—.79
iShREst 2.76e 90927 85.71 85.04 85.28—.25
iShCorEafe 1.56e
117473 61.70 61.31 61.43+.12
Infosyss 72041 10.91 10.79 10.90+.18
iShJapanrs 70549 54.69 54.38 54.48+.02
iShCorEM .95e 177311 52.65 52.33 52.46—.01
ItauUnHs 208604 9.74 9.50 9.54—.20
JPMorgCh 3.20
119628 108.40 106.55 106.80—.39
Keycorp .56 221887 17.86 17.44 17.46—.26
KindMorg .80 192527 20.18 19.91 20.05+.06
Kinrossg 71200 3.37 3.29 3.32+.01
Kroger s .56f 102879 24.65 24.26 24.33—.22
LaredoPet 69109 3.24 3.05 3.08+.03
Macys 1.51 95599 24.26 23.70 23.95+.06
MarathnO .20 94189 17.54 17.04 17.12—.27
Merck 2.20 95082 82.00 80.96 81.91+.56
MorgStan 1.20 125467 44.89 43.88 43.95—.08
Nabors .24 73043 3.64 3.47 3.52—.02
NewmtM .56 93904 33.79 33.18 33.28+.28
NikeB s .88 66108 88.59 87.29 87.69—.13
NobleEngy .44 67771 24.60 23.85 24.00+.20
NokiaCp .19e 239933 6.41 6.32 6.35+.02
OasisPet 88077 6.05 5.77 5.83—.12
Oracle .96f 191342 54.38 53.75 54.04+.58
PG&ECp 2.12f 68948 19.48 18.71 19.07—.36
PetrbrsA 126706 15.51 15.11 15.40+.19
Petrobras 321730 17.56 17.10 17.37+.26
Pfizer 1.44f 247036 42.43 41.75 42.30+.49
PUltSP500s 65530 50.48 48.93 49.51+.03
ProctGam 2.87
70758 102.14 101.29 101.90+.39
RegionsFn .56 102189 16.13 15.60 15.63—.34
RioTinto 2.27e 72505 58.08 56.07 56.52—.47
SpdrGold 65572 123.79 123.34 123.38+.34
S&P500ETF 4.13e
900136 284.36 281.41 282.40+.07
SpdrLehHY 2.30
215543 35.77 35.69 35.71+.03
SpdrS&PRB .74e
76776 55.93 54.12 54.22—1.39
SpdrRetls .49e 69579 45.00 44.42 44.53—.18
SpdrOGEx .73e 167896 30.91 30.02 30.19—.30
Schlmbrg 2 87114 43.99 43.09 43.25—.11
SibanyeG .14r 118604 4.56 4.39 4.49+.39
SiderurNac 122721 4.60 4.12 4.18—.11
SnapIncAn 214448 11.04 10.57 10.63—.31
SwstnEngy 129936 4.57 4.34 4.36—.17
Sprint 131561 6.50 6.34 6.36—.11
Squaren 81486 77.27 75.44 76.81+1.58
SPHlthC 1.01e 98087 92.84 91.84 92.58+.73
SPCnSt 1.28e 133594 55.02 54.54 54.74—.04
SPConsum 1.12e
70166 113.17 111.78 112.23+.56
SPEngy 2.04e 121036 67.09 65.97 66.24—.18
SPDRFncl .46e
450022 27.10 26.62 26.69—.21
SPInds 1.12e 107780 75.22 74.16 74.44—.27
SPTech .78e 160964 73.80 73.16 73.45+.15
SPUtil 1.55e 226354 57.97 57.10 57.31—.66
TaiwSemi .73e 75678 40.08 39.60 39.76—.09
TevaPhrm .73e 70321 17.05 16.69 16.91+.27
Transocn 126754 9.69 9.23 9.32—.17
Twitter 155197 31.50 30.88 31.27+.19
TwoHrbIrs 1.88
230061 14.01 13.91 13.95—.31
USOilFd 155036 12.41 12.24 12.28—.03
USSteel .20 91624 20.44 19.85 19.98+.19
ValeSA .29e 424098 13.98 13.37 13.70+.42
VanEGold .06e 341141 22.38 22.12 22.13+.08
VnEkRus .01e 71598 21.30 21.12 21.23—.07
VnEkSemi .58e
68248 107.49 106.42 107.15+1.22
VanEJrGld 77121 32.50 32.17 32.23+.23
VangEmg 1.10e
129836 43.20 42.95 43.06+.01
VangFTSE 1.10e
96005 41.70 41.43 41.54+.11
VerizonCm 2.41
126983 58.20 57.31 57.50—.57
Visa s 1 91974 155.95 154.14 154.59—.37
WellsFargo 1.80f
198416 52.42 51.34 51.41—.32
WstnUnion .80f 64934 18.24 18.02 18.07—.11
WmsCos 1.52f 98155 28.45 27.80 28.13+.34
Worldpay 88586 108.41 106.31 107.16—1.35
Yamanag .02 100674 2.59 2.53 2.55+.02
iPtShFutn 311913 29.31 28.12 28.85+.19

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

