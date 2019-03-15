BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04f 533517 30.68 30.30 30.67+.39 AbbottLab 1.28 118949 80.15 78.92 79.86+.88 AbbVie 4.28 127510 81.46 79.11 81.34+1.39…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04f 533517 30.68 30.30 30.67+.39 AbbottLab 1.28 118949 80.15 78.92 79.86+.88 AbbVie 4.28 127510 81.46 79.11 81.34+1.39 Alibaba 108147 181.45 179.66 180.97+.61 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 131935 9.91 9.80 9.89 Altria 3.20 245786 57.07 56.01 56.75+.35 Ambev .05e 533530 4.36 4.27 4.32+.03 AEP 2.68 98529 84.27 83.01 83.81+.83 AnglogldA 330179 13.77 13.26 13.60+.46 Annaly 1.20e 151858 10.35 10.29 10.32+.01 AnteroRes 1 110083 8.58 8.27 8.42—.16 AuroraCn 778134 9.71 8.86 9.61+.62 Avon 172699 2.96 2.81 2.92+.06 BRFSA 102501 5.93 5.60 5.90+.51 BakHuGEn .72 99787 28.03 27.56 27.85+.14 BcoBrads .06a 138662 12.00 11.86 11.91+.11 BkofAm .60 821984 29.61 29.26 29.30—.16 BkNYMel 1.12 95954 53.21 52.44 53.12+.36 BarrickGld 259542 13.25 12.97 13.00—.11 BigLots 1.20 92895 35.84 35.08 35.21—.14 Boeing 8.22f 266661 385.71 366.45 378.99+5.69 BostonSci 98116 40.67 40.07 40.21+.16 BrMySq 1.64 273546 50.09 48.84 49.96+.07 CBLAsc .30 158672 1.98 1.80 1.81—.18 CVSHealth 2 242574 56.19 55.27 55.60—.28 CenterPnt 1.11 99492 30.81 30.36 30.81+.40 CntryLink 1m 250246 12.15 11.91 12.09+.17 ChesEng 477037 3.10 2.96 2.97—.13 Chevron 4.76f 104351 125.42 124.35 125.31+.71 Citigroup 1.80 378329 65.27 64.02 65.19+1.08 ClevCliffs .20 95867 10.18 9.86 9.96+.01 Clouderan 141878 11.94 11.30 11.67—.04 CocaCola 1.60f 472474 45.90 45.14 45.30—.40 Colfax 168016 28.84 28.28 28.34+.11 ConAgra .85 97873 23.30 22.91 23.09 ConocoPhil 1.22 167261 67.93 66.53 67.59+.57 Coty .50 221185 11.04 10.84 10.89—.11 DenburyR 243411 1.82 1.69 1.69—.14 DiamOffsh .50 145534 10.94 10.66 10.88+.13 DxSOXBrrs 99853 7.20 6.61 6.77—.65 DxGBullrs 100862 20.41 19.31 19.65+.06 DrGMBllrs .09e 104040 10.80 10.21 10.51+.19 DxSCBearrs 114240 9.78 9.49 9.70—.07 Disney 1.76f 148548 115.48 113.68 114.96+.48 DomEngy 3.67f 134108 77.22 76.24 77.04+.40 DowDuPnt 1.52 171610 55.93 54.98 55.28+.25 ElancoAnn 304798 30.69 30.06 30.64+.33 EliLilly 2.58f 469698 124.16 121.96 123.94+.86 EmersonEl 1.96f 110428 67.61 66.92 67.33—.15 EnCanag .06 203593 7.32 7.15 7.26+.02 EnLinkLLC 1.10f 206044 12.09 11.64 12.09+.41 Exelon 1.45f 120126 50.20 49.43 50.00+.38 ExxonMbl 3.28 253161 80.55 80.10 80.15—.29 FirstEngy 1.52f 106904 41.33 40.75 41.23+.02 FordM .60a 664808 8.47 8.37 8.43+.02 FrptMcM .20 153867 12.54 12.29 12.35+.03 Gap .97 158976 25.66 24.60 25.29—.23 GenElec .04 1891098 10.45 9.90 9.96—.34 GenMotors 1.52 168546 38.29 37.88 38.07+.04 Genworth 136305 4.09 3.92 4.00+.19 Gerdau .02e 130656 4.01 3.86 3.98+.13 GoldFLtd .01e 133119 3.94 3.85 3.92+.05 Goldcrpg .24 222041 11.05 10.75 10.85—.06 HPInc .64 225552 19.97 19.64 19.94+.30 HalconRsn 264552 1.32 1.19 1.19—.11 Hallibrtn .72 121618 28.47 27.87 27.97—.50 HarmonyG .05 106763 2.00 1.94 1.98+.04 HeclaM .01e 156570 2.47 2.34 2.47+.14 HPEntn .45e 202283 16.11 15.66 16.07+.41 HighPtRs 94538 2.42 2.26 2.35+.05 IAMGldg 1.52f 104384 3.59 3.44 3.57+.10 iShGold 161887 12.51 12.45 12.46+.05 iShBrazil .67e 262230 43.94 43.42 43.69+.48 iShChinaLC .87e 247963 44.54 44.24 44.46+.61 iShEMkts .59e 1388031 43.14 42.82 43.08+.62 iSEafe 1.66e 408195 65.24 64.93 65.22+.70 iShiBxHYB 5.09 211993 85.88 85.75 85.78+.08 iShR2K 1.77e 220210 155.87 154.33 154.76+.41 iShREst 2.76e 131035 86.40 85.80 86.01—.20 Invesco 1.16 100883 19.82 19.39 19.78+.43 iShCorEM .95e 167059 51.97 51.66 51.92+.71 ItauUnHs 202878 9.70 9.56 9.58+.03 JPMorgCh 3.20 247025 106.80 105.23 106.55+1.21 JohnJn 3.60 119220 138.26 136.83 137.60—.42 Keycorp .56 306560 17.50 17.33 17.38—.04 KindMorg .80 286297 20.00 19.80 19.87—.11 Kinrossg 202475 3.42 3.29 3.38+.02 Kroger s .56f 129101 24.81 24.19 24.36—.39 LaredoPet 158865 3.06 2.82 2.83—.24 MGM Rsts .48 98948 26.96 25.98 26.02—.43 Macys 1.51 109534 23.75 23.30 23.71+.08 MarathnO .20 122146 17.43 17.09 17.27+.01 Medtrnic 2 94938 94.20 93.29 93.79+.46 Merck 2.20 165460 81.91 80.80 81.57+.08 MetLife 1.68 117987 45.45 44.59 45.31+.47 MorgStan 1.20 189926 43.47 42.54 43.33+.64 Nabors .24 97398 3.48 3.25 3.28—.18 NOilVarco .20 94438 27.14 26.42 26.48—.56 NYCmtyB .68 119456 12.12 11.98 12.03 NewmtM .56 143916 33.89 32.91 33.14—.28 NikeB s .88 110302 87.61 85.96 86.80—.07 NokiaCp .19e 222228 6.42 6.31 6.39+.17 OasisPet 125948 5.94 5.74 5.91+.06 Oracle .96f 432404 53.39 51.00 52.94—.11 PPLCorp 1.65f 115404 32.89 32.46 32.74+.15 Penney 257585 1.84 1.69 1.70—.15 PetrbrsA 132373 14.88 14.64 14.75+.14 Petrobras 242978 16.63 16.27 16.59+.34 Pfizer 1.44f 709360 41.88 40.86 41.78+.59 PhilipMor 4.56 123482 91.32 89.40 90.85+1.06 PitnyBw .20m 94041 6.92 6.75 6.85+.01 ProctGam 2.87 308025 102.89 101.73 102.44+1.12 RangeRs .08 104866 10.83 10.42 10.52—.37 RegionsFn .56 128121 15.93 15.73 15.74—.05 S&P500ETF 4.13e 804445 282.21 280.33 281.31+.15 SpdrLehHY 2.30 97845 35.71 35.66 35.66+.01 SpdrOGEx .73e 212672 30.04 29.75 29.77—.33 Schlmbrg 2 141446 43.16 42.34 42.39—.70 SnapIncAn 516171 11.67 10.93 11.16—.12 SwstnEngy 249561 4.44 4.28 4.32—.14 Sprint 106859 6.41 6.27 6.39+.13 SPHlthC 1.01e 102184 92.14 91.41 91.99+.08 SPCnSt 1.28e 218468 54.85 54.47 54.70+.01 SPEngy 2.04e 124272 65.71 65.26 65.51—.54 SPDRFncl .46e 700121 26.71 26.43 26.63+.05 SPInds 1.12e 249000 74.52 73.85 73.99—.69 SPTech .78e 210242 73.32 72.32 72.99+.64 SPUtil 1.55e 177148 58.38 57.74 58.19—.22 Synchrony .84 134053 33.32 32.76 33.31+.47 Tapestry 1.35 97220 33.16 32.17 32.20—.90 Transocn 100549 9.13 8.97 9.01—.03 Twitter 173609 31.41 30.71 31.22+.19 UnionPac 3.52f 97324 166.61 164.21 165.00—.17 USOilFd 156190 12.24 12.06 12.20—.02 UtdTech 2.94 96871 127.43 125.90 125.92—.97 ValeSA .29e 349416 13.40 13.16 13.20+.05 VanEGold .06e 421323 22.58 22.16 22.30+.05 VnEkRus .01e 125916 20.89 20.66 20.87+.25 VanEJrGld 114018 32.62 32.01 32.33+.23 VangEmg 1.10e 134391 42.62 42.36 42.57+.57 Vereit .55 99470 8.34 8.23 8.23—.04 VerizonCm 2.41 236803 58.51 57.93 58.39+.44 Visa s 1 201596 156.82 153.36 155.46+1.26 WalMart 2.12f 145999 98.51 97.60 98.42+.20 WellsFargo 1.80f 461172 50.80 50.00 50.66+.31 WstnUnion .80f 145073 18.39 18.15 18.35+.16 WhitngPetrs 221186 25.57 24.61 25.52+.31 XPOLogis 193541 50.49 49.38 49.65—.57 Yamanag .02 209985 2.64 2.53 2.59—.01 iPtShFutn 233377 29.08 28.21 28.59—.54 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 