BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|ADTIncn
|58484
|6.42
|6.09
|6.18—.20
|AKSteel
|70673
|2.85
|2.74
|2.75—.10
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|212789
|30.49
|30.21
|30.28
|AbbottLab 1.28
|56628
|79.07
|78.14
|78.98+.36
|AbbVie 4.28
|61509
|80.40
|78.41
|79.95+1.02
|Alibaba
|92635
|180.82
|178.01
|180.36—.34
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|73267
|9.93
|9.86
|9.89
|Altria 3.20
|118638
|56.49
|55.77
|56.40+.27
|Ambev .05e
|235229
|4.38
|4.27
|4.29—.09
|AnglogldA
|68285
|13.17
|12.78
|13.14+.01
|Annaly 1.20e
|118622
|10.35
|10.26
|10.31—.03
|AnteroRes 1
|64689
|8.67
|8.40
|8.58+.25
|AuroraCn
|562233
|9.14
|8.80
|8.99—.08
|BakHuGEn .72
|56237
|27.79
|27.25
|27.71+.46
|BcoBrads .06a
|104234
|11.80
|11.63
|11.80—.03
|BcoSantSA .21e
|62038
|4.89
|4.83
|4.84+.02
|BkofAm .60
|439293
|29.64
|29.24
|29.46+.17
|BarrickGld
|104097
|13.14
|12.92
|13.11—.24
|Boeing 8.22f
|
|134571
|380.39
|372.10
|373.30—3.84
|BostonSci
|63433
|40.23
|39.88
|40.05—.18
|BrMySq 1.64
|314861
|51.24
|48.79
|49.89—1.08
|CBSB .72
|58858
|49.11
|47.97
|48.24—.46
|CVSHealth 2
|152048
|57.41
|55.67
|55.88—.69
|CenterPnt 1.11
|56984
|30.62
|30.26
|30.41
|CntryLink 1m
|124706
|12.19
|11.90
|11.92—.18
|ChesEng
|398607
|3.12
|3.02
|3.10+.08
|CgpVelLCrd
|70776
|17.16
|16.64
|16.93+.09
|CgpVelICrd
|68505
|7.37
|7.14
|7.24—.03
|Citigroup 1.80
|121611
|64.27
|63.42
|64.11+.46
|ClevCliffs .20
|93778
|10.16
|9.95
|9.95—.19
|Clouderan
|376612
|13.10
|11.55
|11.71—2.90
|CocaCola 1.60f
|
|x184885
|46.11
|45.63
|45.70—.12
|ConAgra .85
|79671
|23.33
|22.85
|23.09+.05
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|73007
|67.86
|66.97
|67.02—.33
|Coty .50
|148733
|11.01
|10.95
|11.00
|CousPrp .26
|93242
|9.93
|9.79
|9.91+.07
|DeltaAir 1.40
|79611
|52.08
|50.84
|50.94—.08
|DenburyR
|67370
|1.86
|1.78
|1.83+.01
|DevonE .32
|x65199
|29.65
|29.22
|29.50+.25
|DxGBullrs
|78091
|20.24
|19.38
|19.59—1.66
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|111383
|10.68
|10.24
|10.32—.90
|DirSPBears
|59378
|21.66
|21.39
|21.53+.03
|DxSPOGBls
|64404
|10.75
|10.42
|10.54+.07
|DxSCBearrs
|93840
|9.80
|9.65
|9.77+.12
|Disney 1.76f
|172765
|114.77
|113.93
|114.48+.39
|DollarGen 1.28f
|
|112704
|112.46
|108.74
|111.64—9.04
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|81343
|56.08
|54.90
|55.03—.87
|ElancoAnn
|290499
|31.90
|30.25
|30.31—1.27
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|409685
|124.98
|122.51
|123.08—1.23
|EnCanag .06
|x209613
|7.40
|7.20
|7.24—.03
|EssentPrn
|59885
|18.43
|17.97
|18.05+.41
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|99119
|80.91
|80.35
|80.44—.27
|FstDatan
|108356
|25.70
|25.37
|25.45—.16
|FordM .60a
|360764
|8.55
|8.40
|8.41—.12
|FrptMcM .20
|151244
|12.67
|12.30
|12.32—.34
|GCPApTn
|76888
|29.08
|28.13
|28.20—.78
|Gap .97
|57570
|26.08
|25.37
|25.52—.48
|GenElec .04
|1336629
|10.50
|10.20
|10.30+.28
|GenMotors 1.52
|82937
|38.82
|37.94
|38.03—.77
|Gerdau .02e
|127408
|3.97
|3.83
|3.85—.09
|Goldcrpg .24
|190614
|11.10
|10.89
|10.91—.29
|HPInc .64
|185266
|19.71
|19.49
|19.64+.03
|HalconRsn
|66251
|1.34
|1.28
|1.30+.01
|Hallibrtn .72
|111326
|28.87
|28.32
|28.47—.03
|HarmonyG .05
|66017
|2.01
|1.93
|1.94—.15
|HPEntn .45e
|100211
|15.72
|15.49
|15.66+.14
|iShGold
|111668
|12.42
|12.38
|12.41—.15
|iShBrazil .67e
|249902
|43.60
|42.79
|43.21—.54
|iShSilver
|76746
|14.27
|14.20
|14.24—.27
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|194408
|43.93
|43.67
|43.85—.14
|iShEMkts .59e
|584601
|42.54
|42.29
|42.46—.23
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|81883
|121.76
|120.92
|120.95—.88
|iSEafe 1.66e
|208614
|64.65
|64.39
|64.52—.01
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|119812
|85.83
|85.68
|85.70—.06
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|138067
|155.02
|154.20
|154.35—.63
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|100304
|60.56
|60.34
|60.46—.01
|Infosyss
|59599
|10.61
|10.48
|10.60+.05
|iShJapanrs
|71647
|53.80
|53.57
|53.69—.58
|iShCorEM .95e
|136723
|51.28
|51.01
|51.21—.24
|ItauUnHs
|172412
|9.73
|9.44
|9.55—.24
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|108878
|105.87
|104.46
|105.34+.95
|JohnJn 3.60
|84462
|138.80
|137.94
|138.02—1.39
|KKR 1.31e
|58139
|24.41
|23.68
|24.14+.32
|Keycorp .56
|81197
|17.53
|17.28
|17.42+.10
|KindMorg .80
|131179
|20.09
|19.89
|19.98
|Kinrossg
|67866
|3.40
|3.33
|3.36—.09
|Kroger s .56f
|86786
|24.98
|24.65
|24.75+.02
|LaredoPet
|58468
|3.13
|3.03
|3.07—.01
|Macys 1.51
|x59854
|23.90
|23.37
|23.63—.01
|MarathnO .20
|91813
|17.42
|17.25
|17.26—.06
|Merck 2.20
|x74980
|81.76
|80.93
|81.49+.44
|MorgStan 1.20
|79619
|42.92
|42.30
|42.69+.28
|NRGEgy .12
|58741
|43.03
|41.83
|41.86—1.20
|Nabors .24
|64441
|3.52
|3.36
|3.46—.03
|NYCmtyB .68
|58268
|12.13
|11.94
|12.03+.02
|NewmtM .56
|114707
|34.04
|33.39
|33.42—.99
|NikeB s .88
|58884
|86.88
|85.70
|86.87+.94
|NokiaCp .19e
|185891
|6.25
|6.15
|6.22+.08
|OaktreeC 3.59e
|81194
|49.29
|48.67
|48.75—.49
|OasisPet
|75915
|5.91
|5.80
|5.85+.03
|Oracle .96f
|237720
|53.40
|52.85
|53.05—.01
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|56203
|19.56
|19.26
|19.51+.05
|Penney
|100479
|1.86
|1.78
|1.85
|PetrbrsA
|65039
|14.72
|14.48
|14.61—.09
|Petrobras
|140137
|16.42
|16.12
|16.25
|Pfizer 1.44f
|296444
|42.08
|41.13
|41.19—.82
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|85901
|101.78
|100.72
|101.32+.14
|RegionsFn .56
|75902
|15.96
|15.77
|15.79—.02
|SpdrGold
|67782
|122.55
|122.12
|122.41—1.43
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|673414
|281.84
|280.67
|281.16—.18
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|88837
|35.69
|35.63
|35.65—.02
|SpdrRetls .49e
|64855
|45.18
|44.57
|44.65—.71
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|154610
|30.29
|29.99
|30.10+.09
|Schlmbrg 2
|79197
|43.50
|43.05
|43.09—.06
|Schwab .52
|85254
|45.36
|44.01
|45.30+.89
|SiderurNac
|93058
|4.09
|3.98
|4.03—.06
|SnapIncAn
|800746
|11.38
|10.55
|11.28+1.23
|SwstAirl .64
|75980
|51.59
|50.61
|51.16+.55
|SwstnEngy
|106889
|4.54
|4.42
|4.46—.01
|Sprint
|81637
|6.33
|6.22
|6.26—.04
|Squaren
|65677
|78.72
|77.10
|77.38—.47
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|92837
|92.15
|91.58
|91.91—.15
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|84495
|54.85
|54.60
|54.69—.05
|SPEngy 2.04e
|117241
|66.38
|65.97
|66.05+.07
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|376657
|26.68
|26.43
|26.58+.10
|SPInds 1.12e
|96365
|75.11
|74.49
|74.68—.25
|SPTech .78e
|106565
|72.57
|72.15
|72.35+.15
|SPUtil 1.55e
|151551
|58.74
|58.19
|58.41—.01
|Synchrony .84
|73391
|33.19
|32.74
|32.84—.08
|TailorBr .72
|157360
|9.25
|8.61
|8.75—2.94
|Technip .13
|86255
|23.21
|22.83
|22.99+1.09
|TevaPhrm .73e
|132429
|16.62
|16.03
|16.47+.24
|Transocn
|106474
|9.20
|8.99
|9.04—.07
|Twitter
|119761
|31.55
|30.94
|31.03—.27
|USOilFd
|211763
|12.27
|12.14
|12.22+.03
|USSteel .20
|69721
|20.26
|19.70
|19.78—.58
|ValeSA .29e
|190527
|13.20
|13.05
|13.15—.13
|VanEGold .06e
|429853
|22.50
|22.18
|22.25—.61
|VanEJrGld
|165994
|32.47
|32.04
|32.10—.88
|VangEmg 1.10e
|98928
|42.09
|41.86
|42.00—.22
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|60847
|40.95
|40.81
|40.88—.04
|Vereit .55
|90587
|8.33
|8.26
|8.27—.04
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|114107
|58.09
|57.51
|57.95+.29
|Vipshop
|63757
|7.99
|7.56
|7.62—.26
|Visa s 1
|93634
|154.69
|152.30
|154.20+1.73
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|201442
|50.79
|49.93
|50.35+.43
|WstnUnion .80f
|x68229
|18.25
|18.07
|18.19—.01
|WhitngPetrs
|58089
|25.98
|24.97
|25.21—.31
|Yamanag .02
|88574
|2.65
|2.58
|2.60—.10
|iPtShFutn
|197323
|29.70
|29.04
|29.13—.49
