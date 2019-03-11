BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 101533 2.77 2.60 2.75+.14 AT&TInc 2.04f 260126 30.31 29.95 30.22+.26 AbbVie 4.28 73626 78.31 77.27 78.08+.50 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|101533
|2.77
|2.60
|2.75+.14
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|260126
|30.31
|29.95
|30.22+.26
|AbbVie 4.28
|73626
|78.31
|77.27
|78.08+.50
|Alibaba
|137410
|181.72
|177.58
|180.41+5.38
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|199777
|9.97
|9.79
|9.90+.14
|Altria 3.20
|115098
|56.17
|55.30
|56.01+.64
|Ambev .05e
|278220
|4.46
|4.29
|4.43+.19
|AnglogldA
|97829
|13.27
|12.36
|12.81—.59
|Annaly 1.20e
|125193
|10.32
|10.18
|10.30+.14
|Anteron .45e
|94347
|12.63
|12.20
|12.35+.24
|AnteroMid 1.88f
|
|151044
|24.08
|23.46
|23.46—.16
|AnteroRes 1
|84217
|7.99
|7.63
|7.98+.17
|AuroraCn
|268355
|8.07
|7.79
|7.95+.20
|BcoBrads .06a
|149468
|11.65
|11.28
|11.65+.55
|BkofAm .60
|405146
|29.06
|28.70
|28.94+.29
|BarrickGld
|245603
|13.49
|13.01
|13.18+.25
|Boeing 8.22f
|
|345773
|402.67
|365.55
|400.01—22.53
|BrMySq 1.64
|139378
|51.55
|50.54
|50.90—.49
|CVSHealth 2
|147532
|53.89
|52.31
|53.75+.82
|CntryLink 1m
|x158422
|12.51
|11.97
|12.34+.29
|ChesEng
|390916
|2.79
|2.67
|2.75+.02
|CgpVelLCrd
|94982
|15.72
|15.20
|15.57+.55
|CgpVelICrd
|67291
|8.11
|7.83
|7.90—.30
|Citigroup 1.80
|140821
|62.96
|62.18
|62.31+.25
|ClevCliffs .20
|76014
|9.94
|9.63
|9.89+.11
|CocaCola 1.60f
|220602
|46.24
|45.10
|46.18+1.34
|ConAgra .85
|73123
|22.97
|22.25
|22.90+.43
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|81794
|66.34
|65.34
|65.87+.44
|CousPrp .26
|63054
|9.78
|9.63
|9.74+.06
|DeltaAir 1.40
|88196
|51.29
|49.77
|51.12+1.53
|DenburyR
|109707
|1.71
|1.55
|1.68+.09
|DeutschBk .83e
|87965
|9.15
|8.99
|9.12+.48
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|104936
|28.14
|27.59
|28.09+1.19
|DevonE .32
|81105
|27.98
|26.89
|27.80+1.09
|DxSOXBrrs
|60714
|7.93
|7.35
|7.46—.57
|DxGBullrs
|93105
|20.32
|18.95
|19.76—.17
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|115019
|10.62
|9.82
|10.29—.25
|DxSCBearrs
|118000
|10.27
|9.78
|9.78—.54
|Disney 1.76f
|66418
|115.00
|114.03
|114.75+.94
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|116306
|56.13
|54.87
|55.58+.90
|EOGRescs .88
|75956
|87.87
|86.14
|86.26—.18
|ElancoAnn
|627636
|31.30
|30.25
|30.70+1.30
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|617677
|124.91
|122.51
|123.50—3.20
|EnCanag .06
|293469
|6.99
|6.73
|6.84+.18
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|156717
|15.24
|14.87
|15.17+.35
|ENSCO .04
|104734
|4.14
|4.01
|4.11+.11
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|102959
|80.29
|79.65
|79.78+.77
|FstDatan
|116010
|25.62
|25.28
|25.56+.32
|Fitbitn
|58597
|5.92
|5.67
|5.90+.22
|FordM .60a
|368279
|8.63
|8.45
|8.61+.19
|FrptMcM .20
|130024
|12.37
|12.06
|12.36+.27
|Gap .97
|64349
|26.45
|25.92
|26.30+.37
|GenElec .04
|1058137
|10.02
|9.33
|9.90+.32
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|119789
|38.79
|38.00
|38.62+.63
|Gerdau .02e
|146264
|3.92
|3.80
|3.92+.10
|Goldcrpg .24
|1105998
|11.02
|10.59
|10.92+.20
|HPInc .64
|111775
|19.21
|18.78
|19.04+.30
|Hallibrtn .72
|114218
|28.22
|27.46
|27.89+.42
|Hanesbdss .60
|69932
|18.49
|17.69
|17.89—.40
|HPEntn .45e
|113924
|15.93
|15.64
|15.89+.28
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|70495
|3.59
|3.40
|3.46—.17
|ICICIBk .16e
|84582
|10.82
|10.65
|10.81+.32
|iShGold
|103408
|12.42
|12.36
|12.39—.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|325542
|43.13
|42.27
|43.07+1.40
|iShSilver
|66092
|14.37
|14.26
|14.37—.04
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|266512
|43.70
|43.24
|43.60+.85
|iShEMkts .59e
|629724
|42.47
|42.01
|42.42+.78
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|78136
|116.54
|116.31
|116.54+.13
|iSEafe 1.66e
|162048
|64.04
|63.51
|64.02+.55
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|179220
|85.39
|85.05
|85.38+.28
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|205096
|154.31
|151.90
|154.29+2.65
|iShREst 2.76e
|63925
|85.37
|84.03
|85.34+1.24
|iShJapanrs
|130252
|53.98
|53.49
|53.93+.58
|iShCorEM .95e
|75928
|51.18
|50.64
|51.10+.88
|ItauUnHs
|162300
|9.62
|9.36
|9.61+.41
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|97261
|104.55
|103.66
|104.35+1.34
|JohnJn 3.60
|61157
|139.03
|137.52
|138.56+.50
|Keycorp .56
|156285
|17.16
|16.78
|16.96+.19
|KindMorg .80
|128869
|20.02
|19.82
|19.90+.17
|Kinrossg
|100804
|3.37
|3.27
|3.34—.02
|Kroger s .56f
|151645
|24.69
|24.24
|24.67+.20
|Macys 1.51
|79704
|23.69
|23.09
|23.57+.48
|MarathnO .20
|98798
|16.63
|16.20
|16.57+.30
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|66703
|59.22
|57.73
|59.20+1.70
|Merck 2.20
|82408
|81.03
|80.07
|80.87+1.07
|MorgStan 1.20
|71910
|42.21
|41.66
|41.85+.49
|Nabors .24
|68562
|3.33
|3.21
|3.28+.08
|NYCmtyB .68
|92093
|12.11
|11.84
|12.02—.20
|NewmtM .56
|400524
|33.81
|32.46
|33.45—.26
|NobleCorp .08
|59480
|2.73
|2.59
|2.67+.03
|NokiaCp .19e
|263291
|6.17
|6.04
|6.14+.07
|OasisPet
|124250
|5.37
|5.05
|5.36+.29
|Oracle .76
|194318
|53.18
|51.91
|52.66—.11
|Penney
|130833
|1.83
|1.62
|1.81+.17
|Petrobras
|202101
|15.97
|15.35
|15.87+.89
|Pfizer 1.44f
|276045
|41.52
|40.80
|41.50+.61
|PhilipMor 4.56
|59530
|89.50
|87.61
|89.24+1.79
|ProctGam 2.87
|75444
|99.68
|98.51
|99.58+1.17
|ProShSPrs
|61034
|28.59
|28.23
|28.24—.42
|PrUShD3rs
|66805
|14.85
|14.11
|14.12—.33
|PureStrgn
|65122
|19.98
|19.36
|19.98+.52
|QEPRes .08
|62059
|7.39
|7.13
|7.37+.15
|RegionsFn .56
|67034
|15.68
|15.44
|15.57+.10
|SpdrGold
|67080
|122.54
|121.92
|122.24—.60
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|634914
|278.62
|275.23
|278.44+3.98
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|90798
|35.50
|35.38
|35.50+.10
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|189182
|28.71
|28.06
|28.66+.60
|Schlmbrg 2
|94717
|42.32
|41.44
|42.08+.79
|SeaLtdn
|83918
|24.04
|23.11
|23.32—.38
|SibanyeG .14r
|67295
|4.03
|3.71
|3.85—.19
|SiderurNac
|68293
|3.83
|3.64
|3.80+.21
|SnapIncAn
|216679
|10.07
|9.43
|9.96+.48
|SwstAirl .64
|61217
|51.64
|49.82
|51.61—.16
|SwstnEngy
|189920
|4.30
|4.13
|4.23—.04
|Sprint
|117007
|6.17
|6.04
|6.14+.04
|Squaren
|78640
|75.95
|74.62
|75.53+1.13
|SPMatls .98e
|68577
|55.53
|54.88
|55.51+.78
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|96422
|90.50
|89.38
|90.42+1.02
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|105192
|54.45
|53.80
|54.41+.70
|SPEngy 2.04e
|130191
|65.05
|64.31
|64.90+1.00
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|583366
|26.32
|25.98
|26.24+.27
|SPInds 1.12e
|152799
|74.93
|73.04
|74.90+.63
|SPTech .78e
|145767
|71.38
|70.06
|71.31+1.50
|SPUtil 1.55e
|144585
|57.98
|57.53
|57.96+.41
|TJX .78
|58231
|51.87
|50.78
|51.70+.98
|TaiwSemi .73e
|59205
|38.69
|38.20
|38.64+.44
|TevaPhrm .73e
|76279
|15.86
|15.59
|15.78+.03
|Transocn
|128922
|8.63
|8.18
|8.63+.53
|TurqHillRs
|72786
|1.67
|1.60
|1.66+.07
|Twitter
|142798
|30.91
|30.24
|30.87+.83
|USOilFd
|223761
|11.90
|11.77
|11.86+.13
|USSteel .20
|86790
|20.03
|19.19
|20.01+.76
|ValeSA .29e
|249862
|12.99
|12.74
|12.99+.40
|VanEGold .06e
|380826
|22.51
|21.99
|22.29—.08
|VnEkRus .01e
|104891
|20.51
|20.37
|20.49+.32
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|59725
|103.59
|101.33
|103.10+2.15
|VanEJrGld
|173058
|32.37
|31.56
|32.01—.29
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|103381
|42.00
|41.56
|41.96+.84
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|76159
|40.60
|40.27
|40.60+.37
|Vereit .55
|94890
|8.16
|8.04
|8.16+.09
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|134246
|57.62
|56.75
|57.58+1.05
|Vipshop
|126694
|7.88
|7.30
|7.84+.61
|Visa s 1
|93594
|150.97
|148.02
|150.67+3.32
|WPXEngy
|85958
|11.70
|11.28
|11.59+.18
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|194341
|50.10
|49.63
|49.76—.04
|WmsCos 1.52f
|57972
|27.42
|27.07
|27.36+.43
|XPOLogis
|73976
|50.20
|47.51
|49.85+3.65
|Yamanag .02
|121745
|2.65
|2.57
|2.61—.04
|ZTOExpn
|64247
|20.37
|19.86
|20.13—.04
|iPtShFutn
|264130
|32.61
|30.70
|30.81—2.42
