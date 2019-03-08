BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 76397 2.68 2.56 2.61—.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 224985 30.06 29.74 29.96+.04 Alibaba 146621 175.35 171.57 175.03—2.29 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|76397
|2.68
|2.56
|2.61—.08
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|224985
|30.06
|29.74
|29.96+.04
|Alibaba
|146621
|175.35
|171.57
|175.03—2.29
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|160600
|9.79
|9.63
|9.76—.06
|Altria 3.20
|134096
|55.55
|54.68
|55.37+.63
|Ambev .05e
|165879
|4.30
|4.21
|4.24—.02
|AEagleOut .55
|69753
|21.09
|19.71
|20.18—1.06
|Annaly 1.20e
|117643
|10.18
|10.09
|10.16+.06
|AnteroRes 1
|88884
|8.18
|7.70
|7.81—.49
|AuroraCn
|310894
|7.88
|7.33
|7.75+.17
|BJsWholen
|109277
|25.11
|24.01
|24.75—.33
|BcoBrads .06a
|119899
|11.12
|10.91
|11.10+.16
|BcoSantSA .21e
|67827
|4.61
|4.54
|4.60—.02
|BkofAm .60
|407902
|28.67
|28.01
|28.65+.10
|BarrickGld
|177636
|13.00
|12.68
|12.93+.30
|BerryPlas .12p
|80340
|53.91
|51.00
|52.14+.42
|BigLots 1.20
|128651
|37.29
|33.86
|36.18+4.34
|BrMySq 1.64
|186740
|51.41
|50.36
|51.39—.12
|CVSHealth 2
|213688
|53.10
|51.93
|52.93+.57
|CabotO&G .28f
|66368
|25.01
|24.53
|24.67—.45
|CallonPet
|68814
|7.00
|6.68
|6.85—.33
|CntryLink 1m
|155319
|12.31
|11.92
|12.30+.19
|ChesEng
|540665
|2.88
|2.71
|2.73—.24
|Chevron 4.76f
|
|70138
|121.93
|119.20
|121.62—.32
|CgpVelLCrd
|154633
|15.08
|13.74
|15.02—.35
|CgpVelICrd
|106092
|8.87
|8.18
|8.20+.18
|Citigroup 1.80
|142822
|62.12
|60.76
|62.06+.16
|ClevCliffs .20
|105931
|9.84
|9.60
|9.78—.13
|CocaCola 1.60f
|155784
|45.25
|44.61
|44.84—.44
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|80688
|66.70
|64.91
|65.43—2.52
|DeltaAir 1.40
|85625
|49.60
|48.92
|49.59
|DenburyR
|137454
|1.64
|1.50
|1.59—.07
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|134988
|27.01
|26.69
|26.90—1.09
|DevonE .32
|108085
|27.52
|26.59
|26.71—1.35
|DxSOXBrrs
|69247
|8.51
|8.02
|8.03+.01
|DxGBullrs
|133552
|20.02
|18.87
|19.93+1.43
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|186411
|10.67
|9.80
|10.54+1.17
|DirSPBears
|88380
|23.70
|23.14
|23.16+.14
|DxSPOGBls
|104177
|9.09
|8.43
|8.62—1.02
|DxSCBearrs
|128109
|10.53
|10.29
|10.32+.02
|Disney 1.76f
|65323
|113.84
|112.90
|113.81—.20
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|106034
|54.72
|53.46
|54.68+.16
|EOGRescs .88
|67597
|89.70
|86.19
|86.44—4.91
|ElancoAnn
|140662
|29.40
|28.89
|29.40+.12
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|501681
|126.98
|125.25
|126.70+.36
|EnCanag .06
|261970
|6.75
|6.43
|6.66—.15
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|83742
|14.88
|14.65
|14.82—.20
|ENSCO .04
|x105675
|4.13
|3.93
|4.00—.16
|Eventbrn
|64666
|25.44
|22.36
|24.46—7.96
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|
|162093
|79.32
|78.25
|79.01—1.15
|FordM .60a
|436714
|8.47
|8.34
|8.42—.06
|FrkLUSEq
|148632
|30.36
|30.20
|30.36—.06
|FrptMcM .20
|162821
|12.11
|11.78
|12.09—.22
|Gap .97
|75241
|26.71
|25.91
|25.93—.79
|GenElec .04
|x874638
|9.68
|9.28
|9.58+.14
|GenMotors 1.52
|64597
|38.04
|37.50
|37.99—.05
|Genworth
|71612
|3.84
|3.61
|3.63—.17
|Gerdau .02e
|x80407
|3.83
|3.74
|3.82—.01
|GoldFLtd .01e
|104335
|3.93
|3.75
|3.90+.17
|Goldcrpg .24
|157169
|10.83
|10.56
|10.72+.12
|HPInc .64
|102382
|18.75
|18.46
|18.74—.08
|Hallibrtn .72
|131999
|27.67
|27.01
|27.47—.46
|HPEntn .45e
|78019
|15.67
|15.42
|15.61—.06
|HostHotls 1a
|70987
|19.29
|19.03
|19.29—.09
|Huyan
|76228
|24.48
|22.70
|24.14—1.08
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|164804
|3.64
|3.28
|3.63+.36
|ICICIBk .16e
|94651
|10.59
|10.43
|10.49+.07
|iShGold
|184882
|12.46
|12.40
|12.45+.14
|iShBrazil .67e
|353576
|41.73
|41.02
|41.67+.49
|iShSilver
|89669
|14.42
|14.30
|14.41+.32
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|411343
|42.86
|42.51
|42.75—.78
|iShEMkts .59e
|976820
|41.68
|41.39
|41.64—.30
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|73866
|116.43
|115.91
|116.41+.15
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|75148
|121.69
|120.85
|121.57+.51
|iSEafe 1.66e
|214275
|63.47
|63.06
|63.47+.01
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|210434
|85.12
|84.81
|85.10—.14
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|204525
|151.76
|150.61
|151.64—.04
|iShREst 2.76e
|77275
|84.39
|83.73
|84.10+.08
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|73798
|59.45
|59.07
|59.43—.02
|IntlGmeTn .80
|90759
|14.42
|13.60
|13.84—.51
|Interpublic .94f
|70940
|22.43
|21.94
|22.25—.10
|iShJapanrs
|87595
|53.37
|52.93
|53.35—.09
|iShCorEM .95e
|268642
|50.23
|49.92
|50.22—.28
|ItauUnHs
|121769
|9.25
|9.09
|9.20+.05
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|105780
|103.23
|101.99
|103.01+.04
|JohnJn 3.60
|70466
|139.30
|136.42
|138.06—.18
|Keycorp .56
|77354
|16.78
|16.48
|16.77+.07
|KindMorg .80
|176595
|19.77
|19.47
|19.73—.11
|Kinrossg
|130253
|3.38
|3.21
|3.36+.22
|Kroger s .56f
|196993
|25.68
|24.34
|24.47—1.14
|LaredoPet
|69129
|3.06
|2.80
|2.96—.16
|Liventn
|83109
|12.81
|11.55
|12.77+.67
|MGM Rsts .48
|65102
|26.52
|25.96
|26.50+.05
|Macys 1.51
|86293
|23.20
|22.73
|23.09—.21
|MarathnO .20
|130386
|16.44
|16.03
|16.27—.59
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|76298
|57.94
|56.88
|57.50—1.34
|Merck 2.20
|111797
|80.60
|79.05
|79.80—.65
|MetLife 1.68
|64330
|44.19
|43.50
|44.16—.16
|MorgStan 1.20
|117478
|41.50
|40.40
|41.36+.19
|Nabors .24
|81847
|3.30
|3.10
|3.20—.13
|NewmtM .56
|89883
|34.04
|33.21
|33.71+.49
|NobleEngy .44
|70565
|22.16
|21.32
|21.42—1.22
|NokiaCp .19e
|286749
|6.09
|5.95
|6.07+.04
|OasisPet
|118478
|5.28
|4.97
|5.07—.36
|Oracle .76
|150675
|52.78
|52.13
|52.77+.19
|Penney
|77355
|1.65
|1.58
|1.64
|PetrbrsA
|69354
|13.79
|13.55
|13.77+.05
|Petrobras
|126131
|15.01
|14.75
|14.98—.06
|Pfizer 1.44f
|296630
|41.44
|40.34
|40.89—.50
|PrUShSPrs
|65474
|36.20
|35.63
|35.66+.16
|RegionsFn .56
|87077
|15.52
|15.21
|15.47+.05
|SpdrGold
|104046
|122.89
|122.37
|122.84+1.33
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|855080
|274.65
|272.42
|274.46—.55
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|207078
|35.40
|35.27
|35.40—.06
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|
|250619
|28.55
|27.83
|28.06—1.02
|Schlmbrg 2
|127349
|41.79
|40.88
|41.29—1.20
|Schwab .52
|65011
|43.67
|43.11
|43.45—.57
|SibanyeG .14r
|70690
|4.11
|3.92
|4.04+.11
|SnapIncAn
|156444
|9.56
|9.18
|9.48—.01
|SwstnEngy
|172132
|4.35
|4.19
|4.27—.15
|Sprint
|132811
|6.30
|6.10
|6.10—.20
|Squaren
|89916
|74.40
|71.10
|74.40+.29
|SPMatls .98e
|71443
|54.77
|54.06
|54.73+.09
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|115311
|89.45
|88.63
|89.40—.19
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|119093
|53.97
|53.45
|53.71+.03
|SPEngy 2.04e
|156174
|64.20
|63.31
|63.90—1.22
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|558243
|25.99
|25.68
|25.97—.01
|SPInds 1.12e
|143281
|74.30
|73.61
|74.27—.15
|SPTech .78e
|128905
|69.87
|68.84
|69.81—.01
|SPUtil 1.55e
|180105
|57.60
|57.01
|57.55+.20
|TevaPhrm .73e
|92742
|16.03
|15.71
|15.75—.25
|Transocn
|114562
|8.27
|7.93
|8.10—.27
|Twitter
|119538
|30.21
|29.41
|30.04—.08
|USOilFd
|294782
|11.74
|11.39
|11.73—.08
|USSteel .20
|98332
|19.60
|19.06
|19.25—.75
|ValeSA .29e
|218035
|12.61
|12.26
|12.59—.01
|VanEGold .06e
|598299
|22.40
|21.94
|22.37+.58
|VnEkRus .01e
|114018
|20.23
|20.02
|20.17—.14
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|76365
|16.19
|15.87
|16.07—.40
|VanEJrGld
|202758
|32.43
|31.47
|32.30+1.30
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|92647
|84.16
|83.49
|83.86+.09
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|160629
|41.16
|40.91
|41.12—.30
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|73862
|40.23
|39.99
|40.23—.05
|Vereit .55
|83074
|8.08
|7.93
|8.07+.06
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|100712
|56.68
|56.00
|56.53+.23
|Vipshop
|81430
|7.47
|7.15
|7.23—.35
|WPXEngy
|70733
|11.63
|11.27
|11.41—.52
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|172322
|49.90
|49.17
|49.80+.12
|Yamanag .02
|203614
|2.68
|2.53
|2.65+.19
|iPtShFutn
|389995
|34.59
|33.19
|33.23+.22
