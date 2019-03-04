BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 92808 17.60 16.88 17.12—.38 AKSteel 98711 3.07 2.92 3.01—.03 AT&TInc 2.04f 492551 30.95 29.67 29.98—.84 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55f
|92808
|17.60
|16.88
|17.12—.38
|AKSteel
|98711
|3.07
|2.92
|3.01—.03
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|492551
|30.95
|29.67
|29.98—.84
|Alibaba
|147347
|187.34
|184.46
|187.25+3.37
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|161442
|9.82
|9.67
|9.77+.02
|Altria 3.20
|79045
|53.25
|52.22
|52.46—.29
|Ambev .05e
|297554
|4.42
|4.32
|4.38—.01
|Annaly 1.20e
|112464
|10.12
|10.02
|10.10+.04
|AnteroRes 1
|75608
|9.41
|9.06
|9.18+.03
|Aphrian
|71873
|10.68
|10.11
|10.42+.28
|AuroraCn
|192488
|7.40
|7.01
|7.22—.12
|Avon
|126503
|3.28
|2.87
|2.89—.31
|BcoBrads .06a
|92623
|11.30
|11.09
|11.22—.01
|BcoSantSA .21e
|87425
|4.83
|4.76
|4.79—.07
|BkofAm .60
|568614
|29.54
|28.77
|29.03—.28
|BarrickGld
|130409
|12.55
|12.18
|12.51+.20
|BostonSci
|78991
|41.00
|39.68
|40.30—.45
|BrMySq 1.64f
|201320
|53.27
|52.51
|53.05—.17
|BristowGp .28
|89748
|1.30
|1.12
|1.16—.10
|CVSHealth 2
|177838
|58.55
|55.80
|55.96—2.17
|CabotO&G .28f
|77724
|25.44
|25.06
|25.34+.10
|Cemex .29t
|74228
|4.90
|4.77
|4.81—.06
|CenovusE .20
|92211
|9.14
|8.43
|8.63—.51
|CntryLink 1m
|433685
|12.90
|11.66
|12.15—.82
|ChesEng
|758781
|3.32
|3.05
|3.19+.06
|Chevron 4.76f
|
|74862
|122.84
|120.55
|122.12+.09
|CgpVelLCrd
|93908
|15.75
|14.89
|15.34+.52
|Citigroup 1.80
|157705
|65.30
|63.11
|63.75—.72
|ClevCliffs .20
|78819
|10.92
|10.52
|10.77—.12
|CocaCola 1.60f
|133342
|45.67
|45.30
|45.65+.27
|Coty .50
|81917
|11.25
|11.08
|11.18+.10
|DRHorton .50
|81702
|40.05
|38.97
|39.99+1.21
|DeltaAir 1.40
|101843
|49.57
|48.43
|48.79—.17
|DenburyR
|120466
|1.99
|1.85
|1.95+.02
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|95558
|28.66
|28.26
|28.43+.24
|DevonE .32
|114048
|30.44
|29.03
|29.44—.71
|DxGBullrs
|100917
|18.70
|17.58
|18.67+.27
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|140212
|9.89
|9.23
|9.81—.04
|DirSPBears
|83730
|22.55
|21.38
|21.97+.28
|DxSPOGBls
|90343
|11.57
|10.59
|11.28+.23
|DxSCBearrs
|132308
|9.56
|9.02
|9.34+.24
|DrxSPBulls
|78525
|46.12
|43.69
|44.89—.56
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|94182
|54.49
|53.07
|54.25+.91
|ElancoAnn
|303167
|31.19
|30.32
|31.00—.03
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|581903
|130.51
|125.34
|127.46—1.38
|Enbridge 2.28
|108971
|35.78
|34.82
|35.06—2.19
|EnCanag .06
|438277
|7.40
|7.05
|7.24—.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|110617
|15.16
|14.89
|14.99+.01
|ENSCO .04
|136407
|4.35
|4.20
|4.33+.11
|Entercom .36
|76155
|6.34
|6.00
|6.17+.01
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|180755
|80.55
|79.01
|80.31+.31
|Fitbitn
|87083
|6.22
|5.88
|5.94—.20
|FordM .60a
|461833
|8.97
|8.76
|8.81+.02
|FrptMcM .20
|184436
|12.90
|12.49
|12.78—.09
|Gap .97
|159448
|29.59
|27.64
|27.74—1.77
|GenElec .04
|697097
|10.52
|10.22
|10.38+.11
|GenMotors 1.52
|78144
|41.50
|39.03
|39.25—.28
|Goldcrpg .24
|283949
|10.94
|10.54
|10.91+.36
|HPInc .64
|194447
|19.91
|19.35
|19.53—.07
|Hallibrtn .72
|111153
|31.48
|30.60
|30.98+.05
|HeclaM .01e
|x90302
|2.36
|2.26
|2.30+.02
|HPEntn .45e
|133507
|16.52
|15.94
|16.16—.22
|iShGold
|141437
|12.35
|12.28
|12.33—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|187673
|42.45
|41.85
|42.37+.02
|iShGerm .60e
|74177
|27.57
|27.30
|27.37—.23
|iShSilver
|90251
|14.19
|14.12
|14.15—.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|374310
|44.74
|44.00
|44.42+.25
|iShEMkts .59e
|941664
|42.78
|42.18
|42.55+.06
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|94536
|115.86
|115.68
|115.73+.26
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|98076
|119.77
|119.06
|119.59+.93
|iSEafe 1.66e
|222547
|64.71
|64.12
|64.38—.24
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|160343
|85.75
|85.34
|85.48—.13
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|232815
|158.78
|155.59
|156.81—1.43
|iShChina .61e
|77988
|62.23
|61.15
|61.86+.65
|iShREst 2.76e
|77104
|84.39
|83.37
|84.32+.35
|iShJapanrs
|79989
|54.63
|54.19
|54.35—.17
|iShCorEM .95e
|232907
|51.48
|50.78
|51.18+.11
|ItauUnHs
|103221
|9.44
|9.14
|9.25—.03
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|124588
|105.92
|103.27
|104.19—.24
|JohnJn 3.60
|83619
|139.41
|137.51
|138.48+.13
|KKR 1.31e
|91797
|23.23
|22.58
|23.08+.52
|Keycorp .56
|x161355
|17.64
|17.06
|17.25—.09
|KindMorg .80
|179883
|19.86
|19.52
|19.85+.11
|Kinrossg
|231919
|3.28
|3.12
|3.24+.03
|Kroger s .56f
|79420
|28.75
|28.07
|28.64+.62
|Liventn
|461060
|13.13
|12.18
|12.58—.32
|Macys 1.51
|82708
|24.87
|24.32
|24.36—.13
|MarathnO .20
|115533
|17.39
|17.00
|17.28+.20
|Merck 2.20
|81280
|82.12
|80.53
|81.37—.28
|MorgStan 1.20
|121128
|43.10
|41.80
|42.00—.50
|Nabors .24
|175842
|3.53
|3.28
|3.52+.26
|NewmtM .56
|114558
|34.51
|33.66
|34.45+.63
|NikeB s .88
|73147
|87.99
|85.11
|85.64—1.52
|NobleEngy .44
|87055
|23.65
|23.00
|23.63+.80
|NokiaCp .19e
|265013
|6.14
|6.03
|6.08—.03
|OasisPet
|100137
|5.69
|5.45
|5.66+.09
|Oracle .76
|148485
|52.85
|51.57
|52.04—.47
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|80412
|18.19
|17.71
|18.05+.14
|Penney
|174611
|1.64
|1.50
|1.57+.03
|Petrobras
|83228
|15.70
|15.41
|15.56+.07
|Pfizer 1.44f
|210282
|43.59
|42.88
|43.07—.29
|PUltSP500s
|98439
|48.72
|46.15
|47.46—.57
|PrUShSPrs
|77661
|35.02
|33.80
|34.40+.27
|PureStrgn
|82050
|20.95
|19.74
|20.17—.69
|RangeRs .08
|87280
|11.30
|10.88
|11.13+.19
|RegionsFn .56
|114938
|16.52
|16.05
|16.16—.15
|SpdrGold
|102703
|121.85
|121.18
|121.56—.32
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1061373
|281.87
|276.84
|279.40—1.02
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|192668
|35.66
|35.49
|35.55—.04
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|165592
|30.89
|29.99
|30.62+.21
|Salesforce
|173636
|165.79
|155.42
|158.50—6.03
|SeaLtdn
|97074
|23.22
|21.00
|23.01—.19
|SnapIncAn
|214870
|10.05
|9.64
|9.92+.12
|SwstnEngy
|222561
|4.78
|4.56
|4.72+.17
|Sprint
|105847
|6.45
|6.37
|6.42+.02
|Squaren
|167026
|78.49
|73.05
|74.69—2.77
|SPMatls .98e
|79603
|55.46
|54.39
|55.23+.25
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|
|152071
|93.45
|91.06
|91.69—1.26
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|101135
|54.44
|53.73
|54.15—.09
|SPEngy 2.04e
|197799
|66.85
|65.57
|66.57+.12
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|766108
|26.94
|26.30
|26.52—.17
|SPInds 1.12e
|191504
|77.10
|75.48
|76.07—.34
|SPTech .78e
|158035
|71.82
|70.28
|71.07—.27
|SPUtil 1.55e
|123374
|57.35
|56.67
|57.23+.10
|TaiwSemi .73e
|70779
|39.33
|38.71
|39.15—.24
|Target 2.56
|73434
|73.97
|72.45
|72.67—.27
|TevaPhrm .73e
|72169
|17.23
|16.75
|16.75—.33
|Transocn
|163702
|8.69
|8.40
|8.66+.30
|TurqHillRs
|70487
|1.84
|1.74
|1.81+.07
|Twitter
|158947
|31.26
|30.07
|30.50—.12
|USOilFd
|220261
|11.91
|11.68
|11.80+.14
|USSteel .20
|89614
|22.58
|21.82
|22.24—.06
|UtdhlthGp 3.60
|
|86402
|248.45
|234.51
|236.02—10.13
|ValeSA .29e
|321270
|12.48
|11.92
|12.42+.03
|VanEGold .06e
|549875
|21.86
|21.40
|21.85+.15
|VnEkRus .01e
|80278
|20.63
|20.38
|20.50+.06
|VanEJrGld
|120840
|31.52
|30.81
|31.43—.01
|VangSTBd 1.08e
|80947
|78.83
|78.76
|78.81+.05
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|71035
|84.20
|83.18
|84.11+.38
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|201298
|42.00
|41.44
|41.82+.15
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|80815
|41.10
|40.72
|40.89—.16
|Vereit .55
|89006
|7.99
|7.86
|7.99+.08
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|136270
|57.35
|55.66
|56.24—.72
|Vipshop
|88795
|7.45
|7.07
|7.39+.36
|VistraEnn .50
|71322
|26.75
|25.04
|25.43—1.12
|WalMart 2.12f
|76760
|98.59
|97.37
|97.85—.08
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|166817
|50.90
|49.69
|50.11+.08
|WmsCos 1.52f
|72598
|27.55
|27.04
|27.40—.03
|Yamanag .02
|156145
|2.55
|2.43
|2.55+.06
|iPtShFutn
|446974
|32.30
|29.27
|30.71+.73
