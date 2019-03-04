BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 92808 17.60 16.88 17.12—.38 AKSteel 98711 3.07 2.92 3.01—.03 AT&TInc 2.04f 492551 30.95 29.67 29.98—.84 Alibaba…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 92808 17.60 16.88 17.12—.38 AKSteel 98711 3.07 2.92 3.01—.03 AT&TInc 2.04f 492551 30.95 29.67 29.98—.84 Alibaba 147347 187.34 184.46 187.25+3.37 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 161442 9.82 9.67 9.77+.02 Altria 3.20 79045 53.25 52.22 52.46—.29 Ambev .05e 297554 4.42 4.32 4.38—.01 Annaly 1.20e 112464 10.12 10.02 10.10+.04 AnteroRes 1 75608 9.41 9.06 9.18+.03 Aphrian 71873 10.68 10.11 10.42+.28 AuroraCn 192488 7.40 7.01 7.22—.12 Avon 126503 3.28 2.87 2.89—.31 BcoBrads .06a 92623 11.30 11.09 11.22—.01 BcoSantSA .21e 87425 4.83 4.76 4.79—.07 BkofAm .60 568614 29.54 28.77 29.03—.28 BarrickGld 130409 12.55 12.18 12.51+.20 BostonSci 78991 41.00 39.68 40.30—.45 BrMySq 1.64f 201320 53.27 52.51 53.05—.17 BristowGp .28 89748 1.30 1.12 1.16—.10 CVSHealth 2 177838 58.55 55.80 55.96—2.17 CabotO&G .28f 77724 25.44 25.06 25.34+.10 Cemex .29t 74228 4.90 4.77 4.81—.06 CenovusE .20 92211 9.14 8.43 8.63—.51 CntryLink 1m 433685 12.90 11.66 12.15—.82 ChesEng 758781 3.32 3.05 3.19+.06 Chevron 4.76f 74862 122.84 120.55 122.12+.09 CgpVelLCrd 93908 15.75 14.89 15.34+.52 Citigroup 1.80 157705 65.30 63.11 63.75—.72 ClevCliffs .20 78819 10.92 10.52 10.77—.12 CocaCola 1.60f 133342 45.67 45.30 45.65+.27 Coty .50 81917 11.25 11.08 11.18+.10 DRHorton .50 81702 40.05 38.97 39.99+1.21 DeltaAir 1.40 101843 49.57 48.43 48.79—.17 DenburyR 120466 1.99 1.85 1.95+.02 DBXHvChiA .29e 95558 28.66 28.26 28.43+.24 DevonE .32 114048 30.44 29.03 29.44—.71 DxGBullrs 100917 18.70 17.58 18.67+.27 DrGMBllrs .09e 140212 9.89 9.23 9.81—.04 DirSPBears 83730 22.55 21.38 21.97+.28 DxSPOGBls 90343 11.57 10.59 11.28+.23 DxSCBearrs 132308 9.56 9.02 9.34+.24 DrxSPBulls 78525 46.12 43.69 44.89—.56 DowDuPnt 1.52 94182 54.49 53.07 54.25+.91 ElancoAnn 303167 31.19 30.32 31.00—.03 EliLilly 2.58f 581903 130.51 125.34 127.46—1.38 Enbridge 2.28 108971 35.78 34.82 35.06—2.19 EnCanag .06 438277 7.40 7.05 7.24—.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 110617 15.16 14.89 14.99+.01 ENSCO .04 136407 4.35 4.20 4.33+.11 Entercom .36 76155 6.34 6.00 6.17+.01 ExxonMbl 3.28 180755 80.55 79.01 80.31+.31 Fitbitn 87083 6.22 5.88 5.94—.20 FordM .60a 461833 8.97 8.76 8.81+.02 FrptMcM .20 184436 12.90 12.49 12.78—.09 Gap .97 159448 29.59 27.64 27.74—1.77 GenElec .04 697097 10.52 10.22 10.38+.11 GenMotors 1.52 78144 41.50 39.03 39.25—.28 Goldcrpg .24 283949 10.94 10.54 10.91+.36 HPInc .64 194447 19.91 19.35 19.53—.07 Hallibrtn .72 111153 31.48 30.60 30.98+.05 HeclaM .01e x90302 2.36 2.26 2.30+.02 HPEntn .45e 133507 16.52 15.94 16.16—.22 iShGold 141437 12.35 12.28 12.33—.03 iShBrazil .67e 187673 42.45 41.85 42.37+.02 iShGerm .60e 74177 27.57 27.30 27.37—.23 iShSilver 90251 14.19 14.12 14.15—.05 iShChinaLC .87e 374310 44.74 44.00 44.42+.25 iShEMkts .59e 941664 42.78 42.18 42.55+.06 iShiBoxIG 3.87 94536 115.86 115.68 115.73+.26 iSh20yrT 3.05 98076 119.77 119.06 119.59+.93 iSEafe 1.66e 222547 64.71 64.12 64.38—.24 iShiBxHYB 5.09 160343 85.75 85.34 85.48—.13 iShR2K 1.77e 232815 158.78 155.59 156.81—1.43 iShChina .61e 77988 62.23 61.15 61.86+.65 iShREst 2.76e 77104 84.39 83.37 84.32+.35 iShJapanrs 79989 54.63 54.19 54.35—.17 iShCorEM .95e 232907 51.48 50.78 51.18+.11 ItauUnHs 103221 9.44 9.14 9.25—.03 JPMorgCh 3.20 124588 105.92 103.27 104.19—.24 JohnJn 3.60 83619 139.41 137.51 138.48+.13 KKR 1.31e 91797 23.23 22.58 23.08+.52 Keycorp .56 x161355 17.64 17.06 17.25—.09 KindMorg .80 179883 19.86 19.52 19.85+.11 Kinrossg 231919 3.28 3.12 3.24+.03 Kroger s .56f 79420 28.75 28.07 28.64+.62 Liventn 461060 13.13 12.18 12.58—.32 Macys 1.51 82708 24.87 24.32 24.36—.13 MarathnO .20 115533 17.39 17.00 17.28+.20 Merck 2.20 81280 82.12 80.53 81.37—.28 MorgStan 1.20 121128 43.10 41.80 42.00—.50 Nabors .24 175842 3.53 3.28 3.52+.26 NewmtM .56 114558 34.51 33.66 34.45+.63 NikeB s .88 73147 87.99 85.11 85.64—1.52 NobleEngy .44 87055 23.65 23.00 23.63+.80 NokiaCp .19e 265013 6.14 6.03 6.08—.03 OasisPet 100137 5.69 5.45 5.66+.09 Oracle .76 148485 52.85 51.57 52.04—.47 PG&ECp 2.12f 80412 18.19 17.71 18.05+.14 Penney 174611 1.64 1.50 1.57+.03 Petrobras 83228 15.70 15.41 15.56+.07 Pfizer 1.44f 210282 43.59 42.88 43.07—.29 PUltSP500s 98439 48.72 46.15 47.46—.57 PrUShSPrs 77661 35.02 33.80 34.40+.27 PureStrgn 82050 20.95 19.74 20.17—.69 RangeRs .08 87280 11.30 10.88 11.13+.19 RegionsFn .56 114938 16.52 16.05 16.16—.15 SpdrGold 102703 121.85 121.18 121.56—.32 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1061373 281.87 276.84 279.40—1.02 SpdrLehHY 2.30 192668 35.66 35.49 35.55—.04 SpdrOGEx .73e 165592 30.89 29.99 30.62+.21 Salesforce 173636 165.79 155.42 158.50—6.03 SeaLtdn 97074 23.22 21.00 23.01—.19 SnapIncAn 214870 10.05 9.64 9.92+.12 SwstnEngy 222561 4.78 4.56 4.72+.17 Sprint 105847 6.45 6.37 6.42+.02 Squaren 167026 78.49 73.05 74.69—2.77 SPMatls .98e 79603 55.46 54.39 55.23+.25 SPHlthC 1.01e 152071 93.45 91.06 91.69—1.26 SPCnSt 1.28e 101135 54.44 53.73 54.15—.09 SPEngy 2.04e 197799 66.85 65.57 66.57+.12 SPDRFncl .46e 766108 26.94 26.30 26.52—.17 SPInds 1.12e 191504 77.10 75.48 76.07—.34 SPTech .78e 158035 71.82 70.28 71.07—.27 SPUtil 1.55e 123374 57.35 56.67 57.23+.10 TaiwSemi .73e 70779 39.33 38.71 39.15—.24 Target 2.56 73434 73.97 72.45 72.67—.27 TevaPhrm .73e 72169 17.23 16.75 16.75—.33 Transocn 163702 8.69 8.40 8.66+.30 TurqHillRs 70487 1.84 1.74 1.81+.07 Twitter 158947 31.26 30.07 30.50—.12 USOilFd 220261 11.91 11.68 11.80+.14 USSteel .20 89614 22.58 21.82 22.24—.06 UtdhlthGp 3.60 86402 248.45 234.51 236.02—10.13 ValeSA .29e 321270 12.48 11.92 12.42+.03 VanEGold .06e 549875 21.86 21.40 21.85+.15 VnEkRus .01e 80278 20.63 20.38 20.50+.06 VanEJrGld 120840 31.52 30.81 31.43—.01 VangSTBd 1.08e 80947 78.83 78.76 78.81+.05 VangREIT 3.08e 71035 84.20 83.18 84.11+.38 VangEmg 1.10e 201298 42.00 41.44 41.82+.15 VangFTSE 1.10e 80815 41.10 40.72 40.89—.16 Vereit .55 89006 7.99 7.86 7.99+.08 VerizonCm 2.41 136270 57.35 55.66 56.24—.72 Vipshop 88795 7.45 7.07 7.39+.36 VistraEnn .50 71322 26.75 25.04 25.43—1.12 WalMart 2.12f 76760 98.59 97.37 97.85—.08 WellsFargo 1.80f 166817 50.90 49.69 50.11+.08 WmsCos 1.52f 72598 27.55 27.04 27.40—.03 Yamanag .02 156145 2.55 2.43 2.55+.06 iPtShFutn 446974 32.30 29.27 30.71+.73 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 