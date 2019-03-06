BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 87690 17.71 17.36 17.58+.16 AKSteel 135508 2.97 2.77 2.79—.16 AT&TInc 2.04f 240169 30.14 29.77 29.81—.14 AberFitc…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55f
|87690
|17.71
|17.36
|17.58+.16
|AKSteel
|135508
|2.97
|2.77
|2.79—.16
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|240169
|30.14
|29.77
|29.81—.14
|AberFitc .80
|205896
|26.59
|23.95
|25.70+4.35
|Alibaba
|99329
|185.59
|183.02
|184.17—.83
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|148459
|9.74
|9.64
|9.65—.12
|Altria 3.20
|132250
|54.75
|52.98
|54.67+1.79
|Ambev .05e
|296919
|4.42
|4.23
|4.23—.15
|AEagleOut .55
|98914
|21.58
|20.60
|21.32+.89
|Annaly 1.20e
|152763
|10.13
|10.06
|10.10
|Aramark .44e
|64587
|30.48
|29.68
|29.82—.42
|AuroraCn
|572522
|8.42
|7.76
|7.89—.21
|Avon
|79800
|2.96
|2.70
|2.75—.19
|BcoBrads .06a
|
|x120403
|11.33
|10.90
|10.98—.33
|BcoSantSA .21e
|90706
|4.90
|4.84
|4.86+.06
|BkofAm .60
|416195
|29.16
|28.80
|28.84—.24
|BarrickGld
|133044
|12.68
|12.36
|12.40—.30
|BlackBerry
|104040
|9.15
|8.62
|9.08+.37
|BrMySq 1.64f
|221178
|54.00
|52.65
|52.89—.91
|CVSHealth 2
|157963
|55.01
|54.00
|54.00—.96
|CallonPet
|72011
|7.54
|7.32
|7.33—.20
|CanopyGrn
|67586
|48.90
|45.96
|46.14—1.74
|CntryLink 1m
|181884
|12.00
|11.52
|11.56—.41
|ChesEng
|474027
|3.10
|2.97
|2.98—.16
|Chevron 4.76f
|
|73308
|124.70
|122.30
|123.53+.24
|Chicos .35f
|86440
|5.92
|5.35
|5.41—.62
|CgpVelLCrd
|105422
|15.27
|14.48
|15.12—.24
|CgpVelICrd
|81722
|8.50
|8.09
|8.16+.14
|Citigroup 1.80
|125697
|63.07
|62.10
|62.51—.42
|ClevCliffs .20
|113830
|10.53
|10.02
|10.04—.46
|CocaCola 1.60f
|140101
|45.79
|45.44
|45.45—.15
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|69776
|68.64
|67.94
|68.29—.72
|DeltaAir 1.40
|86798
|50.28
|49.44
|49.71—.01
|DenburyR
|142817
|1.81
|1.73
|1.76—.07
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|113401
|28.82
|28.67
|28.75+.08
|DevonE .32
|63156
|29.33
|28.60
|28.72—.55
|DxGBullrs
|95602
|18.94
|17.73
|17.87—1.09
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|103338
|9.86
|9.07
|9.11—.72
|DxSPOGBls
|103579
|10.78
|9.95
|10.06—.92
|DxSCBearrs
|166501
|10.07
|9.49
|10.03+.55
|Disney 1.76f
|73321
|115.05
|114.00
|114.85+.85
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|92876
|55.01
|53.84
|54.47+.79
|ElancoAnn
|267075
|30.44
|29.28
|29.70—.76
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|739325
|128.79
|125.39
|126.68—1.81
|EnCanag .06
|335861
|7.25
|6.94
|6.98—.31
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|99250
|15.00
|14.74
|14.85—.10
|ENSCO .04
|121804
|4.32
|4.21
|4.22—.12
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|176629
|79.38
|77.86
|79.28—.91
|FiatChrys
|80897
|15.29
|15.07
|15.17+.51
|Fitbitn
|74914
|6.20
|5.95
|6.03+.11
|FordM .60a
|503476
|8.78
|8.56
|8.58—.19
|FrptMcM .20
|135618
|12.91
|12.51
|12.54—.30
|Gap .97
|70884
|27.29
|26.58
|26.58—.63
|GenElec .04
|2045721
|9.64
|9.05
|9.11—.78
|GenMotors 1.52
|94018
|39.29
|38.49
|38.67—.61
|Gerdau .02e
|82805
|4.11
|3.92
|3.92—.15
|Goldcrpg .24
|263647
|11.01
|10.63
|10.64—.40
|HPInc .64
|140090
|19.35
|19.06
|19.08—.28
|Hallibrtn .72
|138145
|30.18
|28.75
|28.84—1.45
|HeclaM .01e
|75431
|2.39
|2.21
|2.23—.12
|HPEntn .45e
|63349
|16.14
|15.94
|15.96—.18
|Huyan
|126873
|29.44
|26.10
|27.32—2.64
|ICICIBk .16e
|81339
|10.60
|10.46
|10.50+.15
|ING .14e
|105933
|12.46
|12.20
|12.32—.43
|iShGold
|105227
|12.33
|12.29
|12.32—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|344527
|42.80
|41.34
|41.50—1.19
|iShEMU .86e
|81954
|38.73
|38.51
|38.56—.08
|iShSKor .65e
|71715
|62.37
|62.03
|62.13—.27
|iShSilver
|62993
|14.17
|14.11
|14.15—.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|348634
|44.88
|44.51
|44.52—.45
|iShEMkts .59e
|612373
|43.05
|42.66
|42.73—.24
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|62787
|115.96
|115.74
|115.88+.11
|iShIntlDev 1.16e
|62614
|37.66
|37.26
|37.31—.36
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|77658
|120.52
|119.89
|120.28+.44
|iSEafe 1.66e
|140600
|64.57
|64.25
|64.28—.16
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|167695
|85.42
|85.26
|85.30—.14
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|295722
|156.08
|152.88
|153.02—3.06
|iShChina .61e
|69020
|62.91
|62.34
|62.39—.47
|iShREst 2.76e
|82475
|84.75
|84.05
|84.17—.41
|iShItaly rs
|83615
|27.38
|27.22
|27.34+.24
|iShJapanrs
|118173
|54.30
|54.07
|54.08—.32
|iShCorEM .95e
|184291
|51.82
|51.39
|51.44—.25
|ItauUnHs
|205782
|9.30
|9.01
|9.11—.16
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|89363
|104.57
|103.55
|103.72—.39
|Keycorp .56
|85621
|17.26
|16.88
|16.92—.29
|KindMorg .80
|149402
|20.01
|19.82
|20.00+.03
|Kinrossg
|83615
|3.29
|3.17
|3.17—.08
|Kroger s .56f
|116700
|29.08
|28.34
|28.44—.48
|Liventn
|65515
|13.38
|12.40
|13.05—.17
|Macys 1.51
|69940
|24.63
|24.03
|24.04—.33
|MarathnO .20
|102654
|17.19
|16.75
|16.86—.41
|MarathPts 2.12
|81920
|60.74
|59.60
|59.93—.88
|Merck 2.20
|77710
|81.76
|80.30
|80.76—.94
|MorgStan 1.20
|70596
|42.09
|41.59
|41.62—.28
|Nabors .24
|123651
|3.55
|3.28
|3.40—.18
|NewmtM .56
|x130272
|34.42
|33.09
|33.14—1.22
|NobleEngy .44
|75670
|23.62
|22.93
|23.00—.58
|NokiaCp .19e
|210929
|6.13
|6.06
|6.10—.06
|OasisPet
|95026
|5.65
|5.41
|5.42—.28
|Oracle .76
|123603
|52.75
|52.13
|52.35—.01
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|83312
|19.20
|18.15
|18.36+.05
|Penney
|129967
|1.72
|1.62
|1.65—.03
|Petrobras
|111462
|15.61
|15.16
|15.29—.37
|Pfizer 1.44f
|211673
|42.87
|41.62
|41.86—1.03
|RegionsFn .56
|130923
|16.14
|15.76
|15.77—.34
|Renrenrs
|78877
|2.47
|1.56
|1.61+.03
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|747904
|279.16
|276.97
|277.33—1.69
|SpdrBiots .44e
|
|104167
|90.22
|86.43
|86.53—3.69
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|240714
|35.54
|35.47
|35.48—.07
|SpdShTBd .40e
|79100
|30.40
|30.33
|30.37+.03
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|86736
|56.45
|54.95
|55.07—1.38
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|253023
|30.19
|29.39
|29.48—.87
|Salesforce
|74275
|160.25
|156.28
|156.79—.18
|Schlmbrg 2
|97768
|44.71
|43.20
|43.37—1.42
|SeaLtdn
|301752
|23.40
|22.53
|22.88—1.18
|SiderurNac
|74815
|3.94
|3.67
|3.92+.12
|SnapIncAn
|147201
|10.06
|9.77
|9.87—.21
|SwstnEngy
|186387
|4.70
|4.55
|4.63—.05
|Sprint
|265320
|6.36
|6.07
|6.24—.15
|Squaren
|71637
|75.95
|74.29
|75.14—.90
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|
|116495
|91.77
|90.05
|90.30—1.34
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|119978
|54.25
|53.80
|54.03—.08
|SPEngy 2.04e
|212618
|65.95
|65.18
|65.51—.84
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|431576
|26.51
|26.23
|26.25—.17
|SPInds 1.12e
|184673
|75.61
|74.85
|74.87—.71
|SPTech .78e
|131189
|70.89
|70.40
|70.49—.37
|SPUtil 1.55e
|113042
|57.37
|56.96
|57.16
|TJX .78
|67050
|52.49
|51.68
|51.93+.27
|Target 2.56
|78429
|77.44
|76.13
|76.90+.90
|TevaPhrm .73e
|120030
|16.56
|15.95
|15.97—.76
|Transocn
|124962
|8.67
|8.37
|8.37—.31
|Twitter
|109295
|31.34
|30.59
|30.80—.23
|USOilFd
|258018
|11.79
|11.58
|11.75—.07
|USSteel .20
|112678
|21.92
|20.50
|20.58—1.32
|ValeSA .29e
|356087
|12.79
|12.34
|12.49—.17
|VanEGold .06e
|552902
|21.94
|21.47
|21.52—.45
|VnEkRus .01e
|85348
|20.76
|20.59
|20.62—.01
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|92113
|17.24
|16.74
|16.78—.55
|VanEJrGld
|205782
|31.48
|30.63
|30.63—.81
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|124732
|42.41
|42.05
|42.10—.21
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|130479
|40.97
|40.78
|40.80—.12
|Vereit .55
|72981
|8.06
|7.96
|7.97—.08
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|128251
|56.42
|55.45
|55.68—.40
|Vipshop
|73091
|7.98
|7.64
|7.71—.23
|Visa s 1
|81747
|148.52
|147.42
|147.81—.14
|WREIT 1.20
|137901
|28.56
|27.59
|27.76—.38
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|139584
|50.22
|49.68
|49.82—.07
|Yamanag .02
|118876
|2.52
|2.44
|2.46—.04
|ZayoGrp
|189779
|27.78
|25.66
|27.48+3.07
|iPtShFutn
|257298
|32.00
|30.86
|31.80+.91
