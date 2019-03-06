BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 87690 17.71 17.36 17.58+.16 AKSteel 135508 2.97 2.77 2.79—.16 AT&TInc 2.04f 240169 30.14 29.77 29.81—.14 AberFitc…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday's prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 87690 17.71 17.36 17.58+.16 AKSteel 135508 2.97 2.77 2.79—.16 AT&TInc 2.04f 240169 30.14 29.77 29.81—.14 AberFitc .80 205896 26.59 23.95 25.70+4.35 Alibaba 99329 185.59 183.02 184.17—.83 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 148459 9.74 9.64 9.65—.12 Altria 3.20 132250 54.75 52.98 54.67+1.79 Ambev .05e 296919 4.42 4.23 4.23—.15 AEagleOut .55 98914 21.58 20.60 21.32+.89 Annaly 1.20e 152763 10.13 10.06 10.10 Aramark .44e 64587 30.48 29.68 29.82—.42 AuroraCn 572522 8.42 7.76 7.89—.21 Avon 79800 2.96 2.70 2.75—.19 BcoBrads .06a x120403 11.33 10.90 10.98—.33 BcoSantSA .21e 90706 4.90 4.84 4.86+.06 BkofAm .60 416195 29.16 28.80 28.84—.24 BarrickGld 133044 12.68 12.36 12.40—.30 BlackBerry 104040 9.15 8.62 9.08+.37 BrMySq 1.64f 221178 54.00 52.65 52.89—.91 CVSHealth 2 157963 55.01 54.00 54.00—.96 CallonPet 72011 7.54 7.32 7.33—.20 CanopyGrn 67586 48.90 45.96 46.14—1.74 CntryLink 1m 181884 12.00 11.52 11.56—.41 ChesEng 474027 3.10 2.97 2.98—.16 Chevron 4.76f 73308 124.70 122.30 123.53+.24 Chicos .35f 86440 5.92 5.35 5.41—.62 CgpVelLCrd 105422 15.27 14.48 15.12—.24 CgpVelICrd 81722 8.50 8.09 8.16+.14 Citigroup 1.80 125697 63.07 62.10 62.51—.42 ClevCliffs .20 113830 10.53 10.02 10.04—.46 CocaCola 1.60f 140101 45.79 45.44 45.45—.15 ConocoPhil 1.22 69776 68.64 67.94 68.29—.72 DeltaAir 1.40 86798 50.28 49.44 49.71—.01 DenburyR 142817 1.81 1.73 1.76—.07 DBXHvChiA .29e 113401 28.82 28.67 28.75+.08 DevonE .32 63156 29.33 28.60 28.72—.55 DxGBullrs 95602 18.94 17.73 17.87—1.09 DrGMBllrs .09e 103338 9.86 9.07 9.11—.72 DxSPOGBls 103579 10.78 9.95 10.06—.92 DxSCBearrs 166501 10.07 9.49 10.03+.55 Disney 1.76f 73321 115.05 114.00 114.85+.85 DowDuPnt 1.52 92876 55.01 53.84 54.47+.79 ElancoAnn 267075 30.44 29.28 29.70—.76 EliLilly 2.58f 739325 128.79 125.39 126.68—1.81 EnCanag .06 335861 7.25 6.94 6.98—.31 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 99250 15.00 14.74 14.85—.10 ENSCO .04 121804 4.32 4.21 4.22—.12 ExxonMbl 3.28 176629 79.38 77.86 79.28—.91 FiatChrys 80897 15.29 15.07 15.17+.51 Fitbitn 74914 6.20 5.95 6.03+.11 FordM .60a 503476 8.78 8.56 8.58—.19 FrptMcM .20 135618 12.91 12.51 12.54—.30 Gap .97 70884 27.29 26.58 26.58—.63 GenElec .04 2045721 9.64 9.05 9.11—.78 GenMotors 1.52 94018 39.29 38.49 38.67—.61 Gerdau .02e 82805 4.11 3.92 3.92—.15 Goldcrpg .24 263647 11.01 10.63 10.64—.40 HPInc .64 140090 19.35 19.06 19.08—.28 Hallibrtn .72 138145 30.18 28.75 28.84—1.45 HeclaM .01e 75431 2.39 2.21 2.23—.12 HPEntn .45e 63349 16.14 15.94 15.96—.18 Huyan 126873 29.44 26.10 27.32—2.64 ICICIBk .16e 81339 10.60 10.46 10.50+.15 ING .14e 105933 12.46 12.20 12.32—.43 iShGold 105227 12.33 12.29 12.32—.02 iShBrazil .67e 344527 42.80 41.34 41.50—1.19 iShEMU .86e 81954 38.73 38.51 38.56—.08 iShSKor .65e 71715 62.37 62.03 62.13—.27 iShSilver 62993 14.17 14.11 14.15—.05 iShChinaLC .87e 348634 44.88 44.51 44.52—.45 iShEMkts .59e 612373 43.05 42.66 42.73—.24 iShiBoxIG 3.87 62787 115.96 115.74 115.88+.11 iShIntlDev 1.16e 62614 37.66 37.26 37.31—.36 iSh20yrT 3.05 77658 120.52 119.89 120.28+.44 iSEafe 1.66e 140600 64.57 64.25 64.28—.16 iShiBxHYB 5.09 167695 85.42 85.26 85.30—.14 iShR2K 1.77e 295722 156.08 152.88 153.02—3.06 iShChina .61e 69020 62.91 62.34 62.39—.47 iShREst 2.76e 82475 84.75 84.05 84.17—.41 iShItaly rs 83615 27.38 27.22 27.34+.24 iShJapanrs 118173 54.30 54.07 54.08—.32 iShCorEM .95e 184291 51.82 51.39 51.44—.25 ItauUnHs 205782 9.30 9.01 9.11—.16 JPMorgCh 3.20 89363 104.57 103.55 103.72—.39 Keycorp .56 85621 17.26 16.88 16.92—.29 KindMorg .80 149402 20.01 19.82 20.00+.03 Kinrossg 83615 3.29 3.17 3.17—.08 Kroger s .56f 116700 29.08 28.34 28.44—.48 Liventn 65515 13.38 12.40 13.05—.17 Macys 1.51 69940 24.63 24.03 24.04—.33 MarathnO .20 102654 17.19 16.75 16.86—.41 MarathPts 2.12 81920 60.74 59.60 59.93—.88 Merck 2.20 77710 81.76 80.30 80.76—.94 MorgStan 1.20 70596 42.09 41.59 41.62—.28 Nabors .24 123651 3.55 3.28 3.40—.18 NewmtM .56 x130272 34.42 33.09 33.14—1.22 NobleEngy .44 75670 23.62 22.93 23.00—.58 NokiaCp .19e 210929 6.13 6.06 6.10—.06 OasisPet 95026 5.65 5.41 5.42—.28 Oracle .76 123603 52.75 52.13 52.35—.01 PG&ECp 2.12f 83312 19.20 18.15 18.36+.05 Penney 129967 1.72 1.62 1.65—.03 Petrobras 111462 15.61 15.16 15.29—.37 Pfizer 1.44f 211673 42.87 41.62 41.86—1.03 RegionsFn .56 130923 16.14 15.76 15.77—.34 Renrenrs 78877 2.47 1.56 1.61+.03 S&P500ETF 4.13e 747904 279.16 276.97 277.33—1.69 SpdrBiots .44e 104167 90.22 86.43 86.53—3.69 SpdrLehHY 2.30 240714 35.54 35.47 35.48—.07 SpdShTBd .40e 79100 30.40 30.33 30.37+.03 SpdrS&PRB .74e 86736 56.45 54.95 55.07—1.38 SpdrOGEx .73e 253023 30.19 29.39 29.48—.87 Salesforce 74275 160.25 156.28 156.79—.18 Schlmbrg 2 97768 44.71 43.20 43.37—1.42 SeaLtdn 301752 23.40 22.53 22.88—1.18 SiderurNac 74815 3.94 3.67 3.92+.12 SnapIncAn 147201 10.06 9.77 9.87—.21 SwstnEngy 186387 4.70 4.55 4.63—.05 Sprint 265320 6.36 6.07 6.24—.15 Squaren 71637 75.95 74.29 75.14—.90 SPHlthC 1.01e 116495 91.77 90.05 90.30—1.34 SPCnSt 1.28e 119978 54.25 53.80 54.03—.08 SPEngy 2.04e 212618 65.95 65.18 65.51—.84 SPDRFncl .46e 431576 26.51 26.23 26.25—.17 SPInds 1.12e 184673 75.61 74.85 74.87—.71 SPTech .78e 131189 70.89 70.40 70.49—.37 SPUtil 1.55e 113042 57.37 56.96 57.16 TJX .78 67050 52.49 51.68 51.93+.27 Target 2.56 78429 77.44 76.13 76.90+.90 TevaPhrm .73e 120030 16.56 15.95 15.97—.76 Transocn 124962 8.67 8.37 8.37—.31 Twitter 109295 31.34 30.59 30.80—.23 USOilFd 258018 11.79 11.58 11.75—.07 USSteel .20 112678 21.92 20.50 20.58—1.32 ValeSA .29e 356087 12.79 12.34 12.49—.17 VanEGold .06e 552902 21.94 21.47 21.52—.45 VnEkRus .01e 85348 20.76 20.59 20.62—.01 VEckOilSvc .47e 92113 17.24 16.74 16.78—.55 VanEJrGld 205782 31.48 30.63 30.63—.81 VangEmg 1.10e 124732 42.41 42.05 42.10—.21 VangFTSE 1.10e 130479 40.97 40.78 40.80—.12 Vereit .55 72981 8.06 7.96 7.97—.08 VerizonCm 2.41 128251 56.42 55.45 55.68—.40 Vipshop 73091 7.98 7.64 7.71—.23 Visa s 1 81747 148.52 147.42 147.81—.14 WREIT 1.20 137901 28.56 27.59 27.76—.38 WellsFargo 1.80f 139584 50.22 49.68 49.82—.07 Yamanag .02 118876 2.52 2.44 2.46—.04 ZayoGrp 189779 27.78 25.66 27.48+3.07 iPtShFutn 257298 32.00 30.86 31.80+.91 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 