BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 73776 17.50 17.06 17.42+.30 AKSteel 66780 3.02 2.93 2.95—.06 AT&TInc 2.04f 258929 30.05 29.80 29.95—.03 AbbottLab…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 73776 17.50 17.06 17.42+.30 AKSteel 66780 3.02 2.93 2.95—.06 AT&TInc 2.04f 258929 30.05 29.80 29.95—.03 AbbottLab 1.28 64660 78.91 78.13 78.22—.40 Alibaba 114919 188.08 185.00 185.00—2.25 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 158967 9.80 9.68 9.77 Altria 3.20 94107 53.90 51.96 52.88+.42 Ambev .05e 129036 4.44 4.32 4.38 AmercldR 132622 29.88 29.05 29.88+.69 Annaly 1.20e 136528 10.15 10.06 10.10 AnteroRes 1 63779 9.17 8.91 8.99—.19 Aonplc 1.60 66861 172.69 156.09 157.25—13.38 AuroraCn 725503 8.10 7.33 8.10+.88 BB&TCp 1.62 59797 51.96 50.92 51.70—.13 BcoSantSA .21e 72565 4.85 4.75 4.80+.01 BkofAm .60 392135 29.19 28.70 29.08+.05 BarrickGld 109660 12.71 12.40 12.70+.19 BlueAprnn 70588 1.07 .93 1.01+.07 BrMySq 1.64f 238246 54.38 52.92 53.80+.75 CVSHealth 2 277616 56.20 54.37 54.96—1.00 CntryLink 1m 235576 12.15 11.82 11.97—.18 ChesEng 441095 3.22 3.09 3.14—.05 Chevron 4.76f 69802 123.35 121.59 123.29+1.17 CienaCorp 81429 45.70 40.21 40.71—2.09 CgpVelLCrd 71029 15.83 15.19 15.36+.02 CgpVelICrd 63323 8.13 7.79 8.02—.02 Citigroup 1.80 185800 63.66 61.91 62.93—.82 ClevCliffs .20 98514 10.82 10.38 10.50—.27 CocaCola 1.60f 124553 45.70 45.40 45.60—.05 ConAgra .85 101703 23.07 22.65 22.87—.30 ConocoPhil 1.22 75947 70.06 68.52 69.01—.89 CousPrp .26 72369 9.84 9.49 9.79+.32 DeltaAir 1.40 97352 50.49 49.41 49.72+.93 DenburyR 133518 1.95 1.81 1.83—.12 DBXHvChiA .29e 70073 28.72 28.45 28.67+.24 DevonE .32 74215 29.57 28.90 29.27—.17 DxGBullrs 65731 18.98 18.26 18.96+.29 DrGMBllrs .09e 76943 9.87 9.46 9.83+.02 DxSPOGBls 59346 11.39 10.66 10.98—.30 DxSCBearrs 100333 9.51 9.32 9.48+.14 DomEngy 3.67f 60482 75.96 75.12 75.45+.18 DowDuPnt 1.52 66819 54.19 53.53 53.68—.57 ElancoAnn 227792 31.04 30.23 30.46—.54 EliLilly 2.58f 501368 128.87 126.72 128.49+1.03 EnCanag .06 307025 7.38 7.19 7.29+.05 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 101723 15.04 14.83 14.95—.04 ENSCO .04 110843 4.39 4.29 4.34+.01 ExxonMbl 3.28 129622 80.40 79.75 80.19—.12 FstDatan 103973 25.58 25.33 25.49+.07 Fitbitn 59831 6.04 5.87 5.92—.02 FordM .60a 393467 8.81 8.70 8.77—.04 FrptMcM .20 174331 12.90 12.59 12.84+.06 Gap .97 83366 27.90 27.04 27.21—.53 GenElec .04 1773656 10.57 9.58 9.89—.49 Goldcrpg .24 186029 11.08 10.87 11.04+.13 HPInc .64 155240 19.74 19.35 19.36—.17 Hallibrtn .72 x113867 30.86 30.07 30.29—.51 HeclaM .01e 61323 2.40 2.26 2.35+.05 HertzGl 177505 18.57 17.10 18.01—1.98 HPEntn .45e 158106 16.24 15.92 16.14—.02 Huyan 219300 30.00 24.01 29.96+5.40 ICICIBk .16e 92060 10.35 10.15 10.35+.44 iShGold 153243 12.34 12.27 12.34+.01 iShBrazil .67e 151666 42.95 42.15 42.69+.32 iShSilver 71478 14.21 14.11 14.20+.05 iShChinaLC .87e 280392 45.02 44.53 44.97+.55 iShEMkts .59e 545767 43.04 42.67 42.97+.42 iShiBoxIG 3.87 89967 115.79 115.57 115.77+.04 iSEafe 1.66e 223150 64.61 64.28 64.44+.06 iShiBxHYB 5.09 140601 85.49 85.36 85.44—.04 iShR2K 1.77e 167695 156.95 155.96 156.08—.73 iShCorEafe 1.56e 95106 60.59 60.29 60.44+.06 Intelsat 195460 21.01 15.38 17.76—3.36 iShJapanrs 91055 54.57 54.31 54.40+.05 iShCorEM .95e 124689 51.79 51.36 51.69+.51 ItauUnHs 74598 9.32 9.17 9.27+.02 JPMorgCh 3.20 106567 104.55 103.26 104.11—.08 JohnJn 3.60 64200 139.14 138.36 138.77+.29 Keycorp .56 96378 17.31 16.86 17.21—.04 KindMorg .80 139165 19.100 19.69 19.97+.12 Kinrossg 89678 3.28 3.19 3.25+.01 Kohls 2.68f 110654 71.88 67.15 71.33+4.86 Kroger s .56f 84787 29.01 28.54 28.92+.28 Liventn 71637 13.65 11.89 13.22+.64 Macys 1.51 110849 24.72 24.28 24.37+.01 MarathnO .20 97617 17.48 17.15 17.27—.01 MarathPts 2.12 69585 61.89 60.31 60.81—1.20 Merck 2.20 82543 82.03 81.22 81.70+.33 MetLife 1.68 60545 45.83 44.88 45.55—.11 MorgStan 1.20 103476 42.04 41.19 41.90—.10 Mosaic .10 63662 30.81 29.82 29.89—.93 Nabors .24 96519 3.59 3.45 3.58+.06 NewmtM .56 85732 34.75 34.21 34.50+.05 NokiaCp .19e 187923 6.19 6.09 6.16+.08 OasisPet 115539 5.73 5.49 5.70+.04 Oracle .76 161718 52.59 52.02 52.36+.32 PG&ECp 2.12f 74251 18.44 17.97 18.31+.26 ParsleyEn 60948 19.33 18.60 18.74—.34 Penney 183307 1.71 1.57 1.68+.11 Petrobras 61693 15.69 15.43 15.66+.10 Pfizer 1.44f 219693 43.25 42.85 42.89—.18 ProctGam 2.87 61175 99.68 98.91 99.09+.22 Qudiann 70970 6.55 5.97 6.09—.16 RangeRs .08 70258 11.14 10.84 10.95—.18 RegionsFn .56 123621 16.20 15.82 16.11—.05 SpdrGold 71181 121.73 121.03 121.72+.16 S&P500ETF 4.13e 587083 279.76 278.41 279.02—.38 SpdrBiots .44e 80286 92.05 90.06 90.22—.68 SpdrLehHY 2.30 186215 35.58 35.50 35.55 SpdrOGEx .73e 128283 30.73 30.05 30.35—.27 Salesforce 158320 160.88 154.80 156.97—1.53 Schlmbrg 2 73431 45.27 44.31 44.79—.45 SeaLtdn 104126 25.14 22.59 24.06+1.05 SnapIncAn 179445 10.11 9.83 10.08+.16 SwstnEngy 149304 4.77 4.60 4.68—.04 Sprint 194487 6.46 6.36 6.39—.03 Squaren 96926 76.51 73.76 76.04+1.35 SPHlthC 1.01e 131912 91.97 91.17 91.64—.05 SPCnSt 1.28e 101324 54.29 54.01 54.11—.04 SPEngy 2.04e 158006 66.69 65.88 66.35—.22 SPDRFncl .46e 398601 26.58 26.22 26.42—.10 SPInds 1.12e 138204 76.28 75.56 75.58—.49 SPTech .78e 89536 71.12 70.64 70.86—.21 SPUtil 1.55e 120454 57.37 57.06 57.16—.07 Synchrony .84 84466 32.48 31.94 32.22—.24 TJX .78 60114 52.12 51.40 51.66+.25 TaiwSemi .73e 71651 39.23 38.66 39.02—.13 Target 2.56 169689 76.56 74.12 76.00+3.33 TevaPhrm .73e 152688 16.80 16.18 16.73—.02 Transocn 156580 8.82 8.61 8.68+.02 TurqHillRs 68312 1.82 1.76 1.76—.05 Twitter 129963 31.23 30.39 31.03+.53 USOilFd 207104 11.93 11.76 11.82+.02 USSteel .20 71588 22.23 21.81 21.90—.34 UtdhlthGp 3.60 69244 243.20 234.94 241.43+5.41 ValeSA .29e 257837 12.91 12.35 12.66+.24 VanEGold .06e 304110 21.97 21.68 21.97+.12 VnEkRus .01e 87713 20.65 20.45 20.63+.13 VanEJrGld 84645 31.48 31.05 31.44+.01 VangREIT 3.08e 90547 84.71 83.90 84.34+.23 VangEmg 1.10e 278798 42.39 42.01 42.31+.49 VangFTSE 1.10e 86979 41.00 40.81 40.92+.03 Vereit .55 75748 8.08 7.94 8.05+.06 VerizonCm 2.41 132837 56.17 55.51 56.08—.16 Vipshop 135047 8.07 7.37 7.94+.55 Visa s 1 96786 149.29 147.83 147.95—.01 WalMart 2.12f 59883 99.19 98.09 98.34+.49 WellsFargo 1.80f 139835 50.05 49.33 49.89—.22 Yamanag .02 114233 2.57 2.49 2.50—.05 iPtShFutn 196837 31.39 30.48 30.89+.18 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.