BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 73776 17.50 17.06 17.42+.30 AKSteel 66780 3.02 2.93 2.95—.06 AT&TInc 2.04f 258929 30.05 29.80 29.95—.03 AbbottLab…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55f
|73776
|17.50
|17.06
|17.42+.30
|AKSteel
|66780
|3.02
|2.93
|2.95—.06
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|258929
|30.05
|29.80
|29.95—.03
|AbbottLab 1.28
|64660
|78.91
|78.13
|78.22—.40
|Alibaba
|114919
|188.08
|185.00
|185.00—2.25
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|158967
|9.80
|9.68
|9.77
|Altria 3.20
|94107
|53.90
|51.96
|52.88+.42
|Ambev .05e
|129036
|4.44
|4.32
|4.38
|AmercldR
|132622
|29.88
|29.05
|29.88+.69
|Annaly 1.20e
|136528
|10.15
|10.06
|10.10
|AnteroRes 1
|63779
|9.17
|8.91
|8.99—.19
|Aonplc 1.60
|
|66861
|172.69
|156.09
|157.25—13.38
|AuroraCn
|725503
|8.10
|7.33
|8.10+.88
|BB&TCp 1.62
|59797
|51.96
|50.92
|51.70—.13
|BcoSantSA .21e
|72565
|4.85
|4.75
|4.80+.01
|BkofAm .60
|392135
|29.19
|28.70
|29.08+.05
|BarrickGld
|109660
|12.71
|12.40
|12.70+.19
|BlueAprnn
|70588
|1.07
|.93
|1.01+.07
|BrMySq 1.64f
|238246
|54.38
|52.92
|53.80+.75
|CVSHealth 2
|277616
|56.20
|54.37
|54.96—1.00
|CntryLink 1m
|235576
|12.15
|11.82
|11.97—.18
|ChesEng
|441095
|3.22
|3.09
|3.14—.05
|Chevron 4.76f
|
|69802
|123.35
|121.59
|123.29+1.17
|CienaCorp
|81429
|45.70
|40.21
|40.71—2.09
|CgpVelLCrd
|71029
|15.83
|15.19
|15.36+.02
|CgpVelICrd
|63323
|8.13
|7.79
|8.02—.02
|Citigroup 1.80
|185800
|63.66
|61.91
|62.93—.82
|ClevCliffs .20
|98514
|10.82
|10.38
|10.50—.27
|CocaCola 1.60f
|124553
|45.70
|45.40
|45.60—.05
|ConAgra .85
|101703
|23.07
|22.65
|22.87—.30
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|75947
|70.06
|68.52
|69.01—.89
|CousPrp .26
|72369
|9.84
|9.49
|9.79+.32
|DeltaAir 1.40
|97352
|50.49
|49.41
|49.72+.93
|DenburyR
|133518
|1.95
|1.81
|1.83—.12
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|70073
|28.72
|28.45
|28.67+.24
|DevonE .32
|74215
|29.57
|28.90
|29.27—.17
|DxGBullrs
|65731
|18.98
|18.26
|18.96+.29
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|76943
|9.87
|9.46
|9.83+.02
|DxSPOGBls
|59346
|11.39
|10.66
|10.98—.30
|DxSCBearrs
|100333
|9.51
|9.32
|9.48+.14
|DomEngy 3.67f
|60482
|75.96
|75.12
|75.45+.18
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|66819
|54.19
|53.53
|53.68—.57
|ElancoAnn
|227792
|31.04
|30.23
|30.46—.54
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|501368
|128.87
|126.72
|128.49+1.03
|EnCanag .06
|307025
|7.38
|7.19
|7.29+.05
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|101723
|15.04
|14.83
|14.95—.04
|ENSCO .04
|110843
|4.39
|4.29
|4.34+.01
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|129622
|80.40
|79.75
|80.19—.12
|FstDatan
|103973
|25.58
|25.33
|25.49+.07
|Fitbitn
|59831
|6.04
|5.87
|5.92—.02
|FordM .60a
|393467
|8.81
|8.70
|8.77—.04
|FrptMcM .20
|174331
|12.90
|12.59
|12.84+.06
|Gap .97
|83366
|27.90
|27.04
|27.21—.53
|GenElec .04
|1773656
|10.57
|9.58
|9.89—.49
|Goldcrpg .24
|186029
|11.08
|10.87
|11.04+.13
|HPInc .64
|155240
|19.74
|19.35
|19.36—.17
|Hallibrtn .72
|x113867
|30.86
|30.07
|30.29—.51
|HeclaM .01e
|61323
|2.40
|2.26
|2.35+.05
|HertzGl
|177505
|18.57
|17.10
|18.01—1.98
|HPEntn .45e
|158106
|16.24
|15.92
|16.14—.02
|Huyan
|219300
|30.00
|24.01
|29.96+5.40
|ICICIBk .16e
|92060
|10.35
|10.15
|10.35+.44
|iShGold
|153243
|12.34
|12.27
|12.34+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|151666
|42.95
|42.15
|42.69+.32
|iShSilver
|71478
|14.21
|14.11
|14.20+.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|280392
|45.02
|44.53
|44.97+.55
|iShEMkts .59e
|545767
|43.04
|42.67
|42.97+.42
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|89967
|115.79
|115.57
|115.77+.04
|iSEafe 1.66e
|223150
|64.61
|64.28
|64.44+.06
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|140601
|85.49
|85.36
|85.44—.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|167695
|156.95
|155.96
|156.08—.73
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|95106
|60.59
|60.29
|60.44+.06
|Intelsat
|195460
|21.01
|15.38
|17.76—3.36
|iShJapanrs
|91055
|54.57
|54.31
|54.40+.05
|iShCorEM .95e
|124689
|51.79
|51.36
|51.69+.51
|ItauUnHs
|74598
|9.32
|9.17
|9.27+.02
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|106567
|104.55
|103.26
|104.11—.08
|JohnJn 3.60
|64200
|139.14
|138.36
|138.77+.29
|Keycorp .56
|96378
|17.31
|16.86
|17.21—.04
|KindMorg .80
|139165
|19.100
|19.69
|19.97+.12
|Kinrossg
|89678
|3.28
|3.19
|3.25+.01
|Kohls 2.68f
|110654
|71.88
|67.15
|71.33+4.86
|Kroger s .56f
|84787
|29.01
|28.54
|28.92+.28
|Liventn
|71637
|13.65
|11.89
|13.22+.64
|Macys 1.51
|110849
|24.72
|24.28
|24.37+.01
|MarathnO .20
|97617
|17.48
|17.15
|17.27—.01
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|69585
|61.89
|60.31
|60.81—1.20
|Merck 2.20
|82543
|82.03
|81.22
|81.70+.33
|MetLife 1.68
|60545
|45.83
|44.88
|45.55—.11
|MorgStan 1.20
|103476
|42.04
|41.19
|41.90—.10
|Mosaic .10
|63662
|30.81
|29.82
|29.89—.93
|Nabors .24
|96519
|3.59
|3.45
|3.58+.06
|NewmtM .56
|85732
|34.75
|34.21
|34.50+.05
|NokiaCp .19e
|187923
|6.19
|6.09
|6.16+.08
|OasisPet
|115539
|5.73
|5.49
|5.70+.04
|Oracle .76
|161718
|52.59
|52.02
|52.36+.32
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|74251
|18.44
|17.97
|18.31+.26
|ParsleyEn
|60948
|19.33
|18.60
|18.74—.34
|Penney
|183307
|1.71
|1.57
|1.68+.11
|Petrobras
|61693
|15.69
|15.43
|15.66+.10
|Pfizer 1.44f
|219693
|43.25
|42.85
|42.89—.18
|ProctGam 2.87
|61175
|99.68
|98.91
|99.09+.22
|Qudiann
|70970
|6.55
|5.97
|6.09—.16
|RangeRs .08
|70258
|11.14
|10.84
|10.95—.18
|RegionsFn .56
|123621
|16.20
|15.82
|16.11—.05
|SpdrGold
|71181
|121.73
|121.03
|121.72+.16
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|587083
|279.76
|278.41
|279.02—.38
|SpdrBiots .44e
|80286
|92.05
|90.06
|90.22—.68
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|186215
|35.58
|35.50
|35.55
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|128283
|30.73
|30.05
|30.35—.27
|Salesforce
|158320
|160.88
|154.80
|156.97—1.53
|Schlmbrg 2
|73431
|45.27
|44.31
|44.79—.45
|SeaLtdn
|104126
|25.14
|22.59
|24.06+1.05
|SnapIncAn
|179445
|10.11
|9.83
|10.08+.16
|SwstnEngy
|149304
|4.77
|4.60
|4.68—.04
|Sprint
|194487
|6.46
|6.36
|6.39—.03
|Squaren
|96926
|76.51
|73.76
|76.04+1.35
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|131912
|91.97
|91.17
|91.64—.05
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|101324
|54.29
|54.01
|54.11—.04
|SPEngy 2.04e
|158006
|66.69
|65.88
|66.35—.22
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|398601
|26.58
|26.22
|26.42—.10
|SPInds 1.12e
|138204
|76.28
|75.56
|75.58—.49
|SPTech .78e
|89536
|71.12
|70.64
|70.86—.21
|SPUtil 1.55e
|120454
|57.37
|57.06
|57.16—.07
|Synchrony .84
|84466
|32.48
|31.94
|32.22—.24
|TJX .78
|60114
|52.12
|51.40
|51.66+.25
|TaiwSemi .73e
|71651
|39.23
|38.66
|39.02—.13
|Target 2.56
|169689
|76.56
|74.12
|76.00+3.33
|TevaPhrm .73e
|152688
|16.80
|16.18
|16.73—.02
|Transocn
|156580
|8.82
|8.61
|8.68+.02
|TurqHillRs
|68312
|1.82
|1.76
|1.76—.05
|Twitter
|129963
|31.23
|30.39
|31.03+.53
|USOilFd
|207104
|11.93
|11.76
|11.82+.02
|USSteel .20
|71588
|22.23
|21.81
|21.90—.34
|UtdhlthGp 3.60
|
|69244
|243.20
|234.94
|241.43+5.41
|ValeSA .29e
|257837
|12.91
|12.35
|12.66+.24
|VanEGold .06e
|304110
|21.97
|21.68
|21.97+.12
|VnEkRus .01e
|87713
|20.65
|20.45
|20.63+.13
|VanEJrGld
|84645
|31.48
|31.05
|31.44+.01
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|90547
|84.71
|83.90
|84.34+.23
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|278798
|42.39
|42.01
|42.31+.49
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|86979
|41.00
|40.81
|40.92+.03
|Vereit .55
|75748
|8.08
|7.94
|8.05+.06
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|132837
|56.17
|55.51
|56.08—.16
|Vipshop
|135047
|8.07
|7.37
|7.94+.55
|Visa s 1
|96786
|149.29
|147.83
|147.95—.01
|WalMart 2.12f
|59883
|99.19
|98.09
|98.34+.49
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|139835
|50.05
|49.33
|49.89—.22
|Yamanag .02
|114233
|2.57
|2.49
|2.50—.05
|iPtShFutn
|196837
|31.39
|30.48
|30.89+.18
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.