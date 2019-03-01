BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 88387 3.11 2.98 3.04+.02 AMCEnt .68 100243 16.50 15.20 16.00+1.97 AT&TInc 2.04f 304181 31.24 30.64 30.82—.30 AbbVie…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 88387 3.11 2.98 3.04+.02 AMCEnt .68 100243 16.50 15.20 16.00+1.97 AT&TInc 2.04f 304181 31.24 30.64 30.82—.30 AbbVie 4.28 85676 80.85 79.28 80.10+.86 Alibaba 142841 186.90 183.38 183.88+.85 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 208833 9.81 9.64 9.75+.06 Alticen .07e 75300 21.63 21.27 21.51—.30 Ambev .05e 605228 4.50 4.35 4.39—.14 AmercldR 202102 28.94 28.34 28.77+.02 Annaly 1.20e 117479 10.12 10.03 10.06—.07 AnteroRes 1 135584 9.22 8.72 9.15+.49 AuroraCn 177250 7.58 7.30 7.34—.22 BB&TCp 1.62 85843 51.94 50.94 51.80+.83 BcoBrads .06a 129788 11.46 11.18 11.23—.25 BcoSantSA .21e 87634 4.93 4.83 4.86 BkofAm .60 457456 29.65 29.21 29.31+.23 BarrickGld 142932 12.65 12.23 12.31—.33 BrMySq 1.64f 346017 53.28 51.51 53.22+1.56 CVSHealth 2 144244 58.74 58.06 58.13+.30 Cemex .29t 80612 4.94 4.76 4.87+.02 CntryLink 1m 155810 13.20 12.88 12.97—.22 ChesEng 811367 3.22 3.00 3.13+.17 Chevron 4.76f 77302 122.04 120.17 122.03+2.45 CgpVelLCrd 134185 16.28 14.63 14.82—1.15 CgpVelICrd 95169 8.45 7.64 8.35+.56 Citigroup 1.80 143661 65.69 64.11 64.47+.49 ClevCliffs .20 107890 11.20 10.79 10.89—.20 CocaCola 1.60f 160740 45.64 45.20 45.38+.04 ConocoPhil 1.22 73649 69.11 68.09 68.93+1.08 Coty .50 90670 11.12 10.99 11.08+.08 CousPrp .26 74073 9.59 9.34 9.38—.14 DRHorton .50 76840 39.28 37.81 38.78—.11 DeltaAir 1.40 113864 49.73 48.22 48.96—.62 DenburyR 138811 2.02 1.90 1.93+.01 DBXHvChiA .29e 124648 28.25 28.09 28.19+.73 DevonE .32 133989 30.30 29.45 30.15+.64 DxGBullrs 134404 19.97 18.33 18.40—1.39 DrGMBllrs .09e 171273 10.91 9.80 9.85—.96 DirDGlBrrs 80754 20.40 18.82 20.31+1.31 DxSCBearrs 85407 9.37 9.08 9.10—.26 DowDuPnt 1.52 108576 54.05 52.52 53.34+.11 ElancoAnn 231601 31.51 30.14 31.03+.79 EliLilly 2.58f 432907 129.42 126.58 128.84+2.55 EnCanag .06 370257 7.42 7.16 7.26+.01 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 105925 15.17 14.81 14.98+.19 ENSCO .04 144708 4.24 4.12 4.22+.12 ExxonMbl 3.28 152960 80.00 79.03 80.00+.97 Farfetchn 84189 31.41 28.04 28.82+4.32 Fitbitn 95655 6.23 5.96 6.14+.22 FootLockr 1.52f 126093 68.00 62.03 63.07+3.55 FordM .60a 376766 8.89 8.71 8.79+.02 FrptMcM .20 159884 13.15 12.79 12.87—.03 Gap .97 416505 31.39 29.36 29.51+4.11 GenElec .04 888633 10.52 10.05 10.27—.12 GenMotors 1.52 76828 39.97 39.05 39.53+.05 Goldcrpg .24 216128 10.80 10.50 10.55+.01 HPInc .64 294154 19.95 19.49 19.60—.13 HalconRsn 72028 1.65 1.50 1.63+.13 Hallibrtn .72 107287 31.30 30.78 30.93+.24 HeclaM .01e 125987 2.39 2.24 2.29—.11 HPEntn .45e 218798 16.54 16.26 16.38 IAMGldg 1.52f 92281 3.43 3.16 3.16—.18 iShGold 297748 12.57 12.35 12.36—.22 iShBrazil .67e 301869 42.83 42.19 42.35—.65 iShSilver 175759 14.55 14.20 14.20—.43 iShChinaLC .87e 335193 44.39 44.00 44.17+.54 iShEMkts .59e 942558 42.81 42.41 42.49+.05 iShiBoxIG 3.87 127140 115.88 115.42 115.47—.56 iSh20yrT 3.05 135369 119.53 118.64 118.66—1.36 iSEafe 1.66e 261914 64.75 64.39 64.62+.35 iShiBxHYB 5.09 264134 85.66 85.50 85.61—.14 iShR2K 1.77e 192409 158.34 156.75 158.24+1.46 iShREst 2.76e 161950 84.25 83.04 83.97—.18 iShCorEafe 1.56e 85508 60.72 60.39 60.62+.33 Infosyss 80120 10.87 10.74 10.84+.12 iShCorEM .95e 261582 51.50 51.04 51.07—.05 ItauUnHs x157988 9.37 9.23 9.28—.11 JPMorgCh 3.20 136395 105.91 104.20 104.43+.07 Keycorp .56 138619 17.89 17.41 17.51—.15 KindMorg .80 196191 19.74 19.19 19.74+.58 Kinrossg 130087 3.38 3.20 3.21—.12 Kroger s .56f 190311 29.90 27.44 28.02—1.31 LBrands 1.20f 114987 28.76 27.38 27.50+1.36 LexRltyTr .71 89150 9.22 8.94 8.99—.30 LloydBkg .47a 77102 3.33 3.26 3.27—.05 Macys 1.51 110707 25.18 24.46 24.49—.30 MarathnO .20 114086 17.12 16.68 17.08+.48 Masco .48 89769 41.00 39.31 40.00+2.44 Medtrnic 2 80166 92.17 90.95 92.09+1.59 Merck 2.20 101358 81.93 81.17 81.65+.36 MorgStan 1.20 123228 42.87 42.35 42.50+.52 Nabors .24 112208 3.33 3.19 3.26+.02 NewResid 2 73109 16.66 16.51 16.56+.02 NewmtM .56 116940 34.48 33.67 33.82—.30 Nielsenplc 1.40 84292 27.43 26.20 26.98+.78 NobleEngy .44 74328 22.83 22.16 22.83+.68 NokiaCp .19e 247863 6.17 6.08 6.11+.02 OasisPet 111387 5.75 5.46 5.57—.02 Oracle .76 157386 52.73 52.37 52.51+.38 PG&ECp 2.12f 112967 18.27 17.05 17.91+.88 Penney 180386 1.61 1.45 1.54+.02 Petrobras 144819 15.85 15.43 15.49—.23 Pfizer 1.44f 250499 43.79 43.29 43.36+.01 ProctGam 2.87 74902 98.78 97.83 98.44—.11 PureStrgn 83324 21.08 19.50 20.86+.38 RangeRs .08 100144 11.07 10.70 10.94+.24 RegionsFn .56 141896 16.72 16.29 16.31—.09 SpdrGold 163810 123.96 121.87 121.88—2.11 S&P500ETF 4.13e 775775 280.88 278.82 280.42+1.74 SpdrLehHY 2.30 185121 35.63 35.55 35.59—.10 SpdrOGEx .73e 178733 30.51 30.02 30.41+.63 Schlmbrg 2 88108 45.19 44.22 45.19+1.13 SeaLtdn 77844 23.60 21.20 23.20+1.70 SnapIncAn 218051 10.16 9.76 9.80 SwstAirl .64 90313 56.58 54.05 54.34—1.70 SwstnEngy 260640 4.55 4.34 4.55+.32 Sprint 97347 6.42 6.34 6.40+.05 Squaren 222465 81.03 76.69 77.46—3.78 SPMatls .98e 98414 55.74 54.79 54.98—.07 SPHlthC 1.01e 107951 93.08 92.14 92.95+1.30 SPCnSt 1.28e 108122 54.52 53.85 54.24—.10 SPEngy 2.04e 203253 66.46 65.60 66.45+1.20 SPDRFncl .46e 826494 26.94 26.61 26.69+.17 SPInds 1.12e 127863 77.10 76.01 76.41+.07 SPTech .78e 123339 71.53 70.77 71.34+.48 SPUtil 1.55e 134180 57.17 56.65 57.13+.12 TJX .78 87001 52.49 51.82 52.02+.73 Tegna .28 83750 15.58 14.19 14.95+1.78 3DSys 74099 14.50 12.00 12.14—1.98 Transocn 172058 8.46 8.20 8.36+.19 Twitter 123157 31.19 30.28 30.62—.16 USOilFd 313312 12.03 11.61 11.66—.29 USSteel .20 98761 22.93 22.01 22.30—.11 ValeSA .29e 376104 12.41 12.03 12.39—.09 VanEGold .06e 789069 22.32 21.69 21.70—.54 VnEkRus .01e 81198 20.61 20.40 20.44+.02 VanEJrGld 192263 32.53 31.39 31.44—.97 VangREIT 3.08e 106356 84.24 82.82 83.73—.26 VangEmg 1.10e 189027 41.94 41.59 41.67+.05 VangFTSE 1.10e 75841 41.14 40.91 41.05+.25 VerizonCm 2.41 109284 57.15 56.35 56.96+.04 Versum .24f 92004 49.48 48.04 48.22—.78 Vipshop 84151 7.37 7.02 7.03—.15 WalMart 2.12f 103056 99.56 97.12 97.93—1.06 WellsFargo 1.80f 189495 50.84 49.87 50.03+.14 