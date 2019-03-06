BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 22569 2.97 2.88 2.92—.03 AT&TInc 2.04f 28160 30.14 29.80 29.82—.14 AberFitc .80 51524 25.50 23.95 25.15+3.80 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 22569 2.97 2.88 2.92—.03 AT&TInc 2.04f 28160 30.14 29.80 29.82—.14 AberFitc .80 51524 25.50 23.95 25.15+3.80 Alibaba 20438 185.59 183.02 184.99—.01 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 9024 9.74 9.68 9.70—.07 Altria 3.20 11655 53.45 52.98 53.01+.13 Ambev .05e 13197 4.42 4.36 4.37—.01 AEagleOut .55 12212 21.32 20.60 20.96+.53 Annaly 1.20e 18475 10.12 10.06 10.08—.02 Aphrian 11545 10.53 10.25 10.33—.04 AuroraCn 191136 8.42 8.06 8.31+.21 Avon 9918 2.96 2.83 2.85—.09 BJsWholen 12301 28.11 26.57 26.81+.19 BPPLC 2.38 8935 42.79 42.62 42.67—.07 BcoSantSA .21e 19925 4.90 4.86 4.87+.07 BkofAm .60 49934 29.08 28.87 29.02—.07 BarrickGld 19572 12.68 12.52 12.56—.14 BaytexEg 7761 1.76 1.71 1.74—.04 BrMySq 1.64f 18504 54.00 52.89 52.97—.83 BritATobs 2.70e 10574 39.84 39.57 39.71+1.25 CVSHealth 2 29848 54.83 54.00 54.34—.62 CanopyGrn 17509 48.90 47.45 47.89+.01 CntryLink 1m 17994 12.00 11.77 11.80—.18 ChesEng 112086 3.10 2.97 2.98—.16 Chevron 4.76f 14371 124.70 122.75 123.27—.02 Chicos .35f 10653 5.92 5.35 5.79—.24 CienaCorp 10690 40.99 39.78 40.36—.35 CgpVelLCrd 16408 15.09 14.80 14.87—.49 CgpVelICrd 12012 8.34 8.18 8.30+.28 Citigroup 1.80 18031 63.06 62.10 62.49—.44 ClevCliffs .20 14091 10.53 10.20 10.21—.29 CloudPeak 8196 .52 .48 .50+.02 CocaCola 1.60f 17575 45.79 45.61 45.61+.01 DeanFoods .12m 14128 3.39 3.01 3.05—.36 DeltaAir 1.40 7969 50.15 49.70 49.84+.12 DenburyR 35473 1.81 1.73 1.76—.08 DBXHvChiA .29e 15561 28.77 28.68 28.71+.04 DxSOXBrrs 9284 7.62 7.40 7.58+.18 DxGBullrs 11440 18.94 18.61 18.66—.30 DrGMBllrs .09e 13237 9.86 9.71 9.74—.09 DxSPOGBls 19917 10.78 10.28 10.35—.63 DxSCBearrs 19924 9.64 9.49 9.59+.11 Disney 1.76f 10418 114.75 114.00 114.55+.55 DowDuPnt 1.52 10988 54.50 53.84 54.20+.52 ElancoAnn 24101 30.44 29.74 30.00—.46 EliLilly 2.58f 56065 128.79 126.25 126.63—1.87 EnCanag .06 47555 7.25 7.11 7.12—.17 ENSCO .04 33353 4.31 4.22 4.26—.08 ExxonMbl 3.28 35076 78.94 77.86 77.90—2.29 FiatChrys 15640 15.21 15.13 15.16+.50 Fitbitn 17699 6.20 5.95 6.05+.13 FordM .60a 42113 8.78 8.65 8.65—.12 FrptMcM .20 19080 12.91 12.73 12.74—.10 GNC .80 8672 2.77 2.64 2.67—.05 Gap .97 7597 27.26 26.89 27.15—.06 GenElec .04 551394 9.53 9.13 9.46—.43 GenMotors 1.52 10357 39.29 38.76 38.83—.46 Genworth 10057 4.04 3.97 4.04+.07 Gerdau .02e 10108 4.11 4.06 4.06—.01 GoldFLtd .02e 11069 3.82 3.78 3.79—.03 Goldcrpg .24 41517 11.01 10.87 10.88—.16 HPInc .64 13362 19.35 19.16 19.21—.16 HalconRsn 7558 1.61 1.55 1.57—.04 Hallibrtn .72 13646 30.18 29.33 29.43—.87 HarmonyG .05 7580 1.95 1.91 1.95—.02 HeclaM .01e 13703 2.39 2.33 2.38+.03 Huyan 28979 29.44 27.41 27.94—2.02 ICICIBk .16e 14387 10.60 10.50 10.57+.22 ING .14e 13890 12.32 12.20 12.23—.52 iShGold 16948 12.32 12.30 12.32—.02 iShBrazil .67e 28853 42.80 42.44 42.59—.10 iShHK .61e 11198 25.93 25.88 25.90+.02 iShSilver 15561 14.17 14.15 14.15—.05 iShChinaLC .87e 26226 44.88 44.75 44.80—.17 iShEMkts .59e 47435 43.05 42.92 42.95—.03 iSh20yrT 3.05 12204 120.16 119.89 120.05+.21 iSEafe 1.66e 13513 64.57 64.38 64.41—.03 LgTrmBd 2.67 10316 57.99 57.87 57.99+.07 iShiBxHYB 5.09 12207 85.40 85.27 85.32—.12 iShR2K 1.77e 27215 156.08 155.21 155.46—.62 Intelsat 11033 18.83 17.68 18.14+.38 Invitaen 18166 20.34 19.73 20.05+.02 iShJapanrs 14522 54.30 54.18 54.21—.20 iShCorEM .95e 17057 51.82 51.67 51.69—.00 JPMorgCh 3.20 13437 104.57 103.71 104.14+.03 JinkoSolar 9692 17.94 16.52 16.73—1.63 JohnJn 3.60 8862 139.65 138.83 138.100+.23 KindMorg .80 9122 19.95 19.84 19.87—.10 Kinrossg 9523 3.29 3.24 3.25—.01 Kohls 2.68f 8265 72.50 70.63 71.40+.07 Kroger s .56f 12392 29.08 28.79 28.90—.02 LVSands 3 10262 62.03 60.00 61.69+2.08 LightInBox 7692 1.03 .95 1.01+.10 MGM Rsts .48 8017 27.42 27.04 27.38+.49 Macys 1.51 10966 24.63 24.23 24.34—.04 MarathnO .20 12722 17.19 16.93 16.96—.32 MarathPts 2.12 11068 60.49 59.66 59.99—.83 Merck 2.20 8583 81.76 80.92 80.95—.76 Nabors .24 11561 3.55 3.40 3.46—.12 NewmtM .56 x12392 34.42 33.86 33.86—.50 NokiaCp .19e 55919 6.13 6.07 6.11—.06 OasisPet 11282 5.65 5.51 5.54—.16 OmegaHlt 2.64 23853 35.68 35.35 35.47—.11 Oracle .76 15970 52.75 52.25 52.49+.13 PG&ECp 2.12f 8475 19.20 18.15 19.05+.74 Penney 32080 1.72 1.64 1.67—.02 Pfizer 1.44f 25332 42.87 42.10 42.10—.79 RegionsFn .56 14289 16.14 15.89 15.100—.12 RiteAid 25991 .68 .66 .67—.01 S&P500ETF 4.13e 71443 279.16 278.23 278.56—.46 SpdrBiots .44e 9368 90.22 89.20 89.46—.77 SpdrLehHY 2.30 15442 35.53 35.48 35.50—.06 SpdrOGEx .73e 25331 30.19 29.70 29.77—.58 SpdrMetM .24e 7936 30.99 30.56 30.59—.25 SailptTchn 7718 29.32 27.12 28.86—.76 Salesforce 13591 159.85 157.00 159.82+2.85 Schlmbrg 2 11466 44.71 43.88 44.01—.78 SeaLtdn 95930 23.40 23.00 23.29—.77 SibanyeG .14r 10468 4.21 4.16 4.20+.05 SnapIncAn 24205 10.06 9.93 10.01—.07 SwstnEngy 14053 4.66 4.56 4.58—.11 Sprint 8799 6.36 6.27 6.28—.12 Squaren 14616 75.86 74.60 75.74—.30 SPMatls .98e 8542 55.39 55.03 55.16+.19 SPHlthC 1.01e 10559 91.77 90.91 90.96—.68 SPCnSt 1.28e 8092 54.25 54.01 54.02—.09 SPEngy 2.04e 14482 65.95 65.38 65.43—.92 SPDRFncl .46e 44964 26.51 26.35 26.43+.01 SPInds 1.12e 10763 75.56 75.33 75.45—.13 SPUtil 1.55e 18738 57.36 57.10 57.15—.01 TJX .78 10188 52.49 51.81 52.21+.55 Target 2.56 14002 77.44 76.26 77.21+1.21 TevaPhrm .73e 22419 16.56 16.28 16.32—.41 Transocn 28395 8.67 8.49 8.56—.12 Twitter 12389 31.13 30.81 31.13+.10 USOilFd 26992 11.74 11.66 11.69—.14 USSteel .20 14849 21.92 21.16 21.19—.71 ValeSA .29e 13306 12.79 12.61 12.68+.02 VanEGold .06e 28632 21.94 21.81 21.83—.14 VEckOilSvc .47e 11419 17.24 16.94 17.01—.32 VangEmg 1.10e 10346 42.41 42.29 42.32+.01 VangFTSE 1.10e 8039 40.97 40.86 40.89—.04 Vereit .55 9286 8.06 8.00 8.04—.01 VerizonCm 2.41 16589 56.42 55.45 55.55—.54 Vipshop 16256 7.98 7.65 7.68—.27 WeathfIntl 54873 .76 .69 .72—.05 WellsFargo 1.80f 13426 50.09 49.68 49.92+.03 Yamanag .02 7584 2.52 2.49 2.50—.01 ZayoGrp 35987 27.03 25.88 25.93+1.52 iPtShFutn 26132 31.42 30.86 31.26+.37 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The 