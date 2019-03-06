BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 22569 2.97 2.88 2.92—.03 AT&TInc 2.04f 28160 30.14 29.80 29.82—.14 AberFitc .80 51524 25.50 23.95 25.15+3.80 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|22569
|2.97
|2.88
|2.92—.03
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|28160
|30.14
|29.80
|29.82—.14
|AberFitc .80
|51524
|25.50
|23.95
|25.15+3.80
|Alibaba
|20438
|185.59
|183.02
|184.99—.01
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|9024
|9.74
|9.68
|9.70—.07
|Altria 3.20
|11655
|53.45
|52.98
|53.01+.13
|Ambev .05e
|13197
|4.42
|4.36
|4.37—.01
|AEagleOut .55
|12212
|21.32
|20.60
|20.96+.53
|Annaly 1.20e
|18475
|10.12
|10.06
|10.08—.02
|Aphrian
|11545
|10.53
|10.25
|10.33—.04
|AuroraCn
|191136
|8.42
|8.06
|8.31+.21
|Avon
|9918
|2.96
|2.83
|2.85—.09
|BJsWholen
|12301
|28.11
|26.57
|26.81+.19
|BPPLC 2.38
|8935
|42.79
|42.62
|42.67—.07
|BcoSantSA .21e
|19925
|4.90
|4.86
|4.87+.07
|BkofAm .60
|49934
|29.08
|28.87
|29.02—.07
|BarrickGld
|19572
|12.68
|12.52
|12.56—.14
|BaytexEg
|7761
|1.76
|1.71
|1.74—.04
|BrMySq 1.64f
|18504
|54.00
|52.89
|52.97—.83
|BritATobs 2.70e
|
|10574
|39.84
|39.57
|39.71+1.25
|CVSHealth 2
|29848
|54.83
|54.00
|54.34—.62
|CanopyGrn
|17509
|48.90
|47.45
|47.89+.01
|CntryLink 1m
|17994
|12.00
|11.77
|11.80—.18
|ChesEng
|112086
|3.10
|2.97
|2.98—.16
|Chevron 4.76f
|
|14371
|124.70
|122.75
|123.27—.02
|Chicos .35f
|10653
|5.92
|5.35
|5.79—.24
|CienaCorp
|10690
|40.99
|39.78
|40.36—.35
|CgpVelLCrd
|16408
|15.09
|14.80
|14.87—.49
|CgpVelICrd
|12012
|8.34
|8.18
|8.30+.28
|Citigroup 1.80
|18031
|63.06
|62.10
|62.49—.44
|ClevCliffs .20
|14091
|10.53
|10.20
|10.21—.29
|CloudPeak
|8196
|.52
|.48
|.50+.02
|CocaCola 1.60f
|17575
|45.79
|45.61
|45.61+.01
|DeanFoods .12m
|14128
|3.39
|3.01
|3.05—.36
|DeltaAir 1.40
|7969
|50.15
|49.70
|49.84+.12
|DenburyR
|35473
|1.81
|1.73
|1.76—.08
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|15561
|28.77
|28.68
|28.71+.04
|DxSOXBrrs
|9284
|7.62
|7.40
|7.58+.18
|DxGBullrs
|11440
|18.94
|18.61
|18.66—.30
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|13237
|9.86
|9.71
|9.74—.09
|DxSPOGBls
|19917
|10.78
|10.28
|10.35—.63
|DxSCBearrs
|19924
|9.64
|9.49
|9.59+.11
|Disney 1.76f
|10418
|114.75
|114.00
|114.55+.55
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|10988
|54.50
|53.84
|54.20+.52
|ElancoAnn
|24101
|30.44
|29.74
|30.00—.46
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|56065
|128.79
|126.25
|126.63—1.87
|EnCanag .06
|47555
|7.25
|7.11
|7.12—.17
|ENSCO .04
|33353
|4.31
|4.22
|4.26—.08
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|35076
|78.94
|77.86
|77.90—2.29
|FiatChrys
|15640
|15.21
|15.13
|15.16+.50
|Fitbitn
|17699
|6.20
|5.95
|6.05+.13
|FordM .60a
|42113
|8.78
|8.65
|8.65—.12
|FrptMcM .20
|19080
|12.91
|12.73
|12.74—.10
|GNC .80
|8672
|2.77
|2.64
|2.67—.05
|Gap .97
|7597
|27.26
|26.89
|27.15—.06
|GenElec .04
|551394
|9.53
|9.13
|9.46—.43
|GenMotors 1.52
|10357
|39.29
|38.76
|38.83—.46
|Genworth
|10057
|4.04
|3.97
|4.04+.07
|Gerdau .02e
|10108
|4.11
|4.06
|4.06—.01
|GoldFLtd .02e
|11069
|3.82
|3.78
|3.79—.03
|Goldcrpg .24
|41517
|11.01
|10.87
|10.88—.16
|HPInc .64
|13362
|19.35
|19.16
|19.21—.16
|HalconRsn
|7558
|1.61
|1.55
|1.57—.04
|Hallibrtn .72
|13646
|30.18
|29.33
|29.43—.87
|HarmonyG .05
|7580
|1.95
|1.91
|1.95—.02
|HeclaM .01e
|13703
|2.39
|2.33
|2.38+.03
|Huyan
|28979
|29.44
|27.41
|27.94—2.02
|ICICIBk .16e
|14387
|10.60
|10.50
|10.57+.22
|ING .14e
|13890
|12.32
|12.20
|12.23—.52
|iShGold
|16948
|12.32
|12.30
|12.32—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|28853
|42.80
|42.44
|42.59—.10
|iShHK .61e
|11198
|25.93
|25.88
|25.90+.02
|iShSilver
|15561
|14.17
|14.15
|14.15—.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|26226
|44.88
|44.75
|44.80—.17
|iShEMkts .59e
|47435
|43.05
|42.92
|42.95—.03
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|12204
|120.16
|119.89
|120.05+.21
|iSEafe 1.66e
|13513
|64.57
|64.38
|64.41—.03
|LgTrmBd 2.67
|10316
|57.99
|57.87
|57.99+.07
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|12207
|85.40
|85.27
|85.32—.12
|iShR2K 1.77e
|27215
|156.08
|155.21
|155.46—.62
|Intelsat
|11033
|18.83
|17.68
|18.14+.38
|Invitaen
|18166
|20.34
|19.73
|20.05+.02
|iShJapanrs
|14522
|54.30
|54.18
|54.21—.20
|iShCorEM .95e
|17057
|51.82
|51.67
|51.69—.00
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|13437
|104.57
|103.71
|104.14+.03
|JinkoSolar
|9692
|17.94
|16.52
|16.73—1.63
|JohnJn 3.60
|8862
|139.65
|138.83
|138.100+.23
|KindMorg .80
|9122
|19.95
|19.84
|19.87—.10
|Kinrossg
|9523
|3.29
|3.24
|3.25—.01
|Kohls 2.68f
|8265
|72.50
|70.63
|71.40+.07
|Kroger s .56f
|12392
|29.08
|28.79
|28.90—.02
|LVSands 3
|10262
|62.03
|60.00
|61.69+2.08
|LightInBox
|7692
|1.03
|.95
|1.01+.10
|MGM Rsts .48
|8017
|27.42
|27.04
|27.38+.49
|Macys 1.51
|10966
|24.63
|24.23
|24.34—.04
|MarathnO .20
|12722
|17.19
|16.93
|16.96—.32
|MarathPts 2.12
|11068
|60.49
|59.66
|59.99—.83
|Merck 2.20
|8583
|81.76
|80.92
|80.95—.76
|Nabors .24
|11561
|3.55
|3.40
|3.46—.12
|NewmtM .56
|x12392
|34.42
|33.86
|33.86—.50
|NokiaCp .19e
|55919
|6.13
|6.07
|6.11—.06
|OasisPet
|11282
|5.65
|5.51
|5.54—.16
|OmegaHlt 2.64
|23853
|35.68
|35.35
|35.47—.11
|Oracle .76
|15970
|52.75
|52.25
|52.49+.13
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|8475
|19.20
|18.15
|19.05+.74
|Penney
|32080
|1.72
|1.64
|1.67—.02
|Pfizer 1.44f
|25332
|42.87
|42.10
|42.10—.79
|RegionsFn .56
|14289
|16.14
|15.89
|15.100—.12
|RiteAid
|25991
|.68
|.66
|.67—.01
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|71443
|279.16
|278.23
|278.56—.46
|SpdrBiots .44e
|9368
|90.22
|89.20
|89.46—.77
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|15442
|35.53
|35.48
|35.50—.06
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|25331
|30.19
|29.70
|29.77—.58
|SpdrMetM .24e
|7936
|30.99
|30.56
|30.59—.25
|SailptTchn
|7718
|29.32
|27.12
|28.86—.76
|Salesforce
|13591
|159.85
|157.00
|159.82+2.85
|Schlmbrg 2
|11466
|44.71
|43.88
|44.01—.78
|SeaLtdn
|95930
|23.40
|23.00
|23.29—.77
|SibanyeG .14r
|10468
|4.21
|4.16
|4.20+.05
|SnapIncAn
|24205
|10.06
|9.93
|10.01—.07
|SwstnEngy
|14053
|4.66
|4.56
|4.58—.11
|Sprint
|8799
|6.36
|6.27
|6.28—.12
|Squaren
|14616
|75.86
|74.60
|75.74—.30
|SPMatls .98e
|8542
|55.39
|55.03
|55.16+.19
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|10559
|91.77
|90.91
|90.96—.68
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|8092
|54.25
|54.01
|54.02—.09
|SPEngy 2.04e
|14482
|65.95
|65.38
|65.43—.92
|SPDRFncl .46e
|44964
|26.51
|26.35
|26.43+.01
|SPInds 1.12e
|10763
|75.56
|75.33
|75.45—.13
|SPUtil 1.55e
|18738
|57.36
|57.10
|57.15—.01
|TJX .78
|10188
|52.49
|51.81
|52.21+.55
|Target 2.56
|14002
|77.44
|76.26
|77.21+1.21
|TevaPhrm .73e
|22419
|16.56
|16.28
|16.32—.41
|Transocn
|28395
|8.67
|8.49
|8.56—.12
|Twitter
|12389
|31.13
|30.81
|31.13+.10
|USOilFd
|26992
|11.74
|11.66
|11.69—.14
|USSteel .20
|14849
|21.92
|21.16
|21.19—.71
|ValeSA .29e
|13306
|12.79
|12.61
|12.68+.02
|VanEGold .06e
|28632
|21.94
|21.81
|21.83—.14
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|11419
|17.24
|16.94
|17.01—.32
|VangEmg 1.10e
|10346
|42.41
|42.29
|42.32+.01
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|8039
|40.97
|40.86
|40.89—.04
|Vereit .55
|9286
|8.06
|8.00
|8.04—.01
|VerizonCm 2.41
|16589
|56.42
|55.45
|55.55—.54
|Vipshop
|16256
|7.98
|7.65
|7.68—.27
|WeathfIntl
|54873
|.76
|.69
|.72—.05
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|13426
|50.09
|49.68
|49.92+.03
|Yamanag .02
|7584
|2.52
|2.49
|2.50—.01
|ZayoGrp
|35987
|27.03
|25.88
|25.93+1.52
|iPtShFutn
|26132
|31.42
|30.86
|31.26+.37
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.