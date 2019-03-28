BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04f 31206 31.50 31.16 31.21—.20 Accenture 2.92 14774 177.22 170.48 176.20+9.73 Alibaba 12867 178.10 176.47 177.91+.88 AlpAlerMLP…

SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04f 31206 31.50 31.16 31.21—.20 Accenture 2.92 14774 177.22 170.48 176.20+9.73 Alibaba 12867 178.10 176.47 177.91+.88 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 13839 9.100 9.91 9.98+.04 Ambev .05e 52817 4.24 4.18 4.18—.02 Annaly 1.20e x43614 10.03 9.98 10.00+.06 Aphrian 12828 9.20 8.74 8.90—.30 AstraZens 1.37e 10185 43.22 43.08 43.16+.51 AuroraCn 99217 8.76 8.38 8.55—.28 BcoBrads .06a 36829 10.39 10.22 10.37+.17 BcoSantSA .21e 10915 4.62 4.59 4.59—.08 BkofAm .60 91628 27.41 27.09 27.20+.17 Barclay .15e 13062 8.08 8.02 8.02—.21 BarrickGld 22993 14.10 13.94 13.99—.27 BlackBerry 9276 8.79 8.66 8.76 Boeing 8.22f 9920 376.66 372.37 375.00+.79 BrMySq 1.64 14476 48.28 48.00 48.26+.28 CBLAsc .30 23632 1.53 1.39 1.53+.09 CVSHealth 2 9787 54.60 54.00 54.29+.24 CannTrHln 21673 8.93 8.36 8.44—1.60 CanopyGrn 24666 42.65 40.56 41.51—1.38 Cemex .29t 16272 4.74 4.63 4.65—.09 Centenes 13699 52.63 52.04 52.56+.44 ChesEng 45582 3.18 3.11 3.15—.04 CgpVelLCrd 27086 17.08 16.61 16.96—.44 CgpVelICrd 21634 7.30 7.10 7.16+.19 Citigroup 1.80 14786 61.42 60.85 61.14+.41 ClevCliffs .20 10240 9.67 9.51 9.66+.12 CocaCola 1.60f 12543 46.85 46.63 46.80+.19 Coty .50 8680 11.46 11.39 11.40—.02 DenburyR 20676 2.00 1.92 1.99+.02 DeutschBk .83e 27553 8.19 8.11 8.12—.34 DxSOXBrrs 10444 6.90 6.71 6.73—.13 DxGBullrs 21283 20.64 20.17 20.38—1.13 DrGMBllrs .09e 40675 10.42 10.10 10.17—.79 DirSPBears 13116 21.48 21.27 21.31—.20 DxSPOGBrrs 10172 10.10 9.78 9.79—.06 DirDGlBrrs 20551 17.77 17.37 17.58+.86 DxBrzBulls 8246 25.27 24.67 25.20+.32 DxSPOGBls 12596 11.08 10.72 11.08+.08 DxSCBearrs 22397 10.12 9.90 9.90—.29 DrxSCBulls .41e 8322 60.77 59.48 60.74+1.74 DrxSPBulls 10434 45.89 45.45 45.82+.48 Disney 1.76f 11470 110.93 110.24 110.75+.47 DowDuPnt 1.52 13663 52.53 52.06 52.42—.24 EnCanag .06 24101 7.16 7.06 7.14—.01 ENSCO .04 12146 3.96 3.90 3.92—.04 FMajSilvg 13749 6.68 6.47 6.59—.31 FordM .60a 62282 8.82 8.64 8.79+.17 FrptMcM .20 8723 12.87 12.66 12.76+.05 GenElec .04 51605 10.01 9.92 9.99+.03 Gerdau .02e 14183 3.74 3.69 3.73—.02 GoldFLtd .01e 8664 3.82 3.75 3.77—.20 Goldcrpg .24 21258 11.40 11.20 11.34—.06 HPInc .64 12564 19.20 18.96 19.19+.26 Hanesbdss .60 11825 18.33 17.43 17.91+.74 HarmonyG .05 12701 1.96 1.92 1.94—.08 HeclaM .01e 7380 2.41 2.36 2.38—.05 HPEntn .45e 15185 15.54 15.31 15.49+.23 HostHotls 1a x10014 18.98 18.87 18.90+.10 IAMGldg 1.52f 8770 3.53 3.46 3.48—.14 ICICIBk .16e 8863 11.44 11.36 11.37+.12 iShGold 28726 12.41 12.36 12.38—.16 iShBrazil .67e 54552 39.52 39.20 39.49+.21 iShHK .61e 11534 25.93 25.87 25.90+.18 iShSilver 36160 14.17 14.11 14.12—.20 iShChinaLC .87e 49579 43.77 43.58 43.72+.23 iShEMkts .59e 65519 42.40 42.26 42.33+.13 iSh20yrT 3.05 12492 126.36 126.01 126.21+.09 iSEafe 1.66e 15414 64.68 64.58 64.64—.12 iShiBxHYB 5.09 10331 86.16 86.04 86.13+.05 iShR2K 1.77e 29402 152.79 151.67 152.76+1.49 Infosyss 14317 10.94 10.84 10.87+.14 iSTaiwnrs 7465 34.23 34.15 34.18+.16 iShCorEM .95e 9216 51.07 50.91 50.98+.17 ItauUnHs 32561 8.44 8.33 8.44+.10 JPMUlShn 8848 50.41 50.39 50.39—.01 JPMorgCh 3.20 16503 100.69 99.92 100.16+.58 Keycorp .56 24748 15.64 15.39 15.54+.17 KindMorg .80 29658 19.92 19.81 19.87—.11 Kinrossg 12566 3.49 3.43 3.45—.09 KirklLakn .12e x7690 31.78 30.74 31.50—1.20 LloydBkg .47a 11371 3.26 3.22 3.23—.06 MGM Rsts .48 19525 25.86 25.02 25.78+.78 Macys 1.51 15685 24.69 24.48 24.56+.23 MarathnO .20 29533 16.97 16.68 16.80—.26 MobileTele .53e 8032 7.85 7.76 7.79+.01 MorgStan 1.20 7877 41.82 41.38 41.63+.26 Mosaic .10 10278 27.70 26.95 27.30+.70 Nabors .24 11262 3.43 3.34 3.43+.04 NewmtM .56 13137 35.66 35.10 35.48—.23 Nielsenplc 1.40 41393 24.60 23.90 24.01—2.63 NikeB s .88 11861 84.63 83.79 84.47+1.38 NokiaCp .19e 111255 5.74 5.67 5.69—.13 Oracle .96f 8782 53.21 52.79 53.16+.35 PG&ECp 2.12f 10980 18.13 17.22 17.27—.41 PVHCorp .15 17907 132.36 124.80 132.10+21.21 Penney 8318 1.54 1.50 1.51+.02 PetrbrsA 11318 13.88 13.69 13.83—.04 Petrobras 20276 15.43 15.25 15.39—.10 Pfizer 1.44f 15984 42.37 42.12 42.27+.25 PUltSP500s 7770 48.37 47.88 48.30+.47 PrUCruders 10308 20.71 20.34 20.62—.35 ProShSPrs 8756 27.91 27.83 27.84—.10 PrUShSPrs 10379 33.94 33.72 33.74—.22 RegionsFn .56 18708 14.19 13.96 14.00+.03 RiteAid 11194 .67 .65 .65+.01 SpdrGold 23706 122.34 121.95 122.02—1.63 S&P500ETF 4.13e 76008 280.86 279.91 280.70+1.05 SpdrLehHY 2.30 12457 35.84 35.80 35.83+.03 SpdrS&PRB .74e 16830 51.31 50.94 51.13+.34 SpdrRetls .49e 16449 45.34 45.05 45.18+.49 SpdrOGEx .73e 20122 30.71 30.36 30.70+.08 STMicro .40 9258 14.75 14.51 14.75—.06 SibanyeG .14r 19148 4.32 4.15 4.15—.40 SnapIncAn 19128 10.87 10.58 10.84+.20 SwstnEngy 16707 4.64 4.52 4.61+.07 Sprint 11947 6.05 5.95 6.00—.03 Squaren 12074 73.97 72.85 73.89+.92 SPCnSt 1.28e 14244 55.82 55.59 55.76+.29 SPEngy 2.04e 10211 66.01 65.56 65.99+.02 SPDRFncl .46e 66653 25.63 25.43 25.49+.07 SPInds 1.12e 11864 74.15 73.83 74.14+.45 SPTech .78e 9958 73.45 73.04 73.41+.43 SPUtil 1.55e 21186 58.74 58.20 58.22—.33 TaiwSemi .73e 9560 40.54 40.20 40.45+.25 Target 2.56 10039 81.42 80.08 81.42+1.60 Tenaris .69e 7370 27.91 27.58 27.90—.21 TevaPhrm .73e 20541 15.92 15.57 15.61—.40 Transocn 9567 8.77 8.65 8.72—.09 Twitter 21505 32.42 31.73 32.11—.17 USOilFd 37794 12.27 12.14 12.23—.11 USSteel .20 8481 19.41 19.17 19.39+.24 ValeSA .29e 18480 12.71 12.53 12.56—.12 VanEGold .06e 48504 22.73 22.54 22.63—.39 VnEkRus .01e 9555 20.79 20.73 20.74—.07 VnEkSemi .58e 8626 105.49 104.60 105.41+.58 VEckOilSvc .47e 7652 17.06 16.84 17.06+.07 VanEJrGld 13176 32.36 32.03 32.11—.77 VangEmg 1.10e 11375 41.87 41.73 41.81+.17 VerizonCm 2.41 16015 60.89 60.02 60.04—.84 Vipshop 12819 7.76 7.65 7.72+.09 Visa s 1 9838 155.08 154.19 154.51+.29 WABCO 27856 131.55 130.76 131.00—15.01 WalMart 2.12f 7294 97.87 97.06 97.17—.04 WeathfIntl 8691 .71 .67 .71+.01 WellsFargo 1.80f 14497 49.22 48.72 48.85+.08 WstnUnion .80f 8663 18.79 18.64 18.74+.17 Yamanag .02 15682 2.64 2.60 2.62—.07 iPtShFutn 47203 30.76 