BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04f 31206 31.50 31.16 31.21—.20 Accenture 2.92 14774 177.22 170.48 176.20+9.73 Alibaba 12867 178.10 176.47 177.91+.88 AlpAlerMLP…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|31206
|31.50
|31.16
|31.21—.20
|Accenture 2.92
|
|14774
|177.22
|170.48
|176.20+9.73
|Alibaba
|12867
|178.10
|176.47
|177.91+.88
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|13839
|9.100
|9.91
|9.98+.04
|Ambev .05e
|52817
|4.24
|4.18
|4.18—.02
|Annaly 1.20e
|x43614
|10.03
|9.98
|10.00+.06
|Aphrian
|12828
|9.20
|8.74
|8.90—.30
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|10185
|43.22
|43.08
|43.16+.51
|AuroraCn
|99217
|8.76
|8.38
|8.55—.28
|BcoBrads .06a
|36829
|10.39
|10.22
|10.37+.17
|BcoSantSA .21e
|10915
|4.62
|4.59
|4.59—.08
|BkofAm .60
|91628
|27.41
|27.09
|27.20+.17
|Barclay .15e
|13062
|8.08
|8.02
|8.02—.21
|BarrickGld
|22993
|14.10
|13.94
|13.99—.27
|BlackBerry
|9276
|8.79
|8.66
|8.76
|Boeing 8.22f
|9920
|376.66
|372.37
|375.00+.79
|BrMySq 1.64
|14476
|48.28
|48.00
|48.26+.28
|CBLAsc .30
|23632
|1.53
|1.39
|1.53+.09
|CVSHealth 2
|9787
|54.60
|54.00
|54.29+.24
|CannTrHln
|21673
|8.93
|8.36
|8.44—1.60
|CanopyGrn
|24666
|42.65
|40.56
|41.51—1.38
|Cemex .29t
|16272
|4.74
|4.63
|4.65—.09
|Centenes
|13699
|52.63
|52.04
|52.56+.44
|ChesEng
|45582
|3.18
|3.11
|3.15—.04
|CgpVelLCrd
|27086
|17.08
|16.61
|16.96—.44
|CgpVelICrd
|21634
|7.30
|7.10
|7.16+.19
|Citigroup 1.80
|14786
|61.42
|60.85
|61.14+.41
|ClevCliffs .20
|10240
|9.67
|9.51
|9.66+.12
|CocaCola 1.60f
|12543
|46.85
|46.63
|46.80+.19
|Coty .50
|8680
|11.46
|11.39
|11.40—.02
|DenburyR
|20676
|2.00
|1.92
|1.99+.02
|DeutschBk .83e
|27553
|8.19
|8.11
|8.12—.34
|DxSOXBrrs
|10444
|6.90
|6.71
|6.73—.13
|DxGBullrs
|21283
|20.64
|20.17
|20.38—1.13
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|40675
|10.42
|10.10
|10.17—.79
|DirSPBears
|13116
|21.48
|21.27
|21.31—.20
|DxSPOGBrrs
|10172
|10.10
|9.78
|9.79—.06
|DirDGlBrrs
|20551
|17.77
|17.37
|17.58+.86
|DxBrzBulls
|8246
|25.27
|24.67
|25.20+.32
|DxSPOGBls
|12596
|11.08
|10.72
|11.08+.08
|DxSCBearrs
|22397
|10.12
|9.90
|9.90—.29
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|8322
|60.77
|59.48
|60.74+1.74
|DrxSPBulls
|10434
|45.89
|45.45
|45.82+.48
|Disney 1.76f
|11470
|110.93
|110.24
|110.75+.47
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|13663
|52.53
|52.06
|52.42—.24
|EnCanag .06
|24101
|7.16
|7.06
|7.14—.01
|ENSCO .04
|12146
|3.96
|3.90
|3.92—.04
|FMajSilvg
|13749
|6.68
|6.47
|6.59—.31
|FordM .60a
|62282
|8.82
|8.64
|8.79+.17
|FrptMcM .20
|8723
|12.87
|12.66
|12.76+.05
|GenElec .04
|51605
|10.01
|9.92
|9.99+.03
|Gerdau .02e
|14183
|3.74
|3.69
|3.73—.02
|GoldFLtd .01e
|8664
|3.82
|3.75
|3.77—.20
|Goldcrpg .24
|21258
|11.40
|11.20
|11.34—.06
|HPInc .64
|12564
|19.20
|18.96
|19.19+.26
|Hanesbdss .60
|11825
|18.33
|17.43
|17.91+.74
|HarmonyG .05
|12701
|1.96
|1.92
|1.94—.08
|HeclaM .01e
|7380
|2.41
|2.36
|2.38—.05
|HPEntn .45e
|15185
|15.54
|15.31
|15.49+.23
|HostHotls 1a
|x10014
|18.98
|18.87
|18.90+.10
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|8770
|3.53
|3.46
|3.48—.14
|ICICIBk .16e
|8863
|11.44
|11.36
|11.37+.12
|iShGold
|28726
|12.41
|12.36
|12.38—.16
|iShBrazil .67e
|54552
|39.52
|39.20
|39.49+.21
|iShHK .61e
|11534
|25.93
|25.87
|25.90+.18
|iShSilver
|36160
|14.17
|14.11
|14.12—.20
|iShChinaLC .87e
|49579
|43.77
|43.58
|43.72+.23
|iShEMkts .59e
|65519
|42.40
|42.26
|42.33+.13
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|12492
|126.36
|126.01
|126.21+.09
|iSEafe 1.66e
|15414
|64.68
|64.58
|64.64—.12
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|10331
|86.16
|86.04
|86.13+.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|29402
|152.79
|151.67
|152.76+1.49
|Infosyss
|14317
|10.94
|10.84
|10.87+.14
|iSTaiwnrs
|7465
|34.23
|34.15
|34.18+.16
|iShCorEM .95e
|9216
|51.07
|50.91
|50.98+.17
|ItauUnHs
|32561
|8.44
|8.33
|8.44+.10
|JPMUlShn
|8848
|50.41
|50.39
|50.39—.01
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|16503
|100.69
|99.92
|100.16+.58
|Keycorp .56
|24748
|15.64
|15.39
|15.54+.17
|KindMorg .80
|29658
|19.92
|19.81
|19.87—.11
|Kinrossg
|12566
|3.49
|3.43
|3.45—.09
|KirklLakn .12e
|
|x7690
|31.78
|30.74
|31.50—1.20
|LloydBkg .47a
|11371
|3.26
|3.22
|3.23—.06
|MGM Rsts .48
|19525
|25.86
|25.02
|25.78+.78
|Macys 1.51
|15685
|24.69
|24.48
|24.56+.23
|MarathnO .20
|29533
|16.97
|16.68
|16.80—.26
|MobileTele .53e
|8032
|7.85
|7.76
|7.79+.01
|MorgStan 1.20
|7877
|41.82
|41.38
|41.63+.26
|Mosaic .10
|10278
|27.70
|26.95
|27.30+.70
|Nabors .24
|11262
|3.43
|3.34
|3.43+.04
|NewmtM .56
|13137
|35.66
|35.10
|35.48—.23
|Nielsenplc 1.40
|41393
|24.60
|23.90
|24.01—2.63
|NikeB s .88
|11861
|84.63
|83.79
|84.47+1.38
|NokiaCp .19e
|111255
|5.74
|5.67
|5.69—.13
|Oracle .96f
|8782
|53.21
|52.79
|53.16+.35
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|10980
|18.13
|17.22
|17.27—.41
|PVHCorp .15
|
|17907
|132.36
|124.80
|132.10+21.21
|Penney
|8318
|1.54
|1.50
|1.51+.02
|PetrbrsA
|11318
|13.88
|13.69
|13.83—.04
|Petrobras
|20276
|15.43
|15.25
|15.39—.10
|Pfizer 1.44f
|15984
|42.37
|42.12
|42.27+.25
|PUltSP500s
|7770
|48.37
|47.88
|48.30+.47
|PrUCruders
|10308
|20.71
|20.34
|20.62—.35
|ProShSPrs
|8756
|27.91
|27.83
|27.84—.10
|PrUShSPrs
|10379
|33.94
|33.72
|33.74—.22
|RegionsFn .56
|18708
|14.19
|13.96
|14.00+.03
|RiteAid
|11194
|.67
|.65
|.65+.01
|SpdrGold
|23706
|122.34
|121.95
|122.02—1.63
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|76008
|280.86
|279.91
|280.70+1.05
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|12457
|35.84
|35.80
|35.83+.03
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|16830
|51.31
|50.94
|51.13+.34
|SpdrRetls .49e
|16449
|45.34
|45.05
|45.18+.49
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|20122
|30.71
|30.36
|30.70+.08
|STMicro .40
|9258
|14.75
|14.51
|14.75—.06
|SibanyeG .14r
|19148
|4.32
|4.15
|4.15—.40
|SnapIncAn
|19128
|10.87
|10.58
|10.84+.20
|SwstnEngy
|16707
|4.64
|4.52
|4.61+.07
|Sprint
|11947
|6.05
|5.95
|6.00—.03
|Squaren
|12074
|73.97
|72.85
|73.89+.92
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|14244
|55.82
|55.59
|55.76+.29
|SPEngy 2.04e
|10211
|66.01
|65.56
|65.99+.02
|SPDRFncl .46e
|66653
|25.63
|25.43
|25.49+.07
|SPInds 1.12e
|11864
|74.15
|73.83
|74.14+.45
|SPTech .78e
|9958
|73.45
|73.04
|73.41+.43
|SPUtil 1.55e
|21186
|58.74
|58.20
|58.22—.33
|TaiwSemi .73e
|9560
|40.54
|40.20
|40.45+.25
|Target 2.56
|10039
|81.42
|80.08
|81.42+1.60
|Tenaris .69e
|7370
|27.91
|27.58
|27.90—.21
|TevaPhrm .73e
|20541
|15.92
|15.57
|15.61—.40
|Transocn
|9567
|8.77
|8.65
|8.72—.09
|Twitter
|21505
|32.42
|31.73
|32.11—.17
|USOilFd
|37794
|12.27
|12.14
|12.23—.11
|USSteel .20
|8481
|19.41
|19.17
|19.39+.24
|ValeSA .29e
|18480
|12.71
|12.53
|12.56—.12
|VanEGold .06e
|48504
|22.73
|22.54
|22.63—.39
|VnEkRus .01e
|9555
|20.79
|20.73
|20.74—.07
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|8626
|105.49
|104.60
|105.41+.58
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|7652
|17.06
|16.84
|17.06+.07
|VanEJrGld
|13176
|32.36
|32.03
|32.11—.77
|VangEmg 1.10e
|11375
|41.87
|41.73
|41.81+.17
|VerizonCm 2.41
|16015
|60.89
|60.02
|60.04—.84
|Vipshop
|12819
|7.76
|7.65
|7.72+.09
|Visa s 1
|9838
|155.08
|154.19
|154.51+.29
|WABCO
|27856
|131.55
|130.76
|131.00—15.01
|WalMart 2.12f
|7294
|97.87
|97.06
|97.17—.04
|WeathfIntl
|8691
|.71
|.67
|.71+.01
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|14497
|49.22
|48.72
|48.85+.08
|WstnUnion .80f
|8663
|18.79
|18.64
|18.74+.17
|Yamanag .02
|15682
|2.64
|2.60
|2.62—.07
|iPtShFutn
|47203
|30.76
|30.22
|30.25—.63
