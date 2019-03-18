BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 7636 2.79 2.73 2.77+.04 AT&TInc 2.04f 26462 30.84 30.59 30.74+.07 AbbottLab 1.28 10462 79.95 78.68 78.70—1.16 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 7636 2.79 2.73 2.77+.04 AT&TInc 2.04f 26462 30.84 30.59 30.74+.07 AbbottLab 1.28 10462 79.95 78.68 78.70—1.16 Alibaba 18255 182.88 181.49 182.14+1.17 Altria 3.20 12038 57.07 56.58 56.97+.22 Ambev .05e 31143 4.47 4.38 4.46+.14 AMovilL .17e 8377 14.95 14.55 14.90+.35 AMidstrm .41 15680 5.17 5.07 5.11+1.11 Annaly 1.20e 10646 10.36 10.32 10.33+.01 Aphrian 10144 9.73 9.50 9.63+.03 ArcelorMrs .10p 8398 22.27 22.09 22.19+.61 ArchDan 1.40f 8588 43.27 42.87 43.14—.04 AuroraCn 232674 10.14 9.64 10.09+.48 B&WEntn 14982 .41 .35 .35—.08 BcoBrads .06a 9332 11.97 11.91 11.96+.05 BcoSantSA .21e 10414 5.02 5.00 5.00+.07 BkofAm .60 84281 29.83 29.33 29.79+.49 BarrickGld 24600 13.21 12.99 13.16+.16 Boeing 8.22f 31150 371.44 367.20 368.80—10.19 BostonSci 34459 40.00 38.79 38.95—1.27 BrMySq 1.64 11015 50.11 49.79 49.98+.02 CVSHealth 2 22617 56.58 55.56 56.50+.90 CanopyGrn 9642 46.63 45.75 46.39+.50 CntryLink 1m 10424 12.14 11.98 12.11+.02 ChesEng 39000 3.07 3.01 3.05+.08 ChinaMble 3.50e 7798 55.32 55.15 55.18+.24 CgpVelLCrd 11221 17.23 16.92 17.18+.30 CgpVelICrd 12372 7.24 7.11 7.12—.14 Citigroup 1.80 25181 66.18 65.21 65.93+.74 ClevCliffs .20 34358 10.61 10.10 10.51+.55 CloudPeak 54649 .22 .17 .18—.04 Clouderan 9134 11.79 11.52 11.67 CocaCola 1.60f 17804 45.67 45.40 45.61+.31 ConocoPhil 1.22 9449 68.27 67.71 67.91+.32 Coty .50 34661 11.20 11.04 11.15+.26 DeltaAir 1.40 7425 51.25 50.80 50.95—.24 DenburyR 13053 1.78 1.72 1.76+.07 DeutschBk .83e 19376 9.31 9.21 9.29+.41 DBXHvChiA .29e 10114 28.87 28.79 28.85+.74 DevonE .32 12012 30.35 29.80 30.21+.57 DxGBullrs 12345 20.01 19.58 19.58—.07 DrGMBllrs .09e 15213 10.75 10.43 10.43—.08 DxSPOGBls 9949 10.79 10.41 10.79+.49 DxSCBearrs 12389 9.65 9.47 9.47—.23 DrxSPBulls 9279 46.87 46.44 46.87+.54 Disney 1.76f 35719 114.00 112.96 113.61—1.35 DowDuPnt 1.52 12047 55.41 54.66 55.17—.11 EdwLfScis 8476 197.86 193.20 196.13+16.38 ElancoAnn 15169 30.97 30.63 30.88+.24 EnCanag .06 28858 7.44 7.28 7.44+.18 ENSCO .04 11272 4.40 4.25 4.39+.16 ExxonMbl 3.28 12498 81.20 80.44 81.14+.99 FidNatInfo 1.40f 54706 112.17 107.07 108.24—.65 FstDatan 15516 25.87 25.47 25.54—.09 FordM .60a 38159 8.52 8.42 8.48+.05 FrptMcM .20 9194 12.60 12.43 12.48+.13 GenElec .04 97575 10.14 9.97 10.09+.13 Genworth 10509 4.05 3.97 3.98—.02 Gerdau .02e 17729 4.06 4.00 4.05+.07 Goldcrpg .24 11902 10.89 10.78 10.78—.07 HPInc .64 9612 20.07 19.84 19.97+.03 HalconRsn 10600 1.30 1.20 1.25+.06 HarmonyG .05 12192 2.00 1.95 2.00+.02 HeclaM .01e 11208 2.50 2.37 2.37—.10 HPEntn .45e 17185 16.11 15.84 15.98—.10 Huyan 7716 27.75 27.00 27.54+.83 IAMGldg 1.52f 7849 3.57 3.51 3.52—.05 ICICIBk .16e 15729 11.46 11.40 11.42+.11 iShGold 21740 12.51 12.48 12.50+.04 iShBrazil .67e 25170 43.95 43.70 43.92+.23 iShSilver 12881 14.45 14.41 14.44+.11 iShChinaLC .87e 20521 45.07 44.98 45.06+.60 iShEMkts .59e 40609 43.49 43.37 43.48+.40 iSEafe 1.66e 87077 65.39 65.31 65.37+.15 iShR2K 1.77e 26873 155.98 155.06 155.97+1.21 iShCorEafe 1.56e 73606 61.24 61.15 61.23+.17 iShCorEM .95e 14361 52.36 52.25 52.36+.44 ItauUnHs 13295 9.67 9.60 9.66+.08 JPMorgCh 3.20 17655 107.40 106.50 107.11+.56 JohnContln 1.04 7430 36.52 36.31 36.40+.57 JnprNtwk .76f 20940 26.87 26.40 26.81—.04 Keycorp .56 9431 17.69 17.40 17.66+.28 KindMorg .80 15698 19.96 19.85 19.92+.05 Kinrossg 12440 3.42 3.37 3.37—.01 Kroger s .56f 7607 24.45 24.21 24.31—.05 LaredoPet 7505 2.93 2.82 2.92+.09 LloydBkg .47a 10732 3.45 3.43 3.43+.02 LumberLiq 16875 9.98 8.81 9.17—1.01 Macys 1.51 7790 23.90 23.56 23.89+.18 MarathnO .20 8337 17.51 17.32 17.49+.22 MarathPts 2.12 8708 61.68 60.80 61.66+1.21 Medtrnic 2 11216 93.62 91.42 92.20—1.59 MorgStan 1.20 12950 43.99 43.47 43.83+.50 Nabors .24 7394 3.42 3.29 3.41+.13 NewmtM .56 8483 33.39 33.07 33.07—.07 NikeB s .88 7626 87.72 87.00 87.50+.70 NokiaCp .19e 33599 6.38 6.35 6.36—.03 OasisPet 12001 6.00 5.92 6.00+.09 Oracle .96f 28414 53.79 52.78 53.76+.82 PetrbrsA 12385 14.92 14.77 14.91+.16 Petrobras 18350 16.80 16.60 16.80+.21 Pfizer 1.44f 19317 42.07 41.65 41.95+.17 Pier1 .28 16635 .70 .60 .61—.10 PivotSftn 12939 20.99 20.05 20.84—.68 ProctGam 2.87 8432 102.29 101.81 102.14—.30 Qudiann 28742 5.68 5.38 5.60+.25 RegionsFn .56 8309 16.05 15.81 16.04+.30 RiteAid 9999 .70 .69 .69—.00 S&P500ETF 4.13e 73743 282.46 281.53 282.45+1.14 SpdrOGEx .73e 22220 30.26 29.89 30.26+.49 Schlmbrg 2 10946 42.87 42.47 42.75+.36 SchwLCVal 1.14e 27461 55.54 55.30 55.52+.24 SchwUSDiv 1.13e 29889 52.51 52.27 52.48+.21 SeaLtdn 10682 24.25 23.53 24.10+.59 SibanyeG .14r 7948 4.24 4.19 4.20+.08 SiderurNac 8742 4.16 4.09 4.15+.10 SnapIncAn 29448 11.22 11.01 11.21+.05 SwstnEngy 14055 4.48 4.32 4.47+.15 Squaren 27738 76.83 74.77 75.66—.99 SPMatls .98e 8917 55.57 55.12 55.27—.13 SPHlthC 1.01e 9047 92.17 91.76 92.01+.02 SPConsum 1.12e 8558 111.43 110.65 111.43+.83 SPEngy 2.04e 13517 66.13 65.56 66.10+.59 SPDRFncl .46e 49059 26.93 26.68 26.89+.26 SPInds 1.12e 9368 74.20 73.80 74.16+.17 SPTech .78e 10664 73.43 73.04 73.43+.44 SPUtil 1.55e 13819 58.30 58.06 58.14—.05 TailorBr .72 x10996 8.62 8.05 8.17—.46 TaiwSemi .73e 8355 39.98 39.83 39.87+.22 TevaPhrm .73e 21896 16.60 16.34 16.57+.06 Transocn 14977 9.28 9.00 9.28+.27 Twitter 14386 31.45 30.88 31.44+.22 USOilFd 15000 12.28 12.21 12.28+.08 USSteel .20 15978 19.99 19.73 19.89+.23 ValeSA .29e 66813 13.14 13.01 13.06—.15 VanEGold .06e 24419 22.44 22.26 22.27—.04 VnEkRus .01e 11168 21.24 21.12 21.24+.37 VangTotBd 2.06e 8200 80.20 80.09 80.11—.11 VangEmg 1.10e 13430 42.98 42.89 42.97+.40 VangFTSE 1.10e 30965 41.39 41.34 41.38+.09 Vereit .55 11316 8.31 8.25 8.29+.06 VerizonCm 2.41 12044 58.32 57.89 57.96—.44 Visa s 1 7482 156.41 155.47 155.92+.46 WeathfIntl 14249 .74 .72 .74+.01 WellsFargo 1.80f 18026 51.59 50.83 51.42+.76 WhitngPetrs 7957 25.77 25.36 25.54+.02 Worldpay 90157 112.00 107.00 108.38+9.70 Yamanag .02 20746 2.61 2.56 2.58—.01 YumChina .48 13152 43.95 42.06 42.34—.36 iPtShFutn 35754 28.87 28.44 28.46—.13 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 