BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 7636 2.79 2.73 2.77+.04 AT&TInc 2.04f 26462 30.84 30.59 30.74+.07 AbbottLab 1.28 10462 79.95 78.68 78.70—1.16 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|7636
|2.79
|2.73
|2.77+.04
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|26462
|30.84
|30.59
|30.74+.07
|AbbottLab 1.28
|10462
|79.95
|78.68
|78.70—1.16
|Alibaba
|18255
|182.88
|181.49
|182.14+1.17
|Altria 3.20
|12038
|57.07
|56.58
|56.97+.22
|Ambev .05e
|31143
|4.47
|4.38
|4.46+.14
|AMovilL .17e
|8377
|14.95
|14.55
|14.90+.35
|AMidstrm .41
|15680
|5.17
|5.07
|5.11+1.11
|Annaly 1.20e
|10646
|10.36
|10.32
|10.33+.01
|Aphrian
|10144
|9.73
|9.50
|9.63+.03
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|8398
|22.27
|22.09
|22.19+.61
|ArchDan 1.40f
|8588
|43.27
|42.87
|43.14—.04
|AuroraCn
|232674
|10.14
|9.64
|10.09+.48
|B&WEntn
|14982
|.41
|.35
|.35—.08
|BcoBrads .06a
|9332
|11.97
|11.91
|11.96+.05
|BcoSantSA .21e
|10414
|5.02
|5.00
|5.00+.07
|BkofAm .60
|84281
|29.83
|29.33
|29.79+.49
|BarrickGld
|24600
|13.21
|12.99
|13.16+.16
|Boeing 8.22f
|
|31150
|371.44
|367.20
|368.80—10.19
|BostonSci
|34459
|40.00
|38.79
|38.95—1.27
|BrMySq 1.64
|11015
|50.11
|49.79
|49.98+.02
|CVSHealth 2
|22617
|56.58
|55.56
|56.50+.90
|CanopyGrn
|9642
|46.63
|45.75
|46.39+.50
|CntryLink 1m
|10424
|12.14
|11.98
|12.11+.02
|ChesEng
|39000
|3.07
|3.01
|3.05+.08
|ChinaMble 3.50e
|7798
|55.32
|55.15
|55.18+.24
|CgpVelLCrd
|11221
|17.23
|16.92
|17.18+.30
|CgpVelICrd
|12372
|7.24
|7.11
|7.12—.14
|Citigroup 1.80
|25181
|66.18
|65.21
|65.93+.74
|ClevCliffs .20
|34358
|10.61
|10.10
|10.51+.55
|CloudPeak
|54649
|.22
|.17
|.18—.04
|Clouderan
|9134
|11.79
|11.52
|11.67
|CocaCola 1.60f
|17804
|45.67
|45.40
|45.61+.31
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|9449
|68.27
|67.71
|67.91+.32
|Coty .50
|34661
|11.20
|11.04
|11.15+.26
|DeltaAir 1.40
|7425
|51.25
|50.80
|50.95—.24
|DenburyR
|13053
|1.78
|1.72
|1.76+.07
|DeutschBk .83e
|19376
|9.31
|9.21
|9.29+.41
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|10114
|28.87
|28.79
|28.85+.74
|DevonE .32
|12012
|30.35
|29.80
|30.21+.57
|DxGBullrs
|12345
|20.01
|19.58
|19.58—.07
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|15213
|10.75
|10.43
|10.43—.08
|DxSPOGBls
|9949
|10.79
|10.41
|10.79+.49
|DxSCBearrs
|12389
|9.65
|9.47
|9.47—.23
|DrxSPBulls
|9279
|46.87
|46.44
|46.87+.54
|Disney 1.76f
|35719
|114.00
|112.96
|113.61—1.35
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|12047
|55.41
|54.66
|55.17—.11
|EdwLfScis
|8476
|197.86
|193.20
|196.13+16.38
|ElancoAnn
|15169
|30.97
|30.63
|30.88+.24
|EnCanag .06
|28858
|7.44
|7.28
|7.44+.18
|ENSCO .04
|11272
|4.40
|4.25
|4.39+.16
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|12498
|81.20
|80.44
|81.14+.99
|FidNatInfo 1.40f
|
|54706
|112.17
|107.07
|108.24—.65
|FstDatan
|15516
|25.87
|25.47
|25.54—.09
|FordM .60a
|38159
|8.52
|8.42
|8.48+.05
|FrptMcM .20
|9194
|12.60
|12.43
|12.48+.13
|GenElec .04
|97575
|10.14
|9.97
|10.09+.13
|Genworth
|10509
|4.05
|3.97
|3.98—.02
|Gerdau .02e
|17729
|4.06
|4.00
|4.05+.07
|Goldcrpg .24
|11902
|10.89
|10.78
|10.78—.07
|HPInc .64
|9612
|20.07
|19.84
|19.97+.03
|HalconRsn
|10600
|1.30
|1.20
|1.25+.06
|HarmonyG .05
|12192
|2.00
|1.95
|2.00+.02
|HeclaM .01e
|11208
|2.50
|2.37
|2.37—.10
|HPEntn .45e
|17185
|16.11
|15.84
|15.98—.10
|Huyan
|7716
|27.75
|27.00
|27.54+.83
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|7849
|3.57
|3.51
|3.52—.05
|ICICIBk .16e
|15729
|11.46
|11.40
|11.42+.11
|iShGold
|21740
|12.51
|12.48
|12.50+.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|25170
|43.95
|43.70
|43.92+.23
|iShSilver
|12881
|14.45
|14.41
|14.44+.11
|iShChinaLC .87e
|20521
|45.07
|44.98
|45.06+.60
|iShEMkts .59e
|40609
|43.49
|43.37
|43.48+.40
|iSEafe 1.66e
|87077
|65.39
|65.31
|65.37+.15
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|26873
|155.98
|155.06
|155.97+1.21
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|73606
|61.24
|61.15
|61.23+.17
|iShCorEM .95e
|14361
|52.36
|52.25
|52.36+.44
|ItauUnHs
|13295
|9.67
|9.60
|9.66+.08
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|17655
|107.40
|106.50
|107.11+.56
|JohnContln 1.04
|7430
|36.52
|36.31
|36.40+.57
|JnprNtwk .76f
|20940
|26.87
|26.40
|26.81—.04
|Keycorp .56
|9431
|17.69
|17.40
|17.66+.28
|KindMorg .80
|15698
|19.96
|19.85
|19.92+.05
|Kinrossg
|12440
|3.42
|3.37
|3.37—.01
|Kroger s .56f
|7607
|24.45
|24.21
|24.31—.05
|LaredoPet
|7505
|2.93
|2.82
|2.92+.09
|LloydBkg .47a
|10732
|3.45
|3.43
|3.43+.02
|LumberLiq
|16875
|9.98
|8.81
|9.17—1.01
|Macys 1.51
|7790
|23.90
|23.56
|23.89+.18
|MarathnO .20
|8337
|17.51
|17.32
|17.49+.22
|MarathPts 2.12
|8708
|61.68
|60.80
|61.66+1.21
|Medtrnic 2
|11216
|93.62
|91.42
|92.20—1.59
|MorgStan 1.20
|12950
|43.99
|43.47
|43.83+.50
|Nabors .24
|7394
|3.42
|3.29
|3.41+.13
|NewmtM .56
|8483
|33.39
|33.07
|33.07—.07
|NikeB s .88
|7626
|87.72
|87.00
|87.50+.70
|NokiaCp .19e
|33599
|6.38
|6.35
|6.36—.03
|OasisPet
|12001
|6.00
|5.92
|6.00+.09
|Oracle .96f
|28414
|53.79
|52.78
|53.76+.82
|PetrbrsA
|12385
|14.92
|14.77
|14.91+.16
|Petrobras
|18350
|16.80
|16.60
|16.80+.21
|Pfizer 1.44f
|19317
|42.07
|41.65
|41.95+.17
|Pier1 .28
|16635
|.70
|.60
|.61—.10
|PivotSftn
|12939
|20.99
|20.05
|20.84—.68
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|8432
|102.29
|101.81
|102.14—.30
|Qudiann
|28742
|5.68
|5.38
|5.60+.25
|RegionsFn .56
|8309
|16.05
|15.81
|16.04+.30
|RiteAid
|9999
|.70
|.69
|.69—.00
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|73743
|282.46
|281.53
|282.45+1.14
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|22220
|30.26
|29.89
|30.26+.49
|Schlmbrg 2
|10946
|42.87
|42.47
|42.75+.36
|SchwLCVal 1.14e
|
|27461
|55.54
|55.30
|55.52+.24
|SchwUSDiv 1.13e
|
|29889
|52.51
|52.27
|52.48+.21
|SeaLtdn
|10682
|24.25
|23.53
|24.10+.59
|SibanyeG .14r
|7948
|4.24
|4.19
|4.20+.08
|SiderurNac
|8742
|4.16
|4.09
|4.15+.10
|SnapIncAn
|29448
|11.22
|11.01
|11.21+.05
|SwstnEngy
|14055
|4.48
|4.32
|4.47+.15
|Squaren
|27738
|76.83
|74.77
|75.66—.99
|SPMatls .98e
|8917
|55.57
|55.12
|55.27—.13
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|9047
|92.17
|91.76
|92.01+.02
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|8558
|111.43
|110.65
|111.43+.83
|SPEngy 2.04e
|13517
|66.13
|65.56
|66.10+.59
|SPDRFncl .46e
|49059
|26.93
|26.68
|26.89+.26
|SPInds 1.12e
|9368
|74.20
|73.80
|74.16+.17
|SPTech .78e
|10664
|73.43
|73.04
|73.43+.44
|SPUtil 1.55e
|13819
|58.30
|58.06
|58.14—.05
|TailorBr .72
|x10996
|8.62
|8.05
|8.17—.46
|TaiwSemi .73e
|8355
|39.98
|39.83
|39.87+.22
|TevaPhrm .73e
|21896
|16.60
|16.34
|16.57+.06
|Transocn
|14977
|9.28
|9.00
|9.28+.27
|Twitter
|14386
|31.45
|30.88
|31.44+.22
|USOilFd
|15000
|12.28
|12.21
|12.28+.08
|USSteel .20
|15978
|19.99
|19.73
|19.89+.23
|ValeSA .29e
|66813
|13.14
|13.01
|13.06—.15
|VanEGold .06e
|24419
|22.44
|22.26
|22.27—.04
|VnEkRus .01e
|11168
|21.24
|21.12
|21.24+.37
|VangTotBd 2.06e
|8200
|80.20
|80.09
|80.11—.11
|VangEmg 1.10e
|13430
|42.98
|42.89
|42.97+.40
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|30965
|41.39
|41.34
|41.38+.09
|Vereit .55
|11316
|8.31
|8.25
|8.29+.06
|VerizonCm 2.41
|12044
|58.32
|57.89
|57.96—.44
|Visa s 1
|7482
|156.41
|155.47
|155.92+.46
|WeathfIntl
|14249
|.74
|.72
|.74+.01
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|18026
|51.59
|50.83
|51.42+.76
|WhitngPetrs
|7957
|25.77
|25.36
|25.54+.02
|Worldpay
|90157
|112.00
|107.00
|108.38+9.70
|Yamanag .02
|20746
|2.61
|2.56
|2.58—.01
|YumChina .48
|13152
|43.95
|42.06
|42.34—.36
|iPtShFutn
|35754
|28.87
|28.44
|28.46—.13
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.