BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .55f 13203 18.17 17.94 17.99—.19 AKSteel 15220 2.80 2.74 2.79+.04 AT&TInc 2.04f 98424 30.64 30.43 30.46+.18 AbbottLab…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .55f
|13203
|18.17
|17.94
|17.99—.19
|AKSteel
|15220
|2.80
|2.74
|2.79+.04
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|98424
|30.64
|30.43
|30.46+.18
|AbbottLab 1.28
|18801
|79.46
|78.92
|79.04+.06
|AbbVie 4.28
|17017
|80.65
|79.69
|80.47+.52
|Alibaba
|16804
|181.45
|180.15
|180.30—.07
|Altria 3.20
|33542
|57.07
|56.73
|56.91+.51
|Ambev .05e
|20145
|4.35
|4.31
|4.33+.04
|AEP 2.68
|24864
|83.64
|83.01
|83.23+.25
|AmExp 1.56
|10641
|113.03
|112.53
|112.98+.63
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|10497
|43.87
|43.59
|43.75
|Annaly 1.20e
|17479
|10.35
|10.29
|10.30—.01
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|14522
|42.38
|42.25
|42.26—.02
|AuroraCn
|69416
|9.08
|8.86
|9.04+.05
|BRFSA
|13520
|5.71
|5.60
|5.68+.29
|BkofAm .60
|131708
|29.52
|29.38
|29.43—.03
|BkNYMel 1.12
|10757
|53.10
|52.44
|53.04+.28
|BerkHB
|19772
|205.10
|203.89
|204.92+1.54
|Boeing 8.22f
|28037
|372.61
|367.91
|369.16—4.14
|BostonSci
|14664
|40.44
|40.11
|40.41+.36
|BrMySq 1.64
|24414
|50.09
|49.47
|49.47—.42
|CVSHealth 2
|23503
|56.19
|55.74
|56.03+.15
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|11679
|134.53
|133.29
|134.34+.65
|CntryLink 1m
|20956
|12.15
|11.99
|12.09+.17
|ChesEng
|71173
|3.10
|3.02
|3.03—.08
|Chevron 4.76f
|
|24755
|125.23
|124.57
|124.78+.18
|CgpVelLCrd
|18684
|16.68
|16.38
|16.66—.27
|CgpVelICrd
|22403
|7.47
|7.34
|7.36+.12
|Citigroup 1.80
|38429
|64.70
|64.02
|64.57+.46
|ClevCliffs .20
|16575
|10.06
|9.86
|10.05+.10
|CloudPeak
|26297
|.45
|.41
|.45—.03
|Clouderan
|32505
|11.94
|11.30
|11.39—.33
|CocaCola 1.60f
|54763
|45.89
|45.67
|45.80+.10
|ColgPalm 1.68
|11874
|66.53
|66.20
|66.39+.14
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|16772
|67.49
|66.53
|67.27+.25
|Coty .50
|15044
|11.04
|10.97
|11.01+.01
|CousPrp .26
|17352
|9.93
|9.86
|9.91—.01
|DeltaAir 1.40
|13359
|51.47
|51.06
|51.19+.25
|DenburyR
|20302
|1.82
|1.78
|1.79—.04
|DxSOXBrrs
|29079
|7.20
|6.68
|6.70—.72
|DxGBullrs
|13830
|20.08
|19.86
|19.99+.40
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|17050
|10.63
|10.50
|10.57+.25
|DxSPOGBls
|14414
|10.56
|10.24
|10.44—.10
|DxSCBearrs
|16041
|9.74
|9.61
|9.68—.10
|Disney 1.76f
|17461
|114.82
|114.25
|114.37—.11
|DomEngy 3.67f
|11899
|76.77
|76.24
|76.33—.31
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|36265
|55.93
|55.03
|55.53+.50
|DukeEngy 3.71
|12168
|90.84
|90.24
|90.29—.07
|ElancoAnn
|16195
|30.36
|30.08
|30.17—.14
|EliLilly 2.58f
|32877
|123.19
|121.96
|122.40—.68
|EmersonEl 1.96f
|
|11625
|67.61
|67.37
|67.47—.01
|EnCanag .06
|25109
|7.27
|7.15
|7.18—.06
|Exelon 1.45f
|17160
|49.78
|49.43
|49.59—.03
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|53360
|80.51
|80.11
|80.13—.31
|FirstEngy 1.52f
|11787
|41.33
|40.75
|40.81—.40
|FordM .60a
|75674
|8.47
|8.38
|8.38—.03
|FrptMcM .20
|29216
|12.54
|12.29
|12.47+.15
|GenElec .04
|230237
|10.45
|10.08
|10.11—.19
|GenMotors 1.52
|18687
|38.29
|38.04
|38.14+.11
|Genworth
|47031
|4.09
|3.92
|4.01+.20
|Gerdau .02e
|13108
|3.93
|3.86
|3.92+.07
|Goldcrpg .24
|14455
|10.99
|10.93
|10.98+.07
|HPInc .64
|22665
|19.88
|19.64
|19.88+.24
|Hallibrtn .72
|18181
|28.47
|28.23
|28.24—.24
|HlthcrRlty 1.20
|12213
|32.02
|31.77
|31.78—.12
|HeclaM .01e
|15641
|2.41
|2.34
|2.41+.08
|HPEntn .45e
|21285
|16.05
|15.66
|16.04+.38
|HomeDp 5.44f
|
|15715
|182.49
|180.01
|180.35—1.26
|iShGold
|10901
|12.50
|12.47
|12.49+.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|38911
|43.84
|43.42
|43.68+.47
|iShSilver
|11072
|14.42
|14.37
|14.41+.17
|iShChinaLC .87e
|49111
|44.47
|44.24
|44.36+.51
|iShEMkts .59e
|84204
|43.03
|42.82
|42.96+.50
|iSEafe 1.66e
|60586
|65.13
|64.96
|65.04+.52
|iShR2K 1.77e
|25727
|155.24
|154.52
|154.92+.57
|IBM 6.28
|12096
|140.15
|139.23
|139.96+1.17
|iShJapanrs
|11614
|54.26
|54.13
|54.17+.48
|iShCorEM .95e
|23741
|51.86
|51.66
|51.78+.57
|ItauUnHs
|10636
|9.70
|9.62
|9.67+.12
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|42497
|105.98
|105.24
|105.78+.44
|JohnJn 3.60
|31542
|138.26
|136.83
|137.17—.85
|JohnContln 1.04
|
|x14275
|36.31
|35.65
|36.21+.46
|Keycorp .56
|15580
|17.47
|17.37
|17.40—.02
|KindMorg .80
|31282
|19.100
|19.88
|19.93—.05
|Kroger s .56f
|13114
|24.81
|24.57
|24.59—.16
|Lowes 1.92
|12302
|101.15
|99.88
|100.07—.74
|MGIC Inv
|10464
|13.20
|13.10
|13.15+.05
|MarathnO .20
|16358
|17.33
|17.09
|17.26
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|14802
|60.73
|59.40
|60.70+1.01
|Medtrnic 2
|14403
|93.82
|93.29
|93.62+.29
|Merck 2.20
|29567
|81.74
|80.94
|81.01—.48
|MetLife 1.68
|13696
|45.12
|44.59
|45.00+.16
|MitsuUFJ
|26684
|5.17
|5.11
|5.16+.06
|MorgStan 1.20
|22795
|43.21
|42.54
|43.11+.42
|NewmtM .56
|12713
|33.71
|33.50
|33.67+.25
|NikeB s .88
|16975
|87.61
|86.28
|86.38—.49
|NokiaCp .19e
|43779
|6.37
|6.31
|6.36+.14
|OasisPet
|15506
|5.90
|5.79
|5.85—.01
|OcciPet 3.12
|10479
|65.34
|64.85
|65.21
|Oracle .96f
|72241
|52.01
|51.00
|51.91—1.14
|PPLCorp 1.65f
|10805
|32.66
|32.47
|32.50—.09
|Penney
|14116
|1.84
|1.80
|1.80—.05
|Petrobras
|12705
|16.44
|16.27
|16.40+.15
|Pfizer 1.44f
|74795
|41.36
|40.88
|40.90—.29
|PhilipMor 4.56
|19169
|90.24
|89.45
|89.65—.14
|Pier1 .28
|12160
|.81
|.80
|.80+.02
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|39144
|102.11
|101.73
|101.98+.66
|RegionsFn .56
|19091
|15.87
|15.74
|15.81+.02
|RiteAid
|38950
|.73
|.71
|.72—.01
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|90695
|281.10
|280.43
|280.86—.30
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|32147
|29.97
|29.75
|29.91—.19
|SpdSPXHiD
|23271
|37.99
|37.72
|37.73—.38
|Salesforce
|12464
|161.19
|159.81
|159.99—.68
|Schlmbrg 2
|25937
|43.16
|42.55
|42.89—.20
|Schwab .52
|14281
|45.69
|45.20
|45.62+.32
|SnapIncAn
|112211
|11.67
|11.26
|11.46+.18
|SouthnCo 2.40
|15961
|51.77
|51.33
|51.37—.16
|SwstnEngy
|32605
|4.44
|4.35
|4.36—.10
|Squaren
|10929
|78.25
|77.29
|77.74+.36
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|13804
|54.62
|54.49
|54.57—.12
|SPEngy 2.04e
|16950
|65.71
|65.26
|65.53—.53
|SPDRFncl .46e
|81174
|26.59
|26.43
|26.56—.02
|SPInds 1.12e
|11314
|74.45
|74.22
|74.28—.40
|SPTech .78e
|19312
|72.90
|72.32
|72.90+.55
|SpdrRESel
|19491
|35.66
|35.41
|35.41—.40
|SPUtil 1.55e
|26391
|58.13
|57.74
|57.81—.60
|Synchrony .84
|16484
|33.10
|32.76
|33.04+.20
|TJX .78
|15391
|52.29
|51.95
|51.97—.13
|TPGREn 1.72
|11360
|19.85
|19.51
|19.73—.69
|Technip .13
|17344
|23.61
|23.42
|23.52+.53
|Transocn
|13817
|9.13
|8.97
|9.10+.06
|Travelport .30
|14594
|15.71
|15.70
|15.71+.01
|Twitter
|26041
|31.27
|30.76
|30.77—.26
|USBancrp 1.48
|16526
|52.05
|51.63
|51.94+.23
|USOilFd
|25841
|12.15
|12.08
|12.15—.07
|USSteel .20
|14613
|20.03
|19.62
|19.97+.19
|UtdTech 2.94
|11560
|127.43
|126.43
|126.73—.16
|UtdhlthGp 3.60
|
|13995
|254.74
|252.63
|253.01—.26
|ValeSA .29e
|36615
|13.35
|13.19
|13.30+.15
|VanEGold .06e
|29369
|22.45
|22.36
|22.43+.18
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|15268
|106.82
|104.70
|106.78+3.33
|VangEmg 1.10e
|12777
|42.53
|42.36
|42.48+.48
|Vereit .55
|12379
|8.34
|8.26
|8.26—.01
|VerizonCm 2.41
|36475
|58.23
|58.02
|58.08+.13
|Visa s 1
|23527
|155.16
|153.36
|155.13+.93
|WalMart 2.12f
|22897
|98.51
|97.76
|97.82—.40
|WeathfIntl
|11960
|.74
|.70
|.72—.02
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|51984
|50.50
|50.00
|50.39+.04
|WmsCos 1.52f
|16917
|27.69
|27.53
|27.54—.19
|iPtShFutn
|35265
|29.08
|28.51
|28.56—.57
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.