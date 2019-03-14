BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04f 22391 30.49 30.28 30.36+.08 Alibaba 17443 180.40 179.00 179.76—.94 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 10737 9.92 9.86 9.91+.02 Altria…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|22391
|30.49
|30.28
|30.36+.08
|Alibaba
|17443
|180.40
|179.00
|179.76—.94
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|10737
|9.92
|9.86
|9.91+.02
|Altria 3.20
|9332
|56.29
|56.04
|56.10—.03
|Ambev .05e
|27441
|4.38
|4.31
|4.35—.04
|AnglogldA
|8263
|12.96
|12.78
|12.95—.18
|Annaly 1.20e
|13137
|10.33
|10.27
|10.27—.07
|AnteroRes 1
|6812
|8.58
|8.40
|8.49+.16
|Aphrian
|7215
|9.58
|9.39
|9.49—.12
|AuroraCn
|206532
|9.14
|8.80
|8.93—.14
|BPPLC 2.38
|9546
|44.25
|43.91
|44.24+.41
|BRFSA
|6553
|5.45
|5.39
|5.45+.09
|BcoSantSA .21e
|7767
|4.89
|4.87
|4.88+.06
|BkofAm .60
|45805
|29.50
|29.24
|29.43+.14
|BarrickGld
|16255
|13.14
|12.99
|13.14—.21
|BlackBerry
|7631
|9.45
|9.29
|9.38—.06
|Boeing 8.22f
|31484
|380.39
|373.60
|374.50—2.64
|BrMySq 1.64
|19230
|51.24
|50.40
|50.42—.55
|BrkfdAsgs .64f
|10395
|46.37
|46.13
|46.23—.20
|CVSHealth 2
|23958
|57.41
|56.26
|56.77+.20
|CanopyGrn
|8559
|46.46
|45.73
|46.24+.16
|CntryLink 1m
|11025
|12.19
|12.03
|12.11+.01
|ChesEng
|99515
|3.12
|3.02
|3.07+.05
|Chevron 4.76f
|
|10953
|125.44
|124.66
|125.36+.69
|CgpVelLCrd
|11832
|17.07
|16.91
|17.07+.23
|CgpVelICrd
|16261
|7.25
|7.18
|7.18—.09
|Citigroup 1.80
|12926
|64.14
|63.42
|64.00+.35
|ClevCliffs .20
|8256
|10.14
|9.99
|10.10—.04
|Clouderan
|102486
|13.10
|12.28
|12.60—2.01
|CocaCola 1.60f
|x21023
|45.94
|45.63
|45.80—.02
|CousPrp .26
|8988
|9.87
|9.79
|9.83—.01
|DeltaAir 1.40
|15815
|52.08
|51.21
|51.43+.41
|DenburyR
|9883
|1.86
|1.80
|1.85+.03
|DxGBullrs
|21320
|20.21
|19.60
|20.14—1.11
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|36892
|10.66
|10.31
|10.65—.57
|DirSPBears
|6830
|21.57
|21.46
|21.51+.01
|DirDGlBrrs
|9578
|18.66
|18.17
|18.19+.84
|DxSPOGBls
|14834
|10.74
|10.42
|10.74+.27
|DxSCBearrs
|15994
|9.71
|9.66
|9.69+.04
|DrxSPBulls
|7034
|45.84
|45.61
|45.73—.03
|Disney 1.76f
|7601
|114.67
|114.08
|114.17+.08
|DollarGen 1.28f
|
|18530
|112.46
|110.07
|110.38—10.30
|ElancoAnn
|8403
|31.90
|31.52
|31.62+.04
|EliLilly 2.58f
|9352
|124.98
|124.01
|124.21—.10
|EnCanag .06
|x22936
|7.40
|7.23
|7.36+.09
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|11961
|15.31
|15.12
|15.21+.05
|ENSCO .04
|9459
|4.36
|4.29
|4.34+.05
|EssentPrn
|19692
|18.43
|18.07
|18.22+.58
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|7539
|80.91
|80.60
|80.89+.18
|FGLHldgn .01p
|28093
|8.58
|8.40
|8.49+.01
|FMajSilvg
|9883
|6.82
|6.60
|6.79—.17
|FordM .60a
|32879
|8.55
|8.48
|8.54+.01
|FrptMcM .20
|21053
|12.67
|12.37
|12.61—.05
|GenElec .04
|370241
|10.50
|10.20
|10.35+.33
|GenMills 1.96
|8653
|47.75
|47.31
|47.46+.38
|GenMotors 1.52
|7001
|38.82
|38.41
|38.44—.37
|Gerdau .02e
|7705
|3.96
|3.93
|3.95+.01
|GlbMedn .20p
|15097
|9.88
|9.76
|9.85—.91
|Goldcrpg .24
|15984
|11.09
|10.94
|11.07—.13
|HCAHldg 1.60f
|
|7295
|131.63
|130.59
|131.54+.72
|HPInc .64
|11331
|19.71
|19.52
|19.57—.04
|HalconRsn
|7628
|1.33
|1.29
|1.32+.03
|Hallibrtn .72
|11022
|28.87
|28.40
|28.70+.20
|HarmonyG .05
|15123
|2.01
|1.96
|1.96—.13
|HPEntn .45e
|8573
|15.60
|15.49
|15.53+.01
|Huyan
|7946
|24.77
|24.08
|24.20—.90
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|8041
|3.59
|3.50
|3.58—.11
|iShGold
|9514
|12.41
|12.38
|12.40—.16
|iShBrazil .67e
|23360
|43.60
|43.42
|43.53—.22
|iShSilver
|17690
|14.26
|14.20
|14.22—.29
|iShChinaLC .87e
|27407
|43.93
|43.82
|43.85—.14
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|7292
|107.58
|107.48
|107.50—.09
|iShEMkts .59e
|42790
|42.54
|42.44
|42.46—.23
|iSEafe 1.66e
|53448
|64.53
|64.44
|64.51—.02
|iShR2K 1.77e
|13526
|154.99
|154.71
|154.90—.08
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|48349
|60.46
|60.38
|60.44—.03
|IntlGmeTn .80
|7648
|13.44
|13.26
|13.43+.17
|iShJapanrs
|13360
|53.69
|53.61
|53.67—.60
|iShCorEM .95e
|43850
|51.28
|51.18
|51.20—.25
|iShGblReit .94e
|14889
|26.61
|26.51
|26.61+.06
|ItauUnHs
|9710
|9.72
|9.67
|9.71—.09
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|10706
|105.04
|104.46
|104.72+.33
|JohnJn 3.60
|8717
|138.80
|137.94
|138.34—1.07
|Keycorp .56
|6943
|17.45
|17.28
|17.40+.08
|KindMorg .80
|10453
|20.07
|19.97
|20.06+.08
|Kinrossg
|12781
|3.40
|3.34
|3.39—.06
|LloydBkg .47a
|7799
|3.36
|3.34
|3.35+.06
|Macys 1.51
|x11127
|23.90
|23.50
|23.53—.11
|MarathnO .20
|7771
|17.41
|17.25
|17.40+.08
|Merck 2.20
|x7303
|81.53
|80.96
|81.16+.11
|MorgStan 1.20
|7367
|42.69
|42.30
|42.48+.07
|Nabors .24
|10113
|3.52
|3.36
|3.52+.03
|NYCmtyB .68
|6936
|12.10
|11.99
|12.06+.05
|NewmtM .56
|7628
|34.03
|33.62
|33.97—.44
|NokiaCp .19e
|34781
|6.21
|6.15
|6.21+.07
|OaktreeC 3.59e
|20614
|49.22
|49.05
|49.19—.05
|OasisPet
|11220
|5.91
|5.80
|5.91+.09
|Oracle .76
|22559
|53.19
|52.85
|53.01—.06
|PPDAIn .19p
|8489
|5.45
|5.00
|5.13+.19
|PetrbrsA
|13935
|14.72
|14.62
|14.70
|Petrobras
|22425
|16.42
|16.21
|16.38+.13
|Pfizer 1.44f
|15553
|42.08
|41.75
|41.77—.25
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|6968
|101.33
|100.72
|101.23+.05
|Qudiann
|8154
|5.68
|5.42
|5.45+.03
|RegionsFn .56
|7801
|15.91
|15.77
|15.88+.07
|RiteAid
|13489
|.73
|.71
|.72—.00
|SpdrGold
|15404
|122.39
|122.12
|122.33—1.52
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|78046
|281.55
|281.07
|281.32—.02
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|7640
|55.12
|54.79
|55.03+.07
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|17061
|30.28
|29.99
|30.27+.26
|Schlmbrg 2
|10034
|43.42
|43.07
|43.42+.27
|Schwab .52
|6725
|44.54
|44.01
|44.32—.09
|SibanyeG .14r
|9760
|4.05
|3.95
|4.03+.02
|SiderurNac
|20522
|4.08
|3.98
|4.06—.03
|SnapIncAn
|151215
|10.93
|10.55
|10.89+.84
|SwstAirl .64
|8889
|51.38
|50.61
|51.27+.66
|SwstnEngy
|11875
|4.52
|4.42
|4.51+.04
|Sprint
|8310
|6.33
|6.26
|6.29—.01
|Squaren
|12200
|78.72
|77.69
|78.04+.19
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|6948
|92.12
|91.94
|91.95—.11
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|6759
|54.80
|54.66
|54.69—.05
|SPEngy 2.04e
|11084
|66.37
|65.100
|66.35+.37
|SPDRFncl .46e
|30541
|26.58
|26.43
|26.53+.05
|SPInds 1.12e
|7982
|75.11
|74.72
|74.73—.20
|SPTech .78e
|11319
|72.45
|72.20
|72.41+.21
|SpdrRESel
|7446
|35.82
|35.63
|35.65—.08
|SPUtil 1.55e
|16052
|58.49
|58.19
|58.27—.16
|TALEducs
|7331
|33.71
|33.20
|33.29—.90
|TailorBr .72
|51513
|9.25
|8.70
|9.02—2.67
|Technip .13
|22721
|23.20
|22.83
|22.99+1.09
|Tenaris .69e
|8076
|28.08
|27.87
|28.07+.12
|TevaPhrm .73e
|14183
|16.24
|16.03
|16.19—.04
|Transocn
|14588
|9.20
|9.07
|9.13+.02
|Twitter
|17411
|31.55
|31.21
|31.29—.02
|USOilFd
|14297
|12.24
|12.20
|12.24+.05
|USSteel .20
|16493
|20.26
|19.77
|20.05—.31
|ValeSA .29e
|14908
|13.20
|13.07
|13.18—.11
|VanEGold .06e
|33865
|22.48
|22.27
|22.47—.40
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|10114
|104.49
|103.86
|104.43+.40
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|8392
|17.27
|17.07
|17.27+.20
|VanEJrGld
|11994
|32.45
|32.11
|32.41—.57
|VangTotBd 2.06e
|
|25078
|80.14
|80.08
|80.09—.05
|VerizonCm 2.41
|7991
|57.77
|57.58
|57.59—.07
|Visa s 1
|8311
|153.41
|152.30
|153.27+.80
|WageWrks
|11960
|39.43
|32.26
|38.71+8.84
|WalMart 2.12f
|x8491
|98.43
|97.59
|97.84—.66
|WeathfIntl
|31406
|.73
|.70
|.72+.00
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|12427
|50.33
|49.93
|50.28+.36
|Yamanag .02
|16441
|2.65
|2.60
|2.64—.06
|iPtShFutn
|33149
|29.70
|29.14
|29.20—.42
|—————————
