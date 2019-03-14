BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04f 22391 30.49 30.28 30.36+.08 Alibaba 17443 180.40 179.00 179.76—.94 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 10737 9.92 9.86 9.91+.02 Altria…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04f 22391 30.49 30.28 30.36+.08 Alibaba 17443 180.40 179.00 179.76—.94 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 10737 9.92 9.86 9.91+.02 Altria 3.20 9332 56.29 56.04 56.10—.03 Ambev .05e 27441 4.38 4.31 4.35—.04 AnglogldA 8263 12.96 12.78 12.95—.18 Annaly 1.20e 13137 10.33 10.27 10.27—.07 AnteroRes 1 6812 8.58 8.40 8.49+.16 Aphrian 7215 9.58 9.39 9.49—.12 AuroraCn 206532 9.14 8.80 8.93—.14 BPPLC 2.38 9546 44.25 43.91 44.24+.41 BRFSA 6553 5.45 5.39 5.45+.09 BcoSantSA .21e 7767 4.89 4.87 4.88+.06 BkofAm .60 45805 29.50 29.24 29.43+.14 BarrickGld 16255 13.14 12.99 13.14—.21 BlackBerry 7631 9.45 9.29 9.38—.06 Boeing 8.22f 31484 380.39 373.60 374.50—2.64 BrMySq 1.64 19230 51.24 50.40 50.42—.55 BrkfdAsgs .64f 10395 46.37 46.13 46.23—.20 CVSHealth 2 23958 57.41 56.26 56.77+.20 CanopyGrn 8559 46.46 45.73 46.24+.16 CntryLink 1m 11025 12.19 12.03 12.11+.01 ChesEng 99515 3.12 3.02 3.07+.05 Chevron 4.76f 10953 125.44 124.66 125.36+.69 CgpVelLCrd 11832 17.07 16.91 17.07+.23 CgpVelICrd 16261 7.25 7.18 7.18—.09 Citigroup 1.80 12926 64.14 63.42 64.00+.35 ClevCliffs .20 8256 10.14 9.99 10.10—.04 Clouderan 102486 13.10 12.28 12.60—2.01 CocaCola 1.60f x21023 45.94 45.63 45.80—.02 CousPrp .26 8988 9.87 9.79 9.83—.01 DeltaAir 1.40 15815 52.08 51.21 51.43+.41 DenburyR 9883 1.86 1.80 1.85+.03 DxGBullrs 21320 20.21 19.60 20.14—1.11 DrGMBllrs .09e 36892 10.66 10.31 10.65—.57 DirSPBears 6830 21.57 21.46 21.51+.01 DirDGlBrrs 9578 18.66 18.17 18.19+.84 DxSPOGBls 14834 10.74 10.42 10.74+.27 DxSCBearrs 15994 9.71 9.66 9.69+.04 DrxSPBulls 7034 45.84 45.61 45.73—.03 Disney 1.76f 7601 114.67 114.08 114.17+.08 DollarGen 1.28f 18530 112.46 110.07 110.38—10.30 ElancoAnn 8403 31.90 31.52 31.62+.04 EliLilly 2.58f 9352 124.98 124.01 124.21—.10 EnCanag .06 x22936 7.40 7.23 7.36+.09 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 11961 15.31 15.12 15.21+.05 ENSCO .04 9459 4.36 4.29 4.34+.05 EssentPrn 19692 18.43 18.07 18.22+.58 ExxonMbl 3.28 7539 80.91 80.60 80.89+.18 FGLHldgn .01p 28093 8.58 8.40 8.49+.01 FMajSilvg 9883 6.82 6.60 6.79—.17 FordM .60a 32879 8.55 8.48 8.54+.01 FrptMcM .20 21053 12.67 12.37 12.61—.05 GenElec .04 370241 10.50 10.20 10.35+.33 GenMills 1.96 8653 47.75 47.31 47.46+.38 GenMotors 1.52 7001 38.82 38.41 38.44—.37 Gerdau .02e 7705 3.96 3.93 3.95+.01 GlbMedn .20p 15097 9.88 9.76 9.85—.91 Goldcrpg .24 15984 11.09 10.94 11.07—.13 HCAHldg 1.60f 7295 131.63 130.59 131.54+.72 HPInc .64 11331 19.71 19.52 19.57—.04 HalconRsn 7628 1.33 1.29 1.32+.03 Hallibrtn .72 11022 28.87 28.40 28.70+.20 HarmonyG .05 15123 2.01 1.96 1.96—.13 HPEntn .45e 8573 15.60 15.49 15.53+.01 Huyan 7946 24.77 24.08 24.20—.90 IAMGldg 1.52f 8041 3.59 3.50 3.58—.11 iShGold 9514 12.41 12.38 12.40—.16 iShBrazil .67e 23360 43.60 43.42 43.53—.22 iShSilver 17690 14.26 14.20 14.22—.29 iShChinaLC .87e 27407 43.93 43.82 43.85—.14 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 7292 107.58 107.48 107.50—.09 iShEMkts .59e 42790 42.54 42.44 42.46—.23 iSEafe 1.66e 53448 64.53 64.44 64.51—.02 iShR2K 1.77e 13526 154.99 154.71 154.90—.08 iShCorEafe 1.56e 48349 60.46 60.38 60.44—.03 IntlGmeTn .80 7648 13.44 13.26 13.43+.17 iShJapanrs 13360 53.69 53.61 53.67—.60 iShCorEM .95e 43850 51.28 51.18 51.20—.25 iShGblReit .94e 14889 26.61 26.51 26.61+.06 ItauUnHs 9710 9.72 9.67 9.71—.09 JPMorgCh 3.20 10706 105.04 104.46 104.72+.33 JohnJn 3.60 8717 138.80 137.94 138.34—1.07 Keycorp .56 6943 17.45 17.28 17.40+.08 KindMorg .80 10453 20.07 19.97 20.06+.08 Kinrossg 12781 3.40 3.34 3.39—.06 LloydBkg .47a 7799 3.36 3.34 3.35+.06 Macys 1.51 x11127 23.90 23.50 23.53—.11 MarathnO .20 7771 17.41 17.25 17.40+.08 Merck 2.20 x7303 81.53 80.96 81.16+.11 MorgStan 1.20 7367 42.69 42.30 42.48+.07 Nabors .24 10113 3.52 3.36 3.52+.03 NYCmtyB .68 6936 12.10 11.99 12.06+.05 NewmtM .56 7628 34.03 33.62 33.97—.44 NokiaCp .19e 34781 6.21 6.15 6.21+.07 OaktreeC 3.59e 20614 49.22 49.05 49.19—.05 OasisPet 11220 5.91 5.80 5.91+.09 Oracle .76 22559 53.19 52.85 53.01—.06 PPDAIn .19p 8489 5.45 5.00 5.13+.19 PetrbrsA 13935 14.72 14.62 14.70 Petrobras 22425 16.42 16.21 16.38+.13 Pfizer 1.44f 15553 42.08 41.75 41.77—.25 ProctGam 2.87 6968 101.33 100.72 101.23+.05 Qudiann 8154 5.68 5.42 5.45+.03 RegionsFn .56 7801 15.91 15.77 15.88+.07 RiteAid 13489 .73 .71 .72—.00 SpdrGold 15404 122.39 122.12 122.33—1.52 S&P500ETF 4.13e 78046 281.55 281.07 281.32—.02 SpdrS&PRB .74e 7640 55.12 54.79 55.03+.07 SpdrOGEx .73e 17061 30.28 29.99 30.27+.26 Schlmbrg 2 10034 43.42 43.07 43.42+.27 Schwab .52 6725 44.54 44.01 44.32—.09 SibanyeG .14r 9760 4.05 3.95 4.03+.02 SiderurNac 20522 4.08 3.98 4.06—.03 SnapIncAn 151215 10.93 10.55 10.89+.84 SwstAirl .64 8889 51.38 50.61 51.27+.66 SwstnEngy 11875 4.52 4.42 4.51+.04 Sprint 8310 6.33 6.26 6.29—.01 Squaren 12200 78.72 77.69 78.04+.19 SPHlthC 1.01e 6948 92.12 91.94 91.95—.11 SPCnSt 1.28e 6759 54.80 54.66 54.69—.05 SPEngy 2.04e 11084 66.37 65.100 66.35+.37 SPDRFncl .46e 30541 26.58 26.43 26.53+.05 SPInds 1.12e 7982 75.11 74.72 74.73—.20 SPTech .78e 11319 72.45 72.20 72.41+.21 SpdrRESel 7446 35.82 35.63 35.65—.08 SPUtil 1.55e 16052 58.49 58.19 58.27—.16 TALEducs 7331 33.71 33.20 33.29—.90 TailorBr .72 51513 9.25 8.70 9.02—2.67 Technip .13 22721 23.20 22.83 22.99+1.09 Tenaris .69e 8076 28.08 27.87 28.07+.12 TevaPhrm .73e 14183 16.24 16.03 16.19—.04 Transocn 14588 9.20 9.07 9.13+.02 Twitter 17411 31.55 31.21 31.29—.02 USOilFd 14297 12.24 12.20 12.24+.05 USSteel .20 16493 20.26 19.77 20.05—.31 ValeSA .29e 14908 13.20 13.07 13.18—.11 VanEGold .06e 33865 22.48 22.27 22.47—.40 VnEkSemi .58e 10114 104.49 103.86 104.43+.40 VEckOilSvc .47e 8392 17.27 17.07 17.27+.20 VanEJrGld 11994 32.45 32.11 32.41—.57 VangTotBd 2.06e 25078 80.14 80.08 80.09—.05 VerizonCm 2.41 7991 57.77 57.58 57.59—.07 Visa s 1 8311 153.41 152.30 153.27+.80 WageWrks 11960 39.43 32.26 38.71+8.84 WalMart 2.12f x8491 98.43 97.59 97.84—.66 WeathfIntl 31406 .73 .70 .72+.00 WellsFargo 1.80f 12427 50.33 49.93 50.28+.36 Yamanag .02 16441 2.65 2.60 2.64—.06 iPtShFutn 33149 29.70 29.14 