BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 18285 2.67 2.56 2.63—.06 AT&TInc 2.04f 27063 29.95 29.74 29.87—.05 Alibaba 42172 173.82 171.57 172.65—4.67 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|18285
|2.67
|2.56
|2.63—.06
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|27063
|29.95
|29.74
|29.87—.05
|Alibaba
|42172
|173.82
|171.57
|172.65—4.67
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|14669
|9.72
|9.63
|9.67—.16
|Altria 3.20
|14536
|55.15
|54.73
|55.15+.41
|Ambev .05e
|19854
|4.30
|4.24
|4.24—.02
|Annaly 1.20e
|15590
|10.14
|10.09
|10.12+.02
|Aphrian
|17066
|9.45
|9.15
|9.33—.28
|AuroraCn
|94500
|7.71
|7.33
|7.65+.07
|BJsWholen
|18962
|24.77
|24.01
|24.60—.48
|BPPLC 2.38
|12404
|42.07
|41.84
|41.96—.68
|BRFSA
|11939
|5.15
|5.02
|5.10+.05
|BcoBrads .06a
|11801
|11.06
|10.91
|10.94
|BcoSantSA .21e
|11410
|4.58
|4.55
|4.57—.06
|BkofAm .60
|82078
|28.40
|28.01
|28.31—.24
|BarrickGld
|38729
|13.00
|12.68
|12.77+.14
|BerryPlas .12p
|27637
|53.91
|51.00
|53.02+1.30
|BigLots 1.20
|20075
|35.53
|34.09
|35.05+3.21
|BrMySq 1.64f
|12447
|51.31
|50.81
|50.81—.71
|CVSHealth 2
|35847
|52.77
|51.93
|52.50+.14
|CallonPet
|10985
|7.00
|6.68
|6.78—.40
|CdnNRsgs 1.50f
|
|10815
|26.78
|25.69
|26.10—1.22
|CanopyGrn
|12994
|44.82
|43.71
|44.58—.55
|CenovusE .20
|13721
|8.26
|7.96
|8.00—.44
|CntryLink 1m
|17642
|12.08
|11.92
|12.04—.08
|ChesEng
|135210
|2.88
|2.76
|2.76—.21
|Chicos .35f
|13165
|5.18
|4.77
|4.98—.34
|CgpVelLCrd
|45969
|14.18
|13.94
|14.03—1.34
|CgpVelICrd
|26060
|8.77
|8.63
|8.73+.71
|Citigroup 1.80
|23481
|61.25
|60.76
|61.04—.86
|CloudPeak
|11745
|.44
|.39
|.41—.04
|CocaCola 1.60f
|19986
|45.25
|44.88
|44.90—.39
|DRHorton .50
|12427
|40.97
|40.09
|40.85+.29
|DenburyR
|35087
|1.61
|1.50
|1.61—.06
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|22130
|27.00
|26.89
|26.90—1.10
|DevonE .32
|15217
|27.52
|26.80
|26.99—1.07
|DxSOXBrrs
|19027
|8.51
|8.19
|8.27+.25
|DxGBullrs
|38301
|19.82
|18.93
|18.96+.46
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|52714
|10.27
|9.80
|9.85+.48
|DirSPBears
|25215
|23.67
|23.44
|23.58+.56
|DxSPOGBrrs
|11139
|13.67
|12.81
|13.40+1.32
|DirDGlBrrs
|12682
|19.63
|18.68
|19.56—.56
|DxSPOGBls
|30455
|9.09
|8.43
|8.58—1.06
|DxSCBearrs
|29382
|10.53
|10.34
|10.43+.13
|DrxSPBulls
|11288
|42.05
|41.62
|41.78—1.04
|Disney 1.76f
|13182
|113.68
|113.07
|113.24—.77
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|13159
|54.26
|53.46
|54.01—.51
|EliLilly 2.58f
|35834
|126.90
|125.95
|126.38+.04
|EnCanag .06
|54978
|6.69
|6.43
|6.60—.22
|ENSCO .04
|x19508
|4.13
|3.93
|4.00—.16
|Eventbrn
|12949
|24.75
|22.76
|22.82—9.61
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|25609
|79.32
|78.25
|78.44—1.72
|FordM .60a
|42513
|8.43
|8.34
|8.40—.08
|FrptMcM .20
|28364
|12.10
|11.83
|11.89—.43
|GameStop 1.52
|12327
|11.22
|11.00
|11.02—.58
|GenElec .04
|x103873
|9.42
|9.28
|9.42—.02
|Gerdau .02e
|x12323
|3.79
|3.75
|3.75—.08
|GoldFLtd .01e
|33149
|3.84
|3.79
|3.80+.07
|Goldcrpg .24
|32884
|10.83
|10.58
|10.59—.02
|Hallibrtn .72
|11405
|27.43
|27.01
|27.20—.74
|HarmonyG .05
|12313
|2.03
|1.95
|1.95+.06
|HeclaM .01e
|14334
|2.35
|2.26
|2.26+.02
|Huyan
|28744
|24.10
|22.70
|23.14—2.08
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|18854
|3.40
|3.28
|3.29+.02
|ICICIBk .16e
|11475
|10.57
|10.47
|10.53+.11
|iShGold
|30341
|12.44
|12.40
|12.41+.10
|iShBrazil .67e
|69549
|41.42
|41.08
|41.09—.09
|iShSKor .65e
|10876
|60.46
|60.30
|60.32—.77
|iShSilver
|25677
|14.36
|14.30
|14.32+.23
|iShChinaLC .87e
|71844
|42.73
|42.61
|42.62—.92
|iShEMkts .59e
|176573
|41.57
|41.41
|41.43—.51
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|19941
|116.15
|115.91
|116.05—.21
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|10460
|121.22
|120.95
|121.00—.06
|iSEafe 1.66e
|33339
|63.21
|63.06
|63.12—.34
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|34899
|84.98
|84.82
|84.83—.42
|iShR2K 1.77e
|53785
|151.53
|150.61
|151.13—.55
|iShChina .61e
|13697
|59.43
|59.11
|59.26—1.42
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|11894
|59.22
|59.07
|59.14—.31
|IntlGmeTn .80
|11853
|14.42
|14.01
|14.25—.10
|iShCorEM .95e
|43500
|50.11
|49.92
|49.95—.56
|ItauUnHs
|12005
|9.20
|9.10
|9.11—.04
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|15256
|102.49
|101.99
|102.28—.69
|KindMorg .80
|15904
|19.76
|19.59
|19.63—.21
|Kinrossg
|19386
|3.29
|3.21
|3.22+.08
|Kroger s .56f
|14111
|25.68
|25.25
|25.26—.35
|LaredoPet
|15765
|3.06
|2.80
|2.90—.22
|Liventn
|12344
|12.07
|11.55
|11.70—.40
|Macys 1.51
|13425
|23.20
|22.84
|22.97—.33
|MarathnO .20
|19502
|16.44
|16.03
|16.16—.71
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|12467
|57.94
|57.19
|57.53—1.31
|MorgStan 1.20
|12561
|40.83
|40.40
|40.67—.50
|Nabors .24
|12373
|3.23
|3.10
|3.18—.16
|NewmtM .56
|13676
|34.04
|33.27
|33.27+.05
|NobleCorp .08
|12084
|2.74
|2.64
|2.67—.12
|NokiaCp .19e
|84471
|6.03
|5.95
|6.01—.02
|OasisPet
|34775
|5.28
|4.97
|5.05—.39
|Oracle .76
|12996
|52.53
|52.13
|52.41—.17
|PetrbrsA
|23192
|13.69
|13.58
|13.59—.14
|Petrobras
|29594
|14.93
|14.77
|14.78—.26
|Pfizer 1.44f
|20769
|41.44
|41.03
|41.03—.37
|PUltSP500s
|14650
|44.41
|43.96
|44.14—1.09
|PrUCruders
|17691
|18.29
|18.10
|18.17—1.11
|ProShSPrs
|13778
|28.87
|28.78
|28.83+.22
|PrUShSPrs
|15808
|36.17
|35.94
|36.08+.58
|PrUShD3rs
|16383
|14.81
|14.65
|14.73+.29
|RegionsFn .56
|11122
|15.38
|15.21
|15.33—.09
|RioTinto 2.27e
|12132
|54.15
|53.65
|54.03—.71
|RiteAid
|24301
|.68
|.66
|.66—.01
|SpdrGold
|23989
|122.75
|122.37
|122.43+.92
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|146899
|273.46
|272.55
|272.90—2.11
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|65065
|35.37
|35.28
|35.28—.18
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|11644
|54.09
|53.55
|53.96—.16
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|72397
|28.55
|27.83
|28.03—1.06
|Salesforce
|15948
|154.28
|150.25
|153.66—1.94
|Schlmbrg 2
|26158
|41.79
|40.88
|41.20—1.29
|SeaLtdn
|13903
|23.45
|22.72
|23.28—.16
|SibanyeG .14r
|19321
|4.11
|4.00
|4.02+.09
|SnapIncAn
|22863
|9.43
|9.18
|9.32—.17
|SwstnEngy
|25118
|4.35
|4.27
|4.28—.14
|Squaren
|24496
|72.83
|71.10
|72.49—1.62
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|16287
|89.45
|89.03
|89.16—.43
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|18447
|53.97
|53.72
|53.74+.06
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|10848
|108.47
|107.81
|107.92—1.25
|SPEngy 2.04e
|37657
|64.20
|63.31
|63.46—1.67
|SPDRFncl .46e
|88939
|25.82
|25.68
|25.77—.21
|SPInds 1.12e
|20324
|73.86
|73.61
|73.76—.66
|SPTech .78e
|19984
|69.31
|68.84
|69.18—.64
|SPUtil 1.55e
|26235
|57.59
|57.20
|57.29—.06
|TevaPhrm .73e
|13256
|16.03
|15.71
|15.88—.12
|Transocn
|26556
|8.16
|7.93
|8.06—.31
|TurqHillRs
|17318
|1.63
|1.54
|1.58—.05
|Twitter
|27872
|29.94
|29.41
|29.81—.31
|USOilFd
|43904
|11.51
|11.44
|11.46—.35
|USSteel .20
|17499
|19.60
|19.15
|19.25—.75
|ValeSA .29e
|22877
|12.50
|12.38
|12.39—.22
|VanEGold .06e
|68148
|22.32
|21.96
|21.97+.18
|VnEkRus .01e
|21862
|20.20
|20.12
|20.13—.18
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|11446
|100.25
|99.04
|99.95—1.03
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|32827
|16.15
|15.87
|15.98—.49
|VanEJrGld
|17425
|31.99
|31.47
|31.49+.49
|VangEmg 1.10e
|21770
|41.08
|40.93
|40.95—.47
|Vereit .55
|12383
|8.04
|7.93
|8.01
|VerizonCm 2.41
|11952
|56.68
|56.34
|56.41+.11
|Vipshop
|11765
|7.47
|7.15
|7.39—.19
|WPXEngy
|10692
|11.63
|11.27
|11.36—.58
|WalMart 2.12f
|10542
|98.42
|97.48
|97.54+.09
|WeathfIntl
|42372
|.63
|.59
|.60—.05
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|19816
|49.53
|49.17
|49.28—.40
|Yamanag .02
|34151
|2.61
|2.54
|2.54+.08
|iPtShFutn
|92545
|34.37
|33.82
|34.26+1.25
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.