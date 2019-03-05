BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 10489 3.01 2.93 2.94—.07 AT&TInc 2.04f 36817 30.02 29.81 29.91—.07 Alibaba 23334 187.54 186.06 186.55—.70 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|10489
|3.01
|2.93
|2.94—.07
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|36817
|30.02
|29.81
|29.91—.07
|Alibaba
|23334
|187.54
|186.06
|186.55—.70
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|13180
|9.80
|9.74
|9.76—.01
|Altria 3.20
|9100
|52.50
|51.96
|52.44—.03
|Ambev .05e
|13404
|4.39
|4.33
|4.33—.05
|Annaly 1.20e
|16837
|10.15
|10.08
|10.09—.02
|AnteroRes 1
|8221
|9.17
|8.91
|9.02—.16
|AstraZens 1.37e
|7546
|41.81
|41.56
|41.70+.01
|AuroraCn
|110846
|7.57
|7.33
|7.53+.31
|Avon
|9863
|2.99
|2.89
|2.97+.08
|BPPLC 2.38
|7426
|42.74
|42.58
|42.70+.06
|BcoSantSA .21e
|21645
|4.80
|4.77
|4.78—.01
|BkofAm .60
|59355
|29.06
|28.80
|28.88—.15
|BarrickGld
|14735
|12.59
|12.40
|12.51
|BestIncn
|9811
|6.76
|6.55
|6.72+.48
|BrMySq 1.64f
|12070
|53.42
|52.92
|53.03—.02
|CVSHealth 2
|37134
|56.20
|54.93
|55.33—.63
|CanopyGrn
|7341
|46.92
|46.25
|46.77—.03
|CntryLink 1m
|30724
|12.15
|11.82
|11.100—.16
|ChesEng
|73731
|3.22
|3.11
|3.16—.03
|CienaCorp
|23533
|45.70
|41.41
|41.54—1.26
|CgpVelLCrd
|21723
|15.83
|15.47
|15.57+.23
|CgpVelICrd
|16525
|7.98
|7.79
|7.93—.12
|Citigroup 1.80
|25052
|63.66
|62.50
|62.63—1.12
|ClevCliffs .20
|8147
|10.82
|10.62
|10.64—.13
|CocaCola 1.60f
|14977
|45.69
|45.47
|45.53—.12
|CousPrp .26
|11573
|9.65
|9.49
|9.64+.17
|DRHorton .50
|7454
|40.00
|39.35
|39.48—.51
|DeltaAir 1.40
|17767
|50.49
|49.81
|50.08+1.29
|DenburyR
|25578
|1.95
|1.84
|1.85—.10
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|15136
|28.59
|28.51
|28.53+.10
|DevonE .32
|7735
|29.57
|29.18
|29.32—.12
|DxSOXBrrs
|9534
|7.49
|7.32
|7.42+.13
|DxGBullrs
|12365
|18.76
|18.31
|18.55—.12
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|15641
|9.87
|9.63
|9.67—.14
|DirSPBears
|8839
|22.20
|21.93
|22.07+.10
|DxSPOGBrrs
|7686
|10.67
|10.33
|10.55+.13
|DxSPOGBls
|9100
|11.39
|11.03
|11.14—.14
|DxSCBearrs
|17513
|9.51
|9.32
|9.43+.09
|ElancoAnn
|15532
|31.00
|30.70
|30.75—.25
|EliLilly 2.58f
|46236
|128.60
|126.85
|126.99—.47
|EnCanag .06
|50009
|7.38
|7.24
|7.29+.05
|ENSCO .04
|15675
|4.35
|4.29
|4.34+.01
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|12226
|80.23
|79.85
|79.96—.35
|FiatChrys
|8429
|14.69
|14.61
|14.64+.15
|Fitbitn
|7185
|6.04
|5.93
|5.97+.03
|FordM .60a
|39870
|8.81
|8.70
|8.77—.04
|FrptMcM .20
|26205
|12.90
|12.59
|12.68—.11
|GNC .80
|8295
|3.05
|2.88
|2.91—.36
|GameStop 1.52
|10929
|12.10
|11.75
|11.92+.35
|Gap .97
|8326
|27.90
|27.38
|27.41—.33
|GenElec .04
|74798
|10.49
|10.33
|10.49+.11
|Genworth
|8434
|3.99
|3.90
|3.97+.08
|Goldcrpg .24
|18490
|11.01
|10.87
|10.95+.04
|HPInc .64
|16979
|19.74
|19.41
|19.51—.03
|HarmonyG .05
|9026
|1.99
|1.94
|1.95—.08
|HeclaM .01e
|7971
|2.35
|2.28
|2.28—.02
|HertzGl
|62406
|18.57
|17.31
|17.73—2.27
|HPEntn .45e
|7734
|16.22
|16.04
|16.10—.06
|Huyan
|39256
|25.75
|24.01
|24.93+.37
|ICICIBk .16e
|18610
|10.25
|10.15
|10.22+.31
|ING .14e
|9003
|12.79
|12.65
|12.69—.46
|iShGold
|26205
|12.32
|12.30
|12.30—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|27449
|42.65
|42.15
|42.60+.23
|iShSilver
|13676
|14.17
|14.13
|14.13—.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|21105
|44.67
|44.53
|44.62+.20
|iShEMkts .59e
|53200
|42.81
|42.70
|42.77+.22
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|24314
|115.75
|115.61
|115.61—.12
|iSEafe 1.66e
|20203
|64.43
|64.31
|64.39+.01
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|13783
|85.48
|85.36
|85.41—.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|21297
|156.95
|155.96
|156.39—.42
|iShChina .61e
|7879
|62.48
|62.27
|62.40+.54
|iShREst 2.76e
|7515
|84.59
|84.00
|84.53+.21
|Invitaen
|7712
|19.50
|18.30
|19.12—1.26
|iShJapanrs
|10246
|54.41
|54.34
|54.40+.05
|iShCorEM .95e
|20971
|51.54
|51.40
|51.48+.30
|ItauUnHs
|12045
|9.29
|9.19
|9.22—.04
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|14584
|104.36
|103.58
|103.82—.37
|Keycorp .56
|11613
|17.20
|16.86
|16.94—.32
|KindMorg .80
|15337
|19.92
|19.81
|19.84—.02
|Kinrossg
|17048
|3.26
|3.21
|3.23—.01
|Kohls 2.44
|30518
|70.47
|67.15
|70.00+3.53
|LBrands 1.20f
|8365
|28.34
|27.37
|27.90+1.09
|Liventn
|12831
|12.71
|11.89
|12.54—.04
|LloydBkg .47a
|15380
|3.27
|3.25
|3.26—.01
|Macys 1.51
|8238
|24.72
|24.42
|24.63+.27
|MarathnO .20
|10655
|17.48
|17.23
|17.31+.03
|Merck 2.20
|8053
|81.81
|81.22
|81.29—.08
|MorgStan 1.20
|15650
|41.98
|41.32
|41.37—.63
|Nabors .24
|8248
|3.58
|3.51
|3.52—.01
|NewmtM .56
|8334
|34.55
|34.21
|34.47+.02
|NokiaCp .19e
|22763
|6.12
|6.09
|6.11+.03
|OasisPet
|7228
|5.68
|5.59
|5.62—.04
|Oracle .76
|13658
|52.45
|52.02
|52.27+.23
|Penney
|16748
|1.64
|1.57
|1.64+.07
|Petrobras
|9144
|15.65
|15.43
|15.55—.01
|Pfizer 1.44f
|16287
|43.25
|42.86
|42.93—.14
|PhysRltTr .92
|12886
|18.34
|18.05
|18.29+.20
|ProctGam 2.87
|7245
|99.53
|98.91
|99.46+.59
|RegionsFn .56
|13145
|16.16
|15.85
|15.96—.20
|RiteAid
|11383
|.70
|.67
|.67—.02
|SpdrGold
|7514
|121.51
|121.31
|121.33—.23
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|70428
|279.57
|278.41
|278.96—.44
|SpdrShTHiY 1.58
|
|21340
|27.07
|27.00
|27.03—.02
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|21609
|35.56
|35.50
|35.53—.02
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|18589
|30.73
|30.39
|30.49—.13
|Salesforce
|46326
|160.88
|155.48
|156.06—2.44
|Schlmbrg 2
|9575
|45.27
|44.55
|44.75—.49
|SeaLtdn
|10603
|23.70
|22.59
|22.87—.14
|SiderurNac
|11134
|3.85
|3.74
|3.83+.14
|SnapIncAn
|15074
|9.97
|9.83
|9.92
|SwstnEngy
|19504
|4.77
|4.66
|4.71—.01
|Sprint
|14627
|6.46
|6.36
|6.41—.01
|Squaren
|17415
|75.26
|73.76
|74.62—.07
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|13417
|91.79
|91.17
|91.39—.30
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|11322
|54.26
|54.07
|54.24+.09
|SPEngy 2.04e
|11566
|66.69
|66.26
|66.34—.23
|SPDRFncl .46e
|45540
|26.58
|26.32
|26.37—.15
|SPInds 1.12e
|13316
|76.18
|75.87
|76.12+.05
|SPTech .78e
|9662
|71.12
|70.64
|70.80—.27
|SPUtil 1.55e
|19372
|57.30
|57.08
|57.27+.04
|TaiwSemi .73e
|14727
|39.01
|38.70
|38.73—.42
|Target 2.56
|57365
|76.50
|74.12
|76.42+3.75
|TataMotors
|8048
|13.91
|13.59
|13.79+.88
|TevaPhrm .73e
|24535
|16.80
|16.20
|16.30—.45
|Transocn
|31132
|8.74
|8.61
|8.74+.08
|Twilion
|13321
|115.00
|110.60
|113.43—2.67
|Twitter
|17202
|30.83
|30.39
|30.62+.12
|USOilFd
|31525
|11.93
|11.84
|11.86+.06
|USSteel .20
|10782
|22.19
|21.91
|22.04—.20
|UtdhlthGp 3.60
|
|8469
|237.97
|234.94
|236.53+.51
|ValeSA .29e
|36459
|12.84
|12.35
|12.83+.41
|VanEGold .06e
|24160
|21.88
|21.70
|21.79—.06
|VnEkRus .01e
|8715
|20.55
|20.49
|20.51+.01
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|8179
|104.20
|103.29
|103.59—.74
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|9517
|17.53
|17.32
|17.36—.12
|VanEJrGld
|10722
|31.48
|31.22
|31.30—.13
|VangEmg 1.10e
|18152
|42.15
|42.03
|42.11+.29
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|9796
|40.91
|40.84
|40.88—.01
|Vereit .55
|9057
|7.99
|7.94
|7.98—.02
|VerizonCm 2.41
|19813
|56.16
|55.53
|55.79—.45
|Vipshop
|16248
|7.71
|7.37
|7.69+.30
|Visa s 1
|8446
|149.29
|147.89
|148.48+.52
|WalMart 2.12f
|7826
|98.92
|98.09
|98.79+.94
|WeathfIntl
|10760
|.83
|.81
|.83+.02
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|17764
|50.03
|49.49
|49.65—.46
|Yamanag .02
|13837
|2.57
|2.52
|2.55
|ZTOExpn
|8293
|21.20
|20.89
|20.92—.24
|iPtShFutn
|38571
|31.35
|30.60
|31.04+.33
|—————————
