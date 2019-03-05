BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 10489 3.01 2.93 2.94—.07 AT&TInc 2.04f 36817 30.02 29.81 29.91—.07 Alibaba 23334 187.54 186.06 186.55—.70 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 10489 3.01 2.93 2.94—.07 AT&TInc 2.04f 36817 30.02 29.81 29.91—.07 Alibaba 23334 187.54 186.06 186.55—.70 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 13180 9.80 9.74 9.76—.01 Altria 3.20 9100 52.50 51.96 52.44—.03 Ambev .05e 13404 4.39 4.33 4.33—.05 Annaly 1.20e 16837 10.15 10.08 10.09—.02 AnteroRes 1 8221 9.17 8.91 9.02—.16 AstraZens 1.37e 7546 41.81 41.56 41.70+.01 AuroraCn 110846 7.57 7.33 7.53+.31 Avon 9863 2.99 2.89 2.97+.08 BPPLC 2.38 7426 42.74 42.58 42.70+.06 BcoSantSA .21e 21645 4.80 4.77 4.78—.01 BkofAm .60 59355 29.06 28.80 28.88—.15 BarrickGld 14735 12.59 12.40 12.51 BestIncn 9811 6.76 6.55 6.72+.48 BrMySq 1.64f 12070 53.42 52.92 53.03—.02 CVSHealth 2 37134 56.20 54.93 55.33—.63 CanopyGrn 7341 46.92 46.25 46.77—.03 CntryLink 1m 30724 12.15 11.82 11.100—.16 ChesEng 73731 3.22 3.11 3.16—.03 CienaCorp 23533 45.70 41.41 41.54—1.26 CgpVelLCrd 21723 15.83 15.47 15.57+.23 CgpVelICrd 16525 7.98 7.79 7.93—.12 Citigroup 1.80 25052 63.66 62.50 62.63—1.12 ClevCliffs .20 8147 10.82 10.62 10.64—.13 CocaCola 1.60f 14977 45.69 45.47 45.53—.12 CousPrp .26 11573 9.65 9.49 9.64+.17 DRHorton .50 7454 40.00 39.35 39.48—.51 DeltaAir 1.40 17767 50.49 49.81 50.08+1.29 DenburyR 25578 1.95 1.84 1.85—.10 DBXHvChiA .29e 15136 28.59 28.51 28.53+.10 DevonE .32 7735 29.57 29.18 29.32—.12 DxSOXBrrs 9534 7.49 7.32 7.42+.13 DxGBullrs 12365 18.76 18.31 18.55—.12 DrGMBllrs .09e 15641 9.87 9.63 9.67—.14 DirSPBears 8839 22.20 21.93 22.07+.10 DxSPOGBrrs 7686 10.67 10.33 10.55+.13 DxSPOGBls 9100 11.39 11.03 11.14—.14 DxSCBearrs 17513 9.51 9.32 9.43+.09 ElancoAnn 15532 31.00 30.70 30.75—.25 EliLilly 2.58f 46236 128.60 126.85 126.99—.47 EnCanag .06 50009 7.38 7.24 7.29+.05 ENSCO .04 15675 4.35 4.29 4.34+.01 ExxonMbl 3.28 12226 80.23 79.85 79.96—.35 FiatChrys 8429 14.69 14.61 14.64+.15 Fitbitn 7185 6.04 5.93 5.97+.03 FordM .60a 39870 8.81 8.70 8.77—.04 FrptMcM .20 26205 12.90 12.59 12.68—.11 GNC .80 8295 3.05 2.88 2.91—.36 GameStop 1.52 10929 12.10 11.75 11.92+.35 Gap .97 8326 27.90 27.38 27.41—.33 GenElec .04 74798 10.49 10.33 10.49+.11 Genworth 8434 3.99 3.90 3.97+.08 Goldcrpg .24 18490 11.01 10.87 10.95+.04 HPInc .64 16979 19.74 19.41 19.51—.03 HarmonyG .05 9026 1.99 1.94 1.95—.08 HeclaM .01e 7971 2.35 2.28 2.28—.02 HertzGl 62406 18.57 17.31 17.73—2.27 HPEntn .45e 7734 16.22 16.04 16.10—.06 Huyan 39256 25.75 24.01 24.93+.37 ICICIBk .16e 18610 10.25 10.15 10.22+.31 ING .14e 9003 12.79 12.65 12.69—.46 iShGold 26205 12.32 12.30 12.30—.03 iShBrazil .67e 27449 42.65 42.15 42.60+.23 iShSilver 13676 14.17 14.13 14.13—.02 iShChinaLC .87e 21105 44.67 44.53 44.62+.20 iShEMkts .59e 53200 42.81 42.70 42.77+.22 iShiBoxIG 3.87 24314 115.75 115.61 115.61—.12 iSEafe 1.66e 20203 64.43 64.31 64.39+.01 iShiBxHYB 5.09 13783 85.48 85.36 85.41—.07 iShR2K 1.77e 21297 156.95 155.96 156.39—.42 iShChina .61e 7879 62.48 62.27 62.40+.54 iShREst 2.76e 7515 84.59 84.00 84.53+.21 Invitaen 7712 19.50 18.30 19.12—1.26 iShJapanrs 10246 54.41 54.34 54.40+.05 iShCorEM .95e 20971 51.54 51.40 51.48+.30 ItauUnHs 12045 9.29 9.19 9.22—.04 JPMorgCh 3.20 14584 104.36 103.58 103.82—.37 Keycorp .56 11613 17.20 16.86 16.94—.32 KindMorg .80 15337 19.92 19.81 19.84—.02 Kinrossg 17048 3.26 3.21 3.23—.01 Kohls 2.44 30518 70.47 67.15 70.00+3.53 LBrands 1.20f 8365 28.34 27.37 27.90+1.09 Liventn 12831 12.71 11.89 12.54—.04 LloydBkg .47a 15380 3.27 3.25 3.26—.01 Macys 1.51 8238 24.72 24.42 24.63+.27 MarathnO .20 10655 17.48 17.23 17.31+.03 Merck 2.20 8053 81.81 81.22 81.29—.08 MorgStan 1.20 15650 41.98 41.32 41.37—.63 Nabors .24 8248 3.58 3.51 3.52—.01 NewmtM .56 8334 34.55 34.21 34.47+.02 NokiaCp .19e 22763 6.12 6.09 6.11+.03 OasisPet 7228 5.68 5.59 5.62—.04 Oracle .76 13658 52.45 52.02 52.27+.23 Penney 16748 1.64 1.57 1.64+.07 Petrobras 9144 15.65 15.43 15.55—.01 Pfizer 1.44f 16287 43.25 42.86 42.93—.14 PhysRltTr .92 12886 18.34 18.05 18.29+.20 ProctGam 2.87 7245 99.53 98.91 99.46+.59 RegionsFn .56 13145 16.16 15.85 15.96—.20 RiteAid 11383 .70 .67 .67—.02 SpdrGold 7514 121.51 121.31 121.33—.23 S&P500ETF 4.13e 70428 279.57 278.41 278.96—.44 SpdrShTHiY 1.58 21340 27.07 27.00 27.03—.02 SpdrLehHY 2.30 21609 35.56 35.50 35.53—.02 SpdrOGEx .73e 18589 30.73 30.39 30.49—.13 Salesforce 46326 160.88 155.48 156.06—2.44 Schlmbrg 2 9575 45.27 44.55 44.75—.49 SeaLtdn 10603 23.70 22.59 22.87—.14 SiderurNac 11134 3.85 3.74 3.83+.14 SnapIncAn 15074 9.97 9.83 9.92 SwstnEngy 19504 4.77 4.66 4.71—.01 Sprint 14627 6.46 6.36 6.41—.01 Squaren 17415 75.26 73.76 74.62—.07 SPHlthC 1.01e 13417 91.79 91.17 91.39—.30 SPCnSt 1.28e 11322 54.26 54.07 54.24+.09 SPEngy 2.04e 11566 66.69 66.26 66.34—.23 SPDRFncl .46e 45540 26.58 26.32 26.37—.15 SPInds 1.12e 13316 76.18 75.87 76.12+.05 SPTech .78e 9662 71.12 70.64 70.80—.27 SPUtil 1.55e 19372 57.30 57.08 57.27+.04 TaiwSemi .73e 14727 39.01 38.70 38.73—.42 Target 2.56 57365 76.50 74.12 76.42+3.75 TataMotors 8048 13.91 13.59 13.79+.88 TevaPhrm .73e 24535 16.80 16.20 16.30—.45 Transocn 31132 8.74 8.61 8.74+.08 Twilion 13321 115.00 110.60 113.43—2.67 Twitter 17202 30.83 30.39 30.62+.12 USOilFd 31525 11.93 11.84 11.86+.06 USSteel .20 10782 22.19 21.91 22.04—.20 UtdhlthGp 3.60 8469 237.97 234.94 236.53+.51 ValeSA .29e 36459 12.84 12.35 12.83+.41 VanEGold .06e 24160 21.88 21.70 21.79—.06 VnEkRus .01e 8715 20.55 20.49 20.51+.01 VnEkSemi .58e 8179 104.20 103.29 103.59—.74 VEckOilSvc .47e 9517 17.53 17.32 17.36—.12 VanEJrGld 10722 31.48 31.22 31.30—.13 VangEmg 1.10e 18152 42.15 42.03 42.11+.29 VangFTSE 1.10e 9796 40.91 40.84 40.88—.01 Vereit .55 9057 7.99 7.94 7.98—.02 VerizonCm 2.41 19813 56.16 55.53 55.79—.45 Vipshop 16248 7.71 7.37 7.69+.30 Visa s 1 8446 149.29 147.89 148.48+.52 WalMart 2.12f 7826 98.92 98.09 98.79+.94 WeathfIntl 10760 .83 .81 .83+.02 WellsFargo 1.80f 17764 50.03 49.49 49.65—.46 Yamanag .02 13837 2.57 2.52 2.55 ZTOExpn 8293 21.20 20.89 20.92—.24 iPtShFutn 38571 31.35 30.60 31.04+.33 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 